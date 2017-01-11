Events

Every Major 2017 LA Event Worth Marking on Your Calendar Right Now

By Updated On 01/04/2017 at 11:59AM EST By Updated On 01/04/2017 at 11:59AM EST
Joshua Tree Music Festival
Joshua Tree Music Festival | Damian Riley

Now that 2016 is history, it’s time to look ahead -- which is why we’re looking forward to ALL of 2017, and why we’re giving you this calendar of all the major stuff going on in LA this year. Seriously, it’s going to be great. No, like, seriously.

Date

Event

Location

Jan 8 Sun

Golden Globes The start of awards season, and a day to avoid driving through Beverly Hills unless you really, really like police checkpoints.

The Beverly Hilton

Golden Globes The Beverly Hilton The start of awards season, and a day to avoid driving through Beverly Hills unless you really, really like police checkpoints.

Date

Event

Location

Jan 13-27

DineLA It’s no longer called “restaurant week,” but this two-week barrage of great deals at tons of LA’s best restaurants is still the greatest time of year to cross eateries off your list... until the summer, when they’ll do it all again.

All over the city

DineLA All over the city It’s no longer called “restaurant week,” but this two-week barrage of great deals at tons of LA’s best restaurants is still the greatest time of year to cross eateries off your list... until the summer, when they’ll do it all again.

Date

Event

Location

Jan 19-22

RiotLA The killer comedy festival is bringing out the biggest of the big guns this year: It’s headlined by Mel Brooks, who’s responsible for some of the funniest movies of all time, including Spaceballs, Blazing Saddles, and Young Frankenstein. Other comics involved include Tig Notaro, Whitney Cummings, and Ali Wong.

All over downtown

RiotLA All over downtown The killer comedy festival is bringing out the biggest of the big guns this year: It’s headlined by Mel Brooks, who’s responsible for some of the funniest movies of all time, including Spaceballs, Blazing Saddles, and Young Frankenstein. Other comics involved include Tig Notaro, Whitney Cummings, and Ali Wong.

cookie con
La Cookie Con and Sweets Show

Date

Event

Location

Feb 18-19

LA Cookie Con It’s a convention for cookies. Seriously. You want to go there.

LA Convention Center

LA Cookie Con LA Convention Center It’s a convention for cookies. Seriously. You want to go there.

Date

Event

Location

Feb 18-19

Air + Style LA The annual snowboarding (yes, seriously) and music festival constructs a giant X Games-style ramp on the Expo Park grounds, and this year features music from Major Lazer, Flume, and TV on the Radio.

Exposition Park

Air + Style LA Exposition Park The annual snowboarding (yes, seriously) and music festival constructs a giant X Games-style ramp on the Expo Park grounds, and this year features music from Major Lazer, Flume, and TV on the Radio.

academy awards
Flickr/David Torcivia

Date

Event

Location

Feb 26 Sun

The Academy Awards In which our city becomes the centerpoint of the world, and also feels emptier than any other day of the year.

Dolby Theatre

The Academy Awards Dolby Theatre In which our city becomes the centerpoint of the world, and also feels emptier than any other day of the year.

Date

Event

Location

Mar 8-11

The All-Star Chef Classic The unofficial start of food-festival season is this event, which brings a Kitchen Stadium-style setup to LA Live.

LA Live

The All-Star Chef Classic LA Live The unofficial start of food-festival season is this event, which brings a Kitchen Stadium-style setup to LA Live.

Date

Event

Location

Mar 19 Sun

LA Marathon Basically, this is a warning: Don’t try to get anywhere in the city on March 19th without adding an hour to your drive time. Maybe an hour and a half.

All over the city

LA Marathon All over the city Basically, this is a warning: Don’t try to get anywhere in the city on March 19th without adding an hour to your drive time. Maybe an hour and a half.

Date

Event

Location

Mar 26 Sun

CicLAvia -- Culver City meets Venice This massive bike-riding event closes down major streets to car traffic and becomes a huge, family-friendly party, with the next one hitting a huge swath of the Westside.

All over Culver City, Mar Vista and Venice

CicLAvia -- Culver City meets Venice All over Culver City, Mar Vista and Venice This massive bike-riding event closes down major streets to car traffic and becomes a huge, family-friendly party, with the next one hitting a huge swath of the Westside.

la dodgers
Flickr/Redfishingboat (Mick O)

Date

Event

Location

Apr 3 Mon

Dodgers Opening Day The heartbreak starts...now.

Dodgers Stadium

Dodgers Opening Day Dodgers Stadium The heartbreak starts...now.

Date

Event

Location

Apr 8 Sat

LA Beer Festival Though the date hasn’t been officially announced yet, the LA Beer Festival is always the weekend before Coachella -- so consider this a reminder to get your drinking pants ready to go far in advance.

LA Center Studios

LA Beer Festival LA Center Studios Though the date hasn’t been officially announced yet, the LA Beer Festival is always the weekend before Coachella -- so consider this a reminder to get your drinking pants ready to go far in advance.

coachella la
Flickr/Thomas Hawk

Date

Event

Location

Apr 14-16

Coachella Weekend 1 Beyoncé, Radiohead, and Kendrick top the bill this year. In other words, if you're not there, you're doing something wrong.

Empire Polo Fields, Indio

Coachella Weekend 1 Empire Polo Fields, Indio Beyoncé, Radiohead, and Kendrick top the bill this year. In other words, if you're not there, you're doing something wrong.

