The Ultimate Guide to Celebrating Pride in LA

When the non-profit Christopher Street West put on the planet’s first-ever permitted parade advocating for gay rights in June of 1970, it was just a year after the police raid of Greenwich Village gay bar the Stonewall Inn, which led to days of escalating violence, protests, riots, and the beginnings of a widespread and interconnected gay liberation movement. Prior to the Stonewall Uprising, similar demonstrations protesting police brutality towards LGBTQ+ communities occurred at Compton’s Cafeteria in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district in 1966 and at Silver Lake’s Black Cat Tavern in 1967.



While times have changed, they still haven’t changed enough. Around the globe—including in many cities and states across America—there are ongoing efforts to deny and strip rights from LGBTQ+ communities, especially trans people. That’s why it’s so important to counteract such measures by making your voice heard and demonstrating your acceptance of all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. Now extended from a one-day parade into an entire month full of activities, Pride is a reminder to do just that.



This year marks the return of Christopher Street West’s official Pride Parade, the first since 2019, and a slightly delayed celebration of the parade’s 50th anniversary, which was in 2020. As Gerald Garth, board member of Christopher Street West and Vice President of Community Programs and Initiatives at LA Pride, puts it, “The original Pride Parade began in Hollywood, so this is a grand return.”



The main events are the Pride in the Park festival on June 11 and the LA Pride Parade on Sunday, June 12 on Hollywood Boulevard—the site of the original parade 52 years ago.

June is LGBTQIA+ Pride month in LA, so you can expect activities and festivals throughout the city as well—Santa Monica Pride is back this year, as is San Fernando Valley Pride at the end of the month. Then there are the endless events, discounts, and themed products—from wine to special menu items—that businesses are rolling out, with many donating a portion of proceeds to LGBTQIA+ nonprofits. Here’s everything you need to know to get in on the Pride festival and parade.