Every Outdoor Movie Screening in LA for 2017

There's something magical about watching a movie under the stars -- and thanks to our enviable weather in LA, we can watch our favorite flicks outdoors spring, summer, and fall. Heck, we may even brave a "chilly" LA winter night for one. These days outdoor screenings are happening all over town, from beaches to rooftops, and from charming neighborhood gatherings to cinematic bonanzas with live music, food trucks, and more.
To help you keep track of every outdoor movie screening for 2017, we've put them all together in this massive master calendar (bookmark it now!). And since many of the screenings have yet to be announced, we'll be updating this as the season progresses, so be sure to check back. Don't see your favorite local screening? Hit us up in the comments section.
Apr 25 Tue
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Gimme Danger Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Apr 27 Thu
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Hunt for the Wilderpeople Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Apr 29 Sat
Street Food Cinema, LA State Historic Park
La La Land Street Food Cinema, LA State Historic Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
May 2 Tue
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Ghostbusters (2016) Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
May 4 Thu
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Florence Foster Jenkins Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
May 5 Fri
Great Horror Movie Night, Old Zoo, Griffith Park
Jaws Great Horror Movie Night, Old Zoo, Griffith Park Amenities: ROAMING MONSTERS, interactive pre-show entertainment, BYOPicnic, snacks and beverages for purchase, dog-friendly, free parking
May 6 Sat
Eat|See|Hear, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall
Mean Girls Eat|See|Hear, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live music (Paper Pilots), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
May 6 Sat
Street Food Cinema, Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City
Singin' in the Rain Street Food Cinema, Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
May 6 Sat
Street Food Cinema, Park Center, Griffith Park
Aladdin Street Food Cinema, Park Center, Griffith Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
May 6 Sat
Electric Dusk Drive-In, LACCD Van de Kamp College Campus, Atwater Village
The Wedding Singer Electric Dusk Drive-In, LACCD Van de Kamp College Campus, Atwater Village Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, VIP front-row parking, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly (shhh), backseat shenanigans
May 10 Wed
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Memento Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
May 12 Fri
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
10 Cloverfield Lane Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
May 13 Sat
Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Chinatown Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted, DJ, photo booth, on-site car and bike parking
May 13 Sat
Eat|See|Hear, North Hollywood Recreation Center
Casablanca Eat|See|Hear, North Hollywood Recreation Center Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live music (Bird Concerns), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
May 13 Sat
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
20th Century Women Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
May 13 Sat
Street Food Cinema, Poinsettia Rec Park, Fairfax District
The Breakfast Club Street Food Cinema, Poinsettia Rec Park, Fairfax District Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
May 13 Sat
Street Food Cinema, LA Historic Park (Cornfields)
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Street Food Cinema, LA Historic Park (Cornfields) Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
May 13 Sat
Street Food Cinema, Exposition Park, Downtown
I Know What You Did Last Summer Street Food Cinema, Exposition Park, Downtown Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
May 16 Tue
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
May 17 Wed
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
The Bad and the Beautiful Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
May 19 Fri
Great Horror Movie Night, Old Zoo, Griffith Park
Halloween (original) Great Horror Movie Night, Old Zoo, Griffith Park Amenities: ROAMING MONSTERS, interactive pre-show entertainment, BYOPicnic, snacks and beverages for purchase, dog-friendly, free parking
May 20 Sat
Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Boogie Nights Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted, DJ, photo booth, on-site car and bike parking
May 20 Sat
Eat|See|Hear, Santa Monica High School Amphitheatre
The Grand Budapest Hotel Eat|See|Hear, Santa Monica High School Amphitheatre Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live music (TBA), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
May 20 Sat
Street Food Cinema, Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades
Toy Story Street Food Cinema, Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
May 20 Sat
Street Food Cinema, Victory Park, Pasadena
Clueless Street Food Cinema, Victory Park, Pasadena Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
May 20 Sat
Electric Dusk Drive-In, LACCD Van de Kamp College Campus, Atwater Village
Risky Business Electric Dusk Drive-In, LACCD Van de Kamp College Campus, Atwater Village Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, VIP front-row parking, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly (shhh), backseat shenanigans
May 20 Sat
Electric Dusk Drive-In, LACCD Van de Kamp College Campus, Atwater Village
Blazing Saddles Electric Dusk Drive-In, LACCD Van de Kamp College Campus, Atwater Village Amenities: Snack shack, watch from your car or the AstroTurf lawn, VIP front-row parking, pet-friendly, BYOB discreetly (shhh), backseat shenanigans
May 24 Wed
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Manchester by the Sea Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
May 25 Thu
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Lost In Translation Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
May 27 Sat
Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery
North by Northwest Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted, DJ, photo booth, on-site car and bike parking
May 27 Sat
Eat|See|Hear, Autry Museum in Griffith Park
Pulp Fiction Eat|See|Hear, Autry Museum in Griffith Park Amenities: Free admission to the Autry before the show, cash bar with beer, wine, and movie-inspired cocktail, plus tons of delicious food trucks, live music (TBA), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
May 27 Sat
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
La La Land Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
May 27 Sat
Street Food Cinema, Verdugo Park, Glendale
Back to the Future Street Food Cinema, Verdugo Park, Glendale Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
May 28 Sun
Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Clueless Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery Amenities: BYOPicnic & blankets/pillows, beer and wine permitted, DJ, photo booth, on-site car and bike parking
Jun 1 Thu
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
E.T. Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 2 Fri
Great Horror Movie Night, Old Zoo, Griffith Park
Carrie (original) Great Horror Movie Night, Old Zoo, Griffith Park Amenities: ROAMING MONSTERS, interactive pre-show entertainment, BYOPicnic, snacks and beverages for purchase, dog-friendly, free parking
Jun 2 Fri
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Logan Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 3 Sat
Eat|See|Hear, LA State Historic Park
Friday Eat|See|Hear, LA State Historic Park Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live music (TBA), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
Jun 3 Sat
Street Food Cinema, Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades
500 Days of Summer Street Food Cinema, Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Jun 3 Sat
Street Food Cinema, Victory Park, Pasadena
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Street Food Cinema, Victory Park, Pasadena Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Jun 3 Sat
Street Food Cinema, Poinsettia Park, Fairfax District
Purple Rain Street Food Cinema, Poinsettia Park, Fairfax District Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Jun 3 Sat
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Arrival Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 6 Tue
Mr. C Beverly Hills
Ocean's 11 Mr. C Beverly Hills Amenities: Recline on cozy loungers on the Venetian-inspired pool deck, enjoy "Caprese-style" popcorn, candy, Peroni on tap, and mini-bottles of bubbly, and reserve seats ahead by ordering a pre fixe menu featuring Cipriani classics (call or email the hotel to reserve).
