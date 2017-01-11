Events

The LA Summer Festival Master Calendar

By Published On 04/29/2015 By Published On 04/29/2015
LA Street Food Fest

Now that you've made plans for which outdoor movie screenings you're going to hit this summer (so, all of them?), it's time to make plans for which festivals you're going to hit this summer (so... all of them, too?). Especially now that you've got this list of EVERY SINGLE FESTIVAL in one place.

FYI: we'll be updating throughout the summer, so eventually it WILL have every single one. So, go ahead and bookmark... now.

Drink Eat Play (Edited)

Date

Event

Location

May 1 Fri

Pancakes & Booze Uh, a pop-up underground art show in a warehouse filled with booze and all-you-can-eat pancakes? Suck it, IHOP.

Lot 613

Pancakes & Booze Lot 613 Uh, a pop-up underground art show in a warehouse filled with booze and all-you-can-eat pancakes? Suck it, IHOP.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

Hamburger and Hops Music Festival Sure, they’ve got live music, burgers, and beer, but where’s the bocce ball you might be asking? Well stop asking, 'cause they’ve got that, too.

Collection Riverpark

Hamburger and Hops Music Festival Collection Riverpark Sure, they’ve got live music, burgers, and beer, but where’s the bocce ball you might be asking? Well stop asking, 'cause they’ve got that, too.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

Tributefest Wanna see U2, The Beatles, Journey, Bob Marley, Elton John, The Police, Queen, and The Rolling Stones all on the same day? Never gonna happen, ever, but you can almost sort of see them at this tribute band blowout show.

Santa Clarita Central Park

Tributefest Santa Clarita Central Park Wanna see U2, The Beatles, Journey, Bob Marley, Elton John, The Police, Queen, and The Rolling Stones all on the same day? Never gonna happen, ever, but you can almost sort of see them at this tribute band blowout show.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 8 Fri

OC Night Market Arcadia’s biggest Asian-themed night market finally makes its way to OC, again. Check out more than 200 vendors, complete with food, beer, art, and music.

OC Fair and Event Center

OC Night Market OC Fair and Event Center Arcadia’s biggest Asian-themed night market finally makes its way to OC, again. Check out more than 200 vendors, complete with food, beer, art, and music.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

OC Beer Festival Missed the LA event in April? Head down to the OC and get your drink on.

The Phoenix Club

OC Beer Festival The Phoenix Club Missed the LA event in April? Head down to the OC and get your drink on.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Thu

Joshua Tree Music Festival $180 for four days of music in the middle of the desert. Camp there, 'cause duh.

Joshua Tree

Joshua Tree Music Festival Joshua Tree $180 for four days of music in the middle of the desert. Camp there, 'cause duh.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 15 Fri

OC Greek Fest Greek Fest brings you three days of live music, authentic Greek food, and tours of the church. Opa!

St John’s Greek Orthodox Church

OC Greek Fest St John’s Greek Orthodox Church Greek Fest brings you three days of live music, authentic Greek food, and tours of the church. Opa!

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Sat

Vegan Beer & Food Festival Even if "vegan" is a trigger word for you, this festival blasts out actually-good, non-animal food, plus beer, which is double-good. Added bonus: great bands, including recent Coachella Americana-rockers Jamestown Revival.

Rose Bowl

Vegan Beer & Food Festival Rose Bowl Even if "vegan" is a trigger word for you, this festival blasts out actually-good, non-animal food, plus beer, which is double-good. Added bonus: great bands, including recent Coachella Americana-rockers Jamestown Revival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Sat

California Strawberry Festival Contests, live music, strawberry beer, and an estimated 1.5 million strawberries. If y’all like strawberries, this seems like a reasonable event to attend.

College Park, Oxnard

California Strawberry Festival College Park, Oxnard Contests, live music, strawberry beer, and an estimated 1.5 million strawberries. If y’all like strawberries, this seems like a reasonable event to attend.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Sat

Bite at the Beach Storm the beach for a day of food, craft beer, and live music. And pssst -- it helps charity, so you’re pretty much a terrible person if you don’t go.

Manhattan Beach

Bite at the Beach Manhattan Beach Storm the beach for a day of food, craft beer, and live music. And pssst -- it helps charity, so you’re pretty much a terrible person if you don’t go.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 30 Sat

Venice Spring Fling All-day free music festival with music from members of Fishbone, Country Joe and the Fish, and many other bands without fish in their names.

All over Venice

Venice Spring Fling All over Venice All-day free music festival with music from members of Fishbone, Country Joe and the Fish, and many other bands without fish in their names.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 30 Sat

LAWineFest Unlimited wine pours (beer too!), food trucks, and free crackers.  And even discounted tickets for your DD!

Raleigh Studios

LAWineFest Raleigh Studios Unlimited wine pours (beer too!), food trucks, and free crackers.  And even discounted tickets for your DD!

Add
Tacolandia/bill esparza

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Make Music Pasadena It's amazing that this giant festival's still free: main-stage performers include nationally-touring bands like Sir Sly, The Moth & The Flame, and Nick Waterhouse.

