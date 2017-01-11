Los Angeles' Best Free Events Happening This Summer

Spring Street

This ongoing event (on the second Thursday of every month) inspires thousands of Angelenos to flock Downtown to admire street art, as well as art on display at the galleries, which keep their doors open a bit later. The whole thing feels like a gigantic block party, with vendors set up all over the theater district and beyond.

