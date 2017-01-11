Events

1/9-1/15: Everything Angelenos Absolutely Must Do This Week

Updated On 01/06/2017 at 10:39AM EST
Nerano LA
Eat here now: Nerano | Nerano

Now that the city (and traffic) are back in full swing, mark your calendars as chock-full of events to hit up this week -- from ditching your pants for a subway ride, to admiring art at the LA Art Show.

Nerano
Eat here now:

Nerano

Beverly Hills' Nerano opened last year but just started doing lunch, with options including a frutti di mare pizza with gulf shrimp and Manila clams.

Date

Event

Location

Jan 8 Sun

Go pantless on the Metro Lose the pants and ride the subway for a day in the No Pants Subway Ride that began 16 years ago in New York with Improv Everywhere and started making its way to LA via GuerilLA. You’ll meet at Union Station for a “brief”-ing (ha) and then catch a ride on the Metro like you’re going to work. With no pants. No big deal.

LA Metro

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 8-13

Stuff your face with cheeseburgers for Pasadena Cheeseburger Week Like you really need an excuse to eat a cheeseburger? If you do, Pasadena is declaring Cheeseburger Week to pay homage to one of America’s favorite foods, which apparently originated in Pasadena in 1924. Roll up those sleeves and sink your teeth into a juicy bun (or three) all week long, with discounts and specials all over Pass.

All over Pasadena

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 9 Mon

Chow down on fried chicken If eating more fried chicken isn’t on your list of New Year’s resolutions, well, it should be. Who doesn’t love an insanely hot and crispy thigh that will take you right to the South at first bite? Every Monday at Boneyard, you can pick a pound (or half-pound) bird served two ways: Traditional or Nashville-Style Hot Chicken, and wash it all down with draft or bottled beer at 25% off.

Boneyard Bistro

Add
The Smile's di Alba
Hit it before it's hot:

di Alba

di Alba -- the first LA import from NY's Smile group -- just dropped on Third St, with gluten-free focaccia sandwiches and rye brownies with smoked salt.

 

Date

Event

Location

Jan 10-11

Feast on this limited-time collaborative menu Chef Evan Funke (formerly at Bucato) is going to be cooking up a storm at the highly anticipated Abbot Kinney restaurant, Felix, slated for a February opening. For now, you can get a taste of his culinary creations at this two-night collaboration dinner with Animal restaurant for $80 a person.

Animal

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 11-15

Gawk at art at the LA Art Show The multi-day event features a diverse range of art on display and for sale in a 150,000sqft exhibit, so whether you appreciate contemporary or street art, there is something for everyone.

LA Convention Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 12 Thu

Get your neon LA Obscura Society will take you on a tour inside this 25,000sqft neon manufacturing showroom owned by Lisa Schulte, who has been creating custom neon pieces and signs for Hollywood studios since the '80s.

Nights of Neon

Add
Tom's Urban LA Live
Drink here now:

Tom's Urban

Tom's Urban Downtown has an interesting new happy hour deal: afternoon prices match the hour from 3-6pm every weekday (i.e., $3 at 3pm, $4 at 4pm, etc.).

Date

Event

Location

Jan 12-15

Snap a photo (of a photo) at Photo LA Photo LA celebrates the art of 19th century to modern day photography with a series of exhibits and conversations led by art curators and docents.

The Reef

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 13-27

Eat your heart out during dineLA week If you’re obsessed with food, then you’re in luck. For the next two weeks, over 300 restaurants throughout the city will be offering limited-time lunch and dinner menus at discounted prices -- so you can try that new restaurant you’ve been eyeing or enjoy your old favorite.

All over LA

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 14 Sat

Find your way to the dance floor Canadian duo/Coachella vets Purity Ring will be DJing at Exchange on Sat, so get your fist-pumping hands ready.

Exchange LA

Add
HBO
Get your tickets:
Game of Thrones the Musical is apparently a real thing, with tickets available now for its February 10th debut at Matcha theater in Hollywood.

Date

Event

Location

Jan 14 Sat

Learn how to make a killer cup of joe -- and vodka Get a behind-the-scenes look of the Arts District location of Blue Bottle, where you’ll see how your morning coffee goes from bean to cup and then head over to The Spirit Guild distillery to learn about the distillation process and sample some gin and vodka. Bottoms up!

Blue Bottle Coffee

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 15 Sun

Sip and paint at Angel City Brewery Let out your inner Bob Ross and create your own colorful canvas to take home while you sip on Angel City’s craft beer.

Angel City Brewery

Add

