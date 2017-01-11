Events

Hollywood Bowl 2016 Lineup: The Highlights

By Published On 02/09/2016 By Published On 02/09/2016
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Date

Event

Location

May 21 Sat

Janet Jackson  

Hollywood Bowl 

Janet Jackson Hollywood Bowl   

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 22 Sun

The Cure  

Hollywood Bowl

The Cure Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Sat

Above & Beyond  

Hollywood Bowl 

Above & Beyond Hollywood Bowl   

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Playboy Jazz Festival  

Hollywood Bowl

Playboy Jazz Festival Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Opening Night w/ Steely Dan  

Hollywood Bowl

Opening Night w/ Steely Dan Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Sing-A-Long Sound of Music  

Hollywood Bowl

Sing-A-Long Sound of Music Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Sun

Reggae Night w/ Burning Spear  

Hollywood Bowl

Reggae Night w/ Burning Spear Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Fireworks Spectacular w/ Chicago  

Hollywood Bowl

Fireworks Spectacular w/ Chicago Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Star Trek in Concert  

Hollywood Bowl

Star Trek in Concert Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Sun

Pet Sounds w/ Brian Wilson & guest M. Ward  

Hollywood Bowl

Pet Sounds w/ Brian Wilson & guest M. Ward Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Diana Ross  

Hollywood Bowl

Diana Ross Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Sun

Sting & Peter Gabriel  

Hollywood Bowl

Sting & Peter Gabriel Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Wed

Yes We Can Can: An Allen Toussaint Salute w/ Dr. John and more  

Hollywood Bowl

Yes We Can Can: An Allen Toussaint Salute w/ Dr. John and more Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

"Weird Al" Takes the Bowl  

Hollywood Bowl

"Weird Al" Takes the Bowl Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks  

Hollywood Bowl

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Sun

Kurt Vile and The Violators  

Hollywood Bowl

Kurt Vile and The Violators Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 10 Wed

50 Years of Jeff Beck with Buddy Guy  

Hollywood Bowl

50 Years of Jeff Beck with Buddy Guy Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Sun

Rodrigo y Gabriela  

Hollywood Bowl

Rodrigo y Gabriela Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 17 Wed

The Ultimate Tribute to Ray Charles with Maceo Parker and more  

Hollywood Bowl

The Ultimate Tribute to Ray Charles with Maceo Parker and more Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Fri

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals (with the Los Angeles Philharmonic)  

Hollywood Bowl

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals (with the Los Angeles Philharmonic) Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Sat

Brandi Carlile and Old Crow Medicine Show  

Hollywood Bowl

Brandi Carlile and Old Crow Medicine Show Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 24 Wed

Mega Nova featuring Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, and more  

Hollywood Bowl

Mega Nova featuring Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, and more Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Fri

Culture Club  

Hollywood Bowl

Culture Club Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 31 Wed

The Black Movie Soundtrack II  

Hollywood Bowl

The Black Movie Soundtrack II Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2 Fri

John Williams: Maestro of the Movies  

Hollywood Bowl

John Williams: Maestro of the Movies Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 9 Fri

Fireworks Finale with Jeff Lynne's ELO  

Hollywood Bowl

Fireworks Finale with Jeff Lynne's ELO Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18 Sun

Kraftwerk 3-D  

Hollywood Bowl

Kraftwerk 3-D Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Mon

Black Sabbath  

Hollywood Bowl

Black Sabbath Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 20 Tue

Hall & Oates with guests Sharon Jones and Trombone Shorty  

Hollywood Bowl

Hall & Oates with guests Sharon Jones and Trombone Shorty Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 24 Sat

Sigur Ros  

Hollywood Bowl

Sigur Ros Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Sun

Bloc Party with MS MR  

Hollywood Bowl

Bloc Party with MS MR Hollywood Bowl  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Mon

Dixie Chicks  

Hollywood Bowl

Dixie Chicks Hollywood Bowl  

Add
1. The Hollywood Bowl 2301 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068 (Hollywood)

An iconic amphitheater and music venue in the Hollywood Hills, the Hollywood Bowl hosts hundreds of nationally renowned musical acts every year, as well as annual fireworks extravaganzas. Unlike most theaters, the Bowl lets guests bring their own food and drink (including wine and beer), but it might be in your best interests to opt for one of the several on-site options since James Beard award winner Suzanne Goin and her business partner, Caroline Styne (of A.O.C. and the Larder) head up the catering services.

