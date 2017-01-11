The LA Summer Festival Master Calendar

Now that you've made plans for which outdoor movie screenings you're going to hit this summer (so, all of them?), it's time to make plans for which festivals you're going to hit this summer (so... all of them, too?). Especially now that you've got this list of EVERY SINGLE FESTIVAL in one place.
FYI: we'll be updating throughout the summer, so eventually it WILL have every single one. So, go ahead and bookmark... now.
Date
Event
Location
May 1 Fri
Pancakes & Booze Uh, a pop-up underground art show in a warehouse filled with booze and all-you-can-eat pancakes? Suck it, IHOP.
Lot 613
Date
Event
Location
May 2 Sat
Hamburger and Hops Music Festival Sure, they’ve got live music, burgers, and beer, but where’s the bocce ball you might be asking? Well stop asking, 'cause they’ve got that, too.
Collection Riverpark
Date
Event
Location
May 2 Sat
Tributefest Wanna see U2, The Beatles, Journey, Bob Marley, Elton John, The Police, Queen, and The Rolling Stones all on the same day? Never gonna happen, ever, but you can almost sort of see them at this tribute band blowout show.
Santa Clarita Central Park
Date
Event
Location
May 8 Fri
OC Night Market Arcadia’s biggest Asian-themed night market finally makes its way to OC, again. Check out more than 200 vendors, complete with food, beer, art, and music.
OC Fair and Event Center
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Sat
OC Beer Festival Missed the LA event in April? Head down to the OC and get your drink on.
The Phoenix Club
Date
Event
Location
May 14 Thu
Joshua Tree Music Festival $180 for four days of music in the middle of the desert. Camp there, 'cause duh.
Joshua Tree
Date
Event
Location
May 15 Fri
OC Greek Fest Greek Fest brings you three days of live music, authentic Greek food, and tours of the church. Opa!
St John’s Greek Orthodox Church
Date
Event
Location
May 16 Sat
Vegan Beer & Food Festival Even if "vegan" is a trigger word for you, this festival blasts out actually-good, non-animal food, plus beer, which is double-good. Added bonus: great bands, including recent Coachella Americana-rockers Jamestown Revival.
Rose Bowl
Date
Event
Location
May 16 Sat
California Strawberry Festival Contests, live music, strawberry beer, and an estimated 1.5 million strawberries. If y’all like strawberries, this seems like a reasonable event to attend.
College Park, Oxnard
Date
Event
Location
May 16 Sat
Bite at the Beach Storm the beach for a day of food, craft beer, and live music. And pssst -- it helps charity, so you’re pretty much a terrible person if you don’t go.
Manhattan Beach
Date
Event
Location
May 30 Sat
Venice Spring Fling All-day free music festival with music from members of Fishbone, Country Joe and the Fish, and many other bands without fish in their names.
All over Venice
Date
Event
Location
May 30 Sat
LAWineFest Unlimited wine pours (beer too!), food trucks, and free crackers. And even discounted tickets for your DD!
Raleigh Studios
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Make Music Pasadena It's amazing that this giant festival's still free: main-stage performers include nationally-touring bands like Sir Sly, The Moth & The Flame, and Nick Waterhouse.
All over Pasadena
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Tacolandia More than 80 taco vendors fill the streets of Downtown for this event, which's already sold out (bummer!) but you can probably find tickets on the FB page or Stubhub as it gets closer (not-bummer!).
El Pueblo de Los Angeles
Date
Event
Location
Jun 7 Sun
Taste of the Nation An open-to-the-public benefit food fest with lauded chefs including Susan Feniger, Bruce Kalman, and Kris Morningstar.
Media Park, Culver City
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Wed
Los Angeles Film Festival LA's preeminent film fest will be full of premieres and both great indie and great mainstream films.
In and around LA Live
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
Santa Monica Grand Tasting Major chefs (including Susan Feniger and Phillip Franklin Lee) are doling out samples and pairings.
SaMo Pier
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
Playboy Jazz Fest There isn't a more boisterous audience than the one at Playboy Jazz Fest, nor one that's better to people watch at. And the music's pretty great, too.
