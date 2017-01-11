Every Major 2017 LA Event Worth Marking on Your Calendar Right Now

Now that 2016 is history, it’s time to look ahead -- which is why we’re looking forward to ALL of 2017, and why we’re giving you this calendar of all the major stuff going on in LA this year. Seriously, it’s going to be great. No, like, seriously.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 8 Sun
Golden Globes The start of awards season, and a day to avoid driving through Beverly Hills unless you really, really like police checkpoints.
Golden Globes The Beverly Hilton The start of awards season, and a day to avoid driving through Beverly Hills unless you really, really like police checkpoints.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 13-27
DineLA It’s no longer called “restaurant week,” but this two-week barrage of great deals at tons of LA’s best restaurants is still the greatest time of year to cross eateries off your list... until the summer, when they’ll do it all again.
All over the city
DineLA All over the city It’s no longer called “restaurant week,” but this two-week barrage of great deals at tons of LA’s best restaurants is still the greatest time of year to cross eateries off your list... until the summer, when they’ll do it all again.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 19-22
RiotLA The killer comedy festival is bringing out the biggest of the big guns this year: It’s headlined by Mel Brooks, who’s responsible for some of the funniest movies of all time, including Spaceballs, Blazing Saddles, and Young Frankenstein. Other comics involved include Tig Notaro, Whitney Cummings, and Ali Wong.
All over downtown
RiotLA All over downtown The killer comedy festival is bringing out the biggest of the big guns this year: It’s headlined by Mel Brooks, who’s responsible for some of the funniest movies of all time, including Spaceballs, Blazing Saddles, and Young Frankenstein. Other comics involved include Tig Notaro, Whitney Cummings, and Ali Wong.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 18-19
LA Cookie Con It’s a convention for cookies. Seriously. You want to go there.
LA Cookie Con LA Convention Center It’s a convention for cookies. Seriously. You want to go there.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 18-19
Air + Style LA The annual snowboarding (yes, seriously) and music festival constructs a giant X Games-style ramp on the Expo Park grounds, and this year features music from Major Lazer, Flume, and TV on the Radio.
Exposition Park
Air + Style LA Exposition Park The annual snowboarding (yes, seriously) and music festival constructs a giant X Games-style ramp on the Expo Park grounds, and this year features music from Major Lazer, Flume, and TV on the Radio.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 26 Sun
The Academy Awards In which our city becomes the centerpoint of the world, and also feels emptier than any other day of the year.
The Academy Awards Dolby Theatre In which our city becomes the centerpoint of the world, and also feels emptier than any other day of the year.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 8-11
The All-Star Chef Classic The unofficial start of food-festival season is this event, which brings a Kitchen Stadium-style setup to LA Live.
The All-Star Chef Classic LA Live The unofficial start of food-festival season is this event, which brings a Kitchen Stadium-style setup to LA Live.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Sun
LA Marathon Basically, this is a warning: Don’t try to get anywhere in the city on March 19th without adding an hour to your drive time. Maybe an hour and a half.
All over the city
LA Marathon All over the city Basically, this is a warning: Don’t try to get anywhere in the city on March 19th without adding an hour to your drive time. Maybe an hour and a half.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 26 Sun
CicLAvia -- Culver City meets Venice This massive bike-riding event closes down major streets to car traffic and becomes a huge, family-friendly party, with the next one hitting a huge swath of the Westside.
All over Culver City, Mar Vista and Venice
CicLAvia -- Culver City meets Venice All over Culver City, Mar Vista and Venice This massive bike-riding event closes down major streets to car traffic and becomes a huge, family-friendly party, with the next one hitting a huge swath of the Westside.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 3 Mon
Dodgers Opening Day The heartbreak starts...now.
Dodgers Opening Day Dodgers Stadium The heartbreak starts...now.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 8 Sat
LA Beer Festival Though the date hasn’t been officially announced yet, the LA Beer Festival is always the weekend before Coachella -- so consider this a reminder to get your drinking pants ready to go far in advance.
LA Center Studios
LA Beer Festival LA Center Studios Though the date hasn’t been officially announced yet, the LA Beer Festival is always the weekend before Coachella -- so consider this a reminder to get your drinking pants ready to go far in advance.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 14-16
Coachella Weekend 1 Beyoncé, Radiohead, and Kendrick top the bill this year. In other words, if you're not there, you're doing something wrong.
Coachella Weekend 1 Empire Polo Fields, Indio Beyoncé, Radiohead, and Kendrick top the bill this year. In other words, if you're not there, you're doing something wrong.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 21-24
Coachella Weekend 2 Again! Again!! Again!!!
