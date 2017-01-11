must-dos
Events

Los Angeles' Best Free Events Happening This Summer

By Published On 06/08/2016 By Published On 06/08/2016
Fall Out Boy
Flickr/Redfishingboat (Mick O)

Los Angeles' Best Free Events Happening This Summer

By Published On 06/08/2016 By Published On 06/08/2016

LA can seem like an expensive place sometimes (and by sometimes we mean, like, every time you're driving in Beverly Hills on Little Santa Monica and realize your gas tank is precariously close to empty). But the fact of the matter is there’s almost always something great to do in the city that’s totally, 100% free. And since there are so many outdoor spaces that open up in the summer months, that’s never more true then, like, right now -- which is why we’ve got this list of the best free events in LA, all summer long:

More Like This

related

Forget Runyon Canyon: Try These 7 Secret Hikes in LA Instead

related

The Absolute Best Cocktail Bars in NYC

related

The Best Cities in America for Street Art

related

All of the Ice Cream Treats We'll Be Eating in San Francisco This Summer

related

The Best Things to Do in LA This August
LACMA Jazz Night
June
LACMA | Flickr/Parker Knight
June
Thursday
Jun 9
Find the next Banksy at Downtown LA Artwalk
Find the next Banksy at Downtown LA Artwalk
Spring Street
This ongoing event (on the second Thursday of every month) inspires thousands of Angelenos to flock Downtown to admire street art, as well as art on display at the galleries, which keep their doors open a bit later. The whole thing feels like a gigantic block party, with vendors set up all over the theater district and beyond.
This ongoing event (on the second Thursday of every month) inspires thousands of Angelenos to flock Downtown to admire street art, as well as art on display at the galleries, which keep their doors open a bit later. The whole thing feels like a gigantic block party, with vendors set up all over the theater district and beyond.
Add  
Friday
Jun 10
Drop some calories at Fitbit Local Los Angeles 
Drop some calories at Fitbit Local Los Angeles 
Venice Beach
This free workout series helps you burn some calories (and have an existential crisis about the state of your own abs) while you watch the men of Muscle Beach pump iron. The event is happening again July 16, in case your exercise goals renew every month.
This free workout series helps you burn some calories (and have an existential crisis about the state of your own abs) while you watch the men of Muscle Beach pump iron. The event is happening again July 16, in case your exercise goals renew every month.
Add  
Friday - Friday
Jun 10-Jul 29
Get jazzy at LACMA’s Jazz Series
Get jazzy at LACMA’s Jazz Series
LACMA
When you’re in the mood for a low-key (read: sophisticated) way to kick off your weekend, hit LACMA for its weekly Friday jazz nights. Sit in the open courtyard and be happy that you’ve swapped out the honking horns of angry LA drivers at rush hour in favor of the sounds of jazz, which range from bebop to Latin to swing.
When you’re in the mood for a low-key (read: sophisticated) way to kick off your weekend, hit LACMA for its weekly Friday jazz nights. Sit in the open courtyard and be happy that you’ve swapped out the honking horns of angry LA drivers at rush hour in favor of the sounds of jazz, which range from bebop to Latin to swing.
Add  
Saturday
Jun 11
Shoot for the stars (or at least see some) at the Public Star Party
Shoot for the stars (or at least see some) at the Public Star Party
Griffith Observatory
Join a bunch of astronomers and their telescopes for our favorite brand of star sightings (not the celebrity kind) atop Mount Hollywood. (Returns July 9 and August 6.) 
Join a bunch of astronomers and their telescopes for our favorite brand of star sightings (not the celebrity kind) atop Mount Hollywood. (Returns July 9 and August 6.) 
Add  
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 11-12
Fair thee well at the 9th Annual Palos Verdes Street Fair & Music Festival
Fair thee well at the 9th Annual Palos Verdes Street Fair & Music Festival
Downtown Rolling Hills Estates
This annual South Bay fair is more like a carnival, with Ferris wheels, games, tribute bands, and a craft-beer garden.
This annual South Bay fair is more like a carnival, with Ferris wheels, games, tribute bands, and a craft-beer garden.
Add  
Sunday
Jun 12
Stay sweet at the Balboa Strawberry Festival
Stay sweet at the Balboa Strawberry Festival
Ventura Blvd between Balboa Ave and Amestoy Ave
Strawberry snow cones; strawberry shortcake; strawberry lemonade; just about everything that can be topped and filled with strawberries will be, which is why you need to attend this festival.
Strawberry snow cones; strawberry shortcake; strawberry lemonade; just about everything that can be topped and filled with strawberries will be, which is why you need to attend this festival.