All over Pasadena

Make Music Pasadena All over Pasadena It's amazing that this giant festival's still free: main-stage performers include nationally-touring bands like Sir Sly, The Moth & The Flame, and Nick Waterhouse.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Tacolandia More than 80 taco vendors fill the streets of Downtown for this event, which's already sold out (bummer!) but you can probably find tickets on the FB page or Stubhub as it gets closer (not-bummer!).

El Pueblo de Los Angeles

Tacolandia El Pueblo de Los Angeles More than 80 taco vendors fill the streets of Downtown for this event, which's already sold out (bummer!) but you can probably find tickets on the FB page or Stubhub as it gets closer (not-bummer!).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 7 Sun

Taste of the Nation An open-to-the-public benefit food fest with lauded chefs including Susan Feniger, Bruce Kalman, and Kris Morningstar.

Media Park, Culver City

Taste of the Nation Media Park, Culver City An open-to-the-public benefit food fest with lauded chefs including Susan Feniger, Bruce Kalman, and Kris Morningstar.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Wed

Los Angeles Film Festival LA's preeminent film fest will be full of premieres and both great indie and great mainstream films.

In and around LA Live

Los Angeles Film Festival In and around LA Live LA's preeminent film fest will be full of premieres and both great indie and great mainstream films.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

LA Pride The annual LGBT pride fest is a great excuse for all sexual orientations to party. Also: Kesha, yo!

West Hollywood

LA Pride West Hollywood The annual LGBT pride fest is a great excuse for all sexual orientations to party. Also: Kesha, yo!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Santa Monica Grand Tasting Major chefs (including Susan Feniger and Phillip Franklin Lee) are doling out samples and pairings.

SaMo Pier

Santa Monica Grand Tasting SaMo Pier Major chefs (including Susan Feniger and Phillip Franklin Lee) are doling out samples and pairings.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Playboy Jazz Fest There isn't a more boisterous audience than the one at Playboy Jazz Fest, nor one that's better to people watch at. And the music's pretty great, too.

Hollywood Bowl

Playboy Jazz Fest Hollywood Bowl There isn't a more boisterous audience than the one at Playboy Jazz Fest, nor one that's better to people watch at. And the music's pretty great, too.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

LA Beer Week Kickoff Festival The eight-day-long week (who's counting?) kicks off with 75 craft breweries, two stages of live music, and, of course, food trucks.

Exposition Park

LA Beer Week Kickoff Festival Exposition Park The eight-day-long week (who's counting?) kicks off with 75 craft breweries, two stages of live music, and, of course, food trucks.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Pasadena Chalk Festival It sounds ridiculous, but the chalk artists here will blow. You. Away.

Paseo Colorado

Pasadena Chalk Festival Paseo Colorado It sounds ridiculous, but the chalk artists here will blow. You. Away.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Sun

La Nuit En Rose An all-Rose wine festival? Yeah. It's a thing.

Skybar

La Nuit En Rose Skybar An all-Rose wine festival? Yeah. It's a thing.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26-Jul 11

Calabasas Malibu Food & Wine Festival Raise money for local schools while you taste food, wine, and beer over the course of two weekends (June 26-27 and July 10-11).

Calabasas Country Club

Calabasas Malibu Food & Wine Festival Calabasas Country Club Raise money for local schools while you taste food, wine, and beer over the course of two weekends (June 26-27 and July 10-11).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Punk Rock Picnic Like, a billion 1-2-3-4 bands including the Angry Samoans and Agent Orange

Marina Green, Long Beach

Punk Rock Picnic Marina Green, Long Beach Like, a billion 1-2-3-4 bands including the Angry Samoans and Agent Orange

Add
Flickr/mike fabio (Edited)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

626 Night Market The OG Night Market has three weekends this year (July 3-5, Aug 7-9, and Sept 4-6), so you have no excuse to miss it. (And on Sept 6 it’ll be open ‘til 1am).

Santa Anita Park

626 Night Market Santa Anita Park The OG Night Market has three weekends this year (July 3-5, Aug 7-9, and Sept 4-6), so you have no excuse to miss it. (And on Sept 6 it’ll be open ‘til 1am).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

LA Street Food Fest All-you-can-eat samples from award-winning chefs, trucks, carts, and pop-ups. Oh, and beer, too.

Rose Bowl

LA Street Food Fest Rose Bowl All-you-can-eat samples from award-winning chefs, trucks, carts, and pop-ups. Oh, and beer, too.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Woogie Weekend Crazy-ass performance art troupe Lucent Dossier, plus tons of DJs and heady EDM

Silverado, CA

Woogie Weekend Silverado, CA Crazy-ass performance art troupe Lucent Dossier, plus tons of DJs and heady EDM

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

Downtown Film Fest Maybe in 10 years you can be all like, “I saw their film at the DFFLA before they were famous!” Maybe.

Downtown

Downtown Film Fest Downtown Maybe in 10 years you can be all like, “I saw their film at the DFFLA before they were famous!” Maybe.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Reggae On The Mountain You either love reggae or you don't. If you do... yeah, this is for you.

