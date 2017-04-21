Events

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in LA for 2017

By Updated On 04/21/2017 at 03:15PM EST By Updated On 04/21/2017 at 03:15PM EST
outdoor movies la
Kelly Lee Barrett © Cinespia.org

Trending

related

Watch This Genius Bowl a Perfect Game in World Record Time

related

Ordering These Secret Unicorn Drinks at Starbucks Will Make Baristas Hate You

related

If You Bought That Dumb $400 Juicer You Can Have Your Money Back

related

This Guy Dated the Manager of Olive Garden Times Square and Got War Stories

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Browser Extension Removes United From Flight Search Results

related

A Scorpion Stung a Passenger on a United Flight

related

Nintendo Kills Its NES Classic Edition

There's something magical about watching a movie under the stars -- and thanks to our enviable weather in LA, we can watch our favorite flicks outdoors spring, summer, and fall. Heck, we may even brave a "chilly" LA winter night for one. These days outdoor screenings are happening all over town, from beaches to rooftops, and from charming neighborhood gatherings to cinematic bonanzas with live music, food trucks, and more.

To help you keep track of every outdoor movie screening for 2017, we've put them all together in this massive master calendar (bookmark it now!). And since many of the screenings have yet to be announced, we'll be updating this as the season progresses, so be sure to check back. Don't see your favorite local screening? Hit us up in the comments section.

Related

related

The 22 Best Things to Eat at Dodger Stadium, Ranked

related

55 Totally Free Things to Do in LA

related

How to Have the Ultimate Outdoor Adventure in Palm Springs

related

The 22 Best Things to Eat at Dodger Stadium, Ranked
florence foster jenkins
florence foster jenkins | Paramount Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Apr 25 Tue

Gimme Danger Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Gimme Danger Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Apr 27 Thu

Hunt for the Wilderpeople Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Hunt for the Wilderpeople Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Apr 29 Sat

La La Land Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Street Food Cinema, LA State Historic Park

La La Land Street Food Cinema, LA State Historic Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

singin' in the rain
singin' in the rain | MGM

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 2 Tue

Ghostbusters (2016) Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Ghostbusters (2016) Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 4 Thu

Florence Foster Jenkins Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Florence Foster Jenkins Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 5 Fri

Jaws Amenities: ROAMING MONSTERS, interactive pre-show entertainment, BYOPicnic, snacks and beverages for purchase, dog-friendly, free parking

Great Horror Movie Night, Old Zoo, Griffith Park

Jaws Great Horror Movie Night, Old Zoo, Griffith Park Amenities: ROAMING MONSTERS, interactive pre-show entertainment, BYOPicnic, snacks and beverages for purchase, dog-friendly, free parking

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 6 Sat

Mean Girls Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live music (Paper Pilots), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Eat|See|Hear, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

Mean Girls Eat|See|Hear, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live music (Paper Pilots), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 6 Sat

Singin' in the Rain Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Street Food Cinema, Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City

Singin' in the Rain Street Food Cinema, Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 6 Sat

Aladdin Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Street Food Cinema, Park Center, Griffith Park

Aladdin Street Food Cinema, Park Center, Griffith Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 6 Sat

The Wedding Singer Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, VIP front-row parking, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly (shhh), backseat shenanigans

Electric Dusk Drive-In, LACCD Van de Kamp College Campus, Atwater Village

The Wedding Singer Electric Dusk Drive-In, LACCD Van de Kamp College Campus, Atwater Village Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, VIP front-row parking, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly (shhh), backseat shenanigans

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 10 Wed

Memento Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Memento Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 12 Fri

10 Cloverfield Lane Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

10 Cloverfield Lane Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 13 Sat

Chinatown Amenities: BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted, DJ, photo booth, on-site car and bike parking

Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Chinatown Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted, DJ, photo booth, on-site car and bike parking

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 13 Sat

Casablanca Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live music (Bird Concerns), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Eat|See|Hear, North Hollywood Recreation Center

Casablanca Eat|See|Hear, North Hollywood Recreation Center Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live music (Bird Concerns), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 13 Sat

20th Century Women Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

20th Century Women Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 13 Sat

The Breakfast Club Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Street Food Cinema, Poinsettia Rec Park, Fairfax District

The Breakfast Club Street Food Cinema, Poinsettia Rec Park, Fairfax District Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 13 Sat

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Street Food Cinema, LA Historic Park (Cornfields)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Street Food Cinema, LA Historic Park (Cornfields) Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 13 Sat

I Know What You Did Last Summer Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Street Food Cinema, Exposition Park, Downtown

I Know What You Did Last Summer Street Food Cinema, Exposition Park, Downtown Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 16 Tue

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 17 Wed

The Bad and the Beautiful Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

The Bad and the Beautiful Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 19 Fri

Halloween (original) Amenities: ROAMING MONSTERS, interactive pre-show entertainment, BYOPicnic, snacks and beverages for purchase, dog-friendly, free parking

