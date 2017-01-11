must-dos
Summer SOULstice
Summertime is nigh, and rather than an influx of beautiful, sunny days, we get to enjoy an influx of amazing entertainment during our continuously warm weather. Your calendar may already be filled with outdoor movies (because we have a lot), but you're going to want to squeeze in some concerts, too... especially because we can all agree that concerts are better when they are of the outdoor (and also, free) persuasion. To help, we put together the only calendar you'll need for every single free outdoor concert in LA this summer. Bookmark it, and keep checking back, 'cause we'll be updating it each month as new free shows are announced.

Rocky Dawuni
August
Rocky Dawuni | Flickr/Francisco Echeverry
August
Thursday
Aug 4
Thalma de Freitas
Thalma de Freitas
Skirball Cultural Center
Upbeat Brazilian bossa nova not to be missed
Upbeat Brazilian bossa nova not to be missed
Add  
Thursday
Aug 4
Natalia Lafourcade with Monsieur Perine, hosted by KCRW DJ Raul Campos
Natalia Lafourcade with Monsieur Perine, hosted by KCRW DJ Raul Campos
Santa Monica Pier
Poppy, electronic ballads, plus a DJ set
Poppy, electronic ballads, plus a DJ set
Add  
Saturday
Aug 6
Rocky Dawuni
Rocky Dawuni
Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Afro-Caribbean fusion that will have you dancing your face off
Afro-Caribbean fusion that will have you dancing your face off
Add  
Saturday
Aug 6
Ari Hest
Ari Hest
The Courtyard at One Colorado, Pasadena
Pop-rock acoustic crooners akin to Sheryl Crow and The Finn Brothers
Pop-rock acoustic crooners akin to Sheryl Crow and The Finn Brothers
Add  
Sunday
Aug 7
The Pine Mountain Logs
The Pine Mountain Logs
Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach
A high-energy cover band that rocks everything from Zeppelin to Earth, Wind & Fire
A high-energy cover band that rocks everything from Zeppelin to Earth, Wind & Fire
Add  
Sunday
Aug 7
Matchbox Twenty Too
Matchbox Twenty Too
Warner Park, Woodland Hills
A Matchbox 20 tribute band. Yes, this is real.
A Matchbox 20 tribute band. Yes, this is real.
Add  
Sunday
Aug 7
Natural Wonder
Natural Wonder
Central Park Bandshell, Playa Vista
Gabriel Bello will be a presenting a full-force Stevie Wonder tribute
Gabriel Bello will be a presenting a full-force Stevie Wonder tribute
Add  
Thursday
Aug 11
M.A.K.U. SoundSystem
M.A.K.U. SoundSystem
Skirball Cultural Center
Afro-Colombian traditional jams appropriated into funky original compositions
Afro-Colombian traditional jams appropriated into funky original compositions
Add  
Saturday
Aug 13
Rivvrs
Rivvrs
The Courtyard at One Colorado, Pasadena
Folky, poppy rock that will remind you of Ray LaMontagne and Paul Simon
Folky, poppy rock that will remind you of Ray LaMontagne and Paul Simon
Add  
Sunday
Aug 14
TIZER featuring Karen Briggs
TIZER featuring Karen Briggs
Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach
Afro-Cuban world fusion
Afro-Cuban world fusion
Add  
Sunday
Aug 14
Led Zepagain -- Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Led Zepagain -- Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Warner Park, Woodland Hills
One of AXS TV's "World's Greatest Tribute Bands," so, should be prettttttttty legit
One of AXS TV's "World’s Greatest Tribute Bands," so, should be prettttttttty legit
Add  
Sunday
Aug 14
Black Crystal Wolf Kids
Black Crystal Wolf Kids
Concert Park, Playa Vista
The world's first indie-rock tribute band -- Black Keys, Vampire Weekend, Talking Heads, etc.
The world’s first indie-rock tribute band -- Black Keys, Vampire Weekend, Talking Heads, etc.
