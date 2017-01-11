Events

Every Event Worth Driving to This Fall in California

Flickr/Katie Cowden

It's hard not to love fall in California since it's... kinda like summer in California! Oh, right, but with one obvious difference: this extensive list of road trip-worthy, autumn-only events that will take place all over the state, from beer fests to something called "Video Game Sundance" to the launch of Disneyland's first new Star Wars thing in a long-ass time.

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Country Bandwaggin The Dan Band -- the Adam Sandler faves who are the reason you insert "fuckin''" every time you sing "Total Eclipse of the Heart" at karaoke -- are the headliners of Fleet Week's first-ever/best-ever country music fest.

Fort Mason Center, San Francisco

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Festival Supreme LA's biggest comedy-and-musical-comedy-and-some-music fest returns, with reunions of Kids in the Hall and the cast of MST3K (!!), music from Rocket from the Crypt and Die Antwoord, and curators Tenacious D playing... jazz? Yep.

The Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles

Date

Event

Location

Oct 11 Sun

Little Italy Festa! Mamma mia! It's the biggest Italian festival in the country!

India St, San Diego

Flickr/John Curly

Date

Event

Location

Oct 16 Fri

Grand National Rodeo There are also livestock expositions and horse shows at this 70-year-old Bay Area event (taking place the 16th-17th and 23rd-24rd), but let's be honest: you're there for the lassos.

Cow Palace, San Francisco

Date

Event

Location

Oct 16 Fri

Pismo Beach Clam Festival The clam festival is a Pismo tradition, with a wine walk, a clam chowder competition, and a clam dig.

Pismo Beach

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Treasure Island Music Festival The Bay Area's festival on an island in the middle of the Bay returns, this time with The National and Deadmau5 topping a bill that also includes noodly guitar rockers The War On Drugs and hip-hop super-duo Run The Jewels.

Treasure Island, San Francisco

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Santa Barbara Beer Festival It's all you can drink for four hours at this annual beerfest, which has dozens of top brewers on board.

Elings Park, Santa Barbara

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Bass Lake Fall Fest Live music and a beer-and-wine garden are the highlights of this annual fall festival in Yosemite.

Bass Lake

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Que & Brew Barbecue. Beer. Palm Springs adjacent. Do you need more info? No. You don't.

Spotlight 29 Casino

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Taste of Soul If you leave this soul-food extravaganza on the streets of South LA with even a smidgeon of stomach space left, you're doing something completely wrong.

Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles

Flickr/Gaudencio Garcinuño

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Oxnard Steampunk Fest There's not an enormous amount of info about this Victorian-meets-sci-fi fest, except that there will be a costume contest, vendors, fashion shows, and lots of people wearing goggles for no reason(/some reason?).

Heritage Square, Oxnard

Date

Event

Location

Oct 18 Sun

Eastside Food Festival This celebration of the most hipster hoods in LA has (no surprise) tons of artisan food vendors dropping samples of their most-bomb dishes.

Mack Sennett Studios, Los Angeles

Date

Event

Location

Oct 18 Sun

The Love Ride This annual motorcycle rally/benefit concert next-leveled by booking Foo Fighters for its final (announced) show of the year. 

Castaic Lake

Date

Event

Location

Oct 18 Sun

The Food Event This 10th annual fancy-eating event has top LA restos like Birch and AOC plating, as well as demos from Top Chef Masters cheftestants like Neal Fraser.

Saddlerock Ranch, Malibu

Date

Event

Location

Oct 23 Fri

IndieCade They call this festival "Video Game Sundance," which means it's where independent game designers show off their projects.

Culver City

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Bridge School Benefit Neil Young's acoustic-only benefit show returns, this year featuring St. Vincent and Ryan Adams, in some of his first shows post-1989 buzz.

Shoreline Amphitheater, Mountain View

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Dia de los Muertos Festival LA goes nuts for this Day of the Dead fest, which includes live music, parades, and thousands (and thousands) (and thousands!) of people in selfie-ready traditional face makeup.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

BierBuzz Masquerade Forty breweries are committed to bringing a rare or "special" brew to this costume-basically-required Halloween party/beer fest.

Industry Hills Expo Center, City of Industry

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Coastside Brew Fest There will be tons of craft beer (and tons of food trucks) at this second annual, uh, coast-side beer fest at Half Moon Bay.

Half Moon Bay Brewing Co, Half Moon Bay

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Brews & BBQ Palm Springs' Spa Resort and Casino had a great idea: take a BBQ & beer festival, and add Robbie Knievel doing a death-defying jump.

Spa Resort & Casino, Palm Springs

Flickr/Thomas Hawk

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31-Nov 1

HARD Day of the Dead This EDM fest is 21+ only, meaning full-on raging venuewide, which'll come in handy while fist-pumping to Nero, Skrillex, and Flying Lotus.

Fairplex, Pomona

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31-Nov 1

The Nightmare Before Christmas Live Danny Elfman's gonna be playing Jack Skellington at this sure-to-be-a-blast screening/performance of the Tim Burton classic, outdoors at the Hollywood Bowl.

Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31 Sat

West Hollywood Carnaval It's the world's biggest Halloween party, and it's in your state. You want to go.

West Hollywood

Date

Event

Location

Nov 5 Thu

AFI Festival One of the biggest film festivals on the West Coast strikes again, with premieres, Q&As, and parties all week.

Los Angeles

Date

Event

Location

Nov 6 Fri

Palm Springs Pride One of the biggest LGBT fests in the US means live music from bands like 10,000 Maniacs, plus parades, parties, and more all over the desert.

Palm Springs

Date

Event

Location

Nov 6 Fri

San Diego Beer Week SD has one of the most exciting brewing scenes in the US, so it's no surprise that its beer week activities are slammed with parties, tap takeovers, festivals, and more.

San Diego

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Wine and Brew Fest at the French Valley Air Show This is a killer combo: watch a death-defying air show while sipping on top-level brews and wine.

French Valley Airport, Murieta

Flickr/Marty B

Date

Event

Location

Nov 11 Wed

Mammoth Mountain Opening Day There's already snow up there and they're expecting a ton more before the official opening day, which includes a beer-toast, music, and sweet deals on skiing and snowboarding.

Broadway Express, Chair 1, Mammoth Mountain

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Outpost Fest This SoCal band festival is headlined by local heroes Cold War Kids and curated by their friends Delta Spirit, and local beer and food promised as well.

Bush & 5th St, Santa Ana

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Camp Flog Gnaw If your taste in SoCal music veers more hip-hop, this Odd Future-curated event returns with headliners Snoop Dogg and Tyler, The Creator

The Park at LA Coliseum 

Date

Event

Location

Nov 15 Sun

San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival Seventy restaurants and 200 wineries band together for this epic culinary festival each year.

All over San Diego

Flickr/Omnitographer

Date

Event

Location

Nov 16 Mon

Season of the Force opening day Disneyland is blowing out Star Wars stuff in anticipation of the new movie opening, with updates to Space Mountain and Star Tours (as well as shows and other goodies) starting today.

Disneyland, Anaheim

Date

Event

Location

Dec 5 Sat

Union Street Festival of Lights This SF tradition's basically an orgy of Christmas lights and other holiday goodness, designed to get you into the spirit... hopefully.

Union St, San Francisco

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

June Mountain Opening Day If you didn't make it to Mammoth in November, its neighbor June Mountain opens today, giving you even more reason to dust off your winter coat.

June Mountain

