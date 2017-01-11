Events

15 Things You Have to Do This Summer in LA

Published On 06/19/2015
Flickr/Will Hastings

OK, as of tomorrow, it's OFFICIALLY summer, which means it's OFFICIALLY time to start planning your summer, which means it's OFFICIALLY time to read the below list of 15 things you have to do this summer to ensure your summer doesn't suck, OFFICIALLY. Cool? Cool.

Every Free Outdoor Concert in LA This Summer

related

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in LA This Summer, Now in One Calendar

related

Where to Watch Tonight's 4th of July Fireworks in Los Angeles

Flickr/Eva Rinaldi

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Sun

Jun 21 Sun

Clash of the Burger Titans Two of LA's burger kings -- The Oinkster and Grill 'Em All -- bust out their best secret burger, the public judges, and the winning burger ends up on the opposition's menu. Boom.

Eagle Rock Public House

Eagle Rock Public House

Clash of the Burger Titans Eagle Rock Public House Two of LA's burger kings -- The Oinkster and Grill 'Em All -- bust out their best secret burger, the public judges, and the winning burger ends up on the opposition's menu. Boom.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Jun 27 Sat

NWA Reunion What the what?? Yep: Ice Cube just announced that MC Ren, DJ Yella, and (maybe??) Dr. Dre are gonna show up at his one-off show at Staples Center during the BET Experience Fest. No word on what he thinks of the police these days, though.

Staples Center

Staples Center

NWA Reunion Staples Center What the what?? Yep: Ice Cube just announced that MC Ren, DJ Yella, and (maybe??) Dr. Dre are gonna show up at his one-off show at Staples Center during the BET Experience Fest. No word on what he thinks of the police these days, though.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Sun

Jun 28 Sun

Dante Fried Chicken Blowout Once upon a time, the best fried chicken in LA was available from the Dante Fried Chicken truck. Then it disappeared. And now it's back. You want to go to this.

K-town, location TBA

K-town, location TBA

Dante Fried Chicken Blowout K-town, location TBA Once upon a time, the best fried chicken in LA was available from the Dante Fried Chicken truck. Then it disappeared. And now it's back. You want to go to this.

Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, U-Drive Productions

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Tue

Jun 30 Tue

Back to the Future 30th Anniversary Sure, you could go to a different outdoor screening of Back to the Future elsewhere... but then you'd miss a live orchestral score and, uh, APPEARANCES FROM CHRISTOPHER LLOYD AND LEA THOMPSON. Buy tickets now.

Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl

Back to the Future 30th Anniversary Hollywood Bowl Sure, you could go to a different outdoor screening of Back to the Future elsewhere... but then you'd miss a live orchestral score and, uh, APPEARANCES FROM CHRISTOPHER LLOYD AND LEA THOMPSON. Buy tickets now.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Jul 4 Sat

Watch fireworks... somewhere Since you're definitely, 100% gonna watch air-explosions, we made a list of the eight best places to do it in LA.

All over the city

All over the city

Watch fireworks... somewhere All over the city Since you're definitely, 100% gonna watch air-explosions, we made a list of the eight best places to do it in LA.

Rental Car Rally

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Jul 17 Fri

Rental Car Rally This outrageous road race is one of the craziest things you'll ever do. Fact. FACT.

Secret location TBA

Secret location TBA

Rental Car Rally Secret location TBA This outrageous road race is one of the craziest things you'll ever do. Fact. FACT.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Jul 25 Sat

TV on the Radio So... an incredibly killer band that headlined the Hollywood Bowl last year plays totally FOR FREE outside in the park by CAA? LA rules.

Century Park, Century City

Century Park, Century City

TV on the Radio Century Park, Century City So... an incredibly killer band that headlined the Hollywood Bowl last year plays totally FOR FREE outside in the park by CAA? LA rules.

Luckyrice

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

Jul 30 Thu

LUCKYRICE Los Angeles Feast This NY-based Asian food event has tastes from local favorites like Bling Bling Dumpling and Hamasaku, and is hosted by Pok Pok's Andy Ricker.

