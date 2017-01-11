Events

The 10 Things You Have to Do This November in LA

Aside from getting extremely embarrassed by your uncle’s potitical opinions during Thanksgiving dinner, there’s a chance you might not know what to do this November. Well, fear not, because this is exactly why we’ve created a highly detailed calendar of things to do:

Date

Event

Location

Nov 2-Mar 6

Plan your entire month at 30 Days In LA The second year of this annual month-long showcase of big-time bands playing small venues includes Coachella vets No Age, pictured above, playing the tiny Echo, and a still-TBA secret show at the killer new venue Teragram Ballroom. 

All over LA

Date

Event

Location

Nov 2 Mon

Blame it on the rain when Rain Room opens Already a huge hit in NYC, this art installation allows you to walk into a room of rain without getting wet. Seriously.

LACMA

Date

Event

Location

Nov 5 Thu

Find out what happens Only in Hollywood This brand-new festival's basically a Hollywood free-for-all, with art fairs, live music, movie screenings, workshops, and more in dozens of spots in the heart of Hollywood.

All over Hollywood

Date

Event

Location

Nov 6 Fri

Get extremely well-fed at James Beard Night of Culinary Stars Atlanta superstar Chef Hugh Acheson's leading the talent at this all-star dinner, which also includes Jon & Vinny from, uh, Jon & Vinny's, as well as Squirl's Jessica Koslow and Republique's Margarita Manzke.

The Ebell of Los Angeles

Date

Event

Location

Nov 8 Sun

Hit the Tiny Bandit Pop Up Sale Take care of holiday shopping early at this pop-up sale/party, which has 10 carefully curated brands carrying both men's and women's gear. They're also serving cocktails & mimosas, which make shopping WAAAY better because you can blame your purchases on something other than your taste. 

800 Main St, Venice

Date

Event

Location

Nov 10-Dec 22

Long for summer at Mr. C outdoor winter movie season You know this summer, when you went to, like, every outdoor movie EVER? Well, now you can do it this winter too: Mr. C's running a series through December, with movies including Good Will Hunting and Love Actually.

Mr. C Beverly Hills

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Jam the F-out at Outpost Fest Someone forgot to tell Cold War Kids that summer festival season is over: they'll be headlining this one-day blowout, which also includes (and is curated by) their buddies Delta Spirit. 

Downtown Santa Ana

Date

Event

Location

Nov 20 Fri

Gawk at cars at the LA Auto Show LOOOOK! AMAZING CARS THAT COST MORE MONEY THAN YOU'VE EVER SEEN EXCEPT IN THE DUCKTALES INTRO!! 

LA Convention Center

Date

Event

Location

Nov 21 Sat

Get cheesy at the Fall Local Beerfest Stone, Absolution, and King Harbor are among the breweries serving up suds at this fest -- which also marks the launch of apps including Spicy Mo's Cheese Dip, and if that sounds like a shameless plug, it is: the dude who makes it gave us some, and it has changed our lives/pants size. 

Whole Foods El Segundo

Date

Event

Location

Nov 25 Wed

Go drinking with allllll your friends It's the night before Thanksgiving. You're gonna go drink at some old bar with your friends, plus a bunch of people from high school you kinda wish you weren't seeing again.

Whatever dive bar you drank at when you came home during college

