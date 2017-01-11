Events

The 13 Best Things You Can Possibly Do in LA This July

Published On 07/01/2015
LA Street Food Fest

We're just as confused as you are as to how it's already July, when yesterday, was, like, February, right? Either way: it is, in fact, July, and based on your confusion, we're gonna guess you don't have much planned for this month. So we're gonna go ahead and plan for you: here are 13 events that'll take your July to the next-next-next-next-NEXT level.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Red, White & Brew PubCrawl This two-day SaMo/Hollywood crawl has drink specials at a ton of bars plus a TBA afterparty each day, with encouraged Uncle Sam/Aunt Samantha costumes. Natch.

All over Santa Monica and Hollywood

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Fireworks. For sure. No matter what, you're gonna want to see some bombs bursting in air, which is why you should check out our handy guide to colorful aerial explosions this year.

All over LA

Date

Event

Location

Jul 5 Sun

Kansas City BBQ at Hotel Bel-Air If your BBQ on the 4th was, like, frozen Ralph's patties and pre-made potato salad, head up to the Hotel Bel-Air, where they're doing a family-style Kansas City gorge-athon with ribs, brisket, and more.

Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Marilyn Manson and The Smashing Pumpkins: The End Times Tour The '90s are back! The '90s are back! You are SO OLD! The '90s are back!!!

Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Podcasting 101 If you've recently been like, "Bro, I need to get on this podcasting train," then you're gonna want to hit it at this workshop from the guy behind Song Exploder. He'll lay down everything you need to do to launch the next Serial, short of releasing Anan.

The Line Hotel

LA Street Food Fest

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

LA Street Food Fest This monster-ass food-and-booze-and-OH-MY-GOD-SO-MUCH-FOOD fest returns to the Rose Bowl. And you should return with it.

Rose Bowl

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Mon

dineL.A. Restaurant Week This 13-day week (just go with it) offers discounts at SO MANY restaurants, including newbies like Cadet and Royal.

All over the city

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

East LA Meets Napa & Bordeaux The 10th year of this fundraising event matches LA's best Latino-centric restaurants (Broken Spanish! Chichen Itza!) with Latino-centric wineries from up North. Muy bien!!!

Union Station

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Rental Car Rally There's a reason we keep telling you about this costumed, wacked-out, explore-abandoned-amusement-parks-in-the-dead-of-night road race.

Secret location revealed with ticket purchase

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

HUSHfest: West Coast v. East Coast Hip Hop This super-fun silent disco party (yep, you dance with headphones on while a DJ spins) finally settles the debate between Biggie and Tupac, with you obviously emerging the winner. Or at least sweaty.

Santa Monica Pier

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Spaceballs Sure, there are so many great outdoor screenings this month, but only one where you can surround yourself with assholes in the middle of Silverlake.

Sunset Triangle Plaza

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

LUCKYRICE Blue Ribbon's spicy tuna hand rolls, Parks BBQ short ribs, and slow-braised octopus from Twenty Eight are the only three dishes at this traveling Asian food fest that we could type out before we started drooling.

Create Nightclub

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

Pasadena's Portals This tour from Atlas Obscura -- which compiles oddball locations around the world -- takes you first to see rockets being built at JPL, then to a PORTAL TO HELL. At least, that's the claim.

All over Pasadena

