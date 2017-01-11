LA's 13 Best Things to Do This September

Thu

Channel Mad Max at Wasteland Weekend Did you watch Mad Max: Fury Road and think, "DAAAAAAAAMN I WANT TO RIDE IN ONE OF THOSE CARS AND SHOOT FIRE AND WEAR A MASK AND BE SO COOL." You did? Well, now you can: this sorta Burning Man-ish three-day event is totally Mad Max-themed, with attendees getting extremely into the apocalyptic spirit in every way possible. Except for that whole no-water thing. There will be water.

California City

