LA's 13 Best Things to Do This September

You know how the rest of the country is bemoaning the fact that September is here, and how that means fall is just around the corner, and how THAT means winter is just around the corner's corner? Not here. We've got summer for a few more months -- at least. Celebrate at these hot events, all of which'll make people who live in not-LA very, very jealous.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4 Fri
Taste The Taste The massive LA Times-presented food festival is back, with seminars, wine tastings, and, of course, heaps of food from big-name chefs including Roy Choi and Ludo Lefebvre.
Paramount backlot
Taste The Taste Paramount backlot The massive LA Times-presented food festival is back, with seminars, wine tastings, and, of course, heaps of food from big-name chefs including Roy Choi and Ludo Lefebvre.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 7 Mon
Destroy an open bar at Casper's Labor Day Sail Because they're TOTAL GENIUSES, the mattress company Casper is throwing a Labor Day SAIL, aka a party-boat cruise with an open bar and mattresses you can pass out on/um... test or something.
Fisherman's Village, Marina del Rey
Destroy an open bar at Casper's Labor Day Sail Fisherman's Village, Marina del Rey Because they're TOTAL GENIUSES, the mattress company Casper is throwing a Labor Day SAIL, aka a party-boat cruise with an open bar and mattresses you can pass out on/um... test or something.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
Hit the first annual Crab and Sushi Festival Road trip over to the Land of Mustachioed News Anchors and Overpaid Quarterbacks (San Diego guys, it's San Diego) for the first-ever ode to your two favorite things. Oh, and beer. So three favorite things. Oh, and music, so...
Liberty Station, San Diego
Hit the first annual Crab and Sushi Festival Liberty Station, San Diego Road trip over to the Land of Mustachioed News Anchors and Overpaid Quarterbacks (San Diego guys, it's San Diego) for the first-ever ode to your two favorite things. Oh, and beer. So three favorite things. Oh, and music, so...
Date
Event
Location
Sep 13 Sun
Attend the first-ever Fucking Catalina Wine Mixer CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS WASN'T A REAL THING BEFORE? Now it is. It's even got The Dan Band.
Descanso Beach, Avalon
Attend the first-ever Fucking Catalina Wine Mixer Descanso Beach, Avalon CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS WASN'T A REAL THING BEFORE? Now it is. It's even got The Dan Band.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18-Nov 1
Scream your ass off at Halloween Horror Nights Even though it doesn't feel like Halloween at all yet, the first night of LA's premier scare-tacular event is smack-dab in the middle of Sept; this year's fears include a Purge-inspired tram area and a brand-new 3D This Is the End horror-comedy maze.
Universal Studios
Scream your ass off at Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios Even though it doesn't feel like Halloween at all yet, the first night of LA's premier scare-tacular event is smack-dab in the middle of Sept; this year's fears include a Purge-inspired tram area and a brand-new 3D This Is the End horror-comedy maze.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18 Fri
Meet a bunch of famous LA podcasters Sure, they may not be able to prove whether Adnan did or didn't do it, but the guys who run the LA Podcast Festival did prove they can lock down some killer 'casters to do live podcasts, including Doug Benson, Marc Maron, and Aisha Tyler.
Sofitel Hotel
Meet a bunch of famous LA podcasters Sofitel Hotel Sure, they may not be able to prove whether Adnan did or didn't do it, but the guys who run the LA Podcast Festival did prove they can lock down some killer 'casters to do live podcasts, including Doug Benson, Marc Maron, and Aisha Tyler.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
Discreetly check out a secret outdoor dinner Held in a secret location (last year's, above, was on the SaMo Pier), the PopUp Dinner is a schmancy sort of pot-luck affair, with everyone dressing in white, bringing their own picnics and table settings, and getting down to a DJ set from Morning Becomes Eclectic host Jason Bentley.
