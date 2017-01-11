Hollywood Bowl 2016 Lineup: The Highlights

Date
May 21 Sat
Hollywood Bowl
May 28 Sat
Hollywood Bowl
Jun 11 Sat
Hollywood Bowl
Jun 18 Sat
Hollywood Bowl
Jun 24 Fri
Hollywood Bowl
Jun 26 Sun
Hollywood Bowl
Jul 2 Sat
Fireworks Spectacular w/ Chicago
Hollywood Bowl
Jul 8 Fri
Hollywood Bowl
Jul 10 Sun
Pet Sounds w/ Brian Wilson & guest M. Ward
Hollywood Bowl
Jul 15 Fri
Hollywood Bowl
Jul 17 Sun
Hollywood Bowl
Jul 20 Wed
Yes We Can Can: An Allen Toussaint Salute w/ Dr. John and more
Hollywood Bowl
Jul 22 Fri
Hollywood Bowl
Aug 5 Fri
Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks
Hollywood Bowl
Aug 7 Sun
Hollywood Bowl
Aug 10 Wed
50 Years of Jeff Beck with Buddy Guy
Hollywood Bowl
Aug 14 Sun
Hollywood Bowl
Aug 17 Wed
The Ultimate Tribute to Ray Charles with Maceo Parker and more
Hollywood Bowl
Aug 19 Fri
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals (with the Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Hollywood Bowl
Aug 20 Sat
Brandi Carlile and Old Crow Medicine Show
Hollywood Bowl
Aug 24 Wed
Mega Nova featuring Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, and more
Hollywood Bowl
Aug 26 Fri
Hollywood Bowl
Aug 31 Wed
Hollywood Bowl
Sep 2 Fri
John Williams: Maestro of the Movies
Hollywood Bowl
Sep 9 Fri
Fireworks Finale with Jeff Lynne's ELO
Hollywood Bowl
Sep 18 Sun
Hollywood Bowl
Sep 19 Mon
Hollywood Bowl
Sep 20 Tue
Hall & Oates with guests Sharon Jones and Trombone Shorty
Hollywood Bowl
Sep 25 Sun
Hollywood Bowl
Oct 10 Mon
Hollywood Bowl
An iconic amphitheater and music venue in the Hollywood Hills, the Hollywood Bowl hosts hundreds of nationally renowned musical acts every year, as well as annual fireworks extravaganzas. Unlike most theaters, the Bowl lets guests bring their own food and drink (including wine and beer), but it might be in your best interests to opt for one of the several on-site options since James Beard award winner Suzanne Goin and her business partner, Caroline Styne (of A.O.C. and the Larder) head up the catering services.