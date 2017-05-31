must-dos
Every Single Free Outdoor Concert in LA This Summer

Sunday Sessions | courtesy of Javier Guillen for Grand Park/The Music Center

If there’s one thing we love more than outdoor concerts in the summer, it’s free outdoor concerts in the summer. The good news is, LA offers an insane number of opportunities to catch live music and DJs where you don’t have to spend a cent for top-notch entertainment. The bad news is... actually, there’s no bad news.

We’ve rounded up a calendar of all the places in LA where you can get your dance on outside -- or you know, just subtly nod your head to the beat -- all summer long. Bookmark this page now, share it with your free-music-loving friends, and get ready to spend money on everything other than tickets this year.

dj nights | courtesy of The Music Center

Jun 2 Fri

Gospel Lunch Enjoy a little soul with your sandwich with Kenneth Crouch, a Hammond B3 organ, and a four-voice choir.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Jun 2 Fri

William Close and the Earth Harp Collective Hear the insane cello-like notes of a harp whose illuminated strings are strung from a 52-story skyscraper.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Jun 2 Fri

Otis Hayes Motown Review Get loose with Motown classics, then stuff your face with food from the market.

The Original Farmers Market

Jun 2 Fri

The Gaslamp Killer, Mike G of Odd Future, and others Part of the multi-site i3 Arts Fest, check out tons of free music plus massive interactive art installations.

Grand Park

Jun 2 Fri

Jacques Lesure Chill out with live jazz in front of the museum.

LACMA

Jun 3 Sat

Chico Mann & Captain Planet Afro-Latin rhythms, Caribbean bass, and modern electronic dance music, plus DJ Marion Hodges. Part of KCRW’s Summer Nights lineup.

One Colorado, Pasadena

Jun 3 Sat

William Close and the Earth Harp Collective Hear the insane cello-like notes of a harp whose illuminated strings are strung from a 52-story skyscraper.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Jun 3 Sat

The Gaslamp Killer, Mike G of Odd Future, and others The fun continues with the multi-site i3 Arts Fest with tons of free music plus massive interactive art installations.

Grand Park

Jun 3 Sat

Dr. Bobby Rodriguez Latin Jazz Chill out with live jazz at the museum’s Hancock Park entrance.

LACMA

Jun 7 Wed

Very Be Careful and DJ Anthony Valadez Funky and danceable Colombian vallenato jams at lunch time.

Wells Fargo Center

Jun 9 Fri

Upstream Dance your face off to ska and reggae, then stuff your face back on with food from the market.

The Original Farmers Market

Jun 9 Fri

Bruce Babad Quintet Chill out with live jazz in front of the museum.

LACMA

Jun 10 Sat

White Fence Head to the annual Off the 405 series for plenty of jangly, ‘60s-inspired psychedelic garage rock.

The Getty Center

Jun 11 Sun

The Secret City Bring a picnic for this raucous tent revival with live music.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Jun 11 Sun

The Platters Take a trip down memory lane with the smooth sounds of ‘50s and ‘60s R&B hits.

Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills

Jun 11 Sun

Sunday Sessions A free dance party celebrating LA’s house music scene, featuring music from Aaron Paar, Tony Watson, Scott K, and Vikter Duplaix. Plus a cocktail garden.

Grand Park

Jun 16 Fri

International Swingers Dance to a mix of rock, punk, and ‘80s jams, then grab some fresh food from the market.

The Original Farmers Market

Jun 16 Fri

Wolfgang Schalk Chill out with live jazz in front of the museum.

LACMA

Jun 17 Sat

Gaby Moreno and Caloncho Latin pop, soul, blues, and jazz-rock from two rising indie stars: one from Guadalajara, one from Sonora.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Jun 17 Sat

Chicano Batman Be ready to dance to a crazy mash-up of psychedelic soul, funk, indie, tropicalia, rock, and oldies-influenced jams, plus music from DJ Anthony Valadez.

One Colorado, Pasadena

Jun 18 Sun

Ticket to Ride - Tribute to The Beatles Take a trip down memory lane with covers of classic hits from the Fab Four.

Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills

Jun 21 Wed

Ethio Cali and DJ Anthony Valadez Jazz inspired by Ethiopian music from the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Wells Fargo Center

Jun 21 Wed

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Classical compositions at lunchtime.

Figueroa at Wilshire

Jun 22 Thu

Khalid and Bibi Bourelly Old soul sounds from newly rising stars.

Santa Monica Pier

Jun 23 Fri

Viva! Featuring Artie Webb & Dan Weinstein Dance your face off with live salsa and Latin jazz, then stuff your face back on with food from the market.