Great Horror Movie Night, Old Zoo, Griffith Park

Halloween (original) Great Horror Movie Night, Old Zoo, Griffith Park Amenities: ROAMING MONSTERS, interactive pre-show entertainment, BYOPicnic, snacks and beverages for purchase, dog-friendly, free parking

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 20 Sat

Boogie Nights Amenities: BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted, DJ, photo booth, on-site car and bike parking

Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Boogie Nights Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted, DJ, photo booth, on-site car and bike parking

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 20 Sat

The Grand Budapest Hotel Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live music (TBA), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Eat|See|Hear, Santa Monica High School Amphitheatre

The Grand Budapest Hotel Eat|See|Hear, Santa Monica High School Amphitheatre Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live music (TBA), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 20 Sat

Toy Story Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Street Food Cinema, Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades

Toy Story Street Food Cinema, Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 20 Sat

Clueless Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Street Food Cinema, Victory Park, Pasadena

Clueless Street Food Cinema, Victory Park, Pasadena Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 20 Sat

Risky Business Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, VIP front-row parking, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly (shhh), backseat shenanigans

Electric Dusk Drive-In, LACCD Van de Kamp College Campus, Atwater Village

Risky Business Electric Dusk Drive-In, LACCD Van de Kamp College Campus, Atwater Village Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, VIP front-row parking, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly (shhh), backseat shenanigans

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 20 Sat

Blazing Saddles Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, VIP front-row parking, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly (shhh), backseat shenanigans

Electric Dusk Drive-In, LACCD Van de Kamp College Campus, Atwater Village

Blazing Saddles Electric Dusk Drive-In, LACCD Van de Kamp College Campus, Atwater Village Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, VIP front-row parking, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly (shhh), backseat shenanigans

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 24 Wed

Manchester by the Sea Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Manchester by the Sea Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 25 Thu

Lost In Translation Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Lost In Translation Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 27 Sat

North by Northwest Amenities: BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted, DJ, photo booth, on-site car and bike parking

Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery

North by Northwest Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted, DJ, photo booth, on-site car and bike parking

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 27 Sat

Pulp Fiction Amenities: Free admission to the Autry before the show, cash bar with beer, wine, and movie-inspired cocktail, plus tons of delicious food trucks, live music (TBA), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Eat|See|Hear, Autry Museum in Griffith Park

Pulp Fiction Eat|See|Hear, Autry Museum in Griffith Park Amenities: Free admission to the Autry before the show, cash bar with beer, wine, and movie-inspired cocktail, plus tons of delicious food trucks, live music (TBA), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 27 Sat

La La Land Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

La La Land Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 27 Sat

Back to the Future Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Street Food Cinema, Verdugo Park, Glendale

Back to the Future Street Food Cinema, Verdugo Park, Glendale Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 28 Sun

Clueless Amenities: BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted, DJ, photo booth, on-site car and bike parking

Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Clueless Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted, DJ, photo booth, on-site car and bike parking

la la land
la la land | Summit Entertainment

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 1 Thu

E.T. Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

E.T. Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 2 Fri

Carrie (original) Amenities: ROAMING MONSTERS, interactive pre-show entertainment, BYOPicnic, snacks and beverages for purchase, dog-friendly, free parking

Great Horror Movie Night, Old Zoo, Griffith Park

Carrie (original) Great Horror Movie Night, Old Zoo, Griffith Park Amenities: ROAMING MONSTERS, interactive pre-show entertainment, BYOPicnic, snacks and beverages for purchase, dog-friendly, free parking

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 2 Fri

Logan Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Logan Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 3 Sat

Friday Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live music (TBA), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Eat|See|Hear, LA State Historic Park

Friday Eat|See|Hear, LA State Historic Park Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live music (TBA), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 3 Sat

500 Days of Summer Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Street Food Cinema, Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades

500 Days of Summer Street Food Cinema, Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 3 Sat

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Street Food Cinema, Victory Park, Pasadena

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Street Food Cinema, Victory Park, Pasadena Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 3 Sat

Purple Rain Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Street Food Cinema, Poinsettia Park, Fairfax District

Purple Rain Street Food Cinema, Poinsettia Park, Fairfax District Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 3 Sat

Arrival Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Arrival Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 6 Tue

Ocean's 11 Amenities: Recline on cozy loungers on the Venetian-inspired pool deck, enjoy "Caprese-style" popcorn, candy, Peroni on tap, and mini-bottles of bubbly, and reserve seats ahead by ordering a pre fixe menu featuring Cipriani classics (call or email the hotel to reserve).

