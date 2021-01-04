Events 9 Normal-ish Things We’re Looking Forward to Doing This Year in LA New restaurants, the return of outdoor dining, IRL concerts and more.

We can all agree 2020 was a dumpster fire of a year and we’re more than ready to turn the page. We’ve watched every TV series on Netflix (twice), we’ve attempted to bake every kind of bread (keyword: attempted), and we’ve visited places in California we never knew existed (hello, Los Alamos). LA, in particular, has been a city that is being hit hard from COVID and has had a ripple effect on everyone from healthcare workers to small businesses and everyone in between. We may not know exactly when things will re-open or how it will look, but after a year of surviving Murphy’s Law we’re looking forward to all the good things to hopefully come with the new year. We're approaching this list with cautious optimism, with the understanding that things are far from predictable in this pandemic. But when things do re-open, LA will rise from the ashes and we can all go back to celebrating what makes it one of the greatest cities in the world.

Photo by Shelby Moore for Mazal

Going to see live music at actual venues and festivals Remember concerts? We can’t wait to be immersed in a stadium filled with 18,000 screaming fans. Fortunately, venues like Remember concerts? We can’t wait to be immersed in a stadium filled with 18,000 screaming fans. Fortunately, venues like The Hollywood Bowl have artists already tentatively scheduled for their 2021 season, including acts like Halsey, Alanis Morisette, Andrea Bocelli, and Steely Dan, which means summers at The Hollywood Bowl are in your future. Other venues like The Greek Theatre have an impressive lineup with performances by Alicia Keys, John Legend, David Gray, and the return of The Gipsy Kings for their lively shows that get sold-out crowds to dance and sing all night long. On the festival circuit, the Barcelona-based Primavera Sound is scheduled to arrive for the first time at Los Angeles State Historic Park from September 18-19, after a yearlong delay. The lineup is still TBA.

Having a drink at a new LA hotel Sure, we miss hopping on a plane and traveling to an exotic destination, but we also just miss checking-in to check-out, even if it means booking a staycation until borders gradually open up again. Luckily Los Angeles will be debuting a ton of swanky new hotels in 2021 with scenic rooftop pools, cool library lounges, and private social clubs so we can pretend we’re on vacation again. Sure, we miss hopping on a plane and traveling to an exotic destination, but we also just miss checking-in to check-out, even if it means booking a staycation until borders gradually open up again. Luckily Los Angeles will be debuting a ton of swanky new hotels in 2021 with scenic rooftop pools, cool library lounges, and private social clubs so we can pretend we’re on vacation again. The luxury Downtown LA Proper Hotel upgrades a historic landmark in the Broadway Corridor into a 148-room destination with two restaurants led by James Beard Award-winning chefs Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne. In Culver City, The Shay is a chic, 148-room boutique hotel that invites guests and locals to work from the outdoor courtyard or the rooftop pool with panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. The soon-to-be Thompson Hollywood is opening in the heart of Hollywood in the Vinyl District, and the Sunset Strip lands another highly anticipated hotel, Pendry West Hollywood, which will be home to yet another, members-only club called The Britely. Other amenities include a rooftop pool and bar, a multipurpose live entertainment venue, a screening room, bowling alley, state-of-the-art fitness center, and food and beverage concepts driven by world-renowned chef Wolfgang Puck.

Getting cultured at museums and art exhibitions 2020 might have been canceled but it’s not getting in the way of future art and culture experiences. 2020 might have been canceled but it’s not getting in the way of future art and culture experiences. LA Art Show , the contemporary art fair which is normally held in January and known as the kickoff for LA art season, will return to the LA Convention Center with new dates in the summer (July 29-August 1). Wisdome LA in DTLA is tentatively planning a new exhibit called Mystic Universe that features six styles of immersive art (visionary, fractal, comic, mediative, installation, and 360-degree projections) from internationally-acclaimed artists. On September 30, 2021, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will finally open its doors with an exhibit called Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971 that looks back at the African American filmmakers that shaped American cinema. And the ultra-hip, (free) biennial exhibit known as Desert X finally takes over the Coachella Valley again with 10-12 outdoor installations spread across the desert. Name a cooler socially distanced experience, we’ll wait.

