The Best Things to Do This Winter in LA

Catch an indoor flick from the Eat See Hear folks The popular summer movie-and-concert series Eat See Hear’s also doing a slew of indoor shows before their season starts up this year, including a run of mobster films at the Laemmle in NoHo, which includes this showing of Goodfellas as well as Miller’s Crossing and Scarface later this month.

Laemmele NoHo 7

