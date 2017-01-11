The Best Things to Do in LA This Dec, Jan, and Feb

All over the city

It seems like The Event Formerly Known As Restaurant Week happens, like, nearly constantly these days, but that's not a complaint: the winter edition is actually two weeks of specially-priced menus at many of the best restaurants in town, which means if you've been putting off going to some of the best new spots in your city until you can afford them, here's your chance.

