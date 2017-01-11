Events

12 Events Every Angeleno Has to Hit This May

By Published On 05/01/2015 By Published On 05/01/2015
Pop, Lock, N' Ramen

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

You *May* want to hit all 12 of these must-hit events going down in LA this month. Get it? Because... okay, here's the list of events.

Related

related

The LA Summer Festival Master Calendar

related

53 Late-Night Happy Hours in LA

related

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in LA This Summer, Now in One Calendar

related

The LA Summer Festival Master Calendar
Angel City Brewery

Date

Event

Location

May 3 Sun

3rd Annual Heritage, Music, and Arts Festival One of Downtown's favorite breweries (Angel City) has paired with one of Echo Park's most beloved underground music venues (Echo County Outpost) for this all-day rager with special brews, artisan crafts, and bands like banjo-rockers Blackwater Jukebox.

Angel City Brewery

3rd Annual Heritage, Music, and Arts Festival Angel City Brewery One of Downtown's favorite breweries (Angel City) has paired with one of Echo Park's most beloved underground music venues (Echo County Outpost) for this all-day rager with special brews, artisan crafts, and bands like banjo-rockers Blackwater Jukebox.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 3 Sun

Pop, Lock, N' Ramen Hit the link above to make reservations for this noodle-y pop-up from the chef behind Dudley Market -- one of the Westside's most-anticipated openings of the summer.

Japanese Knife Imports

Pop, Lock, N' Ramen Japanese Knife Imports Hit the link above to make reservations for this noodle-y pop-up from the chef behind Dudley Market -- one of the Westside's most-anticipated openings of the summer.

Add
Instagram/howlinrays

Date

Event

Location

May 4 Mon

Howlin' Ray's Hot Chicken Pop-Up Soooooo, crazy-good, smoked-and-fried Nashville Hot Chicken, which's basically impossible to find in LA, is apparently now possible to find in LA. If you go here.

Barrel and Ashes

Howlin' Ray's Hot Chicken Pop-Up Barrel and Ashes Soooooo, crazy-good, smoked-and-fried Nashville Hot Chicken, which's basically impossible to find in LA, is apparently now possible to find in LA. If you go here.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 8 Fri

Opening Day at Snow Summit Mountain Bike Park Who needs snow in Mammoth (other than everyone who likes skiing or snowboarding), when you can also get in on 60+ miles worth of killer mountain biking trails?

Snow Summit

Opening Day at Snow Summit Mountain Bike Park Snow Summit Who needs snow in Mammoth (other than everyone who likes skiing or snowboarding), when you can also get in on 60+ miles worth of killer mountain biking trails?

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

West Coast BBQ Classic $10,000+ in prizes. 62 smokin' teams. Your stomach. Uh-huh.

Queen Mary

West Coast BBQ Classic Queen Mary $10,000+ in prizes. 62 smokin' teams. Your stomach. Uh-huh.

Add
BROWNSTONE PRODUCTIONS/GOLD CIRCLE FILMS

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

Eat|See|Hear: Pitch Perfect First off: so many summer outdoor screenings of amazing movies. Second off: this one comes with the opportunity to win passes to the premiere of Pitch Perfect 2 and, oh yeah, a free trip to Australia.

Santa Monica High

Eat|See|Hear: Pitch Perfect Santa Monica High First off: so many summer outdoor screenings of amazing movies. Second off: this one comes with the opportunity to win passes to the premiere of Pitch Perfect 2 and, oh yeah, a free trip to Australia.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 11 Mon

Seven Minutes in Purgatory This one-off comedy event has been a hit in SF and CHI with a unique premise: the comics (who include Erlich from Silicon Valley and frequent @Midnight guests the Sklar Brothers) will be in a soundproof booth and have no idea whether the audience is laughing at them, or with them, or... both. 

UCB Sunset

Seven Minutes in Purgatory UCB Sunset This one-off comedy event has been a hit in SF and CHI with a unique premise: the comics (who include Erlich from Silicon Valley and frequent @Midnight guests the Sklar Brothers) will be in a soundproof booth and have no idea whether the audience is laughing at them, or with them, or... both. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Sat

Vegan Beer & Food Festival Did you check out our list of all the festivals in LA this summer? There's a ton more on it -- whether you're vegan and/or drink beer or not.

Rose Bowl

Vegan Beer & Food Festival Rose Bowl Did you check out our list of all the festivals in LA this summer? There's a ton more on it -- whether you're vegan and/or drink beer or not.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 22 Fri

Odd Nights The first in a series of monthly blowouts in Griffith Park will have 200+ vendors and food trucks, plus (duh) local bands and, best of all, free parking!

The Autry

Odd Nights The Autry The first in a series of monthly blowouts in Griffith Park will have 200+ vendors and food trucks, plus (duh) local bands and, best of all, free parking!

Add
Flickr/Zagat Buzz

Date

Event

Location

May 23 Sat

BBQ With a View Hit one of Beverly Hills' best rooftops for great 'que every weekend, including American Kobe-style brisket and PBR beer can chicken.

Peninsula Beverly Hills

BBQ With a View Peninsula Beverly Hills Hit one of Beverly Hills' best rooftops for great 'que every weekend, including American Kobe-style brisket and PBR beer can chicken.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 29-Jun 7

Palm Springs Resorts Restaurant Week Looking for an excuse to head to the desert? Here's your fancy foodie one...

Palm Springs

Palm Springs Resorts Restaurant Week Palm Springs Looking for an excuse to head to the desert? Here's your fancy foodie one...

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 30 Sat

Deserted at the Palms ... and this is your far grimier, psychedelic rock one.

The Palms

Deserted at the Palms The Palms ... and this is your far grimier, psychedelic rock one.

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in LA This Dec, Jan, and Feb
Hornitos_Nov16

related

READ MORE
1/9-1/15: Everything Angelenos Absolutely Must Do This Week

related

READ MORE
Krampus Is a Big Deal in LA -- Here's Why, and Where to Celebrate Him

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like