The Original Farmers Market

Jun 23 Fri

Frida The Long Beach Opera brings a mix of mariachi and ragtime jazz to the classic.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Jun 23 Fri

Clayton Cameron Sextet Chill out with live jazz in front of the museum.

LACMA

Jun 23 Fri

Dance Downtown - Cumbia Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgement free zone.

Grand Park

Jun 24 Sat

Miguel Atwood-Ferguson An homage to hip hop producer-rapper J Dilla, plus new originals.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Jun 24 Sat

La Luz Head to the annual Off the 405 series for surf rock jams and retro girl-group harmonies.

The Getty Center

Jun 25 Sun

Cold Duck Bust out your dancing shoes for nonstop rock, soul, disco and BEYOND.

Calabasas Lake

Jun 25 Sun

Which One's Pink? Take a trip down memory lane with Pink Floyd covers.

Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills

Jun 29 Thu

LeMaitre and Coast Modern Groovy Norwegian electro and breezy West Coast electro-pop with indie rock and reggae influence.

Santa Monica Pier

Jun 30 Fri

Floyd & the Fly Boys Chill out to some blues and R&B, then chow down with food from the market.

The Original Farmers Market

Jun 30 Fri

Angie Wells Chill out with live jazz in front of the museum.

LACMA

Jun 30 Fri

DJ Nights - Curated by Peanut Butter Wolf Dance, dance, and dance some more.

Grand Park

dance downtown | courtesy of The Music Center

Jul 1 Sat

DJs Jason Bentley and Aaron Byrd KCRW’s Summer Nights at Chinatown brings the danceable jams, food trucks, video projections, beer, and more.

Chinatown’s Central and West Plazas

Jul 1 Sat

Hip Hop: First Peoples, New Voices Poetry, music, and dance from various artists from Northern American Indigenous communities.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Jul 2 Sun

Salute to the Troops Pack a picnic for this patriotic concert.

Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach

Jul 4 Tue

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza Fireworks and the SFV Symphony Orchestra.

Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills

Jul 4 Tue

Walking Phoenixes Johnny Cash covers plus other classic country selections perfect for waving your American flag.

Conejo Community Park, Thousand Oaks

Jul 4 Tue

4th of July Block Party Live performances, DJs, games, art, and, of course, fireworks.

Grand Park

Jul 6 Thu

Beer 101 OK, maybe no live music, but BEER and knowledge.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Jul 6 Thu

Marina del Rey Symphony Cool breezes and opera by the shore.

Burton Chace Park

Jul 7 Fri

James Intveld Enjoy a bit of country, then chow down with food from the market.

The Original Farmers Market

Jul 7 Fri

Dance Downtown - Line Dance & Two Step Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgement-free zone.

Grand Park

Jul 8 Sat

Rahim AlHaj - Letters from Iraq With a string quintet, oud, and percussion, Rahim address challenges faced as an Iraqi political refugee.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Jul 9 Sun

Mirage Take a trip down memory lane with Fleetwood Mac covers.

Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills

Jul 9 Sun

The Pine Mountain Logs Covers that range from Led Zeppelin to OutKast and everywhere in between.

Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach

Jul 13 Thu

Marcia Griffiths and Jah9 A legendary Jamaican singer and an up-and-coming Jamaican singer.

Santa Monica Pier

Jul 14 Fri

Jennifer Keith Quintet Enjoy classic American jazz and swing, then chow down with food from the market.

The Original Farmers Market

Jul 14 Fri

DJ Nights - Curated by Monalisa Dance, dance, and dance some more.

Grand Park

Jul 15 Sat

L'Orchestre Afrisa International Polyrhythms, and guitar jams with Afro-Cuban and pan-African styles.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Jul 15 Sat

Joe The breezy, smooth sounds of Joe Thomas.

Burton Chace Park

Jul 16 Sun

Hamid Cooper An international lineup of musicians bust out plenty of Afro-Cuban Latin jazz.

Calabasas Lake

Jul 16 Sun

Surf City All Stars Take a trip down memory lane with the Beach Boys greatest hits.

Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills

Jul 16 Sun

Blue Breeze Band An eclectic mix of Motown, soul, funk, jazz, blues, and R&B.

Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach

Jul 16 Sun

Sunday Sessions A free dance party celebrating LA’s house music scene, featuring music from Kristi Lomax, Thee Mike B, Lars Behrenroth, and Mark de Clive-Lowe. Plus a cocktail garden.

Grand Park

Jul 20 Thu

Eric Burdon & The Animals and Mr. Elevator Rock 'n' roll legends and an LA-based '60s-inspired psych rock project.

Santa Monica Pier

Jul 20 Thu

Art and Science of Evaluating Beers Become a better beer nerd.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Jul 20 Thu

Marina del Rey Symphony Cool breezes and classical music.