Create Nightclub

Create Nightclub

LUCKYRICE Los Angeles Feast Create Nightclub This NY-based Asian food event has tastes from local favorites like Bling Bling Dumpling and Hamasaku, and is hosted by Pok Pok's Andy Ricker.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Aug 8 Sat

Great Gatsby Party The same dude who throws the epic '80s prom and LA Beer Fest gets schmancy at this rescheduled ode to the '40s (or whatever), with period-specific bands and a slew of specialty cocktailers.

Park Plaza

Park Plaza

Great Gatsby Party Park Plaza The same dude who throws the epic '80s prom and LA Beer Fest gets schmancy at this rescheduled ode to the '40s (or whatever), with period-specific bands and a slew of specialty cocktailers.

related

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in LA This Summer, Now in One Calendar
Flickr/Rusty Blazenhoff

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

Aug 13 Thu

Tiki Oasis This three-day celebration of all things Tiki has everything from hula-hooping lessons to costume-design exhibits to... booze. Lots and lots and lots of booze.

Various locations, San Diego

Various locations, San Diego

Tiki Oasis Various locations, San Diego This three-day celebration of all things Tiki has everything from hula-hooping lessons to costume-design exhibits to... booze. Lots and lots and lots of booze.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Aug 14 Fri

Bo Burnham and Friends One of the best new comedians out there, at one of the best comedy venues out there? Sounds good.

Largo

Largo

Bo Burnham and Friends Largo One of the best new comedians out there, at one of the best comedy venues out there? Sounds good.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Aug 22 Sat

Taste of Brews Long Beach Sixty-plus local, regional, and craft beer tastings, in a beautiful seaside park? Uh-huh.

Lighthouse Park

Lighthouse Park

Taste of Brews Long Beach Lighthouse Park Sixty-plus local, regional, and craft beer tastings, in a beautiful seaside park? Uh-huh.

FYF Fest
Justin Wise/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

FYF Fest Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
 
LA’s certain other big music fest has come and gone, but that’s no reason to put away your sweet neon bandanna and general lack of inhibitions just yet. FYF Fest is back in its 12th year at the LA Sports Arena & Exposition Park with a packed roster including Frank Ocean, Morrissey, Run the Jewels, Flume, and way more. 

LA Memorial Sports Arena and Exposition Park

FYF Fest LA Memorial Sports Arena and Exposition Park Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
 
LA’s certain other big music fest has come and gone, but that’s no reason to put away your sweet neon bandanna and general lack of inhibitions just yet. FYF Fest is back in its 12th year at the LA Sports Arena & Exposition Park with a packed roster including Frank Ocean, Morrissey, Run the Jewels, Flume, and way more. 

Marie Astrid Gonzalez for LA Times Media Group

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4 Fri

Sep 4 Fri

The Taste The LA Times' signature food festival returns with a slew of tastings, drinking events, and drinking events... with tastings. 

Paramount Studios 

Paramount Studios

The Taste Paramount Studios The LA Times' signature food festival returns with a slew of tastings, drinking events, and drinking events... with tastings. 

Date

Event

Location

Sep 12 Sat

Sep 12 Sat

Long Beach Comic Con Closer than San Diego Comic-Con. Less crowded than San Diego Comic-Con. Equally cosplay-focused as San Diego Comic Con. Why go to San Diego? Right.

Long Beach Convention Center

Long Beach Convention Center

Long Beach Comic Con Long Beach Convention Center Closer than San Diego Comic-Con. Less crowded than San Diego Comic-Con. Equally cosplay-focused as San Diego Comic Con. Why go to San Diego? Right.

Date

Event

Location

Sep 17 Thu

Sep 17 Thu

Calabasas Film Festival So... they're just letting ANYONE have a film festival these days? Not exactly: they debuted The Equalizer here last year, and are promising equally high-budget Hollywood movies this year.

Multiple locations, Calabasas

Multiple locations, Calabasas

Calabasas Film Festival Multiple locations, Calabasas So... they're just letting ANYONE have a film festival these days? Not exactly: they debuted The Equalizer here last year, and are promising equally high-budget Hollywood movies this year.

