Sure, summer's "officially" over, but it's LA: we've still got at least a couple months of non-stop sunshine. Here are some amazing ways to take advantage of fall in LA, including even the best outdoor movies, festivals, and more:
Events
The Best Things to Do in LA This Sept, Oct, and Nov
September
Thursday
Sep 1
It's free to attend and $10 to compete in this blow-out Pokémon tournament, which is also going to have a full bar and, uh, probably lots of people looking at their phones intensely.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 2-4
This annual three-night party's lineup includes Bassnectar, Chromeo (Live), and Bro Safari, as well as crazy art, circus-type performances, and enough very good looking people to convince you that raving may be the best workout on the planet.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 2-4
One of LA's premiere food events, The Taste always brings tons of top talent to the Paramount lot: this year includes a Jonathan Gold and Kris Yenbamroong-hosted Sunday event (with food from Leona's Nyesha Arrington and ink.'s Michael Voltaggio) as well as a Saturday daytime event with Providence's Michael Cimarusti.
Sunday
Sep 4
Stuff your face with BBQ at Terrine
For $40, hit this usually French-ish restaurant on the Fourth, when Chef Kris Morningstar decides to go full-boar (and beef) with all-you-can-eat American BBQ, including Texas-style brisket and pickle-brined fried chicken.
Sunday
Sep 4
Be even more of a pig at Viviane
If you've finished stuffing your face at Terrine and want even more meat, head to Viviane, where Michael Hung will be doing a Filipino whole-pig roast, for $34 to eat 'til you're full. Added bonus: the pool will be open, though your mom would probably like you to wait at least 30 min before getting in.
Monday
Sep 5
OK, so it's probably not the actual last swim you'll take this year, but this singles-focused event (from dating gurus Three Day Rule) has discounted booze, free sunglasses, DJs, and tons of blowup swans and flamingos.
Wednesday
Sep 7
Dine with allstars at Wolfgang Puck's BBQ
Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel Air
It'd be pretty amazing to have a BBQ dinner made by Wolfgang Puck. But it'd be double-amazing to have a BBQ dinner made by Wolfgang Puck with help from Nancy Silverton (Mozza) and some lauded chefs from Tulum, MX, and Miami. Which is why this dinner will be double-amazing (call 310.909.1644 for reservations).
Friday - Saturday
Sep 16-Nov 5
You know it's the beginning of Halloween season when Universal starts up their Halloween Horror Nights. This year's edition features an American Horror Story maze, a backlot experience designed by Hostel's Eli Roth, and a ton of classic monsters featured in attractions.
Friday
Sep 16
La Plaza De Cultura Y Artes
Rushmore -- the unquestionable classic from Wes Anderson -- is also the final summer screening at LA Plaza, in the middle of Chinatown, which means if your picnic doesn't include pork dumplings, you're doing it wrong. (For more outdoor screenings this month, check out our guide.)
Sunday
Sep 18
The colosseum
As of Sept 18, no one can ever say "LA's not a real city -- you don't even have a football team!!!" again. Take that, Green Bay!!!
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-25
Your dad may still be confused about how to listen to them, but there's no doubt podcasts are more popular than ever -- and this festival celebrates the best ones with live tapings of Aisha Tyler's "Girl on Guy" and the sorta "Serial"-ish "Criminal," among many others.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-25
Near Hollywood and Highland
The yearly Italian-fest is back, with traditional music, fair-style rides, and tons (and tons!) (and tons!) of cheese-and-pasta-and-dough goodies. Saluti!
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-25
We told you about this Step Brothers-themed party (which includes a screening of the movie and show from The Dan Band) a while ago, but since then they've added music from KONGOS, whose song "Come With Me Now" has been inescapable for the last year, and will sound even better with three or four glasses of wine in you, for sure.
Sunday
Sep 25
In case you didn't visit South Park when we told you about this interactive exhibit last month, today's your last chance. Head over there, or Mr. Garrison is going to be pissssssed.
October
Saturday
Oct 1
Santa Monica Pier
This ode to all things ocean returns to the SaMo pier for its second year; restaurants include Del Frisco's, Fig, and Herringbone.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 7-9
Empire Polo Field, Indio
It may have been written off as "Oldchella" but the lineup for this two weekend event (the same program repeats October 14th-16th) is truly incredible: The Rolling Stones, The Who, Roger Waters, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, and Neil Young all together on the same stage. Tickets sold out long ago but there are a ton on StubHub and other ticket services; this definitely feels like a miss-at-your-own-peril situation.
Sunday
Oct 9
Comfort Masters -- the ongoing culinary series at the gastropubby Plan Check chain -- brings Vegas's chicken-master Sheridan Su to town for this installment, which will be focusing on the chef's award-winning fowl dishes.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 14-16
Get super weird at Desert Daze
Of course, if your tastes skew weirder than the mainstream-classic-rock of Desert Trip, there's another desert festival that's more up your alley: the annual Desert Daze, which is spearheaded this year by psychedelic bass-rockers Primus, longtime art-rockers Televison, and another headliner that's still a mystery, plus a huge list of amazing support acts including Dios, Dead Meadow, and... a keynote speech from Andrew W.K.?!?!?
Saturday
Oct 29
For 17 years, Hollywood Forever's hosted LA's most beloved Dia De Los Muertos celebration, with traditional facepaint, delicious food, and killer music all part of the festival honoring the dead.
November
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 5-6
One of Disneyland's most beloved recurring events is Dapper Days -- when the park is overrun by people dressed to the nines, usually in '20s-'50s period-appropriate suits, dresses, and hats; it's great both as a cosplaying participant or just as people-watching observer.
Thursday - Thursday
Nov 10-17
All over Hollywood
This annual film fest is one of LA's best recurring cinema events, with premieres of everything from awards contenders to potential indie breakouts. At press time, the lineup's still TBA -- but free tickets are available for select screenings on November 1st, so mark your calendar now.
Friday
Nov 18
If you're not a comedy nerd, you may not yet have heard of Bridget Everett, but trust us: the ribald comedian is as over-the-top as comedy gets, and made us laugh till we cried at last year's Festival Supreme. See her before she blows up.
Saturday
Nov 19
TBA
This yearly event -- which finds Angelenos walking the entirety of a city street across the entire city (think: all of Wilshire, or all of Olympic) hasn't yet announced its 2016 location, but if it's anything like previous years it'll draw a group of Angelenos ready to explore part of the city they've never walked before, discovering new restaurants and sightseeing along the way (and pre-burning off Thanksgiving dinner, too).
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 26-27
Remember watching The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou for the first time and wondering who the dude was who sang Bowie songs in Portuguese? That's Seu Jorge, and in honor of Bowie, he'll be playing full sets of the Thin White Duke's songs at the Ace.
