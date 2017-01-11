The 12 Best LA Events to Hit This April (That Aren't Coachella)

Since the 12 best events this April can't all be Coachella (wait... can they just be?), here are 12 not-Coachella things going on in LA, all worth wearing your best inappropriate Indian headdress to.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 1 Wed
Bamboozled For April Fools': four famous authors speak. You decide if they're telling the truth.
Barnsdall Art Park
Bamboozled Barnsdall Art Park For April Fools': four famous authors speak. You decide if they're telling the truth.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 4 Sat
LA Beerfest $40. All-you-can-drink. Cover bands. Why don't you have a ticket yet?
LA Center Studios
LA Beerfest LA Center Studios $40. All-you-can-drink. Cover bands. Why don't you have a ticket yet?
Date
Event
Location
Apr 4 Sat
Stripped Stories In which funny ladies tell funny stories about sex.
UCB
Stripped Stories UCB In which funny ladies tell funny stories about sex.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 8 Wed
Penthouse Comedy Night Larry Flynt's least-favorite adult publication presents actually super-funny comics, including rumored headliner Bill Burr.
Comedy Store
Penthouse Comedy Night Comedy Store Larry Flynt's least-favorite adult publication presents actually super-funny comics, including rumored headliner Bill Burr.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 11 Sat
Kinfolks Soul Food Festival Need some Salt-N-Pepa with your fried chicken? They'll be here -- so will Bobby Brown and more.
700 Exposition Park Dr
Kinfolks Soul Food Festival 700 Exposition Park Dr Need some Salt-N-Pepa with your fried chicken? They'll be here -- so will Bobby Brown and more.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 11 Sat
Mental Head Circus This Cirque-on-acid show features aerialists and all kinds of steampunky awesome.
King King
Mental Head Circus King King This Cirque-on-acid show features aerialists and all kinds of steampunky awesome.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 16 Thu
Star Wars Celebration This major Wars Con is gonna be even bigger this year, thanks to all the excitement for Episode 7, including an event with J.J. Abrams.
Anaheim Convention Center
Star Wars Celebration Anaheim Convention Center This major Wars Con is gonna be even bigger this year, thanks to all the excitement for Episode 7, including an event with J.J. Abrams.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 17 Fri
The Exorcist in the Old Zoo Outdoor screening season starts hitting its stride with this classic horror movie in one of LA's haunted-est locations.
The Old Zoo at Griffith Park
The Exorcist in the Old Zoo The Old Zoo at Griffith Park Outdoor screening season starts hitting its stride with this classic horror movie in one of LA's haunted-est locations.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 18 Sat
LA Times Festival Of Books It may sound nerdy, but there's no better place to meet a date with a brain in LA than this beloved fest, which this year boasts Malcolm Gladwell as its Keynote.
USC
LA Times Festival Of Books USC It may sound nerdy, but there's no better place to meet a date with a brain in LA than this beloved fest, which this year boasts Malcolm Gladwell as its Keynote.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 18 Sat
Brokechella This way-less-expensive Coachella-ternative announced its lineup since we last told you about it; artists include rockers Battle Tapes and rapper Noa James.
Santa Fe Studios
Brokechella Santa Fe Studios This way-less-expensive Coachella-ternative announced its lineup since we last told you about it; artists include rockers Battle Tapes and rapper Noa James.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 25 Sat
Hops and Hopes Craft Beer Day Drink 200 beers AND help autism research? Yes, please.
Los Angeles Coliseum
Hops and Hopes Craft Beer Day Los Angeles Coliseum Drink 200 beers AND help autism research? Yes, please.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 25 Sat
Thousand Oaks Chili Cook-Off So much chili. A Journey cover band. A classic car show. Yes, yes, yes. Also yes.
Conejo Creek Equestrian Center
Thousand Oaks Chili Cook-Off Conejo Creek Equestrian Center So much chili. A Journey cover band. A classic car show. Yes, yes, yes. Also yes.