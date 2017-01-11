Every Single Thing You Gotta Do in LA This December

It's the time of year where your friends in other parts of the country start complaining about how hard it is to leave the house because they're dealing with cold/snow/cold-snow, and you're like "yeah, I feel you, I need to put a sweater on." Doubly prove how much easier it is here, and get to as many of these killer LA events this month as you can.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 3 Thu
Find out about aftershave at The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Home Alone The venue that first brought you the killer For The Record shows is putting up this musical version of Macaulay Culkin's second-best movie (what, you don't like My Girl?), with two female leads switching off the Kevin McCallister role and songs from the '80s smattered throughout.
Find out about aftershave at The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Home Alone Rockwell Table & Stage The venue that first brought you the killer For The Record shows is putting up this musical version of Macaulay Culkin's second-best movie (what, you don't like My Girl?), with two female leads switching off the Kevin McCallister role and songs from the '80s smattered throughout.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 3 Thu
Drink in an art installation at Mystery Theater Sports Bar The oddball art installation guys at Machine Project's newest large-scale project is... a fully functioning, unironic sports bar? OK, it's unclear what's gonna actually happen, but expect straight-up weirdness. Probably.
Drink in an art installation at Mystery Theater Sports Bar Machine Project The oddball art installation guys at Machine Project's newest large-scale project is... a fully functioning, unironic sports bar? OK, it's unclear what's gonna actually happen, but expect straight-up weirdness. Probably.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 5 Sat
Go one-stop shopping at the Artisanal LA Holiday Market This one-stop gift-shopping event's got 300 or so artisans in everything from soaps to sandwiches, doling out goods on the streets of Pasadena.
Old Town Pasadena
Go one-stop shopping at the Artisanal LA Holiday Market Old Town Pasadena This one-stop gift-shopping event's got 300 or so artisans in everything from soaps to sandwiches, doling out goods on the streets of Pasadena.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 5 Sat
Find (or be) a Gold Dust Woman at Fleetmac Wood presents White Winged Love Disco This is a completely unironic, 100% Fleetwood Mac-all-the-time, all-night dance party. That either excites or completely disgusts you. Your choice.
Find (or be) a Gold Dust Woman at Fleetmac Wood presents White Winged Love Disco Los Globos This is a completely unironic, 100% Fleetwood Mac-all-the-time, all-night dance party. That either excites or completely disgusts you. Your choice.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 5 Sat
Find your inner kid at Sugar Rush You know when you're on a date and the other person's like "I have a second stomach just for dessert"? That's who you should invite to this ALL-SWEETS FOOD FESTIVAL. Yep. First one ever, too.
Find your inner kid at Sugar Rush OC Fair and Event Center You know when you're on a date and the other person's like "I have a second stomach just for dessert"? That's who you should invite to this ALL-SWEETS FOOD FESTIVAL. Yep. First one ever, too.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 6 Sun
Seriously gorge yourself at the Mac & Cheese Smackdown Do you even need a description? Fine. It's a mac & cheese festival/tournament. There will be bacon. And lobster. And Gruyere.
Seriously gorge yourself at the Mac & Cheese Smackdown LA River Studios Do you even need a description? Fine. It's a mac & cheese festival/tournament. There will be bacon. And lobster. And Gruyere.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 7 Mon
Try not to get wet at Gremlins at Dive In Theater Apparently outdoor movie screening season ends... never, since Skybar's got movies you can watch from its pool all month, including this '80s classic.
Try not to get wet at Gremlins at Dive In Theater Skybar Apparently outdoor movie screening season ends... never, since Skybar's got movies you can watch from its pool all month, including this '80s classic.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 10 Thu
Get all animalistic at LA Zoo Lights' Holiday Happy Hour The monthlong LA Zoo Lights event's got pretty sweet light displays all over the zoo, but you're gonna want to go on Dec. 10th, when it's also got a 21+ happy hour with booze, food, and more.
Get all animalistic at LA Zoo Lights' Holiday Happy Hour LA Zoo The monthlong LA Zoo Lights event's got pretty sweet light displays all over the zoo, but you're gonna want to go on Dec. 10th, when it's also got a 21+ happy hour with booze, food, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 12 Sat
Watch the best holiday movie of all time in a legendary theater Have you ever wanted to see Die Hard in a gorgeous Art Deco theater from the turn of the century with The Gaslamp Killer busting a DJ set beforehand? If the answer is "yes" -- well, then yippie-kay-yay, motherfucker.
Watch the best holiday movie of all time in a legendary theater The Million Dollar Theatre Have you ever wanted to see Die Hard in a gorgeous Art Deco theater from the turn of the century with The Gaslamp Killer busting a DJ set beforehand? If the answer is "yes" -- well, then yippie-kay-yay, motherfucker.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 12 Sat
Be envious of other people's money at the Marina del Rey Boat Parade It's the time of the year when you can watch people with yachts bigger than your house decorate them with lights more expensive than your electrical bill for the whole year, and it's pretty amazing.
Be envious of other people's money at the Marina del Rey Boat Parade Burton Chace Park It's the time of the year when you can watch people with yachts bigger than your house decorate them with lights more expensive than your electrical bill for the whole year, and it's pretty amazing.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 12 Sat
Shop for the cool people in your life at Echo Park Craft Fair Ever wonder where hipsters get their stuff? Wonder no more.
Shop for the cool people in your life at Echo Park Craft Fair Mack Sennett Studios Ever wonder where hipsters get their stuff? Wonder no more.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 14 Mon
Drink... and get cultured at the same time at Shakespeare in the Shed If you love culture with your beer, you're in luck -- this Bard festival (which wraps its Monday night run up tonight with a performance of Twelfth Night) -- takes place INSIDE ANGEL CITY BREWING, which means you should totally have a drinking game where you chug every time they say "thou."
Drink... and get cultured at the same time at Shakespeare in the Shed Angel City Brewing If you love culture with your beer, you're in luck -- this Bard festival (which wraps its Monday night run up tonight with a performance of Twelfth Night) -- takes place INSIDE ANGEL CITY BREWING, which means you should totally have a drinking game where you chug every time they say "thou."
Date
Event
Location
Dec 18 Fri
Watch Star Wars: The Force Awakens on opening day As if you're doing anything else today. FWIW, we'll be seeing it at the 4DX theater Downtown (wind! fire! water! effects!).
All over the city/country/world
Watch Star Wars: The Force Awakens on opening day All over the city/country/world As if you're doing anything else today. FWIW, we'll be seeing it at the 4DX theater Downtown (wind! fire! water! effects!).
Date
Event
Location
Dec 23 Wed
Get all rockabilly for a good cause at Holiday Hop This all-ages benefit concert features a performance art/comedy reading of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! from a Second City-approved comedian, as well as music from a couple of Brian Setzer-esque rockabilly bands.
Get all rockabilly for a good cause at Holiday Hop Los Globos This all-ages benefit concert features a performance art/comedy reading of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! from a Second City-approved comedian, as well as music from a couple of Brian Setzer-esque rockabilly bands.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 25 Fri
Celebrate during That Day Without Any Traffic Seriously, if you have anywhere to be today, it's the most amazing thing ever. Also, Merry Christmas/happy holidays.
Everywhere
Celebrate during That Day Without Any Traffic Everywhere Seriously, if you have anywhere to be today, it's the most amazing thing ever. Also, Merry Christmas/happy holidays.