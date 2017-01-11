Events

Every Single Outdoor Movie in LA This Fall, Now in One Calendar

By Published On 04/14/2016 By Published On 04/14/2016
los angeles outdoor movies eat see hear
Courtesy of Eat See Hear

The absolute best thing about LA is going to see movies outside all the way through the fall: sure, other cities have outdoor screenings, but they don't have outdoor screenings in a cemetery or in a pool or through November. To help you plan properly, here's our calendar of every single outdoor screening in the city, organized by date and movie to make it that much easier on you. You're welcome.

The Breakfast Club | Courtesy of The Kobal Collection

September

Date

Event

Location

Sep 24 Sat

The Breakfast Club Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades

The Breakfast Club Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 24 Sat

Rushmore Food trucks galore, live music from Cashew and Cleary, special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Victory Park, Pasadena

Rushmore Victory Park, Pasadena Food trucks galore, live music from Cashew and Cleary, special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 24 Sat

Blue Crush Free movie, free popcorn, and free chairs!

North Hollywood Park

Blue Crush North Hollywood Park Free movie, free popcorn, and free chairs!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Mon

10 Things I Hate About You Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)

Pearl's Rooftop

10 Things I Hate About You Pearl's Rooftop Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 27 Tue

The Jungle Book (2016) Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

The Jungle Book (2016) The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 28 Wed

City of God Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

City of God The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 29 Thu

The Birdcage Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

The Birdcage The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 30 Fri

Romeo + Juliet Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

Romeo + Juliet The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 30 Fri

Zootopia The free fall movies on the Santa Monica Pier include music and all of the pier's food vendors available for picnics.

Santa Monica Pier

Zootopia Santa Monica Pier The free fall movies on the Santa Monica Pier include music and all of the pier's food vendors available for picnics.

Add
Jurassic Park still
Jurassic Park | Courtesy of Universal Pictures

October

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1 Sat

The Addams Family Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Eagle Rock Rec Park, Eagle Rock

The Addams Family Eagle Rock Rec Park, Eagle Rock Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1 Sat

Scream Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Poinsettia Rec Park, West Hollywood

Scream Poinsettia Rec Park, West Hollywood Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1 Sat

Pulp Fiction Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

Pulp Fiction The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Mon

The Craft Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person).

Pearl’s Rooftop

The Craft Pearl’s Rooftop Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Tue

(500) Days of Summer Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
 

The Montalban Theatre

(500) Days of Summer The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase
 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 5 Wed

High Fidelity Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

High Fidelity The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 6 Thu

Dr. Strangelove Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

Dr. Strangelove The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 7 Fri

The Goonies Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

The Goonies The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 7 Fri

City Of Gold The free fall movies on the Santa Monica Pier include music and all of the pier's food vendors available for picnics.

Santa Monica Pier

City Of Gold Santa Monica Pier The free fall movies on the Santa Monica Pier include music and all of the pier's food vendors available for picnics.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 8 Sat

Jurassic Park Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City

Jurassic Park Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 8 Sat

The Motorcycle Diaries Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

The Motorcycle Diaries The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 8 Sat

Little Shop of Horrors Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Victory Park, Pasadena

Little Shop of Horrors Victory Park, Pasadena Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Mon

Scream Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)

Pearl's Rooftop

Scream Pearl's Rooftop Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 11 Tue

Sunset Boulevard Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

Sunset Boulevard The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 12 Wed

Jurassic Park Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

Jurassic Park The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 13 Thu

The Neon Demon Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

The Neon Demon The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 14 Fri

The Godfather Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

The Godfather The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 14 Fri

Star Wars: The Force Awakens The free fall movies on the Santa Monica Pier include music and all of the pier's food vendors available for picnics.

Santa Monica Pier

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Santa Monica Pier The free fall movies on the Santa Monica Pier include music and all of the pier's food vendors available for picnics.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 15 Sat

Goodfellas Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

Goodfellas The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 15 Sat

Poltergeist Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Brand Library Park, Pacific Palisades

Poltergeist Brand Library Park, Pacific Palisades Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Add
Sixth Sense still
The Sixth Sense | Courtesy of Buena Vista Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Mon

The Sixth Sense Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)

Pearl's Rooftop

The Sixth Sense Pearl's Rooftop Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 18 Tue

Dirty Dancing Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

Dirty Dancing The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 19 Wed

American Psycho Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

American Psycho The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 20 Thu

20 Feet From Stardom Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

20 Feet From Stardom The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 21 Fri

Friday Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

Friday The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 21 Fri

Labyrinth The free fall movies on the Santa Monica Pier include music and all of the pier's food vendors available for picnics.

Santa Monica Pier

Labyrinth Santa Monica Pier The free fall movies on the Santa Monica Pier include music and all of the pier's food vendors available for picnics.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 22 Sat

Edward Scissorhands Food trucks galore, live music from Haunted Summer, special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Victory Park, Pasadena

Edward Scissorhands Victory Park, Pasadena Food trucks galore, live music from Haunted Summer, special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 22 Sat

Top Gun Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

Top Gun The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 22 Sat

An American Werewolf in London Food trucks galore, live music from Farspeaker, special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Exposition Park, Downtown

An American Werewolf in London Exposition Park, Downtown Food trucks galore, live music from Farspeaker, special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Mon

Little Shop of Horrors Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person).

Pearl's Rooftop

Little Shop of Horrors Pearl's Rooftop Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 25 Tue

Ghostbusters (2016) Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

Ghostbusters (2016) The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 26 Wed

Carrie (1976) Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

Carrie (1976) The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 27 Thu

Scream Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

Scream The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 28 Fri

Psycho (1960) Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

Psycho (1960) The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 29 Sat

Beetlejuice Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades

Beetlejuice Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades Food trucks galore, live music (TBA), special guests, dog-friendly, premium reserved section, grass seating for all!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 28 Fri

Tight Loose The free fall movies on the Santa Monica Pier include music and all of the pier's food vendors available for picnics.

Santa Monica Pier

Tight Loose Santa Monica Pier The free fall movies on the Santa Monica Pier include music and all of the pier's food vendors available for picnics.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 29 Sat

Hocus Pocus Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

Hocus Pocus The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 30 Sun

Beetlejuice Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

The Montalban Theatre

Beetlejuice The Montalban Theatre Rooftop seating, chairs provided, food and alcohol for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31 Mon

Nightmare on Elm Street Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)

Pearl's Rooftop

Nightmare on Elm Street Pearl's Rooftop Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)

Add
Home Alone
Home Alone | 20th Century Fox

November

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Mon

Planes, Trains and Automobiles Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)

Pearl's Rooftop

Planes, Trains and Automobiles Pearl's Rooftop Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Mon

Home for the Holidays Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)

Pearl's Rooftop

Home for the Holidays Pearl's Rooftop Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 21 Mon

Home Alone Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)

Pearl's Rooftop

Home Alone Pearl's Rooftop Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 28 Mon

The Holiday Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)

Pearl's Rooftop

The Holiday Pearl's Rooftop Free movie and free popcorn & toppings (with a $25 minimum per person)

Add



Wilder Shaw is a regular Thrillist contributor. Check in on Instagram at @wildershaw and Twitter at @WilderShaw_.

