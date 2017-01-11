What to Do on Every Summer Friday in LA in 2015

Even though it's not technically summer (apparently that starts on June 21st???), it's basically technically summer in LA already because, LA. And with basically technically summer comes basically technically Summer Fridays, those glorious half (and sometimes full!!!) days off during summer where you can do whatever you want. And by "whatever you want," we mean specifically everything in the calendar below, where we've curated the best possible thing you could be doing on every single Summer Friday in 2015.
Jun 5 Fri
First Fridays at the Natural History Museum This final-for-the-season edition of the beloved event in and around the Mammal Hall has an insane music lineup, with Coachella vets Hanni El Khatib and Chicano Batman headlining, as well as nerd-tastic lectures about "The Magic of Math" and "How Bird Watchers Can Save the World." Added bonus: T-Rex skeletons!!
Natural History Museum
Jun 12 Fri
Thrillist Culinary Road Trip pop-up Shameless self-promo alert but it's worth it, we promise: the second day of our insanely-great food fest will feature legit NE lobster rolls, lardo sandwiches from Portland, and deep-dish pizza from Chicago. (See? Worth it right?)
Siren Studios
Jun 19 Fri
Dodgers vs. Giants Okay, the last series was, uh, disastrous, which's why it's even more important that you show love for Blue at this, the first game in the series. And if it's a blowout, you can always spend some time looking for Dodger Stadium's hidden garden.
Dodger Stadium
Jun 26 Fri
Drink all the drinks in Santa Barbara You've probably been to SB before and been like: "This is ultra mellow and now I really want a drink and where do I go???" Well, we've got you covered: click above, and start planning now (especially for the taproom behind the Goleta CHP... wait wuuuut??).
Santa Barbara
Jul 3 Fri
Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular with Smokey Robinson What the what? Yep: the Fourth comes early to the bowl, and with it 1) massive fireworks, and 2) the dude who sings "Tracks of My Tears" and "Cruisin'."
Hollywood Bowl
Jul 10 Fri
Take an ice cream tour of the city Chances are, it's gonna be hot... which means you can spend the day getting some of the best artisan ice cream in the city, or some of the best soft serve in the city, or, uh, both. Probably both.
All over the city
Jul 17 Fri
Rental Car Rally Friday marks the start of this absurd, costumed, yearly road race, which finds sexually suggestive teams going to oddball checkpoints (abandoned amusement parks! weird-o art installations! NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS!!!!) all in the name of... winning a golden gas pump? Trust us: we've been, and it's insanely fun.
Location TBA
Jul 24 Fri
Take a trip to Catalina You may be under the very mistaken idea that Catalina is a boring, quiet town that had its heyday in the '50s. Nope: Catalina is a TOTALLY WONDERFUL town that had its heyday in the '50s. And we've got your ultimate guide to making the most of a weekend there. So do it.
Avalon
Jul 31 Fri
Shakespeare in the Park Culture? Yep. And better yet? FREE CULTURE. Bring it.
Griffith Park
Aug 7 Fri
Brew at the Zoo $50 gets you all you can drink, great bands, and, uh, LIONS. DUDE LIONS.
LA Zoo
Aug 14 Fri
Go on a secret hike Not Runyon: it's gonna be SLAMMED. Instead, take a walk up to the wisdom tree... or the Nazi ruins... or...
All over the city
Aug 21 Fri
Have a drink on the beach Chances are, you've been putting off hitting the beach all summer by this point: too crowded, too far, too far and crowded. But now? It's August, it's hot, and beer by the sand sounds great. Even if it's crowded. And far.
The coast
Aug 28 Fri
LA Food and Wine Events and participants are still TBA, but if the last few years are any indication, literally every chef you've ever heard of ever of all time will be here, serving up next-level food... and wine!
All over the city
Sep 4 Fri
LA County Fair Reward yourself for making it through the summer with fried food. And carnival games. And more fried food. You deserve it.
Fairplex, Pomona
LA County Fair Fairplex, Pomona Reward yourself for making it through the summer with fried food. And carnival games. And more fried food. You deserve it.