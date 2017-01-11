This Weekend's Best Beer & Cocktail Event (on the Eastside)

This Saturday, April 25th, 213 Hospitality (the superstar bar group behind Las Perlas, The Varnish, etc.) is dropping a monster event on Silver Lake: the first-annual Silverlake Craft Cocktail & Beer Exposition, with a slew of all-you-can-eat\/drink madness going down at the iconic 4100 Bar.\n\n$30 gets you samples from Mohawk Bend, El Condor, Beam Suntory, Golden Road, and more, as well as entry to a pizza-eating contest (!); plus, $5 from each sale goes to charity, which means that as you stumble away, you can think to yourself, "Self, we did something good today. BURRRRRRP!"\n \n\n\nDate\n\n\n\nEvent\n\n\n\nLocation\n\n\nYear\n\n2015\n\nEND OF EVENT HEADER - DO NOT DELETE\n\nCLICK BELOW THE LINE TO ADD DATES\n\n\n\n\n\n\nStart Date\n\nApril 25\n\n \n\n-\n\nEnd Date *optional\n\n \n\nyear (if different than start)\n\n \n\n \n\n\n\nTitle (as hyperlink)\n\nSilverlake Craft Cocktail & Beer Exposition\n\nDescription\n\n \n\n\n\nWhere's this going to be?\n\n4100 Bar\n\n\n\n\n add\n\n\nGoogle Calendar\n\nYahoo Calendar\n\nOutlook Calendar\n\niCal Calendar\n\n\n\nCLICK BELOW THE LINE TO ADD ANOTHER EVENT\n\n\n \n\n \n\n \nSign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food\/drink\/fun Los Angeles has to offer.\n\nJeff Miller highly recommends the Buffalo Cauliflower. Hit him up on Instagram at @jeffmillerla and Twitter at @ThrillistLA.