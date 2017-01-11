Events

The 12 Best LA Events to Hit This April (That Aren't Coachella)

Flickr/Jennifer Woodard Maderazo

Since the 12 best events this April can't all be Coachella (wait... can they just be?), here are 12 not-Coachella things going on in LA, all worth wearing your best inappropriate Indian headdress to.

Date

Event

Location

Apr 1 Wed

Bamboozled For April Fools': four famous authors speak. You decide if they're telling the truth.

Barnsdall Art Park

Bamboozled For April Fools': four famous authors speak. You decide if they're telling the truth.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 4 Sat

LA Beerfest $40. All-you-can-drink. Cover bands. Why don't you have a ticket yet?

LA Center Studios

LA Beerfest $40. All-you-can-drink. Cover bands. Why don't you have a ticket yet?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 4 Sat

Stripped Stories In which funny ladies tell funny stories about sex.

UCB

Stripped Stories In which funny ladies tell funny stories about sex.

Add
Mental Head Circus

Date

Event

Location

Apr 8 Wed

Penthouse Comedy Night Larry Flynt's least-favorite adult publication presents actually super-funny comics, including rumored headliner Bill Burr.

Comedy Store

Penthouse Comedy Night Larry Flynt's least-favorite adult publication presents actually super-funny comics, including rumored headliner Bill Burr.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 11 Sat

Kinfolks Soul Food Festival Need some Salt-N-Pepa with your fried chicken? They'll be here -- so will Bobby Brown and more.

700 Exposition Park Dr

Kinfolks Soul Food Festival Need some Salt-N-Pepa with your fried chicken? They'll be here -- so will Bobby Brown and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 11 Sat

Mental Head Circus This Cirque-on-acid show features aerialists and all kinds of steampunky awesome.

King King

Mental Head Circus This Cirque-on-acid show features aerialists and all kinds of steampunky awesome.

Add
Flickr/The Conmunity Pop Culture Geek

Date

Event

Location

Apr 16 Thu

Star Wars Celebration This major Wars Con is gonna be even bigger this year, thanks to all the excitement for Episode 7, including an event with J.J. Abrams.

Anaheim Convention Center

Star Wars Celebration This major Wars Con is gonna be even bigger this year, thanks to all the excitement for Episode 7, including an event with J.J. Abrams.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 17 Fri

The Exorcist in the Old Zoo Outdoor screening season starts hitting its stride with this classic horror movie in one of LA's haunted-est locations.

The Old Zoo at Griffith Park

The Exorcist in the Old Zoo Outdoor screening season starts hitting its stride with this classic horror movie in one of LA's haunted-est locations.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 18 Sat

LA Times Festival Of Books It may sound nerdy, but there's no better place to meet a date with a brain in LA than this beloved fest, which this year boasts Malcolm Gladwell as its Keynote. 

USC

LA Times Festival Of Books It may sound nerdy, but there's no better place to meet a date with a brain in LA than this beloved fest, which this year boasts Malcolm Gladwell as its Keynote. 

Add
Flickr/Celeste Alvaraz

Date

Event

Location

Apr 18 Sat

Brokechella This way-less-expensive Coachella-ternative announced its lineup since we last told you about it; artists include rockers Battle Tapes and rapper Noa James.

Santa Fe Studios

Brokechella This way-less-expensive Coachella-ternative announced its lineup since we last told you about it; artists include rockers Battle Tapes and rapper Noa James.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 25 Sat

Hops and Hopes Craft Beer Day Drink 200 beers AND help autism research? Yes, please.

Los Angeles Coliseum

Hops and Hopes Craft Beer Day Drink 200 beers AND help autism research? Yes, please.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 25 Sat

Thousand Oaks Chili Cook-Off So much chili. A Journey cover band. A classic car show. Yes, yes, yes. Also yes.

Conejo Creek Equestrian Center

Thousand Oaks Chili Cook-Off So much chili. A Journey cover band. A classic car show. Yes, yes, yes. Also yes.

Add

