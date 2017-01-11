The Best Things to Do This Winter in LA

Date
Event
Location
TBA
Catch an indoor flick from the Eat See Hear folks The popular summer movie-and-concert series Eat See Hear’s also doing a slew of indoor shows before their season starts up this year, including a run of mobster films at the Laemmle in NoHo, which includes this showing of Goodfellas as well as Miller’s Crossing and Scarface later this month.
Catch an indoor flick from the Eat See Hear folks Laemmele NoHo 7 The popular summer movie-and-concert series Eat See Hear’s also doing a slew of indoor shows before their season starts up this year, including a run of mobster films at the Laemmle in NoHo, which includes this showing of Goodfellas as well as Miller’s Crossing and Scarface later this month.
Date
Event
Location
TBA
Get into some ambience at Union Station Every Friday in March, Union Station will host ambient performers and DJs doing stuff you’ve definitely never heard before in a transit station, like “performances in which a room or space influences the unfolding organized and spontaneous sounds” and “meditation with traditional Nepalese singing bowl, acoustic bells, found sounds and modular synth.” Yeah. Gonna be out-there.
Get into some ambience at Union Station Union Station Every Friday in March, Union Station will host ambient performers and DJs doing stuff you’ve definitely never heard before in a transit station, like “performances in which a room or space influences the unfolding organized and spontaneous sounds” and “meditation with traditional Nepalese singing bowl, acoustic bells, found sounds and modular synth.” Yeah. Gonna be out-there.
Date
Event
Location
TBA
Get so Serial with Sarah Koenig & Julie Snyder Uh, this is the people behind Serial talking about making the show. Either that sentence made you tingle a little bit or you have never listened to a podcast before/don’t have the internet. How are you reading this?
Get so Serial with Sarah Koenig & Julie Snyder Valley Performing Arts Center Uh, this is the people behind Serial talking about making the show. Either that sentence made you tingle a little bit or you have never listened to a podcast before/don’t have the internet. How are you reading this?
Date
Event
Location
TBA
Check out CRSSD Fest This San Diego electronic-leaning festival is the unofficial start of music-fest season, and includes Odesza, Chet Faker, and a ton of other dance stars -- so buy tickets now.
Check out CRSSD Fest Waterfront Park San Diego This San Diego electronic-leaning festival is the unofficial start of music-fest season, and includes Odesza, Chet Faker, and a ton of other dance stars -- so buy tickets now.
Date
Event
Location
TBA
Get un-wet one last time at the Rain Room If you've put off going to LACMA's Rain Room -- where it rains everywhere except on you -- stop procrastinating: this is the last day you can experience it before it leaves you high & dry.
Get un-wet one last time at the Rain Room LACMA If you've put off going to LACMA's Rain Room -- where it rains everywhere except on you -- stop procrastinating: this is the last day you can experience it before it leaves you high & dry.
Date
Event
Location
TBA
Eat everything at the All-Star Chef Classic This over-the-top event basically takes the experience of watching your favorite food shows and makes it brighter and shinier, with stadium-style kitchens, big chef match-ups, and lots and lots and lots of risotto.
Eat everything at the All-Star Chef Classic LA Live This over-the-top event basically takes the experience of watching your favorite food shows and makes it brighter and shinier, with stadium-style kitchens, big chef match-ups, and lots and lots and lots of risotto.
Date
Event
Location
TBA
Scare yourself at the Great Horror Campout Presentation of Poltergeist Is it seriously time for outdoor movies to start again? Yes. Yes it is. And there’s probably no better way to get in the spirit of Poltergeist than to watch it in the still-chilly night at Griffith’s definitely haunted abandoned zoo.
Griffith Park Old Zoo
Scare yourself at the Great Horror Campout Presentation of Poltergeist Griffith Park Old Zoo Is it seriously time for outdoor movies to start again? Yes. Yes it is. And there’s probably no better way to get in the spirit of Poltergeist than to watch it in the still-chilly night at Griffith’s definitely haunted abandoned zoo.
Date
Event
Location
TBA
Get way down on your Lunch Break The entire idea of this mid-day dance party is to let loose and then go back to work, though that’s going to be hard to do after not just getting down to tracks from Autograf, but also getting plied with food and cocktails from Perrier and Deep Eddy vodka.
Get way down on your Lunch Break The Belasco The entire idea of this mid-day dance party is to let loose and then go back to work, though that’s going to be hard to do after not just getting down to tracks from Autograf, but also getting plied with food and cocktails from Perrier and Deep Eddy vodka.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 11 Fri
Get personal with your favorite TV stars at Paleyest Think of it as ComiCon for TV nerds: the annual Paleyfest has panels with all the major players from tons of TV shows. This year’s line-up includes the cast and crew of Better Call Saul, Empire, Fear The Walking Dead, and more.
Get personal with your favorite TV stars at Paleyest Dolby Theater Think of it as ComiCon for TV nerds: the annual Paleyfest has panels with all the major players from tons of TV shows. This year’s line-up includes the cast and crew of Better Call Saul, Empire, Fear The Walking Dead, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 13 Sun
Find out what happens After Dark at Second City This comedy-slash-talk show’s become a mainstay at Hollywood’s small Second City Theater; this month’s taping includes guests from Orange is the New Black and Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials.
Find out what happens After Dark at Second City Second City Hollywood This comedy-slash-talk show’s become a mainstay at Hollywood’s small Second City Theater; this month’s taping includes guests from Orange is the New Black and Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 13 Sun
Pork out at Cochon 555 The annual who-can-cook-a-pig-better event is back, and this year’s chefs include Union’s Bruce Kalman, Brooke Williamson of The Tripel, and returning champion Walter Manzke of Republique, although the real winner after eating 36 dishes of pork is... your future cardiologist.
Pork out at Cochon 555 Viceroy Santa Monica The annual who-can-cook-a-pig-better event is back, and this year’s chefs include Union’s Bruce Kalman, Brooke Williamson of The Tripel, and returning champion Walter Manzke of Republique, although the real winner after eating 36 dishes of pork is... your future cardiologist.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Sat
Finally watch roller derby on the Westside at Rollergames You’ve probably heard about how fun going to roller derby is, but chances are, if you live on the Westside, you’ve never made the trek to their far-east headquarters to check it out. You’re finally in luck: the Rollergames World Series will actually be right next to the pier, including a sure-to-be-patriotic US v Japan bout on each day.
Santa Monica Pier
Finally watch roller derby on the Westside at Rollergames Santa Monica Pier You’ve probably heard about how fun going to roller derby is, but chances are, if you live on the Westside, you’ve never made the trek to their far-east headquarters to check it out. You’re finally in luck: the Rollergames World Series will actually be right next to the pier, including a sure-to-be-patriotic US v Japan bout on each day.