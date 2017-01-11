You've Got to Hit These 18 LA Springtime Events

Spring in LA -- what's not to love? Outdoor festivals, warmer temps, and the outfits (lack of outfits?) that accompany both. In other words, it's the best. And here are 18 things you've gotta do before it's over.
Nowruz Festival LACMA This free (FREE!) Persian New Year fest will have great food & an outdoor concert from a "groundbreaking Iranian rock band." Also, not sure if we mentioned this but... FREE!!!!!!
Micah Wexler @ Colony Palms Colony Palms The crazy-lauded chef behind Wexler's Deli is popping up at one of Palm Springs' best hotels for a gin-paired dinner. Epic road trip, anyone?
Ramen Championship Santa Anita Noodlers from all over the place have a competition. No matter what, you win.
UCB Search History 5919 Franklin Ave People combing through your search history? Total nightmare. The Upright Citizens Brigade basing an improv show off of strangers’ search histories? A damn funny Sunday, plus a rotating A-list cast member or two.
The Music of David Lynch Ace Hotel Your favorite ultra-weirdo collabs with other weirdos like The Flaming Lips on a one-off performance of music from his movies/TV (including the Twin Peaks theme song, the Angelo Badalamenti score to Blue Velvet, and Mulholland Drive's "Llorando").
LA Beerfest LA Center Studios Unlimited pours. $40. You need no more info than this.
Dodgers opening day Dodgers Stadium You're my boys, Blue!
Coachella Weekend 1 Empire Polo Field At this point, you're either going, or you're pissed you're not.
Brokechella Santa Fe Studios 50 bands, $15.
LA Cocktail Classic Park Plaza AYCD hooch from some classy cocktailers, for $65. Yup.
Pacquiao vs. Mayweather Literally everywhere You're watching this, somewhere -- a friend's house, a bar, a betting hall. You're watching this.
Derby Dolls' first bout in their new venue 4900 Alhambra Ave LA's premiere ladies on skates found a new spot. Help them devirginize it.
Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival All over Las Vegas Rancid. Bosstones. Bowling. Vegas. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.
Bootie Prom Regent Theater The annual dress-up-and-dance-to-mash-ups-and-be-super-fun event returns.
Ink N Iron Queen Mary "It's like ComicCon! For tattooed people!" Seriously. That's how we describe it.
Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl Hollywood Bowl Journey is playing with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. And fireworks. Yep. Happening.
LA Beer Week All over the city It's June instead of September this year. Mark your calendars.