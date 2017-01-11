12 Events Every Angeleno Has to Hit This May

You *May* want to hit all 12 of these must-hit events going down in LA this month. Get it? Because... okay, here's the list of events.
Date
Event
Location
May 3 Sun
3rd Annual Heritage, Music, and Arts Festival One of Downtown's favorite breweries (Angel City) has paired with one of Echo Park's most beloved underground music venues (Echo County Outpost) for this all-day rager with special brews, artisan crafts, and bands like banjo-rockers Blackwater Jukebox.
Angel City Brewery
3rd Annual Heritage, Music, and Arts Festival Angel City Brewery One of Downtown's favorite breweries (Angel City) has paired with one of Echo Park's most beloved underground music venues (Echo County Outpost) for this all-day rager with special brews, artisan crafts, and bands like banjo-rockers Blackwater Jukebox.
Date
Event
Location
May 3 Sun
Pop, Lock, N' Ramen Hit the link above to make reservations for this noodle-y pop-up from the chef behind Dudley Market -- one of the Westside's most-anticipated openings of the summer.
Japanese Knife Imports
Pop, Lock, N' Ramen Japanese Knife Imports Hit the link above to make reservations for this noodle-y pop-up from the chef behind Dudley Market -- one of the Westside's most-anticipated openings of the summer.
Date
Event
Location
May 4 Mon
Howlin' Ray's Hot Chicken Pop-Up Soooooo, crazy-good, smoked-and-fried Nashville Hot Chicken, which's basically impossible to find in LA, is apparently now possible to find in LA. If you go here.
Howlin' Ray's Hot Chicken Pop-Up Barrel and Ashes Soooooo, crazy-good, smoked-and-fried Nashville Hot Chicken, which's basically impossible to find in LA, is apparently now possible to find in LA. If you go here.
Date
Event
Location
May 8 Fri
Opening Day at Snow Summit Mountain Bike Park Who needs snow in Mammoth (other than everyone who likes skiing or snowboarding), when you can also get in on 60+ miles worth of killer mountain biking trails?
Snow Summit
Opening Day at Snow Summit Mountain Bike Park Snow Summit Who needs snow in Mammoth (other than everyone who likes skiing or snowboarding), when you can also get in on 60+ miles worth of killer mountain biking trails?
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Sat
West Coast BBQ Classic $10,000+ in prizes. 62 smokin' teams. Your stomach. Uh-huh.
Queen Mary
West Coast BBQ Classic Queen Mary $10,000+ in prizes. 62 smokin' teams. Your stomach. Uh-huh.
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Sat
Eat|See|Hear: Pitch Perfect First off: so many summer outdoor screenings of amazing movies. Second off: this one comes with the opportunity to win passes to the premiere of Pitch Perfect 2 and, oh yeah, a free trip to Australia.
Santa Monica High
Eat|See|Hear: Pitch Perfect Santa Monica High First off: so many summer outdoor screenings of amazing movies. Second off: this one comes with the opportunity to win passes to the premiere of Pitch Perfect 2 and, oh yeah, a free trip to Australia.
Date
Event
Location
May 11 Mon
Seven Minutes in Purgatory This one-off comedy event has been a hit in SF and CHI with a unique premise: the comics (who include Erlich from Silicon Valley and frequent @Midnight guests the Sklar Brothers) will be in a soundproof booth and have no idea whether the audience is laughing at them, or with them, or... both.
UCB Sunset
Seven Minutes in Purgatory UCB Sunset This one-off comedy event has been a hit in SF and CHI with a unique premise: the comics (who include Erlich from Silicon Valley and frequent @Midnight guests the Sklar Brothers) will be in a soundproof booth and have no idea whether the audience is laughing at them, or with them, or... both.
Date
Event
Location
May 16 Sat
Vegan Beer & Food Festival Did you check out our list of all the festivals in LA this summer? There's a ton more on it -- whether you're vegan and/or drink beer or not.
Rose Bowl
Vegan Beer & Food Festival Rose Bowl Did you check out our list of all the festivals in LA this summer? There's a ton more on it -- whether you're vegan and/or drink beer or not.
Date
Event
Location
May 22 Fri
Odd Nights The first in a series of monthly blowouts in Griffith Park will have 200+ vendors and food trucks, plus (duh) local bands and, best of all, free parking!
The Autry
Odd Nights The Autry The first in a series of monthly blowouts in Griffith Park will have 200+ vendors and food trucks, plus (duh) local bands and, best of all, free parking!
Date
Event
Location
May 23 Sat
BBQ With a View Hit one of Beverly Hills' best rooftops for great 'que every weekend, including American Kobe-style brisket and PBR beer can chicken.
Peninsula Beverly Hills
BBQ With a View Peninsula Beverly Hills Hit one of Beverly Hills' best rooftops for great 'que every weekend, including American Kobe-style brisket and PBR beer can chicken.
Date
Event
Location
May 29-Jun 7
Palm Springs Resorts Restaurant Week Looking for an excuse to head to the desert? Here's your fancy foodie one...
Palm Springs
Palm Springs Resorts Restaurant Week Palm Springs Looking for an excuse to head to the desert? Here's your fancy foodie one...
Date
Event
Location
May 30 Sat
Deserted at the Palms ... and this is your far grimier, psychedelic rock one.
The Palms
Deserted at the Palms The Palms ... and this is your far grimier, psychedelic rock one.