Add  
Sunday - Sunday
Jun 12-Aug 28
Find your inner art critic at Made in L.A. 2016: a, the, though, only
Find your inner art critic at Made in L.A. 2016: a, the, though, only
Hammer Museum
This summer-long exhibit is a hodgepodge of art celebrating the different creative types and disciplines that make LA one of the art capitals of the world. Check the website for various special days over the course of the series, including conversations with artists and free concerts.
This summer-long exhibit is a hodgepodge of art celebrating the different creative types and disciplines that make LA one of the art capitals of the world. Check the website for various special days over the course of the series, including conversations with artists and free concerts.
Add  
Monday
Jun 13
Find your new favorite band at School Night!
Find your new favorite band at School Night!
Bardot 
Discover indie gems on stage before they get “too big” (um, hello, Chet Faker). Resident DJ and curator Chris Douridas from KCRW launched the free concert program years ago so that Mondays wouldn't have to be such a drag.
Discover indie gems on stage before they get “too big” (um, hello, Chet Faker). Resident DJ and curator Chris Douridas from KCRW launched the free concert program years ago so that Mondays wouldn't have to be such a drag.
Add  
Friday - Friday
Jun 17-Sep 2
Dance -- and learn to dance -- Downtown
Dance -- and learn to dance -- Downtown
The Music Center Plaza
If you’ve always wanted to learn how to shake your hips to the sounds of cumbia or bring back your disco fingers, this Downtown dance party, which takes place every other Friday, is right up your alley. Every week a new dance move takes the stage with beginner lessons, live music, and an open dance floor -- and on off-weeks, the space has DJs (including KCRW fave and Beastie Boy associate Money Mark) spinning in the plaza so you can practice.
If you’ve always wanted to learn how to shake your hips to the sounds of cumbia or bring back your disco fingers, this Downtown dance party, which takes place every other Friday, is right up your alley. Every week a new dance move takes the stage with beginner lessons, live music, and an open dance floor -- and on off-weeks, the space has DJs (including KCRW fave and Beastie Boy associate Money Mark) spinning in the plaza so you can practice.
Add  
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 18-19
Let your inner five-year-old artist be impressed at the Pasadena Chalk Festival
Let your inner five-year-old artist be impressed at the Pasadena Chalk Festival
Paseo Colorado
If your dad is into seriously impressive, but sort of weird, art, spend Father’s Day with him at this Italian-inspired festival and watch as chalk artists use the Pasadena sidewalks as their canvas to paint famous faces and other cool stuff.
If your dad is into seriously impressive, but sort of weird, art, spend Father’s Day with him at this Italian-inspired festival and watch as chalk artists use the Pasadena sidewalks as their canvas to paint famous faces and other cool stuff.
Add  
Thursday - Thursday
Jun 23-Sep 15
Catch a free show at the Silver Lake Picture Show
Catch a free show at the Silver Lake Picture Show
Sunset Triangle Plaza
Of course, there are a ton of outdoor screenings this summer, but Silver Lake Picture Show’s are always free, and the place is walking distance from James Beard nominee Night + Market Song, meaning your picnic game can be totally on point.
Of course, there are a ton of outdoor screenings this summer, but Silver Lake Picture Show’s are always free, and the place is walking distance from James Beard nominee Night + Market Song, meaning your picnic game can be totally on point.
Add  
Saturday
Jun 25
Choose a side at the Rooftop Cinema Series on South Lake
Choose a side at the Rooftop Cinema Series on South Lake
Pasadena Towers Rooftop
Uh, a screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens on a fancy Pasadena rooftop (with free parking)? Yes. 
Uh, a screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens on a fancy Pasadena rooftop (with free parking)? Yes. 
Add  
Sunday
Jun 26
Learn something at the Artist Talk with Kim West
Learn something at the Artist Talk with Kim West
Hauser Wirth & Schimmel
Even if you didn’t know it, you’ve seen this artist’s work all over DTLA (the polar bear on the mill tower where this event is taking place is her most iconic work). Check out this conversation with her for more about how LA’s art scene is taking off.
Even if you didn’t know it, you’ve seen this artist’s work all over DTLA (the polar bear on the mill tower where this event is taking place is her most iconic work). Check out this conversation with her for more about how LA’s art scene is taking off.
Add  
Hanni El Khatib
July