Jun 6 Tue
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
The Shawshank Redemption Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 7 Wed
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Moonlight Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 8 Thu
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
La La Land Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 9 Fri
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Moana Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 10 Sat
Eat|See|Hear, Autry Museum in Griffith Park
The Princess Bride Eat|See|Hear, Autry Museum in Griffith Park Amenities: Free admission to the Autry before the show, cash bar with beer, wine, and movie-inspired cocktail, plus tons of delicious food trucks, live music (Isla June), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
Jun 10 Sat
Street Food Cinema, Park Center, Griffith Park
Beauty and the Beast (animated) Street Food Cinema, Park Center, Griffith Park Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, dog-friendly, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Jun 10 Sat
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 13 Tue
Mr. C Beverly Hills
Dirty Dancing Mr. C Beverly Hills Amenities: Recline on cozy loungers on the Venetian-inspired pool deck, enjoy "Caprese-style" popcorn, candy, Peroni on tap, and mini-bottles of bubbly, and reserve seats ahead by ordering a pre fixe menu featuring Cipriani classics (call or email the hotel to reserve).
Jun 13 Tue
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
The Lost Boys Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 14 Wed
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
The Princess Bride Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 15 Thu
Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge
The LEGO Batman Movie Oviatt Library Lawn, CSU Northridge Amenities: Free movie, pet-friendly, and BYOPicnic
Jun 15 Thu
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Raising Arizona Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 16 Fri
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Dirty Dancing Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 17 Sat
Eat|See|Hear, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall
La La Land Eat|See|Hear, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live music (Lauren Ruth Ward), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
Jun 17 Sat
Street Food Cinema, Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City
Hocus Pocus Street Food Cinema, Syd Kronenthal Park, Culver City Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Jun 17 Sat
Street Food Cinema, Eagle Rock Rec Park, Eagle Rock
Raiders of the Lost Ark Street Food Cinema, Eagle Rock Rec Park, Eagle Rock Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Jun 17 Sat
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
La La Land Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 20 Tue
Mr. C Beverly Hills
Chocolat Mr. C Beverly Hills Amenities: Recline on cozy loungers on the Venetian-inspired pool deck, enjoy "Caprese-style" popcorn, candy, Peroni on tap, and mini-bottles of bubbly, and reserve seats ahead by ordering a pre fixe menu featuring Cipriani classics (call or email the hotel to reserve).
Jun 21 Wed
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Hidden Figures Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 22 Thu
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Casablanca Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 23 Fri
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Heat Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 24 Sat
Eat|See|Hear, North Hollywood Recreation Center
Grease Eat|See|Hear, North Hollywood Recreation Center Amenities: Tons of delicious food trucks, live bands (TBA), dog-friendly, VIP reserved section for "fashionably late" arrivals, and allegedly the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast
Jun 24 Sat
Street Food Cinema, Exposition Park, Downtown
Friday Street Food Cinema, Exposition Park, Downtown Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Jun 24 Sat
Street Food Cinema, Glendale Central Park, Glendale
Crazy, Stupid, Love Street Food Cinema, Glendale Central Park, Glendale Amenities: Food trucks galore, live music, premier reserved section, and grass seating for all!
Jun 24 Sat
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Moonlight Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 24 Sat
Hollywood Bowl
The Sound of Music Hollywood Bowl Amenities: Sing-along, interactive "fun packs," costumes, BYOPicnic, food and drinks for purchase
Jun 27 Tue
Mr. C Beverly Hills
Sing Mr. C Beverly Hills Amenities: Recline on cozy loungers on the Venetian-inspired pool deck, enjoy "Caprese-style" popcorn, candy, Peroni on tap, and mini-bottles of bubbly, and reserve seats ahead by ordering a pre fixe menu featuring Cipriani classics (call or email the hotel to reserve).
Jun 26 Mon
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Top Gun Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.
Jun 28 Wed
Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre
Back to the Future Rooftop Cinema Club, The Montalban Theatre Amenities: Rooftop seating, deckchairs and wireless headphones provided, food and alcohol for purchase. Plus new VIP Love Seats with double deckchair, pillow, bottomless popcorn, and glass of prosecco.