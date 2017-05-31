Every Single Free Outdoor Concert in LA This Summer

If there’s one thing we love more than outdoor concerts in the summer, it’s free outdoor concerts in the summer. The good news is, LA offers an insane number of opportunities to catch live music and DJs where you don’t have to spend a cent for top-notch entertainment. The bad news is... actually, there’s no bad news.
We’ve rounded up a calendar of all the places in LA where you can get your dance on outside -- or you know, just subtly nod your head to the beat -- all summer long. Bookmark this page now, share it with your free-music-loving friends, and get ready to spend money on everything other than tickets this year.
Jun 2 Fri
Gospel Lunch Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA Enjoy a little soul with your sandwich with Kenneth Crouch, a Hammond B3 organ, and a four-voice choir.
Jun 2 Fri
William Close and the Earth Harp Collective Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA Hear the insane cello-like notes of a harp whose illuminated strings are strung from a 52-story skyscraper.
Jun 2 Fri
Otis Hayes Motown Review The Original Farmers Market Get loose with Motown classics, then stuff your face with food from the market.
Jun 2 Fri
The Gaslamp Killer, Mike G of Odd Future, and others Grand Park Part of the multi-site i3 Arts Fest, check out tons of free music plus massive interactive art installations.
Jun 2 Fri
Jacques Lesure LACMA Chill out with live jazz in front of the museum.
Jun 3 Sat
Chico Mann & Captain Planet One Colorado, Pasadena Afro-Latin rhythms, Caribbean bass, and modern electronic dance music, plus DJ Marion Hodges. Part of KCRW’s Summer Nights lineup.
Jun 3 Sat
William Close and the Earth Harp Collective Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA Hear the insane cello-like notes of a harp whose illuminated strings are strung from a 52-story skyscraper.
Jun 3 Sat
The Gaslamp Killer, Mike G of Odd Future, and others Grand Park The fun continues with the multi-site i3 Arts Fest with tons of free music plus massive interactive art installations.
Jun 3 Sat
Dr. Bobby Rodriguez Latin Jazz LACMA Chill out with live jazz at the museum’s Hancock Park entrance.
Jun 7 Wed
Very Be Careful and DJ Anthony Valadez Wells Fargo Center Funky and danceable Colombian vallenato jams at lunch time.
Jun 9 Fri
Upstream The Original Farmers Market Dance your face off to ska and reggae, then stuff your face back on with food from the market.
Jun 9 Fri
Bruce Babad Quintet LACMA Chill out with live jazz in front of the museum.
Jun 10 Sat
White Fence The Getty Center Head to the annual Off the 405 series for plenty of jangly, ‘60s-inspired psychedelic garage rock.
Jun 11 Sun
The Secret City Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA Bring a picnic for this raucous tent revival with live music.
Jun 11 Sun
The Platters Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills Take a trip down memory lane with the smooth sounds of ‘50s and ‘60s R&B hits.
Jun 11 Sun
Sunday Sessions Grand Park A free dance party celebrating LA’s house music scene, featuring music from Aaron Paar, Tony Watson, Scott K, and Vikter Duplaix. Plus a cocktail garden.
Jun 16 Fri
International Swingers The Original Farmers Market Dance to a mix of rock, punk, and ‘80s jams, then grab some fresh food from the market.
Jun 16 Fri
Wolfgang Schalk LACMA Chill out with live jazz in front of the museum.
Jun 17 Sat
Gaby Moreno and Caloncho Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA Latin pop, soul, blues, and jazz-rock from two rising indie stars: one from Guadalajara, one from Sonora.
Jun 17 Sat
Chicano Batman One Colorado, Pasadena Be ready to dance to a crazy mash-up of psychedelic soul, funk, indie, tropicalia, rock, and oldies-influenced jams, plus music from DJ Anthony Valadez.
Jun 18 Sun
Ticket to Ride - Tribute to The Beatles Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills Take a trip down memory lane with covers of classic hits from the Fab Four.
Jun 21 Wed
Ethio Cali and DJ Anthony Valadez Wells Fargo Center Jazz inspired by Ethiopian music from the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Jun 21 Wed
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Figueroa at Wilshire Classical compositions at lunchtime.
Jun 22 Thu
Khalid and Bibi Bourelly Santa Monica Pier Old soul sounds from newly rising stars.
Jun 23 Fri
Viva! Featuring Artie Webb & Dan Weinstein The Original Farmers Market Dance your face off with live salsa and Latin jazz, then stuff your face back on with food from the market.
