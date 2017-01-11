Summertime is nigh, and rather than an influx of beautiful, sunny days, we get to enjoy an influx of amazing entertainment during our continuously warm weather. Your calendar may already be filled with outdoor movies (because we have a lot), but you're going to want to squeeze in some concerts, too... especially because we can all agree that concerts are better when they are of the outdoor (and also, free) persuasion. To help, we put together the only calendar you'll need for every single free outdoor concert in LA this summer. Bookmark it, and keep checking back, 'cause we'll be updating it each month as new free shows are announced.