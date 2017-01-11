Events

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in LA This Summer, Now in One Calendar

Kelly Lee Barrett © Cinespia.org

Here it is: every single outdoor movie screening in LA this summer, from a whole bunch of organizers spread out across the city, all put into a 2015 MASTER CALENDAR that awesomely sorts every single one by date (don't worry: we'll be updating it all summer as more get added, so bookmark it, like, now). Did we mention a bunch of them are free? Because a bunch of them are free.

Crossbow Productions

Date

Event

Location

Apr 25 Sat

Blazing Saddles Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans

Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA

Blazing Saddles Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans

Date

Event

Location

Apr 28 Tue

Ghostbusters Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase

Bow & Truss

Ghostbusters Bow & Truss Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase

Fox 2000 Pictures

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

The Breakfast Club Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!Location

Exposition Park

The Breakfast Club Exposition Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!Location

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

Nightmare on Elm Street: Dream Warriors Amenities: BYOPicnic/coolers/beverages, pet friendly, FREE PARKING, interactive pre-show games and entertainment

Griffith Park Old Zoo

Nightmare on Elm Street: Dream Warriors Griffith Park Old Zoo Amenities: BYOPicnic/coolers/beverages, pet friendly, FREE PARKING, interactive pre-show games and entertainment

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

Animal House Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Animal House Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

Pitch Perfect Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater

Pitch Perfect Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

Fight Club Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans

Electric Dusk Drive In, DTLA

Fight Club Electric Dusk Drive In, DTLA Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

Pretty Woman Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Poinsettia Recreation Park, West Hollywood

Pretty Woman Poinsettia Recreation Park, West Hollywood Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

Grease Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Victory Park, Pasadena

Grease Victory Park, Pasadena Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

May 12 Tue

The Goonies Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase

Bow & Truss

The Goonies Bow & Truss Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Sat

A Hard Days Night Amenities: Free movie, TBA food trucks and vendors, totally family-friendly

NoHo Plaza

A Hard Days Night NoHo Plaza Amenities: Free movie, TBA food trucks and vendors, totally family-friendly

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Sat

Beverly Hills Cop Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater

Beverly Hills Cop Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Sat

Mulholland Drive Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Mulholland Drive Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Sat

Pitch Perfect Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City

Pitch Perfect Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Sat

Forrest Gump Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Glendale Central Park

Forrest Gump Glendale Central Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

May 18 Mon

Speed Amenities: Free movie, special dinner and cocktail list, and garden patio seating

The Alcove Café/Big Bar, Los Feliz

Speed The Alcove Café/Big Bar, Los Feliz Amenities: Free movie, special dinner and cocktail list, and garden patio seating

Date

Event

Location

May 19 Tue

Who Framed Roger Rabbit Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase

Bow & Truss

Who Framed Roger Rabbit Bow & Truss Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase

Date

Event

Location

May 23 Sat

Almost Famous Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, and... beer, wine, and possibly signature cocktails at the café!

The Autry in Griffith Park

Almost Famous The Autry in Griffith Park Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, and... beer, wine, and possibly signature cocktails at the café!

Date

Event

Location

May 23 Sat

Rear Window Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans

Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA

Rear Window Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans

Date

Event

Location

May 23 Sat

Almost Famous Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Will Rogers Polo Grounds, Pacific Palisades

Almost Famous Will Rogers Polo Grounds, Pacific Palisades Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

May 23 Sat

Close Encounters of the Third Kind Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Close Encounters of the Third Kind Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Date

Event

Location

May 23 Sat

500 Days of Summer Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Exposition Park

500 Days of Summer Exposition Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

May 24 Sun

Dazed and Confused Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Dazed and Confused Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Date

Event

Location

May 26 Tue

Pee Wee's Big Adventure Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase

Bow & Truss

Pee Wee's Big Adventure Bow & Truss Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase

Date

Event

Location

May 30 Sat

Zoolander Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater

Zoolander Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Date

Event

Location

May 30 Sat

Vertigo Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Vertigo Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Date

Event

Location

May 30 Sat

Stand By Me Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Glendale Central Park

Stand By Me Glendale Central Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

May 30 Sat

Thelma & Louise Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Exposition Park

Thelma & Louise Exposition Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Thu

Clueless Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge

Clueless Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Harold and Maude Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Harold and Maude Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Breakfast at Tiffany's Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, and... beer, wine, and possibly signature cocktails at the café!

The Autry in Griffith Park

Breakfast at Tiffany's The Autry in Griffith Park Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, and... beer, wine, and possibly signature cocktails at the café!

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Donnie Darko Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Westchester Park

Donnie Darko Westchester Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Jurassic Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Victory Park, Pasadena

Jurassic Park Victory Park, Pasadena Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Tue

Jurassic Park Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase

Bow & Truss

Jurassic Park Bow & Truss Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Tue

The Italian Job Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!