Burton Chace Park

Jul 21 Fri

Elliott Caine Enjoy live bebop and Latin jazz, then stuff your face with food from the market.

The Original Farmers Market

Jul 21 Fri

Sidestepper and Buyepongo Dance your face off with electro-cumbia from Colombia and other global sounds.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Jul 21 Fri

Dance Downtown - Bollywood Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgement-free zone.

Grand Park

Jul 22 Sat

Her Voice: Sultana, Meklit, and Ulali Celebrating women’s voices from India and Pakistan, Ethiopia, and Native American traditions.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Jul 23 Sun

The Neil Deal A decade-spanning tribute to Mr. Young.

Conejo Community Park, Thousand Oaks

Jul 23 Sun

Billy Joel 2 Elton John Hear covers from the two musicians, plus an opening act from the Gay Men’s Chorus.

Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills

Jul 23 Sun

Mark Mackay Band A little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n' roll.

Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach

Jul 27 Thu

Miami Horror and Cleopold Australian disco throwback and electro soul.

Santa Monica Pier

Jul 27 Thu

American Tune featuring Sean Watkins & Friends A celebration of Paul Simon with a great lineup of musicians.

Skirball Cultural Center

Jul 28 Fri

La Charanga Cubana Enjoy traditional Cuban dance music, then stuff your face with food from the market.

The Original Farmers Market

Jul 28 Fri

La Linea A multimedia story of everyday life on the Mexico-US border with music by Panoptica.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Jul 28 Fri

DJ Nights - Curated by Valida Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgement-free zone.

Grand Park

Jul 29 Sat

Mothership Landing A celebration of the 40th anniversary of Parliament-Funkadelic’s groundbreaking release.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Jul 29 Sat

Alejandro Escovedo Roots rock from Texas.

Burton Chace Park

Jul 29 Sat

Steve Gunn Head to the annual Off the 405 series for plenty of a mix of country blues, underground, and psych rock.

The Getty Center

Jul 30 Sun

Queen Nation A tribute to the music of Queen.

Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills

Jul 30 Sun

Peter & the Wolf The childhood classic told with live music.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Jul 30 Sun

Hard Day's Night You’ll swear The Beatles are in the South Bay.

Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach

sunday sessions | courtesy of Javier Guillen for Grand Park/The Music Center

Aug 3 Thu

Valerie June and Irma Thomas Socially minded folk and blues, plus the Soul Queen of New Orleans.

Santa Monica Pier

Aug 3 Thu

Ibibio Sound Machine African and electronic jams inspired by the golden era of West African funk, disco, and post-punk.

Skirball Cultural Center

Aug 3 Thu

Matthew Morrison Cool breezes and symphonic pops.

Burton Chace Park

Aug 4 Fri

Bad Haggis Put some celtic rock in your life, then stuff your face with food from the market.

The Original Farmers Market

Aug 4 Fri

Dance Downtown - Disco Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgement-free zone.

Grand Park

Aug 5 Sat

DJs Jeremy Sole and Garth Trinidad KCRW’s Summer Nights at Chinatown brings the danceable jams, food trucks, video projections, beer, and more.

Chinatown’s Central and West Plazas

Aug 5 Sat

Dorian Wood and Kaumakaiwa Kanaka'ole A haunting interpretation of Jeannine Deckers' “The Singing Nun” and genre-crossing performance from Hawaii.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Aug 6 Sun

The Who Generation Tommy, can you hear covers of The Who?

Warner Center Park, Woodland Hills

Aug 6 Sun

Seatbelt and The Paladins All the Americana you can handle with plenty of rockabilly, honky-tonk, and hillbilly boogie.

Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach

Aug 10 Thu

Mon Laferte and Buscabulla Blues and jazz-inspired Mexico-based singer and Brooklyn-based Puerto Rican funk and soul.

Santa Monica Pier

Aug 10 Thu

Delgrés The LA debut of a band that brings a bluesy blend of styles from Guadeloupe to Louisiana to the Mississippi delta.

Skirball Cultural Center

Aug 11 Fri

DJs Anthony Valadez and Valida A new venue for KCRW’s Summer Nights series, featuring plenty of danceable grooves, games, food, and drink at the historic venue.

Union Station

Aug 11 Fri

Septeto Santiaguero Get on your feet with one of Cuba’s most influential bands.

Grand Performances, California Plaza, DTLA

Aug 11 Fri

Bill Watrous Quartet & Rob Stoneback Nod your head to straight-ahead jazz, then stuff your face with food from the market.

The Original Farmers Market

Aug 11 Fri

DJ Nights - Curated by Coleman Dance, dance, and dance some more.

Grand Park

