Summer's Really Here, So Plan Accordingly With Guides to LA's Best Free Concerts, Outdoor Movies & Festivals

By Published On 05/30/2016 By Published On 05/30/2016
Man or Astroman, Echo Park Rising, Los Angeles CA
Echo Park Rising

At the beginning of the summer, we promised you we’d update our lists of alllll the outdoor movies, festivals, and free outdoor concerts going on in LA this summer. And we like keeping promises. So here you go: all of those things, wrapped up in a bow.

Rocky Dawuni
Rocky Dawuni | Flickr/Francisco Echeverry

Every Free Outdoor Concert in LA This Summer

The most recent update includes world-music star Rocky Dawuni and proggy rockers Radiotron.

Fans at Echo Park Rising, Los Angeles CA
Echo Park Rising

Every Single Festival in LA This Summer

Now including the Snoop-headlined Labor Day Fest and the Newport Beach Food and Wine Fest.

cinespia
Kelly Lee Barnett/Courtesy of Cinespia

Every Single Outdoor Movie in LA This Summer

The most recent update includes screenings of Men in Black and American Beauty.

