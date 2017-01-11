Every LA Fall Festival Worth Going to, Now in One Calendar

Summer festival season is officially over in Los Angeles. And we all know what that means: kinda nothing since fall festival season is basically exactly the same! And just like we did for summer, we’re making fall festival season incredibly easy for you by putting every single worthwhile one happening in the next four months in one master calendar, with updates added to the list as we get ‘em.
Sep 17 Thu
Calabasas Film Festival A top-notch showcase of major premieres (including Tom Hardy’s Legend, which looks fucking badass), as well as extremely impressive student films.
Calabasas
Sep 18 Fri
LA Podcast Festival Three days of podcast madness, including legends like Marc Maron, Doug Benson, and Paul F. Tompkins.
Sofitel Hotel
Sep 18 Fri
California Beer Festival Ventura Food & beer pairing contests, food trucks, games, live music, and, or right, tons of great California beers.
Mission Park, Ventura
Sep 19 Sat
Pasadena Greek Fest Greek food, pastries, music, dancing, wine, spirits… opa!
Saint Anthony Greek Orthodox Church
Sep 19 Sat
Folk Revival Festival Growly rockers Deer Tick headline this Americana-and-more music fest, perfect for fans missing now-defunct Way Over Yonder festival.
Rainbow Lagoon Park
Sep 20 Sun
Thai Cultural Day Thai food, activities, and massages (yep) galore.
Barnsdall Park
Sep 24 Thu
Gallivant The video network Tastemade throws a, uh, tasting event, with DJ Them Jeans spinning beats and Jon and Vinny's, Broken Spanish, and more providing bites.
Tastemade Studios, Santa Monica
Sep 25 Fri
Port of LA Lobster Festival Lobster, pirates, and tons of great music including Run River North and steampunk-rockers Vaud and the Villains.
Port of LA, San Pedro
Sep 25 Fri
Feast of San Gennaro A three-day celebration of Italian culture featuring tons of food, music, and rides.
Hollywood & Highland Center
Sep 25-Oct 11
Angel City Jazz Festival Some of the best jazz you can see anywhere. Period.
All over LA
Sep 26 Sat
LA Fall Beer Fest Downtown’s best beer fest is back again for a killer day full of unlimited tastings, food trucks, and live country-leaning music.
LA Center Studios
Sep 27 Sun
Abbot Kinney Fest Four stages of music and spoken word, three beer gardens, and tons of food. Duh, duh, and duuuuuuuuuuuh.
Abbot Kinney Blvd
Oct 1 Thu
LA Korean Festival Koreans know a thing or two about a thing or two, so come celebrate those things (or two) with them.
Seoul International Park
Oct 1 Thu
Ramen Slurpfest Uh, so many noodles, from all over the country, with chefs represented from New York, Florida, and Austin.
Millwick (DTLA)
Oct 2 Fri
Luckyrice Moon Festival Cocktail Feast The booze equivalent to the Asian-themed Luckyrice event brings drinks and more from Cocktail Academy and Seoul Sausage Co.
Vibiana
Oct 3 Sat
Anaheim Mariachi Festival The 10th year of this huge mariachi celebration boasts a ton of music, as well as a street fair with food, music, and art.
Pearson Park Amphitheatre
Oct 8 Thu
Fall Joshua Tree Music Festival J-Tree is ready to rock with its second festival of the year, which leans jam band-y, lineup wise.
Joshua Tree
Oct 10 Sat
Taste of Italy More than 100 wines and tons of restaurants will be at this year’s celebration of Italian food, as well as pro chef demonstrations and live entertainment.
Pico House
Oct 13 Tue
Screamfest Horror Film Festival Some of the best films you can find at any film fest, horror or otherwise.
TCL Chinese 6 Theaters
Oct 17 Sat
Burbank Beer Fest The Valley gets its own beer fest? Yep! With 85 brews, live music, and vendors. Believe.
Downtown Burbank
Oct 17 Sat
Farmers Market Fall Festival Pie eating contest! Music! PIE-EATING CONTEST!
The Grove
Oct 18 Sun
Eastside Food Fest The second year of the Silver Lake-based event features Starry Kitchen, Pine & Crane, and Moon Juice.
Mack Sennett Studios
Oct 24 Sat
Dia de Los Muertos All the pan de muerto you can stomach, as well as tons of other Mexican goodies, performances, music, and thousands of people in that crazy sugar skull dia makeup.
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Oct 30 Fri
Escape Psycho Circus A two-day EDM fest. So, like, totally scary.
NOS Events Center
Oct 31 Sat
West Hollywood Carnaval Live music, entertainment, and, oh yeah, the biggest Halloween party in THE WHOLE DAMN WORLD.
Along Santa Monica Blvd
Oct 31-Nov 1
Hard Day of the Dead Deadmau5, Skrillex, & Hot Chip will be headlining this year’s best Day-of-the-Dead-and-also-EDM festival extravaganza.
Fairplex at Pomona
Nov 14 Sat
Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival The annual Odd Future-related fest this year's headlined by Snoop Dogg, and includes a bunch of other great local hip-hop.
The Park at LA Coloseum
Dec 5 Sat
LA International Tea Festival Look, the editor of Tea Time magazine is gonna be there, so you don’t want to miss it, because that doesn’t happen every year. (Or does it?)
Japanese American National Museum
TBA
OC Brew Ho Ho This OC beerfest is the perfect way to spread to some holiday cheer! And also drink a zillion beers!
Phoenix Club Anaheim
