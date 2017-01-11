must-dos
The Best Things to Do in LA This Dec, Jan, and Feb

Comedy, Kurt Brahouler, RIOT LA
Kurt Brahouler at RIOT LA | Zach Dobson/Riot LA

It's winter in LA, which means it's time to break out your hoodies that have been gathering dust in the back of your closet before heading out to one of these great events -- which include everything from beer-and-cheese-pairing nights to the best comedy you'll see all year.

Can I Kick it, comedy, los angeles
December
Can I Kick it | Matt Misisco
December
Saturday
Dec 3
Kick it old-school at Can I Kick It
Nerdmelt Showroom
The organizers of this musical-comedy show describe it as "Biz Markie meets MST3K," which should sound great to any old-school hip-hop fan who's also a comedy nerd; expect a panel of comics from Chelsea Lately and Inside Amy Schumer riffing on classic music videos.
Sunday
Dec 4
Fill up at the Mac & Cheese Smackdown
Bank of America Plaza
If you're the type of person who thinks an all-mac-&-cheese festival sounds like a great way to spend your day, then, uh, hit this mac & cheese festival. And if you're not, let's be honest -- what kind of person are you, anyways?
Thursday
Dec 8
Get nostalgic (and drink!) at the Fears & Beers 20th anniversary screening of Scream
TCL Chinese 6 Theaters
Yep, it's been 20 years since the horror-comedy Scream came out -- so celebrate/get really torn up about how old you are/figure out finally what your favorite scary movie is at this screening, which is drinking-encouraged (each ticket purchase includes a beer!) and includes a post-show Q&A with guests TBA.
Saturday
Dec 10
Get jolly at the Brew Ho Ho
The Phoenix Club, Anaheim
Just because it isn't summer anymore, it doesn't mean it's not beer fest season: This annual ode-to-brews has dozens of tastes from tons of breweries including Pizza Port and Ska Brew, as well as food and live music.
Monday
Dec 12
Get Classy (for once) at The Room's Sinatra Party
The Room Hollywood
This formal-attire-required ode to Ol' Blue Eyes is an annual tradition at this Hollywood haunt, which means a sell-out for sure of dapper Dans (and Danielles).
Thursday
Dec 15
Find out if you're on the naughty list at Bad Christmas
Clifton's Cafeteria
This cabaret-style show at the tiny Showbox theater at Clifton's is a sexy sendup of X-mas villains, with everyone from Jack Skellington to the misfit toys from Pinocchio making an appearance. 
Monday
Dec 19
Learn something at the Guided Cheese and Beer Pairing
Angel City Brewing
Vagabond cheese has partnered with Angel City for a combo of two of your absolute favorite things: beer and cheese. This event includes five of each, as well as a tour of the Angel City brewhouse and a seminar on fermentation. 
Sunday
Dec 25
Snuggle up with a stranger at a Cuddle Party
Mar Vista location TBA
If you're feeling lonely this holiday season, this maybe for you: a G-rated cuddle party with no NSFW stuff, just a bunch of people in pajamas, led by a "Master of Touch," snuggling up with each other. Yeah, it's a little strange, but may give you that personal touch you've been missing. Or... not. Either way, it's worth a shot.
Saturday
Dec 31
Say F-you to 2016 at Grand Park
Grand Park
The music-and-food lineup is still TBA but Grand Park has become the city's unofficial gathering place for NYE, and this year will be no different: The massive celebration is totally free and super-accessible by public transit, although there's no alcohol officially allowed... but, c'mon, you're crafty, right?
Doug Loves Movies, Jeff Garland, Rikki Lindholme, Paul Scheer, Los Angeles
January
Riot LA | Leizel Espinoza/Riot LA
January
Friday - Wednesday
Jan 8-13
Break your resolution at Pasadena Cheeseburger Week
All over Pasadena
According to myth, Pasadena's where the cheeseburger was invented; celebrate the genius at Cheeseburger Week, with restaurants all over the city offering specials TBA and cheeseburger crawls sponsored by the city. 
Wednesday - Wednesday
Jan 13-27
Check some meals off your list at Dine LA Restaurant Week
All over the city
It seems like The Event Formerly Known As Restaurant Week happens, like, nearly constantly these days, but that's not a complaint: the winter edition is actually two weeks of specially-priced menus at many of the best restaurants in town, which means if you've been putting off going to some of the best new spots in your city until you can afford them, here's your chance.
Tuesday - Friday
Jan 19-22
Laugh your face off at Riot LA
All over the city
The annual alt-comedy fest is back with an INSANE lineup, which includes legend Mel Brooks (Young Frankenstein! Spaceballs!) hosting a screening of his classic Blazing Saddles, as well as younger comics like Ali Wong and Felipe Esparza doing stand-up sets.
Lucha Va Voom
February
Lucha Va Voom | Courtesy of Lucha Va Voom
February
Monday - Tuesday
Feb 8-9
Get absurd at Lucha VaVOOM
The Mayan
The beloved, insane Mexican-wrestling-meets-burlesque (with a hint of comedy) show returns for their annual Valentine's-themed shows: Expect insane wrestling antics and amazing above-the-audience performances -- basically, if this doesn't blow you away, you're dead inside.
Thursday - Friday
Feb 18-19
Get prepped for festival season at Air & Style
Exposition Park
If you're going through Coachella withdrawal, rest easy knowing Air & Style's coming up soon: The annual music-and-skateboarding fest is like a mini 'Chella, with Flume, Major Lazer, and Chromeo (as well as an insane snowboard ramp) all at the top of the lineup.
Thursday - Friday
Feb 18-19
Feed your sweet tooth at the Cookie Con and Sweets Show
LA Convention Center
It's the West Coast's biggest baking, pastry, and decorating convention, which really should be enough to get you in the door, but just in case dessert celebrities are what'll push you over the edge, Duff Goldman, Rosanna Pansino, and Elise Strachan will all be there too. And if those names don't do anything for you, these three words will: tons of samples.
Friday
Feb 26
Figure out where you want to drive during the Academy Awards
Hollywood and Highland
February 26th is the awards this year, so consider this notice in advance: Avoid Hollywood and Highland at all costs for a few days before the event, but -- if you don't care who wins -- enjoy a seemingly completely car-less city all evening on that day. Need to make a trip from Pasadena to SaMo? Schedule it then.
Jeff Miller is the editor of Thrillist LA and has never been to a cuddle party. Hit him up at @jeffmillerla on Instagram and Twitter.

