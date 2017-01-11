Every Worthwhile Way to Get Scared in LA This Halloween

Think Tank Gallery, 939 Maple St, Downtown LA

It’s just like any other speed-dating event, except that some of the participants will have a dark, possibly deadly agenda. So, basically it’s just like any other speed dating event. Guests will mingle for 30 minutes before going through Trap House’s escape room (mentioned above). The singles will also get to vote on who they think the secret serial killer is. Singles who guess correctly will win a prize, although any single who is guessed to be the killer and isn’t wins “a crappier prize.” Admission includes a beer or cocktail, plus the escape room. The event on the 16th is geared toward heterosexual singles, while the 23rd is LGBTQ.

