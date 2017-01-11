Krampus Is a Big Deal in LA -- Here's Why, and Where to Celebrate Him

These home visits are vestiges, Ridenour said, of the Nicholas Plays, which contained various scenes involving the pious St. Nicholas and his brutish devils. These contain some of the earliest references to the Krampus and if you're very curious about them, there is one happening next month featuring select scenes from an 18th-century work that has been translated into English for the occasion.

When Ridenour returned home from Austria, he found he had a message from an old friend, Al Guerrero, suggesting they form a Krampus group in Los Angeles. The pair had both previously been involved with LA's Cacophony Society, which Ridenour had run in the '90s. As such, they'd participated in early SantaCon events before they deteriorated into the drunken free-for-all they are today. Ridenour had also worked with a morbid arts group known as The Art of Bleeding, a performance troupe that poked fun at mid-century health and wellness literature. The Krampus thing just feels like a natural extension of Ridenour's Yuletide and macabre interests. In 2013, the pair produced the first Krampus LA event, and it's been going strong each year since, with many going all out on original costumes.