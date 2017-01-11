Summertime is nigh, and rather than an influx of beautiful, sunny days, we get to enjoy an influx of amazing entertainment during our continuously warm weather. Your calendar may already be filled with outdoor movies (because we have a lot), but you're going to want to squeeze in some concerts, too... especially because we can all agree that concerts are better when they are of the outdoor (and also, free) persuasion. To help, we put together the only calendar you'll need for every single free outdoor concert in LA this summer. Bookmark it, and keep checking back, 'cause we'll be updating it each month as new free shows are announced.
Events
Every Single Free Outdoor Concert in LA
Every Single Free Outdoor Concert in LA
August
Thursday
Aug 4
Upbeat Brazilian bossa nova not to be missed
Upbeat Brazilian bossa nova not to be missed
Thursday
Aug 4
Poppy, electronic ballads, plus a DJ set
Poppy, electronic ballads, plus a DJ set
Saturday
Aug 6
Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Afro-Caribbean fusion that will have you dancing your face off
Afro-Caribbean fusion that will have you dancing your face off
Saturday
Aug 6
Sunday
Aug 7
Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach
A high-energy cover band that rocks everything from Zeppelin to Earth, Wind & Fire
A high-energy cover band that rocks everything from Zeppelin to Earth, Wind & Fire
Sunday
Aug 7
Warner Park, Woodland Hills
A Matchbox 20 tribute band. Yes, this is real.
A Matchbox 20 tribute band. Yes, this is real.
Sunday
Aug 7
Central Park Bandshell, Playa Vista
Gabriel Bello will be a presenting a full-force Stevie Wonder tribute
Gabriel Bello will be a presenting a full-force Stevie Wonder tribute
Thursday
Aug 11
Afro-Colombian traditional jams appropriated into funky original compositions
Afro-Colombian traditional jams appropriated into funky original compositions
Saturday
Aug 13
Sunday
Aug 14
Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach
Afro-Cuban world fusion
Afro-Cuban world fusion
Sunday
Aug 14
Warner Park, Woodland Hills
One of AXS TV's "World’s Greatest Tribute Bands," so, should be prettttttttty legit
One of AXS TV's "World’s Greatest Tribute Bands," so, should be prettttttttty legit
Sunday
Aug 14
Concert Park, Playa Vista
The world’s first indie-rock tribute band -- Black Keys, Vampire Weekend, Talking Heads, etc.
The world’s first indie-rock tribute band -- Black Keys, Vampire Weekend, Talking Heads, etc.
Thursday
Aug 18
Based out of the Music Maker relief foundation (which helps unknowns get their start), this will be a huge lineup of excellent musicians jamming out in all kinds of genres
Based out of the Music Maker relief foundation (which helps unknowns get their start), this will be a huge lineup of excellent musicians jamming out in all kinds of genres
Saturday
Aug 20
Chinatown's Central and West Plazas
KCRW DJs as well as a live music stage from Buzzband.la’s Kevin Bronson guarantee great live music
KCRW DJs as well as a live music stage from Buzzband.la’s Kevin Bronson guarantee great live music
Saturday
Aug 20
Oontz oontz oontz oontz
Oontz oontz oontz oontz
August (contd)
Saturday
Aug 20
Sunday
Aug 21
Warner Park, Woodland Hills
An Eagles tribute band
An Eagles tribute band
Sunday
Aug 21
Thursday
Aug 25
Israeli rock with tons of Middle Eastern flavor
Israeli rock with tons of Middle Eastern flavor
Thursday
Aug 25
Everybody's favorite movie-repping, '90s, ska-punk fusion band
Everybody's favorite movie-repping, '90s, ska-punk fusion band
Saturday
Aug 27
The solo-project alter ego of Foxygen's drummer
The solo-project alter ego of Foxygen's drummer
Saturday
Aug 27
The Courtyard at One Colorado, Pasadena
A completely divergent mashup of styles, with the band members bringing influences from their home countries of Mexico, Japan, Norway, and the US
A completely divergent mashup of styles, with the band members bringing influences from their home countries of Mexico, Japan, Norway, and the US
Sunday
Aug 28
Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach
Brassy English folk
Brassy English folk
Sunday
Aug 28
Warner Park, Woodland Hills
A soulful, poppy R&B singer
A soulful, poppy R&B singer
September
Thursday
Sep 1
Garagey, lo-fi, psychedelic rock, plus a DJ set
Garagey, lo-fi, psychedelic rock, plus a DJ set
Sunday
Sep 4
Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach
A Beatles tribute band
A Beatles tribute band
Thursday
Sep 8
'70s street funk, plus a DJ set
'70s street funk, plus a DJ set
Saturday
Sep 17
Please Mr. DJ, won't you turn the music UP???
Please Mr. DJ, won't you turn the music UP???
Saturday
Sep 17
Indie pop/soul, plus a DJ set
Indie pop/soul, plus a DJ set
Monday
Sep 19
Joyful, buzzy indie rock
Joyful, buzzy indie rock
October
Saturday
Oct 15
Colombian vallenato jams, plus a DJ set
Colombian vallenato jams, plus a DJ set
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.