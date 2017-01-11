The Best Things to Do in LA This Sept, Oct, and Nov

Be even more of a pig at Viviane

If you've finished stuffing your face at Terrine and want even more meat, head to Viviane, where Michael Hung will be doing a Filipino whole-pig roast, for $34 to eat 'til you're full. Added bonus: the pool will be open, though your mom would probably like you to wait at least 30 min before getting in.

