Every Outdoor Movie Screening in LA This Summer, Now in One Calendar

Here it is: every single outdoor movie screening in LA this summer, from a whole bunch of organizers spread out across the city, all put into a 2015 MASTER CALENDAR that awesomely sorts every single one by date (don't worry: we'll be updating it all summer as more get added, so bookmark it, like, now). Did we mention a bunch of them are free? Because a bunch of them are free.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 25 Sat
Blazing Saddles Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans
Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA
Blazing Saddles Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans
Date
Event
Location
Apr 28 Tue
Ghostbusters Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase
Bow & Truss
Ghostbusters Bow & Truss Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase
Date
Event
Location
May 2 Sat
The Breakfast Club Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!Location
Exposition Park
The Breakfast Club Exposition Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!Location
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Sat
Nightmare on Elm Street: Dream Warriors Amenities: BYOPicnic/coolers/beverages, pet friendly, FREE PARKING, interactive pre-show games and entertainment
Griffith Park Old Zoo
Nightmare on Elm Street: Dream Warriors Griffith Park Old Zoo Amenities: BYOPicnic/coolers/beverages, pet friendly, FREE PARKING, interactive pre-show games and entertainment
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Sat
Animal House Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Animal House Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Sat
Pitch Perfect Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater
Pitch Perfect Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Sat
Fight Club Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans
Electric Dusk Drive In, DTLA
Fight Club Electric Dusk Drive In, DTLA Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Sat
Pretty Woman Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Poinsettia Recreation Park, West Hollywood
Pretty Woman Poinsettia Recreation Park, West Hollywood Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Sat
Grease Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Victory Park, Pasadena
Grease Victory Park, Pasadena Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
May 12 Tue
The Goonies Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase
Bow & Truss
The Goonies Bow & Truss Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase
Date
Event
Location
May 16 Sat
A Hard Days Night Amenities: Free movie, TBA food trucks and vendors, totally family-friendly
NoHo Plaza
A Hard Days Night NoHo Plaza Amenities: Free movie, TBA food trucks and vendors, totally family-friendly
Date
Event
Location
May 16 Sat
Beverly Hills Cop Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater
Beverly Hills Cop Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
Date
Event
Location
May 16 Sat
Mulholland Drive Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Mulholland Drive Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Date
Event
Location
May 16 Sat
Pitch Perfect Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City
Pitch Perfect Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
May 16 Sat
Forrest Gump Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Glendale Central Park
Forrest Gump Glendale Central Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
May 19 Tue
Who Framed Roger Rabbit Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase
Bow & Truss
Who Framed Roger Rabbit Bow & Truss Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase
Date
Event
Location
May 23 Sat
Almost Famous Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, and... beer, wine, and possibly signature cocktails at the café!
The Autry in Griffith Park
Almost Famous The Autry in Griffith Park Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, and... beer, wine, and possibly signature cocktails at the café!
Date
Event
Location
May 23 Sat
Rear Window Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans
Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA
Rear Window Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans
Date
Event
Location
May 23 Sat
Almost Famous Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Will Rogers Polo Grounds, Pacific Palisades
Almost Famous Will Rogers Polo Grounds, Pacific Palisades Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
May 23 Sat
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Date
Event
Location
May 23 Sat
500 Days of Summer Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Exposition Park
500 Days of Summer Exposition Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
May 24 Sun
Dazed and Confused Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Dazed and Confused Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Date
Event
Location
May 26 Tue
Pee Wee's Big Adventure Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase
Bow & Truss
Pee Wee's Big Adventure Bow & Truss Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase
Date
Event
Location
May 30 Sat
Zoolander Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater
Zoolander Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
Date
Event
Location
May 30 Sat
Vertigo Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Vertigo Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Date
Event
Location
May 30 Sat
Stand By Me Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Glendale Central Park
Stand By Me Glendale Central Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
May 30 Sat
Thelma & Louise Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Exposition Park
Thelma & Louise Exposition Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Harold and Maude Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Harold and Maude Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Breakfast at Tiffany's Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, and... beer, wine, and possibly signature cocktails at the café!
The Autry in Griffith Park
Breakfast at Tiffany's The Autry in Griffith Park Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, and... beer, wine, and possibly signature cocktails at the café!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Donnie Darko Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Westchester Park
Donnie Darko Westchester Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Jurassic Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Victory Park, Pasadena
Jurassic Park Victory Park, Pasadena Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Tue
Jurassic Park Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase
Bow & Truss
Jurassic Park Bow & Truss Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Tue
The Italian Job Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!