MR C Beverly Hills

The Italian Job MR C Beverly Hills Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

The Princess Bride Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge

The Princess Bride Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

The Karate Kid Amenities: Tons of great restaurants right there

Malibu Country Mart

The Karate Kid Malibu Country Mart Amenities: Tons of great restaurants right there

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Do the Right Thing Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Do the Right Thing Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

The Princess Bride Amenities: Free movie, TBA food trucks and vendors, totally family-friendly

North Hollywood Park

The Princess Bride North Hollywood Park Amenities: Free movie, TBA food trucks and vendors, totally family-friendly

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

The Grand Budapest Hotel Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, and….beer, wine, and possibly signature cocktails at the café!

The Autry in Griffith Park

The Grand Budapest Hotel The Autry in Griffith Park Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, and….beer, wine, and possibly signature cocktails at the café!

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Rebel Without a Cause Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Glendale Central Park

Rebel Without a Cause Glendale Central Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

9 to 5 Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans

Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA

9 to 5 Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

American Beauty Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City

American Beauty Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Mon

The Devil Wears Prada Amenities: Free movie, special dinner and cocktail list, and garden patio seating

The Alcove Café/Big Bar, Los Feliz

The Devil Wears Prada The Alcove Café/Big Bar, Los Feliz Amenities: Free movie, special dinner and cocktail list, and garden patio seating

Warner Bros.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

The Lego Movie Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge

The Lego Movie Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Pitch Perfect Amenities: BYOPicnic, free movie, vote to choose last movie of the season

Los Feliz Golf Course, Atwater Village

Pitch Perfect Los Feliz Golf Course, Atwater Village Amenities: BYOPicnic, free movie, vote to choose last movie of the season

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

The Wizard of Oz Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

The Wizard of Oz Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Eagle Rock Rec Center Field

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Eagle Rock Rec Center Field Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Edward Scissorhands Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater

Edward Scissorhands Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

The Big Lebowski Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans

Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA

The Big Lebowski Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

The Lego Movie Amenities: Oh, you know, grilled Dodger Dogs, BYOChego, peanuts, and a baseball game beforehand

Dodger Stadium

The Lego Movie Dodger Stadium Amenities: Oh, you know, grilled Dodger Dogs, BYOChego, peanuts, and a baseball game beforehand

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

The Interview Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Exposition Park

The Interview Exposition Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Mon

Karate Kid Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Granada Beach

Karate Kid Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Tue

The Devil Wears Prada Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!

Mr. C Beverly Hills

The Devil Wears Prada Mr. C Beverly Hills Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Tue

Jurassic Park Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Granada Beach

Jurassic Park Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Wed

The Lego Movie Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Granada Beach

The Lego Movie Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

Pee Wee's Big Adventure Amenities: Totally free, bands, food for purchase

Sunset Triangle Plaza

Pee Wee's Big Adventure Sunset Triangle Plaza Amenities: Totally free, bands, food for purchase

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

The Goonies Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Granada Beach

The Goonies Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

The Avengers Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge

The Avengers Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

Blue Crush Amenities: Themed cocktails and a photo booth

The Grove

Blue Crush The Grove Amenities: Themed cocktails and a photo booth

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

The Strangers Amenities: BYOPicnic and chairs; expect off-screen scares

Elysian Park

The Strangers Elysian Park Amenities: BYOPicnic and chairs; expect off-screen scares

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

The Sound of Music Amenities: Sing-along, interactive "fun packs", costumes, BYOPicnic, food and drinks for purchase

Hollywood Bowl

The Sound of Music Hollywood Bowl Amenities: Sing-along, interactive "fun packs", costumes, BYOPicnic, food and drinks for purchase

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Pirates of the Caribbean Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Granada Beach

Pirates of the Caribbean Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Showgirls Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Showgirls Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Bridesmaids Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Will Rogers Polo Grounds, Pacific Palisades

Bridesmaids Will Rogers Polo Grounds, Pacific Palisades Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Raiders of the Lost Ark Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Verdugo Park, Glendale

Raiders of the Lost Ark Verdugo Park, Glendale Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

E.T. Amenities: Tons of great restaurants right there

Malibu Country Mart

E.T. Malibu Country Mart Amenities: Tons of great restaurants right there

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Annie Hall Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.

Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater

Annie Hall Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Mon

Princess Bride Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!

Skybar

Princess Bride Skybar Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Tue

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Granada Beach

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Tue

Beetlejuice Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase

Bow & Truss

Beetlejuice Bow & Truss Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Tue

Back to the Future Amenities: Live score courtesy of the LA Phil, BYOPicnic, food and drinks for purchase

Hollywood Bowl

Back to the Future Hollywood Bowl Amenities: Live score courtesy of the LA Phil, BYOPicnic, food and drinks for purchase

Pixar Animation Studios/Walt Disney Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

Despicable Me Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Granada Beach

Despicable Me Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

Remember the Titans Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge

Remember the Titans Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

The Goonies Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

The Goonies Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Rocky Amenities: Free movie, TBA food trucks and vendors, totally family-friendly

North Hollywood Park

Rocky North Hollywood Park Amenities: Free movie, TBA food trucks and vendors, totally family-friendly

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Top Gun Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Top Gun Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Jaws Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater

Jaws Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Jaws Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Brand Park, Glendale

Jaws Brand Park, Glendale Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Mon

A League of their Own Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!