Add  
Thursday
Aug 18
Music Maker Blues Revue
Music Maker Blues Revue
Skirball Cultural Center
Based out of the Music Maker relief foundation (which helps unknowns get their start), this will be a huge lineup of excellent musicians jamming out in all kinds of genres
Based out of the Music Maker relief foundation (which helps unknowns get their start), this will be a huge lineup of excellent musicians jamming out in all kinds of genres
Add  
Saturday
Aug 20
Chinatown Summer Nights
Chinatown Summer Nights
Chinatown's Central and West Plazas
KCRW DJs as well as a live music stage from Buzzband.la's Kevin Bronson guarantee great live music
KCRW DJs as well as a live music stage from Buzzband.la’s Kevin Bronson guarantee great live music
Add  
Saturday
Aug 20
Carlos Niño & Friends + Jedi
Carlos Niño & Friends + Jedi
FIGat7th
Oontz oontz oontz oontz
Oontz oontz oontz oontz
Add  
Shai Tsabari
August (contd)
Shai Tsabari and the Middle East Groove All Stars | Shai Tsabari
August (contd)
Saturday
Aug 20
Jim & Sam
Jim & Sam
The Courtyard at One Colorado, Pasadena
The LA duo has described themselves as "post-folk/pre-pop", and is often known for their on-stage chemistry and banter
The LA duo has described themselves as “post-folk/pre-pop”, and is often known for their on-stage chemistry and banter
Add  
Sunday
Aug 21
The Long Run -- Experience the Eagles
The Long Run -- Experience the Eagles
Warner Park, Woodland Hills
An Eagles tribute band
An Eagles tribute band
Add  
Sunday
Aug 21
Lady Zep
Lady Zep
Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach
Sounds like: A female Led Zeppelin tribute band
Sounds like: A female Led Zeppelin tribute band
Add  
Thursday
Aug 25
Shai Tsabari and the Middle East Groove All Stars
Shai Tsabari and the Middle East Groove All Stars
Skirball Cultural Center
Israeli rock with tons of Middle Eastern flavor
Israeli rock with tons of Middle Eastern flavor
Add  
Thursday
Aug 25
Save Ferris, hosted by KCRW DJ Jeremy Sole
Save Ferris, hosted by KCRW DJ Jeremy Sole
Santa Monica Pier
Everybody's favorite movie-repping, '90s, ska-punk fusion band
Everybody's favorite movie-repping, '90s, ska-punk fusion band
Add  
Saturday
Aug 27
Diane Coffee
Diane Coffee
The Getty
The solo-project alter ego of Foxygen's drummer
The solo-project alter ego of Foxygen's drummer
Add  
Saturday
Aug 27
Night Lights
Night Lights
The Courtyard at One Colorado, Pasadena
A completely divergent mashup of styles, with the band members bringing influences from their home countries of Mexico, Japan, Norway, and the US
A completely divergent mashup of styles, with the band members bringing influences from their home countries of Mexico, Japan, Norway, and the US
Add  
Sunday
Aug 28
Brass Monkey Brass Band
Brass Monkey Brass Band
Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach
Brassy English folk
Brassy English folk
Add  
Sunday
Aug 28
Taylor Dayne
Taylor Dayne
Warner Park, Woodland Hills
A soulful, poppy R&B singer
A soulful, poppy R&B singer
Add  
Sunday
Aug 28
Radiotron
Radiotron
Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
A progressive rock jam band, baby!
A progressive rock jam band, baby!
Add  
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
September
Unknown Mortal Orchestra | Flickr/NRK P3
September
Thursday
Sep 1
Unknown Mortal Orchestra with Steady Holiday, hosted by KCRW DJ Dan Wilcox
Unknown Mortal Orchestra with Steady Holiday, hosted by KCRW DJ Dan Wilcox
Santa Monica Pier
Garagey, lo-fi, psychedelic rock, plus a DJ set
Garagey, lo-fi, psychedelic rock, plus a DJ set
Add  
Sunday
Sep 4
Britain's Finest
Britain's Finest
Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach
A Beatles tribute band
A Beatles tribute band
Add  
Thursday
Sep 8
Ohio Players, hosted by KCRW DJ Aaron Byrd
Ohio Players, hosted by KCRW DJ Aaron Byrd
Santa Monica Pier
'70s street funk, plus a DJ set
'70s street funk, plus a DJ set
Add  
Saturday
Sep 17
KCRW DJs Dan Wilcox + Marion Hodges
KCRW DJs Dan Wilcox + Marion Hodges
Anaheim Packing District
Please Mr. DJ, won't you turn the music UP???
Please Mr. DJ, won't you turn the music UP???
Add  
Saturday
Sep 17
Maylee Todd + Aaron Paar
Maylee Todd + Aaron Paar
FIGat7th
Indie pop/soul, plus a DJ set
Indie pop/soul, plus a DJ set
Add  
Monday
Sep 19
Mac McCaughan + The Non-Believers
Mac McCaughan + The Non-Believers
The Getty
Joyful, buzzy indie rock
Joyful, buzzy indie rock
Add  
Very Be Careful
October
Very Be Careful
October
Saturday
Oct 15
Very Be Careful + DJ Sloepoke
Very Be Careful + DJ Sloepoke
FIGat7th
Colombian vallenato jams, plus a DJ set
Colombian vallenato jams, plus a DJ set
Add  

