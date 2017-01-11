Events

Every Single Thing You Gotta Do in LA This December

By Published On 12/01/2015 By Published On 12/01/2015
Jamie Pham

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Turn Back Before You Know Ramen Bath Salts Are a Real Thing

related

Here's the Moment Anthony Bourdain Exposed How Fake Travel Shows Are

related

JetBlue Will Take You to Puerto Rico For Just $126

It's the time of year where your friends in other parts of the country start complaining about how hard it is to leave the house because they're dealing with cold/snow/cold-snow, and you're like "yeah, I feel you, I need to put a sweater on." Doubly prove how much easier it is here, and get to as many of these killer LA events this month as you can.

Related

related

LA's Best New Restaurant and Bar Openings in November

related

Every Single Damn Place to Boozy Brunch in LA

related

The LA Road Trips You Need to Take This Winter

related

LA's Best New Restaurant and Bar Openings in November
Hughes Entertainment/20th Century Fox Entertainment

Date

Event

Location

Dec 3 Thu

Find out about aftershave at The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Home Alone The venue that first brought you the killer For The Record shows is putting up this musical version of Macaulay Culkin's second-best movie (what, you don't like My Girl?), with two female leads switching off the Kevin McCallister role and songs from the '80s smattered throughout. 

Rockwell Table & Stage

Find out about aftershave at The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Home Alone Rockwell Table & Stage The venue that first brought you the killer For The Record shows is putting up this musical version of Macaulay Culkin's second-best movie (what, you don't like My Girl?), with two female leads switching off the Kevin McCallister role and songs from the '80s smattered throughout. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 3 Thu

Drink in an art installation at Mystery Theater Sports Bar The oddball art installation guys at Machine Project's newest large-scale project is... a fully functioning, unironic sports bar? OK, it's unclear what's gonna actually happen, but expect straight-up weirdness. Probably.

Machine Project

Drink in an art installation at Mystery Theater Sports Bar Machine Project The oddball art installation guys at Machine Project's newest large-scale project is... a fully functioning, unironic sports bar? OK, it's unclear what's gonna actually happen, but expect straight-up weirdness. Probably.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 5 Sat

Go one-stop shopping at the Artisanal LA Holiday Market This one-stop gift-shopping event's got 300 or so artisans in everything from soaps to sandwiches, doling out goods on the streets of Pasadena.

Old Town Pasadena

Go one-stop shopping at the Artisanal LA Holiday Market Old Town Pasadena This one-stop gift-shopping event's got 300 or so artisans in everything from soaps to sandwiches, doling out goods on the streets of Pasadena.

Add
Fleet Mac Wood

Date

Event

Location

Dec 5 Sat

Find (or be) a Gold Dust Woman at Fleetmac Wood presents White Winged Love Disco This is a completely unironic, 100% Fleetwood Mac-all-the-time, all-night dance party. That either excites or completely disgusts you. Your choice.

Los Globos

Find (or be) a Gold Dust Woman at Fleetmac Wood presents White Winged Love Disco Los Globos This is a completely unironic, 100% Fleetwood Mac-all-the-time, all-night dance party. That either excites or completely disgusts you. Your choice.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 5 Sat

Find your inner kid at Sugar Rush You know when you're on a date and the other person's like "I have a second stomach just for dessert"? That's who you should invite to this ALL-SWEETS FOOD FESTIVAL. Yep. First one ever, too.

OC Fair and Event Center

Find your inner kid at Sugar Rush OC Fair and Event Center You know when you're on a date and the other person's like "I have a second stomach just for dessert"? That's who you should invite to this ALL-SWEETS FOOD FESTIVAL. Yep. First one ever, too.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 6 Sun

Seriously gorge yourself at the Mac & Cheese Smackdown Do you even need a description? Fine. It's a mac & cheese festival/tournament. There will be bacon. And lobster. And Gruyere.

LA River Studios

Seriously gorge yourself at the Mac & Cheese Smackdown LA River Studios Do you even need a description? Fine. It's a mac & cheese festival/tournament. There will be bacon. And lobster. And Gruyere.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 7 Mon

Try not to get wet at Gremlins at Dive In Theater Apparently outdoor movie screening season ends... never, since Skybar's got movies you can watch from its pool all month, including this '80s classic.

