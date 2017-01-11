Events

13 LA Events You Have to Hit This June

By Published On 06/02/2015 By Published On 06/02/2015
Splash House

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

related

Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

You know those people who bitch about June Gloom? Well, they're idiots: there's actually even more to be happy about this month than usual, starting with these 13 events that'll definitely put a smile on your face.

Related

related

The 13 Hottest Restaurant and Bar Openings in LA This May

related

Every Free Outdoor Concert in LA This Summer

related

The Best Rooftop Hangouts in Los Angeles

related

The 13 Hottest Restaurant and Bar Openings in LA This May
Oinkster

Date

Event

Location

Jun 1 Mon

Burger Week We told you about a couple of the standout burgers in our new burger roundup, but they've got five totally different OTHER standout, one-day-only burgers, like Saturday's kalbi-and-spam-and-pineapple "Big Kahuna Burger."

The Oinkster

Burger Week The Oinkster We told you about a couple of the standout burgers in our new burger roundup, but they've got five totally different OTHER standout, one-day-only burgers, like Saturday's kalbi-and-spam-and-pineapple "Big Kahuna Burger."

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

Great Horror Campout It's heeee-rrrreee... this year's edition of the all-night interactive scare-a-thon is going to be bigger, better, and more pants-pissing-er than ever before.

The Old Zoo at Griffith Park

Great Horror Campout The Old Zoo at Griffith Park It's heeee-rrrreee... this year's edition of the all-night interactive scare-a-thon is going to be bigger, better, and more pants-pissing-er than ever before.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Make Music Pasadena Arguably the biggest free outdoor music festival of the year (and there are a lot of them, so that's high praise), this all-ages, all-day event's got like a bazillion bands playing a bazillion venues all over Pass.

All over Pass, remember?

Make Music Pasadena All over Pass, remember? Arguably the biggest free outdoor music festival of the year (and there are a lot of them, so that's high praise), this all-ages, all-day event's got like a bazillion bands playing a bazillion venues all over Pass.

Add
Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

Thrillist Pop-Up Culinary Road Trip Because we love you, like, a lot, we hit up some of the best fooderies from around the country to bring their goods out to LA (which means Tony Luke's cheesesteaks from Philly and Gino's East deep-dish pizza from Chicago!!). Get ready for the best food coma of your life/anyone's life.

Siren Studios

Thrillist Pop-Up Culinary Road Trip Siren Studios Because we love you, like, a lot, we hit up some of the best fooderies from around the country to bring their goods out to LA (which means Tony Luke's cheesesteaks from Philly and Gino's East deep-dish pizza from Chicago!!). Get ready for the best food coma of your life/anyone's life.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Nigerian Spam Scam Scam So a dude (who just so happened to also star in the '80s classic Ski School) totally wrote back to one of those "Nigerian princes" and then documented the back-and-forth with him. And then staged an award-winning, hilarious one-man play based on it. (Runs June 12, 20, and 22.)

Hollywood Fringe

Nigerian Spam Scam Scam Hollywood Fringe So a dude (who just so happened to also star in the '80s classic Ski School) totally wrote back to one of those "Nigerian princes" and then documented the back-and-forth with him. And then staged an award-winning, hilarious one-man play based on it. (Runs June 12, 20, and 22.)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13-Nov 13

To Live and Dine in LA Ever wonder what your grandparents ate when they went to restaurants in LA? This exhibition's got original menus from Bob's Big Boy, The Brown Derby, and many more, with cooking exhibitions and other events through the run celebrating LA's food history.

LA Public Library

To Live and Dine in LA LA Public Library Ever wonder what your grandparents ate when they went to restaurants in LA? This exhibition's got original menus from Bob's Big Boy, The Brown Derby, and many more, with cooking exhibitions and other events through the run celebrating LA's food history.

Add
Orange is the New Musical

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Orange is the New Musical This is exactly what you think it is. Grab your favorite cellmate and go.

Los Angeles Theatre Center

Orange is the New Musical Los Angeles Theatre Center This is exactly what you think it is. Grab your favorite cellmate and go.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Santa Monica Grand Tasting This inaugural Westside event is bringing chefs from a ton of restos (including Scratch Bar and Stone Hill Tavern) to the pier for a walk-and-taste... -and-taste-and-taste.

Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica Grand Tasting Santa Monica Pier This inaugural Westside event is bringing chefs from a ton of restos (including Scratch Bar and Stone Hill Tavern) to the pier for a walk-and-taste... -and-taste-and-taste.

Add
Splash House

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Splash House Looking for an excuse to get outta town? This three-pool party in Palm Springs -- with DJs and bands including Cashmere Cat, RAC, and Hippie Sabotage -- should do it. If it doesn't, just look at that photo above again. Annnnnnd you're going.

Saguaro, Palm Springs Hilton, Hacienda Beach Club

Splash House Saguaro, Palm Springs Hilton, Hacienda Beach Club Looking for an excuse to get outta town? This three-pool party in Palm Springs -- with DJs and bands including Cashmere Cat, RAC, and Hippie Sabotage -- should do it. If it doesn't, just look at that photo above again. Annnnnnd you're going.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

The Burt Dodgeball & Mustache Expo This not-very-sportsy sportsy tournament/party/facial hair appreciation ceremony offers up a weekend of absurdity, with a dodgeball tournament as its main event. Sign up your team and start practicing dodging wrenches.

Bellevue Rec Center

The Burt Dodgeball & Mustache Expo Bellevue Rec Center This not-very-sportsy sportsy tournament/party/facial hair appreciation ceremony offers up a weekend of absurdity, with a dodgeball tournament as its main event. Sign up your team and start practicing dodging wrenches.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

LA Beer Week There are, like, a billion* (*don't fact check that) craft beer events you could/should/will hit, all over the city.

All over the city

LA Beer Week All over the city There are, like, a billion* (*don't fact check that) craft beer events you could/should/will hit, all over the city.

Add

related

Every Free Outdoor Concert in LA This Summer
Jamie Pham

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Roaring Nights The first of three party-with-live-music-and-booze-in-the-LA Zoo nights is indie rock-centric, which means, yep, indie rock cover band Black Crystal Wolf Kids will be there. (Editor's Note: that's Jeff from Thrillist's band. But they're really, actually good. And even if you're not a fan, there's still the whole booze-in-the-LA Zoo thing.)

LA Zoo

Roaring Nights LA Zoo The first of three party-with-live-music-and-booze-in-the-LA Zoo nights is indie rock-centric, which means, yep, indie rock cover band Black Crystal Wolf Kids will be there. (Editor's Note: that's Jeff from Thrillist's band. But they're really, actually good. And even if you're not a fan, there's still the whole booze-in-the-LA Zoo thing.)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Three Day Rule Yacht Club Party Five-hundred people at a yacht club, partying, with semi-private boat trips throughout. If you need more information than this, you didn't read the previous sentence closely.

California Yacht Club

Three Day Rule Yacht Club Party California Yacht Club Five-hundred people at a yacht club, partying, with semi-private boat trips throughout. If you need more information than this, you didn't read the previous sentence closely.

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Avoid the Mall: The Best One-Stop Artisan Holiday Shopping in LA

related

READ MORE
Krampus Is a Big Deal in LA -- Here's Why, and Where to Celebrate Him

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in LA This Dec, Jan, and Feb
Hornitos_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like