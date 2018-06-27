Where to Watch the Fourth of July Fireworks in LA

Plenty of people can let the Fourth of July come and go without a passing interest in seeing a fireworks show -- very few of them live here in LA, which is why we have a glut of displays around town. Some are straightforward shows, while others are part of a town festival or concert, so whether you want to grab a blanket and watch from our many breezy beaches, check out a patriotic parade, or get a side of live music with your pyrotechnics, you’ll have no problem finding the perfect fireworks show without having to travel far. Here’s our guide on where to go, how to get there, what to do beforehand, and when to show up.
When do the fireworks start?
While the exact times may vary, nearly all the fireworks displays start close to 9pm; there will, of course, be lots of pre-fireworks activities going on around town, so you should get out there early if you want to lock down your view.
Join Us for This Year's Best Day of Your Life
Where are all the fireworks shows this year?
AmericaFest at Rose Bowl Stadium
Pasadena
Festival: 2pm
Fireworks: 9pm
Those with kids in tow can show up early to play around in the Family Fun Zone -- which sounds like fun... for families. Live music starts at 7pm, with performances by American Idol champ Maddie Poppe doing a Michael Jackson tribute sing-a-long (in what’s sure to be a favorite new Independence Day tradition?) followed up by a big old fireworks display at 9pm. Tickets are required, but will only cost $15-30.
Dodger Stadium
Echo Park
Game: 5:10pm
Fireworks: Immediately after game ends
Watch the Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and then stick around (hey, you’ve already got your seat) for one of the city’s biggest fireworks shows, taking place right there at the stadium as soon as the game ends. The few remaining tickets are admittedly expensive (in the hundreds of dollars range), so a cheaper alternative would be to tailgate and watch the show from the parking lot.
Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood
Show: 7:30pm
Fireworks: Sometime after dark
What’s better than a night at LA’s favorite amphitheater? One that includes a fireworks show and an ‘80s band, of course: the beloved Go-Go’s will perform their hits along with patriotic-themed performances by the LA Phil and US Air Force Band of the Golden West. Since this is a Hollywood Bowl show, tickets will run you anywhere from $32 to $282 depending on your seat.
July Fourth at the Marina
Marina del Rey
Fireworks: 9pm
Parking is a beast, so grab a Bird and head down to MdR early for one of LA’s most stunning pyrotechnic shows that’s set on the channel. You can catch the show from the beach or nearby Burton Chace Park -- and if you know someone with a boat, start being super nice to them immediately.
Grand Park + The Music Center's Fourth of July Block Party
Downtown
Block Party: 2pm
Fireworks: 8:30pm
The (free) all-day summer celebration will feature two stages of live music and DJs, tons of food trucks, games, and chalk art sessions for the kids, and finally, an 8:30pm fireworks display from the roof of The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion that all of DTLA can see.
Cinespia Footloose and Fireworks
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Movie: 9pm
Fireworks: As soon as the movie ends
The opportunity to watch a rebellious Kevin Bacon shake it in a tux followed by live fireworks may only happen once in a lifetime, and this is it: there will be a glorious graveyard screening of Footloose, with the fireworks lighting up the sky right as the credits start rolling. Doors open at 7:15pm and there will also be a prom-themed photo booth on hand and tunes by DJ Chris Holmes, along with popcorn, candy, and beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $35.
Malibu Fireworks Displays
Malibu
Fireworks: 9pm
Celebrities aren’t just like us. That’s why the rich-and-famous-magnet Malibu has not one, but two different displays on the 4th: one set off from Paradise Cove, and the other at Malibu Colony. Catch ‘em from some of the nicest beaches in the county. You can find a public access map here, and don’t let anyone tell you they’re all private.
Palisades Fourth of July Parade, Concert and Fireworks
Pacific Palisades
Parade: 1:50pm
Fireworks: 9pm
If you’re wondering how excited the ritzy beach town is about its 70th Grand Anniversary parade, well, they’re kicking it off with skydivers. At 4pm, the “Palisades Rocks the 4th” concert kicks off with live music on two stages, followed by the fireworks display at 9. If you want a spot in the stadium show, you’ll need to buy a ticket for $10-12.
El Segundo Fourth of July Celebration
El Segundo
Celebration: 10am
Fireworks: 9pm
If you’re looking for a throwback small-town scene, this old-fashioned fest will include pie-eating and watermelon-eating contests and a water-balloon toss, in addition to lots of food vendors, live music from 5-7pm, and a fireworks display capping it all off at 9pm. You’ll need to buy a wristband to view the show from grandstand seating, which'll run you $5.
The City of Torrance Fourth of July Fireworks Show
Torrance
Fireworks: 9pm
South Bay peeps can catch the display from the Los Angeles County Courthouse parking lot or the Toyota Sports Complex, where free tickets and seating are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Culver City Fourth of July Fireworks Show
West LA College
Gates open: 4pm
Fireworks: 9pm
Expect carnival games, raffles, cover bands, and a bunch of food trucks when gates open, with the sky show starting up after dark. There's a $5 suggested donation to enter, and parking is $15 per car -- or you can take a $1 shuttle from the Culver City Transit Center at Westfield Culver City.
How should I get around?
Like it or not, slowly. Everyone is off from work, and traffic will be hellish. Ride-sharing services like Lyft and Uber are always a good option if you’re going to indulge. And, depending on where you’re headed, taking the Metro is a cheap and easy option, especially if your destination is Downtown ... or the beach, by way of Santa Monica via the Expo Line. You can then grab a Bird scooter upon arrival (because they’re everywhere in these parts) and zip around the Westside without a traffic care in the world.
Where should I pregame?
Many of the venues hosting fireworks displays also offer food, music, entertainment, games, and general fun for much of the afternoon and evening leading up to the blasts. You can easily spend the day beach barhopping by bike if you plant to catch waterfront fireworks later in the evening, or you can hit up Santa Monica’s Fourth of July parade on bar-and-restaurant-lined Main Street to kill some time.
Plenty of venues -- from the Westside to Downtown -- will be offering food and drink specials during the day, and other stuff you’d never expect on a Wednesday. Esters Wine Shop & Bar on Fairfax, for example, will be doing a boozy brunch from 10am to 2:30pm, while SaMo’s The Bungalow is kicking off its patio party at noon with a DJ and hot dog cart. You can also camp out at one of our fine city’s ever-growing pool of rooftop bars, where you’ll most likely be able to see some sort of nearby fireworks show after the sun goes down -- and if you can’t see them, well, at least you’re still up on a roof drinking. If you're feeling a bit more DIY, bring your best picnic game to Barnsdall Park, which provides views of multiple shows from a distance.
What will the weather be like?
Well, we’re in LA, so there’s no single, easy answer. Right now, it’s looking like it’ll be in the perfect mid-70s at the beach, but could be cloudy (which might impede viewing for those at the beach, so keep an eye on the reports). As always, the beach at night can get super chilly and breezy, so you’re gonna want to bring your jacket and a few blankets. It’ll get hotter as you head east, of course, with Downtown staying sunny and in the 80s, and temps getting a bit more uncomfortable in Pasadena.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.