Secret location TBA
Discreetly check out a secret outdoor dinner Secret location TBA Held in a secret location (last year's, above, was on the SaMo Pier), the PopUp Dinner is a schmancy sort of pot-luck affair, with everyone dressing in white, bringing their own picnics and table settings, and getting down to a DJ set from Morning Becomes Eclectic host Jason Bentley.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
Bring your glow sticks to Mad Decent Block Party Cut Copy and Diplo are just two of the massive names at Mad Decent Block Party, an EDM-and-hip-hop-leaning two-day fiesta.
LA Center Studios
Bring your glow sticks to Mad Decent Block Party LA Center Studios Cut Copy and Diplo are just two of the massive names at Mad Decent Block Party, an EDM-and-hip-hop-leaning two-day fiesta.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24 Thu
Channel Mad Max at Wasteland Weekend Did you watch Mad Max: Fury Road and think, "DAAAAAAAAMN I WANT TO RIDE IN ONE OF THOSE CARS AND SHOOT FIRE AND WEAR A MASK AND BE SO COOL." You did? Well, now you can: this sorta Burning Man-ish three-day event is totally Mad Max-themed, with attendees getting extremely into the apocalyptic spirit in every way possible. Except for that whole no-water thing. There will be water.
California City
Channel Mad Max at Wasteland Weekend California City Did you watch Mad Max: Fury Road and think, "DAAAAAAAAMN I WANT TO RIDE IN ONE OF THOSE CARS AND SHOOT FIRE AND WEAR A MASK AND BE SO COOL." You did? Well, now you can: this sorta Burning Man-ish three-day event is totally Mad Max-themed, with attendees getting extremely into the apocalyptic spirit in every way possible. Except for that whole no-water thing. There will be water.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Eat all the lobster at LA Lobsterfest The annual crustacean-and-music feast returns with all sorts of claw-and-tail preparations, as well as a typically sweet tunes lineup, which features headliners Black Crystal Wolf Kids (who just happen to be fronted by self-fiving Thrillist LA editor Jeff Miller), Run River North, Vaud and the Villains, and more.
The Port of San Pedro
Eat all the lobster at LA Lobsterfest The Port of San Pedro The annual crustacean-and-music feast returns with all sorts of claw-and-tail preparations, as well as a typically sweet tunes lineup, which features headliners Black Crystal Wolf Kids (who just happen to be fronted by self-fiving Thrillist LA editor Jeff Miller), Run River North, Vaud and the Villains, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Celebrate the Feast of San Gennaro If you're not stuffed from all that lobster, you can make your way to Hollywood for the annual Italian food blowout, which has got all sorts of cheese-and-pasta-and-pizza stalls, as well as carnival games and traditional music.
Behind El Capitan, Hollywood
Celebrate the Feast of San Gennaro Behind El Capitan, Hollywood If you're not stuffed from all that lobster, you can make your way to Hollywood for the annual Italian food blowout, which has got all sorts of cheese-and-pasta-and-pizza stalls, as well as carnival games and traditional music.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 26 Sat
Try not to fall at reggae roller disco The out-there event company Re/creation is throwing a sorta '70s/sorta Bob Marley-inspired rollerskating night, with drink specials, two DJ floors, food trucks, and a bunch of athletic people who're way better at rollerskating than you.
Circus Disco
Try not to fall at reggae roller disco Circus Disco The out-there event company Re/creation is throwing a sorta '70s/sorta Bob Marley-inspired rollerskating night, with drink specials, two DJ floors, food trucks, and a bunch of athletic people who're way better at rollerskating than you.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 26 Sat
Throw 'em back at the LA Fall Beer Fest Because one beer fest is NEVER enough, the same people who throw April's massive collection of breweries are back at it, with more than 200 different beers on tap.
LA Center Studios
Throw 'em back at the LA Fall Beer Fest LA Center Studios Because one beer fest is NEVER enough, the same people who throw April's massive collection of breweries are back at it, with more than 200 different beers on tap.