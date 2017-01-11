Every Great LA-Area Oktoberfest Event, Now in One Calendar

Time to dust off your finest lederhosen and polish your best stein -- Oktoberfest celebrations are upon us once again. While we’ll take any excuse to clink large mugs of beer, consume obscene amounts of pretzels and brats, and dance like a chicken to oompah bands, it’s far more fun to do all of that at places where such behavior is encouraged.
To help you navigate the next two months of German-themed festivities, we’ve rounded up every great Oktoberfest celebration in the LA-area worth its weight in sauerkraut.