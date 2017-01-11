Events

The F**king Catalina Wine Mixer Is Back, Bigger, and Just as Real for 2016

Catalina Wine Mixer, Dan Band, Los Angeles
Catalina Wine Mixer

Way back in 2008, Will Ferrell's Step Brothers established the idea of the fucking Catalina Wine Mixer -- the ultimate (and ultimately fictional) posh retreat for the movie's Adam Scott-bashing finale. Anyone who'd ever been to Catalina knew that the wine mixer wasn't real, but last year the island threw a small, actual Step Brothers-themed event -- and this year, it's back, it's twice as long, and going to it will be like masturbating to a time machine... er, being super-nostalgic for a minor decade-old comedy.

Tickets are on-sale now; the event takes place on the island Sep 23rd-25th, and the breakdown's like this:

Catalina, Catalina Wine Mixer
Flickr/Shawn Walton

Friday, September 23rd

A surely audience-participatory screening of the movie in Catalina's famous casino movie theater, a gorgeous '20s-era art-deco auditorium with beautiful murals and a pipe organ (no word on whether they'll play an instrumental version of "Boats 'n' Hoes"). Attendance is limited at the moment to VIP ticket-holders (who also get access to a themed DJ afterparty), but organizers say they may open it up to GA as well.

Catalina Wine Mixer, Catalina Island
Catalina Wine Mixer

Saturday, September 24th

An evening party with entertainment still TBA, on the cabana-laden Descanso beach -- with plenty of wine from still-to-be-named wineries.

Catalina Wine Mixer, Catalina
Catalina Wine Mixer

Sunday, September 25th

An all-day wine party at Descanso Beach, with DJs, bands, and tastings throughout the day, and a headlining performance from the Dan Band, who you probably know as the guys who sing "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in Old School, another nostalgia-laden movie long overdue for a mini-fest of its own.

Catalina Wine Mixer, Catalina
Catalina Wine Mixer

There are also a ton of add-ons, including helicopter rides to the island and beachside cabana rentals, plus talent meet-and-greets and more, with tickets for all of it available now -- buy it now for you, and of course, for your best friend.

