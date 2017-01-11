Summer's Really Here, So Plan Accordingly With Guides to LA's Best Free Concerts, Outdoor Movies & Festivals

At the beginning of the summer, we promised you we’d update our lists of alllll the outdoor movies, festivals, and free outdoor concerts going on in LA this summer. And we like keeping promises. So here you go: all of those things, wrapped up in a bow.
Every Free Outdoor Concert in LA This Summer
The most recent update includes world-music star Rocky Dawuni and proggy rockers Radiotron.
Every Single Festival in LA This Summer
Now including the Snoop-headlined Labor Day Fest and the Newport Beach Food and Wine Fest.
Every Single Outdoor Movie in LA This Summer
The most recent update includes screenings of Men in Black and American Beauty.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.