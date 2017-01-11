15 Things You Have to Do This Summer in LA

OK, as of tomorrow, it's OFFICIALLY summer, which means it's OFFICIALLY time to start planning your summer, which means it's OFFICIALLY time to read the below list of 15 things you have to do this summer to ensure your summer doesn't suck, OFFICIALLY. Cool? Cool.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 21 Sun
Clash of the Burger Titans Two of LA's burger kings -- The Oinkster and Grill 'Em All -- bust out their best secret burger, the public judges, and the winning burger ends up on the opposition's menu. Boom.
Eagle Rock Public House
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
NWA Reunion What the what?? Yep: Ice Cube just announced that MC Ren, DJ Yella, and (maybe??) Dr. Dre are gonna show up at his one-off show at Staples Center during the BET Experience Fest. No word on what he thinks of the police these days, though.
Staples Center
Date
Event
Location
Jun 28 Sun
Dante Fried Chicken Blowout Once upon a time, the best fried chicken in LA was available from the Dante Fried Chicken truck. Then it disappeared. And now it's back. You want to go to this.
K-town, location TBA
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Tue
Back to the Future 30th Anniversary Sure, you could go to a different outdoor screening of Back to the Future elsewhere... but then you'd miss a live orchestral score and, uh, APPEARANCES FROM CHRISTOPHER LLOYD AND LEA THOMPSON. Buy tickets now.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Watch fireworks... somewhere Since you're definitely, 100% gonna watch air-explosions, we made a list of the eight best places to do it in LA.
All over the city
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Rental Car Rally This outrageous road race is one of the craziest things you'll ever do. Fact. FACT.
Secret location TBA
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
TV on the Radio So... an incredibly killer band that headlined the Hollywood Bowl last year plays totally FOR FREE outside in the park by CAA? LA rules.
Century Park, Century City
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Thu
LUCKYRICE Los Angeles Feast This NY-based Asian food event has tastes from local favorites like Bling Bling Dumpling and Hamasaku, and is hosted by Pok Pok's Andy Ricker.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Great Gatsby Party The same dude who throws the epic '80s prom and LA Beer Fest gets schmancy at this rescheduled ode to the '40s (or whatever), with period-specific bands and a slew of specialty cocktailers.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Thu
Tiki Oasis This three-day celebration of all things Tiki has everything from hula-hooping lessons to costume-design exhibits to... booze. Lots and lots and lots of booze.
Various locations, San Diego
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
Bo Burnham and Friends One of the best new comedians out there, at one of the best comedy venues out there? Sounds good.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
Taste of Brews Long Beach Sixty-plus local, regional, and craft beer tastings, in a beautiful seaside park? Uh-huh.
Lighthouse Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
FYF Fest
Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
LA’s certain other big music fest has come and gone, but that’s no reason to put away your sweet neon bandanna and general lack of inhibitions just yet. FYF Fest is back in its 12th year at the LA Sports Arena & Exposition Park with a packed roster including Frank Ocean, Morrissey, Run the Jewels, Flume, and way more.
LA Memorial Sports Arena and Exposition Park
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4 Fri
The Taste The LA Times' signature food festival returns with a slew of tastings, drinking events, and drinking events... with tastings.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
Long Beach Comic Con Closer than San Diego Comic-Con. Less crowded than San Diego Comic-Con. Equally cosplay-focused as San Diego Comic Con. Why go to San Diego? Right.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17 Thu
Calabasas Film Festival So... they're just letting ANYONE have a film festival these days? Not exactly: they debuted The Equalizer here last year, and are promising equally high-budget Hollywood movies this year.
Multiple locations, Calabasas