More out-of-town weekend trips 2020 naturally became the year of road trips. We spent time outdoors immersing ourselves in nature in beautiful places like Big Sur, Yosemite, and Sonoma to name a few. We also explored less crowded but charming destinations like 2020 naturally became the year of road trips. We spent time outdoors immersing ourselves in nature in beautiful places like Big Sur, Yosemite, and Sonoma to name a few. We also explored less crowded but charming destinations like Paso Robles Ojai , Solana Beach, and Los Alamos After a drab year that felt like Groundhog’s Day everyday, even visiting Las Vegas sounds exhilarating. With plenty of new hotels springing up like the high-tech Virgin Hotels Las Vegas which opens this month, Circa Las Vegas, the new adults-only gaming resort in downtown, and Resorts World Las Vegas which is the first resort to be built on the strip in over a decade (opening in summer 2021), we might not even recognize Sin City anymore. We also won’t forget nearby destinations like Napa Valley which overcame the fiercest California fires we’ve seen. We can all use a weekend of day drinking in wine country, tasting vintage wines, and eating stinky cheese. We’re also excited to get a first look inside the brand new Four Seasons Napa Valley luxury resort in Calistoga that is opening early 2021.

Getting back into our gym routines Call it the pandemic 15 or Netflix and chilling for nine months too long—we’ve never wanted to break out into a sweat so bad. When it is safe to do so, you can bet fitness classes in LA will be harder to get into than the Coachella ticket queue. Fortunately, West Hollywood got a slew of new studios that “opened” in 2020 including Speir Pilates, Call it the pandemic 15 or Netflix and chilling for nine months too long—we’ve never wanted to break out into a sweat so bad. When it is safe to do so, you can bet fitness classes in LA will be harder to get into than the Coachella ticket queue. Fortunately, West Hollywood got a slew of new studios that “opened” in 2020 including Sweat Yoga Made by Pilates , and AARMY , co-founded by former SoulCycle instructor and one of the most prominent spin instructors in LA, Angela Manuela Davis . Davis, also known as the Chief Motivational Officer, brings her massive cult following (*cough* Jay-Z and Beyonce) and contagious energy to every boot-camp-style class which is often described as “church on a bike.” Sign. Us. Up.

Getting our caffeine fix and working from our favorite cafe patios We won’t blame you if you missed the news of Issa Rae’s We won’t blame you if you missed the news of Issa Rae’s Hilltop Coffee opening its third location in Eagle Rock in November of last year, but don’t sleep on their Bangin’ Breakfast Sandwich, Smoked Salmon Droptop toast, beignets, or churros—not to mention coffee drinks that include a Black Rose Latte and an Almond Turmeric Latte in the new year. Our favorite trendy coffee chain Alfred Coffee is expanding to Venice’s Abbot Kinney this month, so look forward to parking your beach cruiser on their patio while you snap IG stories of their artfully foamed matcha lattes. In South LA, caffeine guzzlers can look forward to Oakland-based Red Bay Coffee finally opening its doors across the street from Harold & Belle’s in Jefferson Park.

Lounging in bookstores and listening to in-person author readings Books have been one of the many pastimes that got us through 2020 but nothing compares to walking aimlessly through the stacks at Books have been one of the many pastimes that got us through 2020 but nothing compares to walking aimlessly through the stacks at The Last Bookstore , checking out a book signing at Book Soup , or listening to live music on the patio at Stories Books and Cafe . Independent bookstores have been on the brink of extinction even before COVID and we’d like to keep them alive. You can support by ordering your books directly from indie bookstores or donating to the ones that need our help to survive the pandemic like Stories Books and Cafe which set up a GoFundMe page . Bibliophiles on the Westside will be thrilled to know that after struggling earlier in the pandemic, Malik Books recently opened their second location in the Fox Hills Mall.

Watching a movie on the big screen And don’t even get us started on movies. We are so tired of watching movies from the couch. And our bedrooms. On our phones. And even our spin bikes. We just want to sink in the plush seats of a movie theater, stick our hands in a bucket of buttery popcorn, and hear a collective laugh from an audience when the punchline of a comedy hits. Movie theaters feel like a distant memory but we’re hoping to watch the highly anticipated films of the year like Top Gun Maverick, The Eternals, and Mission: Impossible 7 on the big screen at *some* point this year. Until then, we’ll be pulling up to the drive-in theaters at And don’t even get us started on movies. We are so tired of watching movies from the couch. And our bedrooms. On our phones. And even our spin bikes. We just want to sink in the plush seats of a movie theater, stick our hands in a bucket of buttery popcorn, and hear a collective laugh from an audience when the punchline of a comedy hits. Movie theaters feel like a distant memory but we’re hoping to watch the highly anticipated films of the year like Top Gun Maverick, The Eternals, and Mission: Impossible 7 on the big screen at *some* point this year. Until then, we’ll be pulling up to the drive-in theaters at Rooftop Cinema Club

