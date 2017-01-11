The question we get asked the most at Thrillist is definitely "Where should I eat right now?" but the second-most-asked question is "What should I do this weekend??" Which is why instead of just letting you know what's up this month in LA, we're now going to be giving you a list EVERY SINGLE WEEK, with stuff we didn't even know about when the month started and great stuff we're also reminding you about, which this week features laughs, public nudity, and food festivals that are just going to ruin your diet resolutions (in the best way possible).
Events
The Best Things to Do in LA This Weekend
Saturday
Jan 7
The premise for 50 First Jokes (not to be confused with 50 First Dates, which only had two jokes) is simple: 50 local comics each tell their first joke of the New Year then get the hell off stage. The fast-paced show will host Cameron Esposito, Solomon Georgio, Brooks Wheelan, Adam Conover, and more.
Saturday
Jan 7
Coachella vets Thee Oh Sees are the latest incarnation of songwriter, singer, and guitarist John Dwyer’s folk-pop sounds, and the Teragram is the perfect place to soak up the psychedelia.
Sunday
Jan 8
Pasadena
As the legend goes, Pasadena is where the cheeseburger was invented. Celebrate the birth of the movement at Cheeseburger Week, with restaurants all over the city -- including El Portal, Meat District Co., and Kings Row Gastropub -- offering deals, as well as cheeseburger crawls sponsored by the city.
Sunday
Jan 8
Around LA
It’s the most beautiful time of year when the elaborate pranksters of Improv Everywhere encourage Metro riders to travel 100% pantless. Congregate with your fellow bottomless commuters from 1-3:30pm and remember to wear underpants this year, please.
Sunday
Jan 8
Indulge Los Angeles is not just a command, but the promoter of the Los Angeles Chocolate Festival and Pastry Show. Sample sweets from some of the world's top chocolatiers, pastry chefs, and confectioners paired with Champagnes, wines, and spirits.