MR C Beverly Hills
The Italian Job MR C Beverly Hills Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Thu
The Princess Bride Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic
Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge
The Princess Bride Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
The Karate Kid Amenities: Tons of great restaurants right there
Malibu Country Mart
The Karate Kid Malibu Country Mart Amenities: Tons of great restaurants right there
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
Do the Right Thing Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Do the Right Thing Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
The Princess Bride Amenities: Free movie, TBA food trucks and vendors, totally family-friendly
North Hollywood Park
The Princess Bride North Hollywood Park Amenities: Free movie, TBA food trucks and vendors, totally family-friendly
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
The Grand Budapest Hotel Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, and….beer, wine, and possibly signature cocktails at the café!
The Autry in Griffith Park
The Grand Budapest Hotel The Autry in Griffith Park Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, and….beer, wine, and possibly signature cocktails at the café!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
Rebel Without a Cause Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Glendale Central Park
Rebel Without a Cause Glendale Central Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
9 to 5 Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans
Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA
9 to 5 Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
American Beauty Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City
American Beauty Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Mon
The Devil Wears Prada Amenities: Free movie, special dinner and cocktail list, and garden patio seating
The Alcove Café/Big Bar, Los Feliz
The Devil Wears Prada The Alcove Café/Big Bar, Los Feliz Amenities: Free movie, special dinner and cocktail list, and garden patio seating
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Thu
The Lego Movie Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic
Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge
The Lego Movie Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
Pitch Perfect Amenities: BYOPicnic, free movie, vote to choose last movie of the season
Los Feliz Golf Course, Atwater Village
Pitch Perfect Los Feliz Golf Course, Atwater Village Amenities: BYOPicnic, free movie, vote to choose last movie of the season
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
The Wizard of Oz Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
The Wizard of Oz Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Eagle Rock Rec Center Field
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Eagle Rock Rec Center Field Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
Edward Scissorhands Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater
Edward Scissorhands Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
The Big Lebowski Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans
Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA
The Big Lebowski Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
The Lego Movie Amenities: Oh, you know, grilled Dodger Dogs, BYOChego, peanuts, and a baseball game beforehand
Dodger Stadium
The Lego Movie Dodger Stadium Amenities: Oh, you know, grilled Dodger Dogs, BYOChego, peanuts, and a baseball game beforehand
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
The Interview Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Exposition Park
The Interview Exposition Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 22 Mon
Karate Kid Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Granada Beach
Karate Kid Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23 Tue
The Devil Wears Prada Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!
Mr. C Beverly Hills
The Devil Wears Prada Mr. C Beverly Hills Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23 Tue
Jurassic Park Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Granada Beach
Jurassic Park Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Wed
The Lego Movie Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Granada Beach
The Lego Movie Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Thu
Pee Wee's Big Adventure Amenities: Totally free, bands, food for purchase
Sunset Triangle Plaza
Pee Wee's Big Adventure Sunset Triangle Plaza Amenities: Totally free, bands, food for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Thu
The Goonies Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Granada Beach
The Goonies Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Thu
The Avengers Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic
Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge
The Avengers Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Thu
Blue Crush Amenities: Themed cocktails and a photo booth
The Grove
Blue Crush The Grove Amenities: Themed cocktails and a photo booth
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
The Strangers Amenities: BYOPicnic and chairs; expect off-screen scares
Elysian Park
The Strangers Elysian Park Amenities: BYOPicnic and chairs; expect off-screen scares
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
The Sound of Music Amenities: Sing-along, interactive "fun packs", costumes, BYOPicnic, food and drinks for purchase
Hollywood Bowl
The Sound of Music Hollywood Bowl Amenities: Sing-along, interactive "fun packs", costumes, BYOPicnic, food and drinks for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
Pirates of the Caribbean Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Granada Beach
Pirates of the Caribbean Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Showgirls Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Showgirls Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Bridesmaids Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Will Rogers Polo Grounds, Pacific Palisades
Bridesmaids Will Rogers Polo Grounds, Pacific Palisades Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Raiders of the Lost Ark Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Verdugo Park, Glendale
Raiders of the Lost Ark Verdugo Park, Glendale Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Annie Hall Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater
Annie Hall Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 29 Mon
Princess Bride Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!
