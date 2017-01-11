Every Great LA-Area Oktoberfest Event, Now in One Calendar

Alpine Village, Torrance

This massive Oktoberfest blowout takes place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the end of October and is one of the oldest and biggest Oktoberfests in SoCal. Hike up your lederhosen and get ready for plenty of chicken dances, stein-holding competitions, oompah bands, delicious German eats, and, of course, continuously flowing beer. They also have an after-party that goes until 1:30am on Fridays and Saturdays at the restaurant which includes a tater tot bar. Yes, that is a thing.

This massive Oktoberfest blowout takes place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the end of October and is one of the oldest and biggest Oktoberfests in SoCal. Hike up your lederhosen and get ready for plenty of chicken dances, stein-holding competitions, oompah bands, delicious German eats, and, of course, continuously flowing beer. They also have an after-party that goes until 1:30am on Fridays and Saturdays at the restaurant which includes a tater tot bar. Yes, that is a thing.