Hollywood Bowl
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
LA Beer Week Kickoff Festival The eight-day-long week (who's counting?) kicks off with 75 craft breweries, two stages of live music, and, of course, food trucks.
Exposition Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
Pasadena Chalk Festival It sounds ridiculous, but the chalk artists here will blow. You. Away.
Paseo Colorado
Date
Event
Location
Jun 21 Sun
La Nuit En Rose An all-Rose wine festival? Yeah. It's a thing.
Skybar
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26-Jul 11
Calabasas Malibu Food & Wine Festival Raise money for local schools while you taste food, wine, and beer over the course of two weekends (June 26-27 and July 10-11).
Calabasas Country Club
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Punk Rock Picnic Like, a billion 1-2-3-4 bands including the Angry Samoans and Agent Orange
Marina Green, Long Beach
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Fri
626 Night Market The OG Night Market has three weekends this year (July 3-5, Aug 7-9, and Sept 4-6), so you have no excuse to miss it. (And on Sept 6 it’ll be open ‘til 1am).
Santa Anita Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
LA Street Food Fest All-you-can-eat samples from award-winning chefs, trucks, carts, and pop-ups. Oh, and beer, too.
Rose Bowl
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Woogie Weekend Crazy-ass performance art troupe Lucent Dossier, plus tons of DJs and heady EDM
Silverado, CA
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Wed
Downtown Film Fest Maybe in 10 years you can be all like, “I saw their film at the DFFLA before they were famous!” Maybe.
Downtown
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Reggae On The Mountain You either love reggae or you don't. If you do... yeah, this is for you.
Topanga Community Club
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
Big Bite Bacon Festival Uh, there's a ton of bacon and a ton of beer. Do you need any more info? You do not.
Queen Mary
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
Hard Summer The Weeknd and Jack U, as well as Chromeo and Ratatat, make this The Best Lineup Ever for the annual oontz-fest.
Fairplex Pomona
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
Sundance Nextfest Up and coming bands are matched with up and coming movies. Yeah!
Ace Hotel
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Low End Theory Fest All the best underground hip hop and DJs, including Flying Lotus, Earl Sweatshirt, and many, many more
The Shrine
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Burgers & Beer 35+ burgers. 30+ beers. You.
Coliseum
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Summer Breeze Festival Keith Sweat AND K-Ci and Jo Jo? Yeah. That's right.
Queen Mary
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Echo Park Rising The Eastside's totally taken over by this free, three-day music festival, with hundreds of TBA local bands (and thousands and thousands of local hipsters).
All over Echo Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Nisei Week Japanese Festival A week-long celebration of Japanese culture and community. And a parade, obviously.
Little Tokyo
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
Sonic Submarine KCRW DJs break down beats for free outside in SaMo
3rd St Promenade
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
FYF Fest Coachella's indie rock cousin's lineup this year features topliners like Morrissey and Frank Ocean, as well as deep-cut picks including garage rockers BRONCHO and electro legends Spiritualized.
Exposition Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27 Thu
LA Food and Wine LA's biggest food festival will once again have internationally acclaimed chefs cooking at tons of high-end events all over town.
All over the city
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4 Fri
LA County Fair So. Many. Deep. Fried. Things.
Fairplex in Pomona
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4 Fri
E Hula Mau A gigantic celebration of Hawaiian culture, complete with food, music, and Hula/chant competitions.
Long Beach Performing Arts Center
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18 Fri
LA Podfest Podcasters are still TBD for the fourth annual LA Podfest
Sofetil Hotel
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
Folk Revival Festival Bar-rockers Deer Tick headline this Americana-and-more music fest
Rainbow Lagoon park
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Port of LA Lobster Festival Three days of lobster, music, and pirates. Seriously, there are always pirates.
Port of LA, San Pedro
Date
Event
Location
Sep 27 Sun
Abbot Kinney Fest Four stages of music and spoken word, three beer gardens, and tons of food. Duh, duh, and duh.
Uh, Abbot Kinney
