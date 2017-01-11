Every Major 2017 LA Event Worth Marking on Your Calendar Right Now

DineLA It’s no longer called “restaurant week,” but this two-week barrage of great deals at tons of LA’s best restaurants is still the greatest time of year to cross eateries off your list... until the summer, when they’ll do it all again.

All over the city

