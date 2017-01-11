The 13 Best Things You Can Possibly Do in LA This July

We're just as confused as you are as to how it's already July, when yesterday, was, like, February, right? Either way: it is, in fact, July, and based on your confusion, we're gonna guess you don't have much planned for this month. So we're gonna go ahead and plan for you: here are 13 events that'll take your July to the next-next-next-next-NEXT level.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Fri
Red, White & Brew PubCrawl This two-day SaMo/Hollywood crawl has drink specials at a ton of bars plus a TBA afterparty each day, with encouraged Uncle Sam/Aunt Samantha costumes. Natch.
All over Santa Monica and Hollywood
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Fireworks. For sure. No matter what, you're gonna want to see some bombs bursting in air, which is why you should check out our handy guide to colorful aerial explosions this year.
All over LA
Date
Event
Location
Jul 5 Sun
Kansas City BBQ at Hotel Bel-Air If your BBQ on the 4th was, like, frozen Ralph's patties and pre-made potato salad, head up to the Hotel Bel-Air, where they're doing a family-style Kansas City gorge-athon with ribs, brisket, and more.
Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Thu
Marilyn Manson and The Smashing Pumpkins: The End Times Tour The '90s are back! The '90s are back! You are SO OLD! The '90s are back!!!
Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Podcasting 101 If you've recently been like, "Bro, I need to get on this podcasting train," then you're gonna want to hit it at this workshop from the guy behind Song Exploder. He'll lay down everything you need to do to launch the next Serial, short of releasing Anan.
The Line Hotel
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
LA Street Food Fest This monster-ass food-and-booze-and-OH-MY-GOD-SO-MUCH-FOOD fest returns to the Rose Bowl. And you should return with it.
Rose Bowl
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Mon
dineL.A. Restaurant Week This 13-day week (just go with it) offers discounts at SO MANY restaurants, including newbies like Cadet and Royal.
All over the city
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
East LA Meets Napa & Bordeaux The 10th year of this fundraising event matches LA's best Latino-centric restaurants (Broken Spanish! Chichen Itza!) with Latino-centric wineries from up North. Muy bien!!!
Union Station
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Rental Car Rally There's a reason we keep telling you about this costumed, wacked-out, explore-abandoned-amusement-parks-in-the-dead-of-night road race.
Secret location revealed with ticket purchase
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
HUSHfest: West Coast v. East Coast Hip Hop This super-fun silent disco party (yep, you dance with headphones on while a DJ spins) finally settles the debate between Biggie and Tupac, with you obviously emerging the winner. Or at least sweaty.
Santa Monica Pier
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Thu
Spaceballs Sure, there are so many great outdoor screenings this month, but only one where you can surround yourself with assholes in the middle of Silverlake.
Sunset Triangle Plaza
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Thu
LUCKYRICE Blue Ribbon's spicy tuna hand rolls, Parks BBQ short ribs, and slow-braised octopus from Twenty Eight are the only three dishes at this traveling Asian food fest that we could type out before we started drooling.
Create Nightclub
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Thu
Pasadena's Portals This tour from Atlas Obscura -- which compiles oddball locations around the world -- takes you first to see rockets being built at JPL, then to a PORTAL TO HELL. At least, that's the claim.
All over Pasadena