Skybar
Princess Bride Skybar Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Tue
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Granada Beach
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Tue
Beetlejuice Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase
Bow & Truss
Beetlejuice Bow & Truss Amenities: Reserved spot, movie-themed snack with ticket purchase, food & drink for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Tue
Back to the Future Amenities: Live score courtesy of the LA Phil, BYOPicnic, food and drinks for purchase
Hollywood Bowl
Back to the Future Hollywood Bowl Amenities: Live score courtesy of the LA Phil, BYOPicnic, food and drinks for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Thu
Despicable Me Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Granada Beach
Despicable Me Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Thu
Remember the Titans Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic
Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge
Remember the Titans Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Fri
The Goonies Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
The Goonies Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Top Gun Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Top Gun Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Jaws Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater
Jaws Santa Monica HS Memorial Greek Amphitheater Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Jaws Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Brand Park, Glendale
Jaws Brand Park, Glendale Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Mon
A League of their Own Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!
Skybar
A League of their Own Skybar Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Tue
Maleficent Amenities: $15 tix include food; $20 tix include food & VIP seating
The Americana At Brand
Maleficent The Americana At Brand Amenities: $15 tix include food; $20 tix include food & VIP seating
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Tue
Casablanca Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!
Mr. C Beverly Hills
Casablanca Mr. C Beverly Hills Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Tue
Back to the Future Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Granada Beach
Back to the Future Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Thu
Jurassic Park Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic
Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge
Jurassic Park Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
Hairspray (2007) Amenities: A red carpet; upgradeable VIP lounge
Westfield Fashion Square
Hairspray (2007) Westfield Fashion Square Amenities: A red carpet; upgradeable VIP lounge
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
Lego Movie Amenities: Picnic area turf; contests and activities related to the movie
Westfield Culver City
Lego Movie Westfield Culver City Amenities: Picnic area turf; contests and activities related to the movie
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Hard Day's Night Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Hard Day's Night Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Ghostbusters Amenities: Tons of great restaurants right there
Malibu Country Mart
Ghostbusters Malibu Country Mart Amenities: Tons of great restaurants right there
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Back to the Future Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall
Back to the Future Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans
Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Array Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, featured presenter Too Faced Cosmetics, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Westwood Recreation Center Field, Westwood
Array Westwood Recreation Center Field, Westwood Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, featured presenter Too Faced Cosmetics, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Purple Rain Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Eagle Rock Rec Center Field
Purple Rain Eagle Rock Rec Center Field Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Mon
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!
Skybar
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Skybar Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14 Tue
The Goonies Amenities: $15 tix include food; $20 tix include food & VIP seating
The Americana At Brand
The Goonies The Americana At Brand Amenities: $15 tix include food; $20 tix include food & VIP seating
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14 Tue
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Granada Beach
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Thu
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Granada Beach
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Granada Beach Amenities: Totally free movies, totally free parking, food to purchase includes dinner, snacks, and popcorn
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Thu
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic
Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge
Big Hero 6 Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Amenities: So many restaurants and bars
3rd St Promenade
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 3rd St Promenade Amenities: So many restaurants and bars
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Cinderella Amenities: Picnic area turf; contests and activities related to the movie
Westfield Culver City
Cinderella Westfield Culver City Amenities: Picnic area turf; contests and activities related to the movie
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Sharknado! Amenities: No blankets or picnics needed! Food to order & picnic tables.
Wilson/Harding Clubhouse @ Griffith Park
Sharknado! Wilson/Harding Clubhouse @ Griffith Park Amenities: No blankets or picnics needed! Food to order & picnic tables.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
The Sound Of Music Amenities: Food trucks or Bring Your Own Picnic
Burton Chase Park, Marina Del rey
The Sound Of Music Burton Chase Park, Marina Del rey Amenities: Food trucks or Bring Your Own Picnic
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Grindhouse Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Grindhouse Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: DJs, photo booth, onsite car and bike parking, BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
¡Three Amigos! Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, and... beer, wine, and possibly signature cocktails at the café!
The Autry in Griffith Park
¡Three Amigos! The Autry in Griffith Park Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, premium reserved section for “fashionably late” arrivals, allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, and... beer, wine, and possibly signature cocktails at the café!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Clueless Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City
Clueless Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Rocky Horror Picture Show Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Exposition Park
Rocky Horror Picture Show Exposition Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Clue Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans
Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA
Clue Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly, backseat shenanigans
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Jurassic Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Victory Park, Pasadena
Jurassic Park Victory Park, Pasadena Amenities: Food trucks galore, live local bands, special guests, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 20 Mon
The Sweetest Thing Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!
Skybar
The Sweetest Thing Skybar Amenities: Watch the movie from the pool!