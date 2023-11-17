Holiday Events in LA to Get You in the Spirit Without Any Cold or Snow

Holiday Shows in LA

November 17 and November 19

Hollywood, $99.95+

If you hate “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” well, you’re out of luck: ‘tis the season for Mariah Carey’s undeniable holiday classic (which, objectively, is one of the best pop songs ever written). If you want to hear it and her other holiday songs performed live by the diva herself, here’s your chance. Not only is Mariah playing these two shows at the Bowl, she’s also at Yaamava Casino in a much smaller showroom on November 15, though tickets for that one start at $700—which may mean way fewer presents underneath that Christmas tree.

November 22–December 30

Beverly Hills, $69-$139

Somehow the classic holiday rom-com Love Actually is already 20 years old. To celebrate the major anniversary in style, check out this full-on, live-band-and-singers production at the Wallis Theater. It features a star-studded cast that includes finalists from American Idol and The Voice, Emmy award winners, and Broadway vets.

December 14–December 23

Pasadena, $34.99-$39.99

This Street Food Cinema screening series of holiday classics drops different films and themes each night, starting with a 20th anniversary showing of the Will Ferrell classic “Elf,” with everything from “Die Hard” to “Harry Potter” in the mix. There’s also a bar, photo popups, singalongs, and all sorts of holiday cheer throughout.

December 21–December 26

Hollywood, $50-$183

Tchaikovsky’s ballet classic is back, but this time it’s got an LA twist—set pieces featuring the Venice Canals and views of the Pacific Ocean. And the LA Ballet’s year-end rendition of the iconic ballet is being performed with a live orchestra, for an extra bit of holiday magic.