Topanga Community Club

Reggae On The Mountain Topanga Community Club You either love reggae or you don't. If you do... yeah, this is for you.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

Luckyrice Pok Pok's Andy Ricker hosts a major asian-themed fest, with bites from Badmaash and Katsuya among many others.

Create Nightclub

Luckyrice Create Nightclub Pok Pok's Andy Ricker hosts a major asian-themed fest, with bites from Badmaash and Katsuya among many others.

Add
Flickr/Justin Wise (Edited)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Big Bite Bacon Festival Uh, there's a ton of bacon and a ton of beer. Do you need any more info? You do not.

Queen Mary

Big Bite Bacon Festival Queen Mary Uh, there's a ton of bacon and a ton of beer. Do you need any more info? You do not.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Hard Summer The Weeknd and Jack U, as well as Chromeo and Ratatat, make this The Best Lineup Ever for the annual oontz-fest.

Fairplex Pomona

Hard Summer Fairplex Pomona The Weeknd and Jack U, as well as Chromeo and Ratatat, make this The Best Lineup Ever for the annual oontz-fest.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Sundance Nextfest Up and coming bands are matched with up and coming movies. Yeah!

Ace Hotel

Sundance Nextfest Ace Hotel Up and coming bands are matched with up and coming movies. Yeah!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Low End Theory Fest All the best underground hip hop and DJs, including Flying Lotus, Earl Sweatshirt, and many, many more

The Shrine

Low End Theory Fest The Shrine All the best underground hip hop and DJs, including Flying Lotus, Earl Sweatshirt, and many, many more

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Burgers & Beer 35+ burgers. 30+ beers. You.

Coliseum

Burgers & Beer Coliseum 35+ burgers. 30+ beers. You.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Summer Breeze Festival Keith Sweat AND K-Ci and Jo Jo? Yeah. That's right.

Queen Mary

Summer Breeze Festival Queen Mary Keith Sweat AND K-Ci and Jo Jo? Yeah. That's right.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Echo Park Rising The Eastside's totally taken over by this free, three-day music festival, with hundreds of TBA local bands (and thousands and thousands of local hipsters).

All over Echo Park

Echo Park Rising All over Echo Park The Eastside's totally taken over by this free, three-day music festival, with hundreds of TBA local bands (and thousands and thousands of local hipsters).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Nisei Week Japanese Festival A week-long celebration of Japanese culture and community. And a parade, obviously.

Little Tokyo

Nisei Week Japanese Festival Little Tokyo A week-long celebration of Japanese culture and community. And a parade, obviously.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Sonic Submarine KCRW DJs break down beats for free outside in SaMo

3rd St Promenade

Sonic Submarine 3rd St Promenade KCRW DJs break down beats for free outside in SaMo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

FYF Fest Coachella's indie rock cousin's lineup this year features topliners like Morrissey and Frank Ocean, as well as deep-cut picks including garage rockers BRONCHO and electro legends Spiritualized.

Exposition Park

FYF Fest Exposition Park Coachella's indie rock cousin's lineup this year features topliners like Morrissey and Frank Ocean, as well as deep-cut picks including garage rockers BRONCHO and electro legends Spiritualized.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Thu

LA Food and Wine LA's biggest food festival will once again have internationally acclaimed chefs cooking at tons of high-end events all over town.

All over the city

LA Food and Wine All over the city LA's biggest food festival will once again have internationally acclaimed chefs cooking at tons of high-end events all over town.

Add

Flickr/aisipos (Edited)

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4 Fri

LA County Fair So. Many. Deep. Fried. Things.

Fairplex in Pomona

LA County Fair Fairplex in Pomona So. Many. Deep. Fried. Things.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4 Fri

E Hula Mau A gigantic celebration of Hawaiian culture, complete with food, music, and Hula/chant competitions.

Long Beach Performing Arts Center

E Hula Mau Long Beach Performing Arts Center A gigantic celebration of Hawaiian culture, complete with food, music, and Hula/chant competitions.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4 Fri

The Taste Three days of high-end food and seminars from notables like Jonathan Gold

Paramount Studios

The Taste Paramount Studios Three days of high-end food and seminars from notables like Jonathan Gold

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18 Fri

LA Podfest Podcasters are still TBD for the fourth annual LA Podfest

Sofetil Hotel

LA Podfest Sofetil Hotel Podcasters are still TBD for the fourth annual LA Podfest

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Folk Revival Festival Bar-rockers Deer Tick headline this Americana-and-more music fest

Rainbow Lagoon park

Folk Revival Festival Rainbow Lagoon park Bar-rockers Deer Tick headline this Americana-and-more music fest

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Port of LA Lobster Festival Three days of lobster, music, and pirates. Seriously, there are always pirates.

Port of LA, San Pedro

Port of LA Lobster Festival Port of LA, San Pedro Three days of lobster, music, and pirates. Seriously, there are always pirates.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 27 Sun

Abbot Kinney Fest Four stages of music and spoken word, three beer gardens, and tons of food. Duh, duh, and duh.

Uh, Abbot Kinney

Abbot Kinney Fest Uh, Abbot Kinney Four stages of music and spoken word, three beer gardens, and tons of food. Duh, duh, and duh.

Add