Coachella Weekend 2 Empire Polo Fields, Indio Again! Again!! Again!!!
Date
Event
Location
May 6 Sat
OC Beer Festival The sister to the LA Beer Fest is our Southern sisters’ (and brothers’) turn to get their beer on.
Location TBA
OC Beer Festival Location TBA The sister to the LA Beer Fest is our Southern sisters’ (and brothers’) turn to get their beer on.
Date
Event
Location
May 13 Sat
Cinespia returns to Hollywood Forever The date is not official, but if LA’s premiere outdoor screening series follows its history, it -- and the unofficial beginning of summer in LA -- will kick off with a screening in the cemetery in mid-May.
Cinespia returns to Hollywood Forever Hollywood Forever Cemetary The date is not official, but if LA’s premiere outdoor screening series follows its history, it -- and the unofficial beginning of summer in LA -- will kick off with a screening in the cemetery in mid-May.
Date
Event
Location
May 18-21
Joshua Tree Music Festival This alternative to the big desert fests has already announced its electronic-and-funk leaning lineup for its 15th year, with headliners Kraak & Smaak and local favorites Orgone.
Joshua Tree
Joshua Tree Music Festival Joshua Tree This alternative to the big desert fests has already announced its electronic-and-funk leaning lineup for its 15th year, with headliners Kraak & Smaak and local favorites Orgone.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13-15
E3 The biggest video game conference/cosplay convention in, like, the universe returns to LA, again.
E3 LA Convention Center The biggest video game conference/cosplay convention in, like, the universe returns to LA, again.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Sat
Opening night at the Hollywood Bowl Though there may be a few shows before the official opening night, there won’t be any with the Bowl’s trademark fireworks.
Opening night at the Hollywood Bowl Hollywood Bowl Though there may be a few shows before the official opening night, there won’t be any with the Bowl’s trademark fireworks.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22-23
FYF Fest Yep, you read that right: Coachella’s sister festival (which last year featured Tame Impala and LCD Soundsystem) is moving to July this year after nearly a decade in August and September.
Exposition Park
FYF Fest Exposition Park Yep, you read that right: Coachella’s sister festival (which last year featured Tame Impala and LCD Soundsystem) is moving to July this year after nearly a decade in August and September.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 24-27
LA Food and Wine LA’s biggest food and wine festival always brings in national heavy hitters as well as local phenoms, which in the past have included everyone from Wolfgang Puck to Jon & Vinny.
All over LA
LA Food and Wine All over LA LA’s biggest food and wine festival always brings in national heavy hitters as well as local phenoms, which in the past have included everyone from Wolfgang Puck to Jon & Vinny.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 9 Sat
LA Loves Alex’s Lemonade The annual for-charity food fundraiser is a huge celeb hang, plus always has great bites from amazing chefs -- and is always the second Saturday of September.
OC Fair and Event Center
LA Loves Alex’s Lemonade OC Fair and Event Center The annual for-charity food fundraiser is a huge celeb hang, plus always has great bites from amazing chefs -- and is always the second Saturday of September.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10 Sun
Rams Opening Day Yeah, it’s great that we have a football team, finally, but let’s be honest: The opening season wasn’t so hot. See if they can make up for it starting in early September.
The Colosseum
Rams Opening Day The Colosseum Yeah, it’s great that we have a football team, finally, but let’s be honest: The opening season wasn’t so hot. See if they can make up for it starting in early September.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 14 Sat
Taste of Soul This South LA fest always features great music ranging from funk to gospel, and amazing soul food including ribs and fried catfish.
Crenshaw area
Taste of Soul Crenshaw area This South LA fest always features great music ranging from funk to gospel, and amazing soul food including ribs and fried catfish.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 31 Tue
Halloween Carnaval The world’s biggest Halloween party will once again hit the streets of WeHo -- and thankfully, we’ve already got your survival guide.
West Hollywood
Halloween Carnaval West Hollywood The world’s biggest Halloween party will once again hit the streets of WeHo -- and thankfully, we’ve already got your survival guide.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 11-17
AFI Fest The other huge LA film fest -- which always includes future Oscar winners and offers free tickets to fans -- returns in November.
All over the city
AFI Fest All over the city The other huge LA film fest -- which always includes future Oscar winners and offers free tickets to fans -- returns in November.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 1-10
LA Auto Show It’s one of the biggest auto shows in the world -- and it’s gonna be a bit later than usual next year, so if you’re an auto nut (or you really, really like Sriracha) make sure you’re in town.
LA Auto Show LA Convention Center It’s one of the biggest auto shows in the world -- and it’s gonna be a bit later than usual next year, so if you’re an auto nut (or you really, really like Sriracha) make sure you’re in town.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.