The F**king Catalina Wine Mixer Is Back, Bigger, and Just as Real for 2016

Way back in 2008, Will Ferrell's Step Brothers established the idea of the fucking Catalina Wine Mixer -- the ultimate (and ultimately fictional) posh retreat for the movie's Adam Scott-bashing finale. Anyone who'd ever been to Catalina knew that the wine mixer wasn't real, but last year the island threw a small, actual Step Brothers-themed event -- and this year, it's back, it's twice as long, and going to it will be like masturbating to a time machine... er, being super-nostalgic for a minor decade-old comedy.

Tickets are on-sale now; the event takes place on the island Sep 23rd-25th, and the breakdown's like this: