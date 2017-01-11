12 Events Every Angeleno Has to Hit This May

Mon

Seven Minutes in Purgatory This one-off comedy event has been a hit in SF and CHI with a unique premise: the comics (who include Erlich from Silicon Valley and frequent @Midnight guests the Sklar Brothers) will be in a soundproof booth and have no idea whether the audience is laughing at them, or with them, or... both.

UCB Sunset

