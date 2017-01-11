Events

Every Single Summer Festival in LA, Now in One Calendar

By Published On 05/16/2016 By Published On 05/16/2016
FYF Fest
FYF Fest | Flickr/adayinthelight

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

related

Turn Back Before You Know Ramen Bath Salts Are a Real Thing

It's summertime in LA, which means it's time for there to be more festivals than you know what to do with. But we're here to help, with this master calendar of everything you need to know. (We'll be updating through the summer, so, don't touch that dial.)

Related

related

The People of Coachella 2016... as Seen Through Instagram

related

Every Single Outdoor Movie in LA This Fall, Now in One Calendar

related

The Best LA Sports Leagues You Can Join... Even if You Hate Sports

related

The People of Coachella 2016... as Seen Through Instagram
FYF Fest
FYF Fest | Flickr/Morgnar

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

626 Night Market The OG night market has FOUR weekends this year, so you truly have no excuse to miss this always-fun-as-hell event.

Arcadia

626 Night Market Arcadia The OG night market has FOUR weekends this year, so you truly have no excuse to miss this always-fun-as-hell event.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5-7

G2 Green Earth Film Festival A free, enviro-focused film festival -- with free food and drinks.

Venice

G2 Green Earth Film Festival Venice A free, enviro-focused film festival -- with free food and drinks.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Sun

Festival of the Chariots A parade from Santa Monica to Venice, brought to you by the Hare Krishnas. What lies at the end, you ask? An enormous Indian feast.

Main St, Santa Monica to Ocean Front Walk Plaza, Venice

Festival of the Chariots Main St, Santa Monica to Ocean Front Walk Plaza, Venice A parade from Santa Monica to Venice, brought to you by the Hare Krishnas. What lies at the end, you ask? An enormous Indian feast.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Sundance Next Fest Up-and-coming bands meet up-and-coming movies.

The Theatre at the Ace Hotel

Sundance Next Fest The Theatre at the Ace Hotel Up-and-coming bands meet up-and-coming movies.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Sat

LA Craft Beer Crawl The wizards at 213 Hospitality have put together a beer crawl that’s less of a beer crawl, and more of a mobile beer festival. You’ll hit some of their best spots, including Casey’s, Seven Grand, Honeycut, Golden Gopher, Las Perlas, Cole’s, and the Varnish. Oh, and there will be over 100 beers to sample.

All over DTLA

LA Craft Beer Crawl All over DTLA The wizards at 213 Hospitality have put together a beer crawl that’s less of a beer crawl, and more of a mobile beer festival. You’ll hit some of their best spots, including Casey’s, Seven Grand, Honeycut, Golden Gopher, Las Perlas, Cole’s, and the Varnish. Oh, and there will be over 100 beers to sample.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Sat

Nisei Week Japanese Festival A week long celebration of Japanese culture and community, complete with -- duh -- a parade.

Little Tokyo

Nisei Week Japanese Festival Little Tokyo A week long celebration of Japanese culture and community, complete with -- duh -- a parade.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Sat

So Cal Hoedown This rockabilly-and-more fest features headliners like legendary showwoman Wanda Jackson and the rowdy Supersuckers, as well as a car show, burlesque dancers, and more.

Downtown Santa Ana

So Cal Hoedown Downtown Santa Ana This rockabilly-and-more fest features headliners like legendary showwoman Wanda Jackson and the rowdy Supersuckers, as well as a car show, burlesque dancers, and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Sun

Brave Fest A “Gen Z” music festival, Brave Fest is geared towards connecting emerging musicians, social media stars, and creative activations with our adorable young generation.

Pershing Square, DTLA

Brave Fest Pershing Square, DTLA A “Gen Z” music festival, Brave Fest is geared towards connecting emerging musicians, social media stars, and creative activations with our adorable young generation.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18-21

Echo Park Rising Echo Park will be overflowing with this totally free, four day music, food, and art festival with more local bands than you can shake a stick at, including Coachella vets Chicano Batman and punky rockers Fakers.

All over Echo Park

Echo Park Rising All over Echo Park Echo Park will be overflowing with this totally free, four day music, food, and art festival with more local bands than you can shake a stick at, including Coachella vets Chicano Batman and punky rockers Fakers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 25-28

LA Food and Wine Festival LA’s premiere food festival is back for round six, and promises nonstop chefs cooking nonstop food all over the city.

All over LA

LA Food and Wine Festival All over LA LA’s premiere food festival is back for round six, and promises nonstop chefs cooking nonstop food all over the city.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Fri

OC Night Market The biggest Asian-themed night market of the 626 will be crushing the OC again this year. Check out more than 200 vendors, complete with food, beer, art, and music.

Costa Mesa

OC Night Market Costa Mesa The biggest Asian-themed night market of the 626 will be crushing the OC again this year. Check out more than 200 vendors, complete with food, beer, art, and music.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Sat

Summer Breeze Festival The silky smooth soul and R&B fest is gearing up for its second year, and you need to get in on that. Especially because Keith Sweat will be there.

The Queen Mary

Summer Breeze Festival The Queen Mary The silky smooth soul and R&B fest is gearing up for its second year, and you need to get in on that. Especially because Keith Sweat will be there.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Sat

FYF Fest Like Coachella’s really cool cousin, FYF is bringing headliners like Kendrick Lamar and LCD Soundsystem to the table this year, as well as not-to-be-missed acts like Tame Impala and Explosions in the Sky.

