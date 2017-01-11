What to Do on Every Summer Friday in LA in 2015

Fri

Take an ice cream tour of the city Chances are, it's gonna be hot... which means you can spend the day getting some of the best artisan ice cream in the city, or some of the best soft serve in the city, or, uh, both. Probably both.

All over the city

Take an ice cream tour of the city All over the city Chances are, it's gonna be hot... which means you can spend the day getting some of the best artisan ice cream in the city, or some of the best soft serve in the city, or, uh, both. Probably both.