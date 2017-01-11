Events

Every LA Fall Festival Worth Going to, Now in One Calendar

Joshua Tree Music Festival/Paul Silva

Summer festival season is officially over in Los Angeles. And we all know what that means: kinda nothing since fall festival season is basically exactly the same! And just like we did for summer, we’re making fall festival season incredibly easy for you by putting every single worthwhile one happening in the next four months in one master calendar, with updates added to the list as we get ‘em.

Date

Event

Location

Sep 17 Thu

Calabasas Film Festival A top-notch showcase of major premieres (including Tom Hardy’s Legend, which looks fucking badass), as well as extremely impressive student films.

Calabasas

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18 Fri

LA Podcast Festival Three days of podcast madness, including legends like Marc Maron, Doug Benson, and Paul F. Tompkins.

Sofitel Hotel

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18 Fri

California Beer Festival Ventura Food & beer pairing contests, food trucks, games, live music, and, or right, tons of great California beers.

Mission Park, Ventura

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Pasadena Greek Fest Greek food, pastries, music, dancing, wine, spirits… opa!

Saint Anthony Greek Orthodox Church

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Folk Revival Festival Growly rockers Deer Tick headline this Americana-and-more music fest, perfect for fans missing now-defunct Way Over Yonder festival.

Rainbow Lagoon Park

Date

Event

Location

Sep 20 Sun

Thai Cultural Day Thai food, activities, and massages (yep) galore.

Barnsdall Park

Date

Event

Location

Sep 24 Thu

Gallivant The video network Tastemade throws a, uh, tasting event, with DJ Them Jeans spinning beats and Jon and Vinny's, Broken Spanish, and more providing bites.

Tastemade Studios, Santa Monica

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Port of LA Lobster Festival Lobster, pirates, and tons of great music including Run River North and steampunk-rockers Vaud and the Villains.

Port of LA, San Pedro

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Feast of San Gennaro A three-day celebration of Italian culture featuring tons of food, music, and rides.

Hollywood & Highland Center

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25-Oct 11

Angel City Jazz Festival Some of the best jazz you can see anywhere. Period.

All over LA

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

LA Fall Beer Fest Downtown’s best beer fest is back again for a killer day full of unlimited tastings, food trucks, and live country-leaning music.

LA Center Studios

Date

Event

Location

Sep 27 Sun

Abbot Kinney Fest Four stages of music and spoken word, three beer gardens, and tons of food. Duh, duh, and duuuuuuuuuuuh.

Abbot Kinney Blvd

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1 Thu

LA Korean Festival Koreans know a thing or two about a thing or two, so come celebrate those things (or two) with them.

Seoul International Park

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1 Thu

Ramen Slurpfest Uh, so many noodles, from all over the country, with chefs represented from New York, Florida, and Austin.

Millwick (DTLA)

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Luckyrice Moon Festival Cocktail Feast The booze equivalent to the Asian-themed Luckyrice event brings drinks and more from Cocktail Academy and Seoul Sausage Co.

Vibiana

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Anaheim Mariachi Festival The 10th year of this huge mariachi celebration boasts a ton of music, as well as a street fair with food, music, and art.

Pearson Park Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Oct 8 Thu

Fall Joshua Tree Music Festival J-Tree is ready to rock with its second festival of the year, which leans jam band-y, lineup wise.

Joshua Tree

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Taste of Italy More than 100 wines and tons of restaurants will be at this year’s celebration of Italian food, as well as pro chef demonstrations and live entertainment.

Pico House

Date

Event

Location

Oct 13 Tue

Screamfest Horror Film Festival Some of the best films you can find at any film fest, horror or otherwise.

TCL Chinese 6 Theaters

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Burbank Beer Fest The Valley gets its own beer fest? Yep! With 85 brews, live music, and vendors. Believe.

Downtown Burbank

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Farmers Market Fall Festival Pie eating contest! Music! PIE-EATING CONTEST!

The Grove

Date

Event

Location

Oct 18 Sun

Eastside Food Fest The second year of the Silver Lake-based event features Starry Kitchen, Pine & Crane, and Moon Juice.

Mack Sennett Studios

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Dia de Los Muertos All the pan de muerto you can stomach, as well as tons of other Mexican goodies, performances, music, and thousands of people in that crazy sugar skull dia makeup.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Date

Event

Location

Oct 30 Fri

Escape Psycho Circus A two-day EDM fest. So, like, totally scary.

NOS Events Center

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31 Sat

West Hollywood Carnaval Live music, entertainment, and, oh yeah, the biggest Halloween party in THE WHOLE DAMN WORLD.

Along Santa Monica Blvd

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31-Nov 1

Hard Day of the Dead Deadmau5, Skrillex, & Hot Chip will be headlining this year’s best Day-of-the-Dead-and-also-EDM festival extravaganza.

Fairplex at Pomona

Date

Event

Location

Nov 5 Thu

AFI Fest One of the premiere LA film festivals features a Brad Pitt debut and other non-Brad Pitt stuff, too.

Around LA

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival The annual Odd Future-related fest this year's headlined by Snoop Dogg, and includes a bunch of other great local hip-hop.

The Park at LA Coloseum

Date

Event

Location

Dec 5 Sat

LA International Tea Festival Look, the editor of Tea Time magazine is gonna be there, so you don’t want to miss it, because that doesn’t happen every year. (Or does it?)

Japanese American National Museum

Date

Event

Location

TBA

OC Brew Ho Ho This OC beerfest is the perfect way to spread to some holiday cheer! And also drink a zillion beers!

Phoenix Club Anaheim