The Twilight Concert Series on Santa Monica Pier | Flickr/Chris Goldberg
July
Saturday - Saturday
Jul 2-Sep 3
Get down at the Summer of Music Free Concerts on the Pier
Get down at the Summer of Music Free Concerts on the Pier
Redondo Beach Pier
Yeah, the Santa Monica Pier has free concerts this summer too (see below) -- but that pier doesn’t have nearly as MANY as the Redondo Pier, which has shows every Thursday and Saturday, all totally gratis.
Yeah, the Santa Monica Pier has free concerts this summer too (see below) -- but that pier doesn’t have nearly as MANY as the Redondo Pier, which has shows every Thursday and Saturday, all totally gratis.
Add  
Thursday - Thursday
Jul 7-Sep 8
Get EVEN MORE DOWN at the Twilight Concert Series
Get EVEN MORE DOWN at the Twilight Concert Series
Santa Monica Pier
It’s not summer in LA if you don’t attend at least one of these concerts, which are among the most iconic of LA’s summertime parties. The Thursday-night series kicks off with soul-man Mayer Hawthorne and Alina Baraz. There’s no excuse to not rally.
It’s not summer in LA if you don’t attend at least one of these concerts, which are among the most iconic of LA’s summertime parties. The Thursday-night series kicks off with soul-man Mayer Hawthorne and Alina Baraz. There’s no excuse to not rally.
Add  
Thursday - Saturday
Jul 7-Aug 27
Figure out your eclectic tastes at the Marina del Rey Summer Concert Series
Figure out your eclectic tastes at the Marina del Rey Summer Concert Series
Burton Chace Park
If you’re looking for a more refined concert series, this is the one you’ll want to hit up. The Marina del Rey Summer Symphony plays on Thursdays, or you can listen to R&B, indie rock, and jazz on Saturdays.
If you’re looking for a more refined concert series, this is the one you’ll want to hit up. The Marina del Rey Summer Symphony plays on Thursdays, or you can listen to R&B, indie rock, and jazz on Saturdays.
Add  
Thursday - Thursday
Jul 21-Aug 25
Take a trip around the world at Skirball Cultural Center Sunset Concerts
Take a trip around the world at Skirball Cultural Center Sunset Concerts
Skirball Cultural Center
This Thursday-night concert series will take you on a trip around the world with an eclectic lineup including Brazilian samba and West African blues.
This Thursday-night concert series will take you on a trip around the world with an eclectic lineup including Brazilian samba and West African blues.
Add  
Saturday
Jul 23
Eat, like, everything at the Eventrockit Food Market
Eat, like, everything at the Eventrockit Food Market
DTLA
This outdoor food market is a smorgasbord of international cuisine, from Hawaiian pancakes to creole and Korean tacos -- so you can get a taste of LA’s melting pot of cultures all in one place.
This outdoor food market is a smorgasbord of international cuisine, from Hawaiian pancakes to creole and Korean tacos -- so you can get a taste of LA’s melting pot of cultures all in one place.
Add  
August
Flickr/T.Tseng
August
Sunday
Aug 14
Bust out your bike for CicLAvia
Bust out your bike for CicLAvia
Wilshire Boulevard
Every few months, CicLAvia takes over a neighborhood and closes off its streets so Angelenos can walk, run, or ride bikes along the carless roads. If nothing else, bask in the glory of the only time you won’t see LA’s streets looking like a parking lot. Heck, do a few cartwheels.
Every few months, CicLAvia takes over a neighborhood and closes off its streets so Angelenos can walk, run, or ride bikes along the carless roads. If nothing else, bask in the glory of the only time you won’t see LA’s streets looking like a parking lot. Heck, do a few cartwheels.
Add  
Saturday
Aug 20
Eat as many tacos as possible at LA Taco Festival
Eat as many tacos as possible at LA Taco Festival
Grand Park 
A taco festival? For free? Uh. Yes. (The RSVP says that it's sold out, but keep checking and keep your fingers crossed for ticket releases as the date gets closer.) 
A taco festival? For free? Uh. Yes. (The RSVP says that it's sold out, but keep checking and keep your fingers crossed for ticket releases as the date gets closer.) 
Add  


Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Leila Najafi is an obsessive planner and is always on the lookout for free events and things to do in LA. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter to see what events she’s hitting up this summer: @leilanajafi.

Related

related

The Best Things to Do in LA This August

related

Summer's Really Here, So Plan Accordingly With Guides to LA's Best Free Concerts, Outdoor Movies & Festivals

related

Every Single Outdoor Movie in LA This Fall, Now in One Calendar

More Like This

related

Forget Runyon Canyon: Try These 7 Secret Hikes in LA Instead

related

The Absolute Best Cocktail Bars in NYC

related

The Best Cities in America for Street Art

related

All of the Ice Cream Treats We'll Be Eating in San Francisco This Summer