Everything You Absolutely Have to Do in LA This Fall

Fall may legitimately be the best season to go out in LA: the tourists are (mostly) gone, the weather is (mostly) temperate, and the options are (totally) bountiful. With that in mind, here are the best events coming up this fall in LA.
Friday - Tuesday
Sep 15-Nov 14
Universal Studios
If it seems early for Halloween-themed attractions, you’re clearly an LA newbie: We take our scare season seriously, and the kickoff party’s always Universal’s "Halloween Horror Nights" blowout, which this year includes mazes (overseen by actual SFX artists, obviously) based on Insidious and Saw.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 22-23
Do some heavy indulging at Terranea's Celebration of Food and Wine
The gorgeous, seaside resort in LA county has a two-day food-and-wine fest; events include drink competitions, tasting lunches, and a three-course, Outstanding in the Field-style dinner.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 22-24
The 10th-anniversary edition of this Joshua Tree fest features experimental psych artists like The Raveonettes and Psychic TV, but really it’s just an excuse to visit Pappy & Harriet’s, perhaps the best venue in Southern California.
Saturday
Sep 23
Reseda
Valley hate’s misplaced -- and this free event proves it with breweries like 818 Brewing pouring beer; music from The Knitts and more providing tunes; and large-scale art installations that will make the drive on the 101 worthwhile, no matter your area code.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 22-24
Invite your stepbrother to the Catalina Wine Mixer
Avalon
It’s astonishing that this once-fake event -- essentially a Step Brothers convention -- has legs, but here we are. For the third year running, Catalina will be taken over by the Will Ferrell-loving masses to sip wine, watch the movie, and party to music, which this year will be provided by G. Love & Special Sauce, The Wailers, and of course, The Dan Band.
Thursday - Wednesday
Sep 28-Nov 1
Queen Mary
This annual Halloween season tradition at the Queen Mary has expanded for 2017, with a new maze on the depths of the ship that have never been accessible before, plus “intensified” versions of classic mazes, like the clown-infested “Circus” and “Deadrise,” which features zombified sea stewards.
Saturday - Wednesday
Sep 30-Nov 1
Marina Green Park
For its second year, the Music Tastes Good festival has upped its food ante by flying in Louisiana chefs like Kelly Fields and Isaac Toups to trade flavors with local chefs from favorites like Primal Alchemy and Roe. That’d be enough, but the music lineup is formidable as well: Ween and Sleater-Kinney headline, with the undercard featuring critically acclaimed performers like Los Lobos, playing their seminal Kiko front to back.
Saturday
Sep 30
The fall edition of this bi-annual, perennially packed event features dozens of breweries pouring samples of their beers, plus food trucks, cover bands, and tons of people wearing pretzel necklaces (seriously, where do you buy those things?).
Friday
Oct 6
Have your best meal of the year at James Beard's Taste America: Los Angeles
The James Beard Foundation -- aka the people who give out the equivalent of the Oscars in the food world -- have put together this event, which pairs vaunted LA chefs Michael Cimarusti, Neal Fraser, and Shannon Swindle with award-winner Barbara Lynch (of the eponymous Barbara Lynch Gruppo in Boston).
Thursday - Sunday
Oct 12-15
This bizarro camping festival at the Joshua Tree Institute of Mentalphysics (seriously!) has put together a truly insane lineup, with headliners Spiritualized, Iggy Pop, Kurt Vile, and Courtney Barnett supported by dozens of perfect-for-getting-weird-in-the-desert acts like Eagles of Death Metal and Ty Segall.
Saturday
Oct 14
Santa Monica Pier
This seafood-centric food fest returns to the Pier for its third year; proceeds go to the Surfrider Foundation, and vendors include Prawn, Sushi Roku, and The Albright.
Saturday
Oct 21
Slurp down Valley pride at the Burbank Beer Festival
Downtown Burbank
If you’re like, “Yo, I live in the Valley, I don’t want to go over the hill for that OTHER beer festival,” you’re in luck: The third annual Burbank Beer Fest is in downtown Burbank, and features 85 breweries doling out pours.
Saturday
Oct 21
Crenshaw, between Stocker and Rodeo
This massive (free) South LA soul food and music festival is always an epic celebration, but this year promises to be even more of a party. The theme is “Salute to the Legacy of Motown,” so be sure to practice your snap-and-step grapevine before heading out.
Sunday
Oct 22
Mack Sennett Studios
The afternoon-long event will feature unlimited tastes from a number of east side vendors (including Cosa Buona, Mh Zh, and Homestate), as well as a cannabis cooking demo with Chefs Luke Reyes and Brandin Lashea. There will even be a Cannabis Corner with gourmet food and sweets with low dose cannabis infusions from local chefs and makers, plus a panel discussion with Bill Esparza on Alta California Cuisine.
Saturday - Monday
Oct 28-30
The Growlers may be SoCal’s biggest local band that’s still, mostly, a local band. The OC rockers are headlining both days of this festival over international stars like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Girl Talk; deep-cut artists include Mystikal backing that thang up and The B-52s heading down to the love shack. This might be the most diverse fest lineup of the year!
Saturday
Oct 28
Hollywood Forever
LA’s huge Day of the Dead celebration returns to Hollywood Forever, with food vendors, traditional and modern Latin music, and a ton of people in traditional Día de los Muertos makeup.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 28-29
Exposition Park
Originally a showcase for Odd Future and their crew, Camp Flog Gnaw’s become one of LA’s preeminent hip-hop events; this year’s lineup includes Migos, Solange, and Kid Cudi, as well as massive, non-hip-hop outliers like Lana Del Rey.
Tuesday
Oct 31
All over West Hollywood
The biggest Halloween party in the world (seriously) is on the streets of WeHo, where over 500,000 revelers dressed (and undressed) in all states parade through the streets, bars, restaurants, and more.
Tuesday
Oct 31
Make your Halloween party mellow at Players Wanted
If WeHo’s crowd-covered insanity isn’t really your thing, the hosts of a monthly board game night are having an open-to-the-public, costumes-encouraged, ultra-chill hang for Halloween nearby as well. Games TBA!
Wednesday
Nov 1
Get your mind blown for a good cause at Evening for the Station
The Rose
This benefit for Union Station Homeless Services also functions as a best-of-LA-magicians event, with award-winning Magic Castle magicians as the featured acts.
Sunday
Nov 5
Disneyland
The fall edition of this get-dolled-up-for-Disneyland event is on the 5th. You can go in civilian clothes, too; either way, the people-watching is incredible.
Thursday - Thursday
Nov 9-16
TBA
One of LA’s most-acclaimed film fests returns for a week in November; programming is still TBA, but will undoubtedly include future award-winners.
Wednesday
Nov 15
Experience actual, real farm-to-table at the Restauration Farm Dinner
Organic Harvest Gardens
You know all those restaurants that claim to be farm-to-table? This one’s having a dinner ON THE ACTUAL FARM. Boom.
Sunday
Nov 19
Get lit with all of Beverly Hills
Rodeo Drive
You know it’s holiday season in LA when Beverly Hills turns on its Christmas (and Hannukah!) lights -- and that happens tonight, along with sales up and down Rodeo Drive.