Jun 23 Fri
Frida Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA The Long Beach Opera brings a mix of mariachi and ragtime jazz to the classic.
Jun 23 Fri
Clayton Cameron Sextet LACMA Chill out with live jazz in front of the museum.
Jun 23 Fri
Dance Downtown - Cumbia Grand Park Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgement free zone.
Jun 24 Sat
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA An homage to hip hop producer-rapper J Dilla, plus new originals.
Jun 24 Sat
La Luz The Getty Center Head to the annual Off the 405 series for surf rock jams and retro girl-group harmonies.
Jun 25 Sun
Cold Duck Calabasas Lake Bust out your dancing shoes for nonstop rock, soul, disco and BEYOND.
Jun 25 Sun
Which One's Pink? Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills Take a trip down memory lane with Pink Floyd covers.
Jun 29 Thu
LeMaitre and Coast Modern Santa Monica Pier Groovy Norwegian electro and breezy West Coast electro-pop with indie rock and reggae influence.
Jun 30 Fri
Floyd & the Fly Boys The Original Farmers Market Chill out to some blues and R&B, then chow down with food from the market.
Jun 30 Fri
Angie Wells LACMA Chill out with live jazz in front of the museum.
Jun 30 Fri
DJ Nights - Curated by Peanut Butter Wolf Grand Park Dance, dance, and dance some more.
Jul 1 Sat
DJs Jason Bentley and Aaron Byrd Chinatown’s Central and West Plazas KCRW’s Summer Nights at Chinatown brings the danceable jams, food trucks, video projections, beer, and more.
Jul 1 Sat
Hip Hop: First Peoples, New Voices Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA Poetry, music, and dance from various artists from Northern American Indigenous communities.
Jul 2 Sun
Salute to the Troops Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach Pack a picnic for this patriotic concert.
Jul 4 Tue
July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills Fireworks and the SFV Symphony Orchestra.
Jul 4 Tue
Walking Phoenixes Conejo Community Park, Thousand Oaks Johnny Cash covers plus other classic country selections perfect for waving your American flag.
Jul 4 Tue
4th of July Block Party Grand Park Live performances, DJs, games, art, and, of course, fireworks.
Jul 6 Thu
Beer 101 Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA OK, maybe no live music, but BEER and knowledge.
Jul 6 Thu
Marina del Rey Symphony Burton Chace Park Cool breezes and opera by the shore.
Jul 7 Fri
James Intveld The Original Farmers Market Enjoy a bit of country, then chow down with food from the market.
Jul 7 Fri
Dance Downtown - Line Dance & Two Step Grand Park Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgement-free zone.
Jul 8 Sat
Rahim AlHaj - Letters from Iraq Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA With a string quintet, oud, and percussion, Rahim address challenges faced as an Iraqi political refugee.
Jul 9 Sun
Mirage Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills Take a trip down memory lane with Fleetwood Mac covers.
Jul 9 Sun
The Pine Mountain Logs Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach Covers that range from Led Zeppelin to OutKast and everywhere in between.
Jul 13 Thu
Marcia Griffiths and Jah9 Santa Monica Pier A legendary Jamaican singer and an up-and-coming Jamaican singer.
Jul 14 Fri
Jennifer Keith Quintet The Original Farmers Market Enjoy classic American jazz and swing, then chow down with food from the market.
Jul 14 Fri
DJ Nights - Curated by Monalisa Grand Park Dance, dance, and dance some more.
Jul 15 Sat
L'Orchestre Afrisa International Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA Polyrhythms, and guitar jams with Afro-Cuban and pan-African styles.
Jul 15 Sat
Joe Burton Chace Park The breezy, smooth sounds of Joe Thomas.
Jul 16 Sun
Hamid Cooper Calabasas Lake An international lineup of musicians bust out plenty of Afro-Cuban Latin jazz.
Jul 16 Sun
Surf City All Stars Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills Take a trip down memory lane with the Beach Boys greatest hits.
Jul 16 Sun
Blue Breeze Band Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach An eclectic mix of Motown, soul, funk, jazz, blues, and R&B.
Jul 16 Sun
Sunday Sessions Grand Park A free dance party celebrating LA’s house music scene, featuring music from Kristi Lomax, Thee Mike B, Lars Behrenroth, and Mark de Clive-Lowe. Plus a cocktail garden.
Jul 20 Thu
Eric Burdon & The Animals and Mr. Elevator Santa Monica Pier Rock 'n' roll legends and an LA-based '60s-inspired psych rock project.
Jul 20 Thu
Art and Science of Evaluating Beers Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA Become a better beer nerd.