Mr. C Beverly Hills

Ocean's 11 Mr. C Beverly Hills Amenities: Recline on cozy loungers on the Venetian-inspired pool deck, enjoy "Caprese-style" popcorn, candy, Peroni on tap, and mini-bottles of bubbly, and reserve seats ahead by ordering a pre fixe menu featuring Cipriani classics (call or email the hotel to reserve).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 6 Tue

The Shawshank Redemption Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

The Shawshank Redemption Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 7 Wed

Moonlight Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Moonlight Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 8 Thu

La La Land Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

La La Land Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 9 Fri

Moana Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Moana Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 10 Sat

The Princess Bride Amenities: Free admission to the Autry before the show, cash bar with beer, wine, and movie-inspired cocktail, plus tons of delicious food trucks, live music (Isla June), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Eat|See|Hear, Autry Museum in Griffith Park

The Princess Bride Eat|See|Hear, Autry Museum in Griffith Park Amenities: Free admission to the Autry before the show, cash bar with beer, wine, and movie-inspired cocktail, plus tons of delicious food trucks, live music (Isla June), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 10 Sat

Beauty and the Beast (animated) Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Street Food Cinema, Park Center, Griffith Park

Beauty and the Beast (animated) Street Food Cinema, Park Center, Griffith Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 10 Sat

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 13 Tue

Dirty Dancing Amenities: Recline on cozy loungers on the Venetian-inspired pool deck, enjoy "Caprese-style" popcorn, candy, Peroni on tap, and mini-bottles of bubbly, and reserve seats ahead by ordering a pre fixe menu featuring Cipriani classics (call or email the hotel to reserve).

Mr. C Beverly Hills

Dirty Dancing Mr. C Beverly Hills Amenities: Recline on cozy loungers on the Venetian-inspired pool deck, enjoy "Caprese-style" popcorn, candy, Peroni on tap, and mini-bottles of bubbly, and reserve seats ahead by ordering a pre fixe menu featuring Cipriani classics (call or email the hotel to reserve).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 13 Tue

The Lost Boys Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

The Lost Boys Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 14 Wed

The Princess Bride Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

The Princess Bride Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 15 Thu

The LEGO Batman Movie Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge

The LEGO Batman Movie Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 15 Thu

Raising Arizona Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Raising Arizona Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 16 Fri

Dirty Dancing Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Dirty Dancing Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 17 Sat

La La Land Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live music (Lauren Ruth Ward), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Eat|See|Hear, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

La La Land Eat|See|Hear, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live music (Lauren Ruth Ward), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 17 Sat

Hocus Pocus Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Street Food Cinema, Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City

Hocus Pocus Street Food Cinema, Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 17 Sat

Raiders of the Lost Ark Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Street Food Cinema, Eagle Rock Rec Park, Eagle Rock

Raiders of the Lost Ark Street Food Cinema, Eagle Rock Rec Park, Eagle Rock Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 17 Sat

La La Land Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

La La Land Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 20 Tue

Chocolat Amenities: Recline on cozy loungers on the Venetian-inspired pool deck, enjoy "Caprese-style" popcorn, candy, Peroni on tap, and mini-bottles of bubbly, and reserve seats ahead by ordering a pre fixe menu featuring Cipriani classics (call or email the hotel to reserve).

Mr. C Beverly Hills

Chocolat Mr. C Beverly Hills Amenities: Recline on cozy loungers on the Venetian-inspired pool deck, enjoy "Caprese-style" popcorn, candy, Peroni on tap, and mini-bottles of bubbly, and reserve seats ahead by ordering a pre fixe menu featuring Cipriani classics (call or email the hotel to reserve).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 21 Wed

Hidden Figures Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Hidden Figures Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Thu

Selena Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge

Selena Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Thu

Casablanca Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Casablanca Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Fri

Heat Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Heat Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

Grease Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Eat|See|Hear, North Hollywood Recreation Center

Grease Eat|See|Hear, North Hollywood Recreation Center Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

Friday Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Street Food Cinema, Exposition Park, Downtown

Friday Street Food Cinema, Exposition Park, Downtown Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

Crazy, Stupid, Love Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Street Food Cinema, Glendale Central Park, Glendale

Crazy, Stupid, Love Street Food Cinema, Glendale Central Park, Glendale Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

Moonlight Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Moonlight Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

The Sound of Music Amenities: Sing-along, interactive "fun packs," costumes, BYOPicnic, food and drinks for purchase

Hollywood Bowl

The Sound of Music Hollywood Bowl Amenities: Sing-along, interactive "fun packs," costumes, BYOPicnic, food and drinks for purchase

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 27 Tue

Sing Amenities: Recline on cozy loungers on the Venetian-inspired pool deck, enjoy "Caprese-style" popcorn, candy, Peroni on tap, and mini-bottles of bubbly, and reserve seats ahead by ordering a pre fixe menu featuring Cipriani classics (call or email the hotel to reserve).

Mr. C Beverly Hills

Sing Mr. C Beverly Hills Amenities: Recline on cozy loungers on the Venetian-inspired pool deck, enjoy "Caprese-style" popcorn, candy, Peroni on tap, and mini-bottles of bubbly, and reserve seats ahead by ordering a pre fixe menu featuring Cipriani classics (call or email the hotel to reserve).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 26 Mon

Top Gun Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Top Gun Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 28 Wed

Back to the Future Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre

Back to the Future Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.

Date

Event

Location

Add  