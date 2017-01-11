Everything You Need to Know About the 2015 Great Horror Campout

The Great Horror Campout is back (and more fucking terrifying than ever), ready to again take over Griffith Park for an all-night event that's essentially a horror movie that you're the star of, with kidnappings, beheadings, and all sorts of shit-your-pants creatures that are ALLOWED TO TOUCH YOU (seriously, you sign your rights away).

Whether you're already like "nope!" or "where do I sign up?", here's everything you need to know about this year's event, which goes down June 5-6.



The basics are the same

It's still all-night (8pm-8am), there's still an included tent to crash in, and the main event is still what's called a "Hellhunt" -- a multi-game scavenger hunt in which the object is to collect as much "S.C.A.G." (that's "Shit Campers All Get") while dumping yourself in vats of blood, jamming your hand into suspect chest cavities, and doing all sorts of other unspeakable acts. Oh, right, and you try to do it while avoiding crazy hillbillies, murderous goat-ghouls, horrific giant wildebeests, and everything else that's ever haunted your nightmares -- all of which are totally able to tie you up, throw you in a van, and kidnap you. Yes. It happens.