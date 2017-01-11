Events

The Best Things to Do in LA This Fall

Published On 09/23/2015
Lily Flores/Courtesy of Camp No Counselors

A wise man once said, "At some point you'll run out of ideas for clever ways to introduce a round-up of a bunch of great fall events in LA. When that happens, just make up a quote from me." ﻿

Courtesy of Go Fish LA!

Date

Event

Location

Sep 23 Wed

Experience the future at the Kalidoscope Virtual Reality Film Festival The first-ever event of its kind curates 20+ VR films from all over the world and shows them on Oculus Rift and Samsung devices.

LA River Studios

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Say oui oui to the Saint-Tropez Rooftop Soiree The rooftop at the London's going to be transformed into the French Riviera, with wine tastings, French music, and themed appetizers.

The London, West Hollywood

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 27 Sun

Don't play cards at Go Fish LA! This occasional event gets huge chefs (Providence's Michael Cimarusti! Superba's Jason Neroni!) and puts 'em on a boat with you to deep-sea fish... and eat their food. Seriously.

The Monte Carlo Boat, San Pedro

Add
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1 Thu

Drink SOMETHING at an Oktoberfest Seriously, we put together a master calendar for you of all the LA-area Oktoberfests. You may as well use it at least once.

All over the city

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1 Thu

Horse around at Longines Masters The second LA year of this actually pretty exciting, uh, horse show focuses on show jumping, and boasts tons of celeb attendees, in case you have out-of-town guests that weekend itching to see someone famous.

LA Convention Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 9 Fri

Get wet hot at Camp No Counselors This summer-camp-but-for-adults event sold out its first LA weekend... which's why they announced a second one. Thankfully there will be no talking cans of food... we don't think. CAPTURE THE FLAG!!!!!!!!

Canyon Creek, Valencia

Add
Courtesy of American Cinematheque

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

10th Annual Dusk-to-Dawn Horrorthon Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:

Trouble falling asleep after scary movies? Just don’t sleep! The Aero Theatre is throwing their 10th annual horrorthon all the way ’til the break of dawn, complete with free food, giveaways, and a whole host of horror films.

Aero Theatre

Add
Flickr/NRK P3

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Become a son of anarchy at the Hooligan Hoedown OK, so you probably won't be running drugs/fighting with the Mexicans/figuring out whether Katey Sagal is good or bad, but you will commiserate with a bunch of motorcycle dudes at this campout (on two wheels or four!) halfway between LA and SF.

Pozo Saloon, Pozo, CA

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 18 Sun

Eat hip at Eastside Food Festival There are a bunch of great festivals going down in LA this fall and this Silver Lake one is easily one of the most anticipated: the fest gets together all the best food from the Eastside, including Pine & Crane and Alimento.

Mack Sennett Studios, Silver Lake

Add

related

The Best Coffee Shops in LA, Sorted by Neighborhood
Flickr/Tim Sackton

Date

Event

Location

Nov 1 Sun

Get bullish at 30 Days In LA Red Bull's good for something other than making you feel awake and a little jittery: it's also putting on this 30-shows-in-30-venues-in-30-days series again, which has bands like Chromeo and TV on The Radio playing inexpensive shows at venues waaaay too small for them all over town, all November.

All over LA

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Make sure you have an Odd Future at Flog Gnaw All the best hip-hop from LA, including Odd Future's Tyler the Creator and, uh, Snoop. In Exposition Park. Yes. Please.

The Park at the LA Coliseum

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 26 Thu

Be a Thanksgiving pro at the Four Seasons Brunch In LA for the holiday? You're gonna want to hit the Four Seasons, which upgrades its already-epic brunch with Thanksgiving goodness like turkey and stuffing. Cluck yeah.

Four Seasons, Beverly Hills

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 5 Sat

Get all your holiday shopping done at the Unique LA Holiday Market This craft-and-food-and-artisan-everything seasonal market has become a godsend for lazy shoppers, since you can literally find something for everyone there.

The Penthouse at California Market Center

Add

