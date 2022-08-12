Fun Things to Do in LA This Week: August 15-18

Photo courtesy of Beauty & Essex

Between triple-digit heat and packed events, we won’t blame you if you prefer to skip the busy weekend action in LA and head out during the week when things are a little more chill. This week cuts through the monotony with a wine-focused happy hour that’s extending through the month, the unveiling of a new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, live jazz, a burger pop-up with prizes, a Burning Man night market, and more. Keep reading for all the fun things you can do in LA this week, and for more inspiration, check out our weekend and summer guides.

Photo courtesy of Avaline

Hit up a wine happy hour on one of Weho’s best rooftops Ongoing Monday–Thursday through August 31

Harriet’s Rooftop/West Hollywood

Running all summer long, Avaline, the organic wine brand co-founded by Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power, is hosting “Avaline Hours” on Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel West Hollywood from 5–7 pm, where guests can buy a glass of rose or Frose for $15 each and enjoy the second glass for free.

Cost: $15 for a glass of rose or Frose, other costs vary.

Join an industry wine night Monday, August 15

Eszett/Silver Lake

Restaurant workers need social lives too and Eszett is here to help that happen with their Industry Night Series, happening every Monday night. This week, they’re hosting Baire Wines, including special bites paired to complement the wine. Baire Wines is a small and focused collection of wines from producers in Austria, Germany, and California.

Cost: Varies

Celebrate Nipsey Hussle’s birthday with a star ceremony Monday, August 15

Walk of Fame/Hollywood

Late rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle is earning a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on what would have been his 37th birthday, with a ceremony that starts at 10 am. He’ll be joining a 2022 class that includes NFL legend Michael Strahan, actor Michael B. Jordan, Kenan Thompson, and the Black Eyed Peas. If you can’t make it to Hollywood, you can also watch the ceremony live online.

Cost: Free

Indulge in Bubbles & Pearls Tuesday, August 16

Beauty & Essex/Hollywood

To celebrate the launch of Tuesday night dinner service, glam hotspot Beauty & Essex has added a Bubbles & Pearls option to the menu, where diners can receive a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine with every order of one dozen oysters (variety depends on availability). Stop by between 5:30–8 pm to take advantage of the deal.

Cost: $54 for a dozen oysters, other costs vary.

Get funky on a Hollywood rooftop Tuesday, August 16

Bar Lis/Hollywood

LA has had a dearth of live jazz nights since Piano Bar closed some years ago, but not far from that storied dive of yesteryear is Bar Lis, a Mediterranean-inspired rooftop where you can catch improv jazz funk sessions by musicians Gilles Amsallem and Ryan Cross every Tuesday, with the sparkling Hollywood Hills as your backdrop. Doors open at 8 pm, music starts at 9 pm and concludes at 1 am. A strict dress code is enforced and anyone wearing t-shirts, sneakers, shorts, caps, or ripped jeans will be turned away.

Cost: Free to attend, other costs vary.

Save your appetite for a delicious burger pop-up Thursday, August 18

Amboy Quality Meats & Delicious Burgers/Chinatown

Burger buff Alvin Cailin has collaborated with Spiceology on a new line of seasonings called FLAVOR SZN and they’re celebrating the launch with a party at Cailin’s Amboy Quality Meats, including burgers, raffles, music, and details about what to expect from the four versatile seasoning blends, which include Burger SZN, Fries SZN, Chicken SZN, and Everything SZN. The event starts at 5 pm.

Cost: Free

Stock up for Burning Man at a night market Thursday, August 18

Skybar at Mondrian/West Hollywood

Burning Man is quickly approaching—the first that’s been held since 2019—and you can bet that festival goers are going to be even more over the top with outfits, camps, and desert art installations. Shop poolside at the “In Dust We Trust” night market from 7–11 pm, where you’ll find vintage threads, hats, faux furs, jewelry, pasties, goggles, and more, plus cocktail specials, a beauty bar, tarot readings, and DJ sets by Hint Of Lavender. 21+.

Cost: Free entry, other costs vary.

Celebrate a magnum wine launch Thursday, August 18

Kodō/Arts District

Michelin-starred chef Duyen Ha founded BONDLE, the first US wine company to exclusively sell in the magnum format, with five hand-selected wines in the new collection, including an orange, red, white, rose, and Champagne—all sourced from small, sustainable French vineyards. Head to Kodō between 5:30–9:30 pm to sample them all in a sommelier-led tasting and curated wine cocktails, plus passed hors d’oeuvres.

Cost: Free

