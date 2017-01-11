Every Single Summer Festival in LA, Now in One Calendar

It's summertime in LA, which means it's time for there to be more festivals than you know what to do with. But we're here to help, with this master calendar of everything you need to know. (We'll be updating through the summer, so, don't touch that dial.)
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Fri
626 Night Market The OG night market has FOUR weekends this year, so you truly have no excuse to miss this always-fun-as-hell event.
Arcadia
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5-7
G2 Green Earth Film Festival A free, enviro-focused film festival -- with free food and drinks.
Venice
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Sun
Festival of the Chariots A parade from Santa Monica to Venice, brought to you by the Hare Krishnas. What lies at the end, you ask? An enormous Indian feast.
Main St, Santa Monica to Ocean Front Walk Plaza, Venice
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Fri
Sundance Next Fest Up-and-coming bands meet up-and-coming movies.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
LA Craft Beer Crawl The wizards at 213 Hospitality have put together a beer crawl that’s less of a beer crawl, and more of a mobile beer festival. You’ll hit some of their best spots, including Casey’s, Seven Grand, Honeycut, Golden Gopher, Las Perlas, Cole’s, and the Varnish. Oh, and there will be over 100 beers to sample.
All over DTLA
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
Nisei Week Japanese Festival A week long celebration of Japanese culture and community, complete with -- duh -- a parade.
Little Tokyo
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
So Cal Hoedown This rockabilly-and-more fest features headliners like legendary showwoman Wanda Jackson and the rowdy Supersuckers, as well as a car show, burlesque dancers, and more.
Downtown Santa Ana
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Sun
Brave Fest A “Gen Z” music festival, Brave Fest is geared towards connecting emerging musicians, social media stars, and creative activations with our adorable young generation.
Pershing Square, DTLA
Date
Event
Location
Aug 18-21
Echo Park Rising Echo Park will be overflowing with this totally free, four day music, food, and art festival with more local bands than you can shake a stick at, including Coachella vets Chicano Batman and punky rockers Fakers.
All over Echo Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 25-28
LA Food and Wine Festival LA’s premiere food festival is back for round six, and promises nonstop chefs cooking nonstop food all over the city.
All over LA
Date
Event
Location
Aug 26 Fri
OC Night Market The biggest Asian-themed night market of the 626 will be crushing the OC again this year. Check out more than 200 vendors, complete with food, beer, art, and music.
Costa Mesa
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27 Sat
Summer Breeze Festival The silky smooth soul and R&B fest is gearing up for its second year, and you need to get in on that. Especially because Keith Sweat will be there.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27 Sat
FYF Fest Like Coachella’s really cool cousin, FYF is bringing headliners like Kendrick Lamar and LCD Soundsystem to the table this year, as well as not-to-be-missed acts like Tame Impala and Explosions in the Sky.
Exposition Park
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2 Fri
LA County Fair The LA County Fair returns, with rides for days, live music, beer gardens, and of course, fried Twinkies.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2 Fri
E Hula Mau A huge celebration of all things Hawaiian, including food, music, and hula/chant competitions.
Long Beach Performing Arts Center
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2 Fri
The Taste Curated by LA Times, The Taste features three days of high-end food and seminars from names as big as the patron saint of LA strip malls, Jonathan Gold.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2 Fri
626 Night Market The OG night market has FOUR weekends this year, so you truly have no excuse to miss this always-fun-as-hell event. Plus, on Labor Day weekend, they’ll be open 'til 1am.
Arcadia
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5 Mon
Labor Day Music Festival Snoop Dogg will be headlining this year’s festival to benefit low-income communities.
Exposition Park
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17 Sat
Folk Revival Festival This year’s folk-and-more fest will feature headliners like The White Buffalo and Chuck Ragan.
Rainbow Lagoon Park, Long Beach
Date
Event
Location
Sep 21 Wed
Downtown Film Festival It’s not as bigtime as its cousins AFI and LAFF, but the Downtown Film Fest still boasts great movies and stars.
Downtown
Date
Event
Location
Sep 22 Thu
Luckyrice Slurpfest So many noodles, with the high-profile ramen lineup still TBA.
Location TBD
Date
Event
Location
Sep 23 Fri
Luckyrice Moon Festival Cocktail Feast An all-you-can-drink cocktail party... with great food.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 23 Fri
Music Tastes Good Festival KCRW is bringing music and food fans together with this festival in Downtown Long Beach, featuring acts like The Specials, Iron & Wine, and Dr. Dog. Three-day tickets are only $120, so, take that Coachella.
Downtown Long Beach
Date
Event
Location
Sep 23 Fri
LA Podcast Festival Tons of popular podcasters will be at LA's biggest podcast event, including Aisha Tyler and Matt Besser.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 23-25
The F****** Catalina Wine Mixer Gourmet food, wine, DJs, live bands (including The Dan Band), and of course, a screening of Step Brothers.
Descanso Beach, Santa Catalina Island
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Sun
Abbot Kinney Festival Four stages of music and spoken word, three beer gardens, and all the food you could stomach. You want to go to there.
Abbot Kinney
Date
Event
Location
Sep 29-Oct 2
Newport Beach Wine & Food Festival Celebrity chef (like Nancy Silverton) cooking demos, wine tastings and seminars, cocktail and beer tastings, and all the food you can stomach.
Newport Beach Civic Center
Date
Event
Location
Oct 14-16
Desert Daze Another J-Tree music festival, but with much bigger acts like The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Deerhunter, and Thao & the Get Down Stay Down.
Institute of Mentalphysics, Joshua Tree