Date

Event

Location

Apr 21-24

Coachella Weekend 2 Again! Again!! Again!!!

Empire Polo Fields, Indio

Coachella Weekend 2 Empire Polo Fields, Indio Again! Again!! Again!!!

OC Beer Festival
OC Beer Festival

Date

Event

Location

May 6 Sat

OC Beer Festival The sister to the LA Beer Fest is our Southern sisters’ (and brothers’) turn to get their beer on.

Location TBA

OC Beer Festival Location TBA The sister to the LA Beer Fest is our Southern sisters’ (and brothers’) turn to get their beer on.

Date

Event

Location

May 13 Sat

Cinespia returns to Hollywood Forever The date is not official, but if LA’s premiere outdoor screening series follows its history, it -- and the unofficial beginning of summer in LA -- will kick off with a screening in the cemetery in mid-May.

Hollywood Forever Cemetary

Cinespia returns to Hollywood Forever Hollywood Forever Cemetary The date is not official, but if LA’s premiere outdoor screening series follows its history, it -- and the unofficial beginning of summer in LA -- will kick off with a screening in the cemetery in mid-May.

Date

Event

Location

May 18-21

Joshua Tree Music Festival This alternative to the big desert fests has already announced its electronic-and-funk leaning lineup for its 15th year, with headliners Kraak & Smaak and local favorites Orgone.

Joshua Tree

Joshua Tree Music Festival Joshua Tree This alternative to the big desert fests has already announced its electronic-and-funk leaning lineup for its 15th year, with headliners Kraak & Smaak and local favorites Orgone.

E3 Expo
E3 Expo

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13-15

E3 The biggest video game conference/cosplay convention in, like, the universe returns to LA, again.

LA Convention Center

E3 LA Convention Center The biggest video game conference/cosplay convention in, like, the universe returns to LA, again.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Sat

Opening night at the Hollywood Bowl Though there may be a few shows before the official opening night, there won’t be any with the Bowl’s trademark fireworks.

Hollywood Bowl

Opening night at the Hollywood Bowl Hollywood Bowl Though there may be a few shows before the official opening night, there won’t be any with the Bowl’s trademark fireworks.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14-Aug 13

OC Fair What will they deep fry this year? Find out... this summer.

Costa Mesa

OC Fair Costa Mesa What will they deep fry this year? Find out... this summer.

fyf fest
Flickr/Justin Wise

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22-23

FYF Fest Yep, you read that right: Coachella’s sister festival (which last year featured Tame Impala and LCD Soundsystem) is moving to July this year after nearly a decade in August and September.

Exposition Park

FYF Fest Exposition Park Yep, you read that right: Coachella’s sister festival (which last year featured Tame Impala and LCD Soundsystem) is moving to July this year after nearly a decade in August and September.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 24-27

LA Food and Wine LA’s biggest food and wine festival always brings in national heavy hitters as well as local phenoms, which in the past have included everyone from Wolfgang Puck to Jon & Vinny.

All over LA

LA Food and Wine All over LA LA’s biggest food and wine festival always brings in national heavy hitters as well as local phenoms, which in the past have included everyone from Wolfgang Puck to Jon & Vinny.

Date

Event

Location

Sep 9 Sat

LA Loves Alex’s Lemonade The annual for-charity food fundraiser is a huge celeb hang, plus always has great bites from amazing chefs -- and is always the second Saturday of September.

OC Fair and Event Center

LA Loves Alex’s Lemonade OC Fair and Event Center The annual for-charity food fundraiser is a huge celeb hang, plus always has great bites from amazing chefs -- and is always the second Saturday of September.

Date

Event

Location

Sep 10 Sun

Rams Opening Day Yeah, it’s great that we have a football team, finally, but let’s be honest: The opening season wasn’t so hot. See if they can make up for it starting in early September.

The Colosseum

Rams Opening Day The Colosseum Yeah, it’s great that we have a football team, finally, but let’s be honest: The opening season wasn’t so hot. See if they can make up for it starting in early September.

Date

Event

Location

Oct 14 Sat

Taste of Soul This South LA fest always features great music ranging from funk to gospel, and amazing soul food including ribs and fried catfish.

Crenshaw area

Taste of Soul Crenshaw area This South LA fest always features great music ranging from funk to gospel, and amazing soul food including ribs and fried catfish.

halloween carnival
Brita Potenza/Courtesy of Kitchen 24

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31 Tue

Halloween Carnaval The world’s biggest Halloween party will once again hit the streets of WeHo -- and thankfully, we’ve already got your survival guide.

West Hollywood

Halloween Carnaval West Hollywood The world’s biggest Halloween party will once again hit the streets of WeHo -- and thankfully, we’ve already got your survival guide.

Date

Event

Location

Nov 11-17

AFI Fest The other huge LA film fest -- which always includes future Oscar winners and offers free tickets to fans -- returns in November.

All over the city

AFI Fest All over the city The other huge LA film fest -- which always includes future Oscar winners and offers free tickets to fans -- returns in November.

Date

Event

Location

Dec 1-10

LA Auto Show It’s one of the biggest auto shows in the world -- and it’s gonna be a bit later than usual next year, so if you’re an auto nut (or you really, really like Sriracha) make sure you’re in town.

LA Convention Center

LA Auto Show LA Convention Center It’s one of the biggest auto shows in the world -- and it’s gonna be a bit later than usual next year, so if you’re an auto nut (or you really, really like Sriracha) make sure you’re in town.