Jul 20 Thu
Marina del Rey Symphony Burton Chace Park Cool breezes and classical music.
Jul 21 Fri
Elliott Caine The Original Farmers Market Enjoy live bebop and Latin jazz, then stuff your face with food from the market.
Jul 21 Fri
Sidestepper and Buyepongo Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA Dance your face off with electro-cumbia from Colombia and other global sounds.
Jul 21 Fri
Dance Downtown - Bollywood Grand Park Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgement-free zone.
Jul 22 Sat
Her Voice: Sultana, Meklit, and Ulali Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA Celebrating women’s voices from India and Pakistan, Ethiopia, and Native American traditions.
Jul 23 Sun
The Neil Deal Conejo Community Park, Thousand Oaks A decade-spanning tribute to Mr. Young.
Jul 23 Sun
Billy Joel 2 Elton John Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills Hear covers from the two musicians, plus an opening act from the Gay Men’s Chorus.
Jul 23 Sun
Mark Mackay Band Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach A little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n' roll.
Jul 27 Thu
Miami Horror and Cleopold Santa Monica Pier Australian disco throwback and electro soul.
Jul 27 Thu
American Tune featuring Sean Watkins & Friends Skirball Cultural Center A celebration of Paul Simon with a great lineup of musicians.
Jul 28 Fri
La Charanga Cubana The Original Farmers Market Enjoy traditional Cuban dance music, then stuff your face with food from the market.
Jul 28 Fri
La Linea Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA A multimedia story of everyday life on the Mexico-US border with music by Panoptica.
Jul 28 Fri
DJ Nights - Curated by Valida Grand Park Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgement-free zone.
Jul 29 Sat
Mothership Landing Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA A celebration of the 40th anniversary of Parliament-Funkadelic’s groundbreaking release.
Jul 29 Sat
Alejandro Escovedo Burton Chace Park Roots rock from Texas.
Jul 29 Sat
Steve Gunn The Getty Center Head to the annual Off the 405 series for plenty of a mix of country blues, underground, and psych rock.
Jul 30 Sun
Queen Nation Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills A tribute to the music of Queen.
Jul 30 Sun
Peter & the Wolf Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA The childhood classic told with live music.
Jul 30 Sun
Hard Day's Night Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach You’ll swear The Beatles are in the South Bay.
Aug 3 Thu
Valerie June and Irma Thomas Santa Monica Pier Socially minded folk and blues, plus the Soul Queen of New Orleans.
Aug 3 Thu
Ibibio Sound Machine Skirball Cultural Center African and electronic jams inspired by the golden era of West African funk, disco, and post-punk.
Aug 3 Thu
Matthew Morrison Burton Chace Park Cool breezes and symphonic pops.
Aug 4 Fri
Bad Haggis The Original Farmers Market Put some celtic rock in your life, then stuff your face with food from the market.
Aug 4 Fri
Dance Downtown - Disco Grand Park Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgement-free zone.
Aug 5 Sat
DJs Jeremy Sole and Garth Trinidad Chinatown’s Central and West Plazas KCRW’s Summer Nights at Chinatown brings the danceable jams, food trucks, video projections, beer, and more.
Aug 5 Sat
Dorian Wood and Kaumakaiwa Kanaka'ole Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA A haunting interpretation of Jeannine Deckers' “The Singing Nun” and genre-crossing performance from Hawaii.
Aug 6 Sun
The Who Generation Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills Tommy, can you hear covers of The Who?
Aug 6 Sun
Seatbelt and The Paladins Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach All the Americana you can handle with plenty of rockabilly, honky-tonk, and hillbilly boogie.
Aug 10 Thu
Mon Laferte and Buscabulla Santa Monica Pier Blues and jazz-inspired Mexico-based singer and Brooklyn-based Puerto Rican funk and soul.
Aug 10 Thu
Delgrés Skirball Cultural Center The LA debut of a band that brings a bluesy blend of styles from Guadeloupe to Louisiana to the Mississippi delta.
Aug 11 Fri
DJs Anthony Valadez and Valida Union Station A new venue for KCRW’s Summer Nights series, featuring plenty of danceable grooves, games, food, and drink at the historic venue.
Aug 11 Fri
Septeto Santiaguero Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA Get on your feet with one of Cuba’s most influential bands.
Aug 11 Fri
Bill Watrous Quartet & Rob Stoneback The Original Farmers Market Nod your head to straight-ahead jazz, then stuff your face with food from the market.
Aug 11 Fri
DJ Nights - Curated by Coleman Grand Park Dance, dance, and dance some more.