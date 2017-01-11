Every Single Outdoor Movie in LA This Fall, Now in One Calendar

The absolute best thing about LA is going to see movies outside all the way through the fall: sure, other cities have outdoor screenings, but they don't have outdoor screenings in a cemetery or in a pool or through November. To help you plan properly, here's our calendar of every single outdoor screening in the city, organized by date and movie to make it that much easier on you. You're welcome.
September
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24 Sat
The Breakfast Club Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!
Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24 Sat
Rushmore Food trucks galore, live music from Cashew and Cleary, special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!
Victory Park, Pasadena
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24 Sat
Blue Crush Free movie, free popcorn, and free chairs!
North Hollywood Park
Date
Event
Location
Sep 26 Mon
10 Things I Hate About You Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)
Date
Event
Location
Sep 27 Tue
The Jungle Book (2016) Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Sep 28 Wed
City of God Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Sep 29 Thu
The Birdcage Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Sep 30 Fri
Romeo + Juliet Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Sep 30 Fri
Zootopia The free fall movies on the Santa Monica Pier include music and all of the pier's food vendors available for picnics.
October
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1 Sat
The Addams Family Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!
Eagle Rock Rec Park, Eagle Rock
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1 Sat
Scream Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!
Poinsettia Rec Park, West Hollywood
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1 Sat
Pulp Fiction Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3 Mon
The Craft Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person).
Date
Event
Location
Oct 4 Tue
(500) Days of Summer
Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 5 Wed
High Fidelity Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 6 Thu
Dr. Strangelove Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 7 Fri
The Goonies Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 7 Fri
City Of Gold The free fall movies on the Santa Monica Pier include music and all of the pier's food vendors available for picnics.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 8 Sat
Jurassic Park Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!
Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City
Date
Event
Location
Oct 8 Sat
The Motorcycle Diaries Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 8 Sat
Little Shop of Horrors Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!
Victory Park, Pasadena
Date
Event
Location
Oct 10 Mon
Scream Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)
Date
Event
Location
Oct 11 Tue
Sunset Boulevard Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 12 Wed
Jurassic Park Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 13 Thu
The Neon Demon Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 14 Fri
The Godfather Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 14 Fri
Star Wars: The Force Awakens The free fall movies on the Santa Monica Pier include music and all of the pier's food vendors available for picnics.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 15 Sat
Goodfellas Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 15 Sat
Poltergeist Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!
Brand Library Park, Pacific Palisades
Date
Event
Location
Oct 17 Mon
The Sixth Sense Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)
Date
Event
Location
Oct 18 Tue
Dirty Dancing Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 19 Wed
American Psycho Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 20 Thu
20 Feet From Stardom Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 21 Fri
Friday Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 21 Fri
Labyrinth The free fall movies on the Santa Monica Pier include music and all of the pier's food vendors available for picnics.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 22 Sat
Edward Scissorhands Food trucks galore, live music from Haunted Summer, special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!
Victory Park, Pasadena
Date
Event
Location
Oct 22 Sat
Top Gun Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 22 Sat
An American Werewolf in London Food trucks galore, live music from Farspeaker, special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!
Exposition Park, Downtown
Date
Event
Location
Oct 24 Mon
Little Shop of Horrors Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person).
Date
Event
Location
Oct 25 Tue
Ghostbusters (2016) Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 26 Wed
Carrie (1976) Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 27 Thu
Scream Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 28 Fri
Psycho (1960) Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 29 Sat
Beetlejuice Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!
Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades
Date
Event
Location
Oct 28 Fri
Tight Loose The free fall movies on the Santa Monica Pier include music and all of the pier's food vendors available for picnics.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 29 Sat
Hocus Pocus Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 30 Sun
Beetlejuice Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Oct 31 Mon
Nightmare on Elm Street Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)
November
Date
Event
Location
Nov 7 Mon
Planes, Trains and Automobiles Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)
Date
Event
Location
Nov 14 Mon
Home for the Holidays Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)
Date
Event
Location
Nov 21 Mon
Home Alone Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)
Date
Event
Location
Nov 28 Mon
The Holiday Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)
