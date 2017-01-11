The Best Things to Do in LA This Weekend

The premise for 50 First Jokes (not to be confused with 50 First Dates, which only had two jokes) is simple: 50 local comics each tell their first joke of the New Year then get the hell off stage. The fast-paced show will host Cameron Esposito, Solomon Georgio, Brooks Wheelan, Adam Conover, and more.

