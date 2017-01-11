Every Single Thing You Gotta Do in LA This December

Thu

Find out about aftershave at The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Home Alone The venue that first brought you the killer For The Record shows is putting up this musical version of Macaulay Culkin's second-best movie (what, you don't like My Girl?), with two female leads switching off the Kevin McCallister role and songs from the '80s smattered throughout.

Rockwell Table & Stage

Find out about aftershave at The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Home Alone Rockwell Table & Stage The venue that first brought you the killer For The Record shows is putting up this musical version of Macaulay Culkin's second-best movie (what, you don't like My Girl?), with two female leads switching off the Kevin McCallister role and songs from the '80s smattered throughout.