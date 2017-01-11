13 LA Events You Have to Hit This June

You know those people who bitch about June Gloom? Well, they're idiots: there's actually even more to be happy about this month than usual, starting with these 13 events that'll definitely put a smile on your face.
Burger Week The Oinkster We told you about a couple of the standout burgers in our new burger roundup, but they've got five totally different OTHER standout, one-day-only burgers, like Saturday's kalbi-and-spam-and-pineapple "Big Kahuna Burger."
Great Horror Campout The Old Zoo at Griffith Park It's heeee-rrrreee... this year's edition of the all-night interactive scare-a-thon is going to be bigger, better, and more pants-pissing-er than ever before.
Make Music Pasadena All over Pass, remember? Arguably the biggest free outdoor music festival of the year (and there are a lot of them, so that's high praise), this all-ages, all-day event's got like a bazillion bands playing a bazillion venues all over Pass.
Thrillist Pop-Up Culinary Road Trip Siren Studios Because we love you, like, a lot, we hit up some of the best fooderies from around the country to bring their goods out to LA (which means Tony Luke's cheesesteaks from Philly and Gino's East deep-dish pizza from Chicago!!). Get ready for the best food coma of your life/anyone's life.
Nigerian Spam Scam Scam Hollywood Fringe So a dude (who just so happened to also star in the '80s classic Ski School) totally wrote back to one of those "Nigerian princes" and then documented the back-and-forth with him. And then staged an award-winning, hilarious one-man play based on it. (Runs June 12, 20, and 22.)
To Live and Dine in LA LA Public Library Ever wonder what your grandparents ate when they went to restaurants in LA? This exhibition's got original menus from Bob's Big Boy, The Brown Derby, and many more, with cooking exhibitions and other events through the run celebrating LA's food history.
Orange is the New Musical Los Angeles Theatre Center This is exactly what you think it is. Grab your favorite cellmate and go.
Santa Monica Grand Tasting Santa Monica Pier This inaugural Westside event is bringing chefs from a ton of restos (including Scratch Bar and Stone Hill Tavern) to the pier for a walk-and-taste... -and-taste-and-taste.
Splash House Saguaro, Palm Springs Hilton, Hacienda Beach Club Looking for an excuse to get outta town? This three-pool party in Palm Springs -- with DJs and bands including Cashmere Cat, RAC, and Hippie Sabotage -- should do it. If it doesn't, just look at that photo above again. Annnnnnd you're going.
The Burt Dodgeball & Mustache Expo Bellevue Rec Center This not-very-sportsy sportsy tournament/party/facial hair appreciation ceremony offers up a weekend of absurdity, with a dodgeball tournament as its main event. Sign up your team and start practicing dodging wrenches.
LA Beer Week All over the city There are, like, a billion* (*don't fact check that) craft beer events you could/should/will hit, all over the city.
Roaring Nights LA Zoo The first of three party-with-live-music-and-booze-in-the-LA Zoo nights is indie rock-centric, which means, yep, indie rock cover band Black Crystal Wolf Kids will be there. (Editor's Note: that's Jeff from Thrillist's band. But they're really, actually good. And even if you're not a fan, there's still the whole booze-in-the-LA Zoo thing.)
Three Day Rule Yacht Club Party California Yacht Club Five-hundred people at a yacht club, partying, with semi-private boat trips throughout. If you need more information than this, you didn't read the previous sentence closely.