Skybar

A League of their Own Skybar Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Tue

Maleficent Amenities: $15 tix include food; $20 tix include food & VIP seating

The Americana At Brand

Maleficent The Americana At Brand Amenities: $15 tix include food; $20 tix include food & VIP seating

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Tue

Casablanca Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!

Mr. C Beverly Hills

Casablanca Mr. C Beverly Hills Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Tue

Back to the Future Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Granada Beach

Back to the Future Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Amelie Amenities: Totally free, bands, food for purchase

Sunset Triangle Plaza

Amelie Sunset Triangle Plaza Amenities: Totally free, bands, food for purchase

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Coraline Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Granada Beach

Coraline Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Jurassic Park Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge

Jurassic Park Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Hairspray (2007) Amenities: A red carpet; upgradeable VIP lounge

Westfield Fashion Square

Hairspray (2007) Westfield Fashion Square Amenities: A red carpet; upgradeable VIP lounge

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Lego Movie Amenities: Picnic area turf; contests and activities related to the movie

Westfield Culver City

Lego Movie Westfield Culver City Amenities: Picnic area turf; contests and activities related to the movie

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Hard Day's Night Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Hard Day's Night Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Ghostbusters Amenities: Tons of great restaurants right there

Malibu Country Mart

Ghostbusters Malibu Country Mart Amenities: Tons of great restaurants right there

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Back to the Future Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

Back to the Future Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans

Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Array Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, featured presenter Too Faced Cosmetics, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Westwood Recreation Center Field, Westwood

Array Westwood Recreation Center Field, Westwood Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, featured presenter Too Faced Cosmetics, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Purple Rain Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Eagle Rock Rec Center Field

Purple Rain Eagle Rock Rec Center Field Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Mon

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!

Skybar

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Skybar Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Tue

The Goonies Amenities: $15 tix include food; $20 tix include food & VIP seating

The Americana At Brand

The Goonies The Americana At Brand Amenities: $15 tix include food; $20 tix include food & VIP seating

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Tue

Hook Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase

Bow & Truss

Hook Bow & Truss Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Tue

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Granada Beach

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Granada Beach

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge

Big Hero 6 Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Amenities: So many restaurants and bars

3rd St Promenade

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 3rd St Promenade Amenities: So many restaurants and bars

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Cinderella Amenities: Picnic area turf; contests and activities related to the movie

Westfield Culver City

Cinderella Westfield Culver City Amenities: Picnic area turf; contests and activities related to the movie

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Big Amenities: BYOPicnic, free movie, vote to choose last movie of the season

Los Feliz Golf Course, Atwater Village

Big Los Feliz Golf Course, Atwater Village Amenities: BYOPicnic, free movie, vote to choose last movie of the season

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Rio 2 Amenities: A red carpet; upgradeable VIP lounge

Westfield Fashion Square

Rio 2 Westfield Fashion Square Amenities: A red carpet; upgradeable VIP lounge

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Sharknado! Amenities: No blankets or picnics needed! Food to order & picnic tables.

Wilson/Harding Clubhouse @ Griffith Park

Sharknado! Wilson/Harding Clubhouse @ Griffith Park Amenities: No blankets or picnics needed! Food to order & picnic tables.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

The Sound Of Music Amenities: Food trucks or Bring Your Own Picnic

Burton Chase Park, Marina Del rey

The Sound Of Music Burton Chase Park, Marina Del rey Amenities: Food trucks or Bring Your Own Picnic

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Grindhouse Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Grindhouse Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

¡Three Amigos! Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, and... beer, wine, and possibly signature cocktails at the café!

The Autry in Griffith Park

¡Three Amigos! The Autry in Griffith Park Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, and... beer, wine, and possibly signature cocktails at the café!

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Clueless Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City

Clueless Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Rocky Horror Picture Show Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Exposition Park

Rocky Horror Picture Show Exposition Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Clue Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans

Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA

Clue Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Jurassic Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Victory Park, Pasadena

Jurassic Park Victory Park, Pasadena Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Mon

The Sweetest Thing Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!

Skybar

The Sweetest Thing Skybar Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Mon

Rocky Amenities: Free movie, special dinner and cocktail list, and garden patio seating

The Alcove Café/Big Bar, Los Feliz

Rocky The Alcove Café/Big Bar, Los Feliz Amenities: Free movie, special dinner and cocktail list, and garden patio seating