Exposition Park

FYF Fest Exposition Park Like Coachella’s really cool cousin, FYF is bringing headliners like Kendrick Lamar and LCD Soundsystem to the table this year, as well as not-to-be-missed acts like Tame Impala and Explosions in the Sky.

Add
LA County Fair donut burger
LA County Fair | Wilder Shaw/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2 Fri

LA County Fair The LA County Fair returns, with rides for days, live music, beer gardens, and of course, fried Twinkies.

Pomona Fairplex

LA County Fair Pomona Fairplex The LA County Fair returns, with rides for days, live music, beer gardens, and of course, fried Twinkies.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2 Fri

E Hula Mau A huge celebration of all things Hawaiian, including food, music, and hula/chant competitions.

Long Beach Performing Arts Center

E Hula Mau Long Beach Performing Arts Center A huge celebration of all things Hawaiian, including food, music, and hula/chant competitions.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2 Fri

The Taste Curated by LA Times, The Taste features three days of high-end food and seminars from names as big as the patron saint of LA strip malls, Jonathan Gold.

Paramount Studios

The Taste Paramount Studios Curated by LA Times, The Taste features three days of high-end food and seminars from names as big as the patron saint of LA strip malls, Jonathan Gold.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2 Fri

626 Night Market The OG night market has FOUR weekends this year, so you truly have no excuse to miss this always-fun-as-hell event. Plus, on Labor Day weekend, they’ll be open 'til 1am.

Arcadia

626 Night Market Arcadia The OG night market has FOUR weekends this year, so you truly have no excuse to miss this always-fun-as-hell event. Plus, on Labor Day weekend, they’ll be open 'til 1am.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 5 Mon

Labor Day Music Festival Snoop Dogg will be headlining this year’s festival to benefit low-income communities.

Exposition Park

Labor Day Music Festival Exposition Park Snoop Dogg will be headlining this year’s festival to benefit low-income communities.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 17 Sat

Folk Revival Festival This year’s folk-and-more fest will feature headliners like The White Buffalo and Chuck Ragan.

Rainbow Lagoon Park, Long Beach

Folk Revival Festival Rainbow Lagoon Park, Long Beach This year’s folk-and-more fest will feature headliners like The White Buffalo and Chuck Ragan.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 21 Wed

Downtown Film Festival It’s not as bigtime as its cousins AFI and LAFF, but the Downtown Film Fest still boasts great movies and stars.

Downtown

Downtown Film Festival Downtown It’s not as bigtime as its cousins AFI and LAFF, but the Downtown Film Fest still boasts great movies and stars.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 22 Thu

Luckyrice Slurpfest So many noodles, with the high-profile ramen lineup still TBA.

Location TBD

Luckyrice Slurpfest Location TBD So many noodles, with the high-profile ramen lineup still TBA.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 23 Fri

Luckyrice Moon Festival Cocktail Feast An all-you-can-drink cocktail party... with great food.

Alexandria Ballrooms

Luckyrice Moon Festival Cocktail Feast Alexandria Ballrooms An all-you-can-drink cocktail party... with great food.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 23 Fri

Music Tastes Good Festival KCRW is bringing music and food fans together with this festival in Downtown Long Beach, featuring acts like The Specials, Iron & Wine, and Dr. Dog. Three-day tickets are only $120, so, take that Coachella.

Downtown Long Beach

Music Tastes Good Festival Downtown Long Beach KCRW is bringing music and food fans together with this festival in Downtown Long Beach, featuring acts like The Specials, Iron & Wine, and Dr. Dog. Three-day tickets are only $120, so, take that Coachella.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 23 Fri

LA Podcast Festival Tons of popular podcasters will be at LA's biggest podcast event, including Aisha Tyler and Matt Besser.

Sofitel Los Angeles

LA Podcast Festival Sofitel Los Angeles Tons of popular podcasters will be at LA's biggest podcast event, including Aisha Tyler and Matt Besser.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 23-25

The F****** Catalina Wine Mixer Gourmet food, wine, DJs, live bands (including The Dan Band), and of course, a screening of Step Brothers.

Descanso Beach, Santa Catalina Island

The F****** Catalina Wine Mixer Descanso Beach, Santa Catalina Island Gourmet food, wine, DJs, live bands (including The Dan Band), and of course, a screening of Step Brothers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Sun

Abbot Kinney Festival Four stages of music and spoken word, three beer gardens, and all the food you could stomach. You want to go to there.

Abbot Kinney

Abbot Kinney Festival Abbot Kinney Four stages of music and spoken word, three beer gardens, and all the food you could stomach. You want to go to there.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 29-Oct 2

Newport Beach Wine & Food Festival Celebrity chef (like Nancy Silverton) cooking demos, wine tastings and seminars, cocktail and beer tastings, and all the food you can stomach.

Newport Beach Civic Center

Newport Beach Wine & Food Festival Newport Beach Civic Center Celebrity chef (like Nancy Silverton) cooking demos, wine tastings and seminars, cocktail and beer tastings, and all the food you can stomach.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 14-16

Desert Daze Another J-Tree music festival, but with much bigger acts like The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Deerhunter, and Thao & the Get Down Stay Down.

Institute of Mentalphysics, Joshua Tree

Desert Daze Institute of Mentalphysics, Joshua Tree Another J-Tree music festival, but with much bigger acts like The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Deerhunter, and Thao & the Get Down Stay Down.

Add



Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in LA This Dec, Jan, and Feb
Hornitos_Nov16

related

READ MORE
Avoid the Mall: The Best One-Stop Artisan Holiday Shopping in LA

related

READ MORE
1/9-1/15: Everything Angelenos Absolutely Must Do This Week

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like