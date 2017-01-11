Events

You've Got to Hit These 18 LA Springtime Events

By Published On 03/20/2015 By Published On 03/20/2015
Flickr/Thomas Hawk

More Like This

related

The Absolute Best Stuff to Do in SF This Winter

related

All the Things You Have to Do in Philly This Fall

related

Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Fall

related

The Best Things to Do in New York This Fall

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

All of the Insane Things Tom Hardy Does on 'Taboo'

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

Spring in LA -- what's not to love? Outdoor festivals, warmer temps, and the outfits (lack of outfits?) that accompany both. In other words, it's the best. And here are 18 things you've gotta do before it's over.

Related

related

All of LA's Craziest Police Chases, Ranked

related

The 12 stages of Coachella, explained by 90210 GIFs

related

14 things you didn't know about Vin Scully

More Like This

related

The Absolute Best Stuff to Do in SF This Winter

related

All the Things You Have to Do in Philly This Fall

related

Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Fall

related

The Best Things to Do in New York This Fall

related

All of LA's Craziest Police Chases, Ranked
Flickr/Alpha

Date

Event

Location

Mar 22 Sun

Nowruz Festival This free (FREE!) Persian New Year fest will have great food & an outdoor concert from a "groundbreaking Iranian rock band." Also, not sure if we mentioned this but... FREE!!!!!!

LACMA

Nowruz Festival LACMA This free (FREE!) Persian New Year fest will have great food & an outdoor concert from a "groundbreaking Iranian rock band." Also, not sure if we mentioned this but... FREE!!!!!!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 25 Wed

Micah Wexler @ Colony Palms The crazy-lauded chef behind Wexler's Deli is popping up at one of Palm Springs' best hotels for a gin-paired dinner. Epic road trip, anyone?

Colony Palms

Micah Wexler @ Colony Palms Colony Palms The crazy-lauded chef behind Wexler's Deli is popping up at one of Palm Springs' best hotels for a gin-paired dinner. Epic road trip, anyone?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 28 Sat

Ramen Championship Noodlers from all over the place have a competition. No matter what, you win.

Santa Anita

Ramen Championship Santa Anita Noodlers from all over the place have a competition. No matter what, you win.

Add
UCB Frankline
Liezl Estipona/Upright Citizens Brigade

Date

Event

Location

Mar 29 Sun

UCB Search History People combing through your search history? Total nightmare. The Upright Citizens Brigade basing an improv show off of strangers’ search histories? A damn funny Sunday, plus a rotating A-list cast member or two.

5919 Franklin Ave

UCB Search History 5919 Franklin Ave People combing through your search history? Total nightmare. The Upright Citizens Brigade basing an improv show off of strangers’ search histories? A damn funny Sunday, plus a rotating A-list cast member or two.

Add
Flickr/Sam Howzit

Date

Event

Location

Apr 1 Wed

The Music of David Lynch Your favorite ultra-weirdo collabs with other weirdos like The Flaming Lips on a one-off performance of music from his movies/TV (including the Twin Peaks theme song, the Angelo Badalamenti score to Blue Velvet, and Mulholland Drive's "Llorando").

Ace Hotel

The Music of David Lynch Ace Hotel Your favorite ultra-weirdo collabs with other weirdos like The Flaming Lips on a one-off performance of music from his movies/TV (including the Twin Peaks theme song, the Angelo Badalamenti score to Blue Velvet, and Mulholland Drive's "Llorando").

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 4 Sat

LA Beerfest Unlimited pours. $40. You need no more info than this.

LA Center Studios

LA Beerfest LA Center Studios Unlimited pours. $40. You need no more info than this.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 6 Mon

Dodgers opening day You're my boys, Blue!

Dodgers Stadium

Dodgers opening day Dodgers Stadium You're my boys, Blue!

Add
Courtesy of LA Cocktail Classic

Date

Event

Location

Apr 11 Sat

Coachella Weekend 1 At this point, you're either going, or you're pissed you're not.

Empire Polo Field

Coachella Weekend 1 Empire Polo Field At this point, you're either going, or you're pissed you're not.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 18 Sat

Brokechella 50 bands, $15.

Santa Fe Studios

Brokechella Santa Fe Studios 50 bands, $15.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 18 Sat

LA Cocktail Classic AYCD hooch from some classy cocktailers, for $65. Yup.

Park Plaza

LA Cocktail Classic Park Plaza AYCD hooch from some classy cocktailers, for $65. Yup.

Add

related

The 12 stages of Coachella, explained by 90210 GIFs
Flickr/TheDailySportsHerald

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

Pacquiao vs. Mayweather You're watching this, somewhere -- a friend's house, a bar, a betting hall. You're watching this.

Literally everywhere

Pacquiao vs. Mayweather Literally everywhere You're watching this, somewhere -- a friend's house, a bar, a betting hall. You're watching this.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Sat

Derby Dolls' first bout in their new venue LA's premiere ladies on skates found a new spot. Help them devirginize it.

4900 Alhambra Ave

Derby Dolls' first bout in their new venue 4900 Alhambra Ave LA's premiere ladies on skates found a new spot. Help them devirginize it.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 22 Fri

Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival Rancid. Bosstones. Bowling. Vegas. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.

All over Las Vegas

Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival All over Las Vegas Rancid. Bosstones. Bowling. Vegas. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 23 Sat

Bootie Prom The annual dress-up-and-dance-to-mash-ups-and-be-super-fun event returns.

Regent Theater

Bootie Prom Regent Theater The annual dress-up-and-dance-to-mash-ups-and-be-super-fun event returns.

Add
Flickr/Dougwoods

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

CatCon "It's like ComicCon -- for cat people." Seriously! That's how they describe it!

The Reef LA

CatCon The Reef LA "It's like ComicCon -- for cat people." Seriously! That's how they describe it!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Ink N Iron "It's like ComicCon! For tattooed people!" Seriously. That's how we describe it.

Queen Mary

Ink N Iron Queen Mary "It's like ComicCon! For tattooed people!" Seriously. That's how we describe it.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl Journey is playing with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. And fireworks. Yep. Happening.

Hollywood Bowl

Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl Hollywood Bowl Journey is playing with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. And fireworks. Yep. Happening.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

LA Beer Week It's June instead of September this year. Mark your calendars.

All over the city

LA Beer Week All over the city It's June instead of September this year. Mark your calendars.

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
All the Best Stuff to Do in San Francisco This Fall
Hyundai_march15

related

READ MORE
11 Philly Events You Absolutely Can’t Miss This Summer
Hyundai_march15

related

READ MORE
15 Things You Have to Do This Summer in LA
Hyundai_march15

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like