Skybar

Try not to get wet at Gremlins at Dive In Theater Skybar Apparently outdoor movie screening season ends... never, since Skybar's got movies you can watch from its pool all month, including this '80s classic.

Add
Jamie Pham

Date

Event

Location

Dec 10 Thu

Get all animalistic at LA Zoo Lights' Holiday Happy Hour The monthlong LA Zoo Lights event's got pretty sweet light displays all over the zoo, but you're gonna want to go on Dec. 10th, when it's also got a 21+ happy hour with booze, food, and more.

LA Zoo

Get all animalistic at LA Zoo Lights' Holiday Happy Hour LA Zoo The monthlong LA Zoo Lights event's got pretty sweet light displays all over the zoo, but you're gonna want to go on Dec. 10th, when it's also got a 21+ happy hour with booze, food, and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Watch the best holiday movie of all time in a legendary theater Have you ever wanted to see Die Hard in a gorgeous Art Deco theater from the turn of the century with The Gaslamp Killer busting a DJ set beforehand? If the answer is "yes" -- well, then yippie-kay-yay, motherfucker.

The Million Dollar Theatre

Watch the best holiday movie of all time in a legendary theater The Million Dollar Theatre Have you ever wanted to see Die Hard in a gorgeous Art Deco theater from the turn of the century with The Gaslamp Killer busting a DJ set beforehand? If the answer is "yes" -- well, then yippie-kay-yay, motherfucker.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Be envious of other people's money at the Marina del Rey Boat Parade It's the time of the year when you can watch people with yachts bigger than your house decorate them with lights more expensive than your electrical bill for the whole year, and it's pretty amazing.

Burton Chace Park

Be envious of other people's money at the Marina del Rey Boat Parade Burton Chace Park It's the time of the year when you can watch people with yachts bigger than your house decorate them with lights more expensive than your electrical bill for the whole year, and it's pretty amazing.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Shop for the cool people in your life at Echo Park Craft Fair Ever wonder where hipsters get their stuff? Wonder no more.

Mack Sennett Studios

Shop for the cool people in your life at Echo Park Craft Fair Mack Sennett Studios Ever wonder where hipsters get their stuff? Wonder no more.

Add
Shakespeare Shed

Date

Event

Location

Dec 14 Mon

Drink... and get cultured at the same time at Shakespeare in the Shed If you love culture with your beer, you're in luck -- this Bard festival (which wraps its Monday night run up tonight with a performance of Twelfth Night) -- takes place INSIDE ANGEL CITY BREWING, which means you should totally have a drinking game where you chug every time they say "thou."

Angel City Brewing

Drink... and get cultured at the same time at Shakespeare in the Shed Angel City Brewing If you love culture with your beer, you're in luck -- this Bard festival (which wraps its Monday night run up tonight with a performance of Twelfth Night) -- takes place INSIDE ANGEL CITY BREWING, which means you should totally have a drinking game where you chug every time they say "thou."

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 18 Fri

Watch Star Wars: The Force Awakens on opening day As if you're doing anything else today. FWIW, we'll be seeing it at the 4DX theater Downtown (wind! fire! water! effects!).

All over the city/country/world

Watch Star Wars: The Force Awakens on opening day All over the city/country/world As if you're doing anything else today. FWIW, we'll be seeing it at the 4DX theater Downtown (wind! fire! water! effects!).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 23 Wed

Get all rockabilly for a good cause at Holiday Hop This all-ages benefit concert features a performance art/comedy reading of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! from a Second City-approved comedian, as well as music from a couple of Brian Setzer-esque rockabilly bands.

Los Globos

Get all rockabilly for a good cause at Holiday Hop Los Globos This all-ages benefit concert features a performance art/comedy reading of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! from a Second City-approved comedian, as well as music from a couple of Brian Setzer-esque rockabilly bands.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 25 Fri

Celebrate during That Day Without Any Traffic Seriously, if you have anywhere to be today, it's the most amazing thing ever. Also, Merry Christmas/happy holidays.

Everywhere

Celebrate during That Day Without Any Traffic Everywhere Seriously, if you have anywhere to be today, it's the most amazing thing ever. Also, Merry Christmas/happy holidays.

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Krampus Is a Big Deal in LA -- Here's Why, and Where to Celebrate Him

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in LA This Dec, Jan, and Feb
Hornitos_Nov16

related

READ MORE
1/9-1/15: Everything Angelenos Absolutely Must Do This Week

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like