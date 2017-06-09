Every Must-Do Event in LA This Summer

Do you ever feel like there’s nothing to do in LA? Of course you don’t -- our town is so exceptional that we literally always have a ton of top-tier things to do. Summer’s the best time for ‘em, too, so mark your calendars now: Here are the things you just can’t miss this season, including taco fests, live music, and even more taco fests.
Wednesday - Thursday
Jun 14-22
All over LA
LA’s preeminent film fest will be chock-full of great premieres for both indie and mainstream movies. Catch as many as you can.
Wednesday - Thursday
Jun 13-15
LA Convention Center
Oh, this? It’s only the biggest game convention/conference anywhere, where major publishers announce their latest games, consoles, and peripheral accessories. If you care at all about video games, E3 is the place to be.
Sunday
Jun 17
LA Center Studios
The eight-day-long week (who’s counting?) kicks off with over 80 breweries, live music, and (of course) food trucks.
Saturday
Jun 17
Don't forget the onions and cilantro at Tacolandia
Don't forget the onions and cilantro at Tacolandia
El Pueblo de Los Ángeles
120 taco vendors will pack the place and once you grab a ticket, you’ve got unlimited access to all of ‘em. Curated as always by taco scholar Bill Esparza, look no further than Tacolandia for a festival that truly represents the heart and soul of LA.
Saturday
Jun 17
Center your body and mind at The Mass Meditation Initiative
Center your body and mind at The Mass Meditation Initiative
Los Angeles State Historic Park
The Mass Meditation Initiative might sound like something out of Lost, but we can assure you it’s quite literal. According to the organizers, they’re expecting over 3,000 people to come meditate simultaneously -- expect serene music, yoga, and 100% vegan food.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 24-25
Say hello to Arroyo Seco Weekend, our newest festival
Say hello to Arroyo Seco Weekend, our newest festival
Brookside at the Rose Bowl
Brand new from the wizards behind Coachella is Arroyo Seco Weekend, sporting an incredibly impressive lineup for such a young festival. Toplining the bill are Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Mumford & Sons, Weezer, The Shins, and about a dozen more incredible acts. The food lineup is no joke either, with favorites like Barrel & Ashes, Redbird, and Broken Spanish -- and to top it all off, tickets are still available. Get some.
Tuesday
Jul 4
All over LA
There is an abundance of places to celebrate our nation’s birthday this year, like the Hollywood Bowl Fireworks Spectacular with Pentatonix, or Americafest at the Rose Bowl, or of course, the party at the Queen Mary in Long Beach. You’d really have to mess up to go wrong anywhere.
Thursday
Jul 6
Hollywood Bowl
Get out your wands, the music of Chamber of Secrets is coming to the Bowl. Pack some Bertie Bott’s.
Friday - Sunday
Jul 14-16
Anaheim Convention Center
Kind of like Comic-Con for Disney, D23 is the ultimate Disney convention. No fanatic should miss this.
Friday - Friday
Jul 14-28
All over LA
The summer edition of Restaurant Week is back with many of LA’s best restaurants rolling out great deals on prix-fixe lunches and dinners. It’s actually two weeks long, so you have no excuse to miss this.
Friday - Sunday
Jul 14-Aug 13
OC
So. Many. Deep. Fried. Things.
Friday - Sunday
Jul 14-16
Make lots of Windex jokes at the South Bay Greek Festival
Make lots of Windex jokes at the South Bay Greek Festival
Redondo Beach
Music, games, dancing, and a surplus of the best Greek eats you can find.
Friday - Sunday
Jul 21-23
Santa Anita Park, Arcadia
Night Market continues to be one of the best food events in Los Angeles: an Asian food wonderland full of the tastiest bites (ramen burgers! dumplings! lumpia!) you can imagine. Come hungry.
Friday - Sunday
Jul 21-23
Exposition Park
With a third day added, FYF has finally joined the big leagues of California festivals. Headliners this year include Missy Elliott, Björk, Frank Ocean, and Nine Inch Nails, plus a comedy lineup that looks quite dank, if we do say so ourselves.
Friday
Aug 4
Avoid snakes at Raiders of the Lost Ark - in Concert
Avoid snakes at Raiders of the Lost Ark - in Concert
Hollywood Bowl
It’s gonna be a John Williams kind of summer at the Hollywood Bowl, so don your hats and slide over to the bowl for a live performance of one his most beloved scores. No snakes. Hopefully.
Tuesday - Wednesday
Aug 8-9
Ace Hotel Theater
If you’re fan of Tim & Eric, this is where you need to be -- the duo is taking their 10 year anniversary of Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! on the road for a night of brand new riffs and bits.
Saturday
Aug 12
Eat the best tacos in LA at Thrillist's Taco Knockout
Eat the best tacos in LA at Thrillist’s Taco Knockout
Lot 613
That’s right: Our annual taco-stravaganza is heading to the West Coast this summer, meaning Angelenos will get to taste top-shelf tacos from a slew of the best restaurants in town, and then vote for their favorites to crown the 2017 champion. Oh, also, there’ll be free beer. Check back here for an event link on June 28th!
Saturday - Sunday
Aug 12-13
Pasadena Convention Center
Celebrity cats. New cat products and accessories. This thing is the Comic Con of cats.
Thursday - Sunday
Aug 17-20
Echo Park
Echo Park will be overflowing with this free, four-day festival of music, food, and art, featuring more great bands than you can shake a stick at. Not that you should shake a stick at them, because you’ll probably get kicked out. Lineup still TBA, but expect lots of local talent.
Thursday - Sunday
Aug 24-27
All over LA
LA’s premiere food festival is ready to rock, and promises nonstop chefs cooking nonstop food all over the city. The lineup’s still TBA, so check back soon.
Saturday
Aug 26
Grand Park
Free admission. Sunshine. Lots of tacos. What else is there to think about?
