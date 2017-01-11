Hey LA: Kobe Bryant Appreciation Day Is Today

Even though his final game was months ago, the LA City Council decided today to further honor Kobe Bryant with his own official appreciation day -- this Wednesday, August 24th, in homage to the two numbers he wore during his career as a Laker (8/24 -- get it??).

Of course, Kobe was one of the most accomplished members of the Lakers ever, but the day is supposed to also draw attention to his philanthropy. "Along with his wife, Vanessa, the Bryants created the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation (KVBFF), which is dedicated to improving the lives of youth and families in need, and encouraging young people to stay active through sports. In order to make a measurable impact on the critical issue of youth homelessness, KVBFF partnered with a number of Los Angeles-based organizations including Step Up on Second, My Friend's Place and United Way. Bryant has served as the honorary chair of United Way of Greater Los Angeles's annual HomeWalk. He also volunteers his time to Make-A-Wish Foundation, NBA Cares and The Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and serves as an ambassador for After-School All-Stars," the LA City Councilman Jose Huizar said in a statement.