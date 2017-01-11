1/9-1/15: Everything Angelenos Absolutely Must Do This Week

Mon

Chow down on fried chicken If eating more fried chicken isn’t on your list of New Year’s resolutions, well, it should be. Who doesn’t love an insanely hot and crispy thigh that will take you right to the South at first bite? Every Monday at Boneyard, you can pick a pound (or half-pound) bird served two ways: Traditional or Nashville-Style Hot Chicken, and wash it all down with draft or bottled beer at 25% off.

Boneyard Bistro

Chow down on fried chicken Boneyard Bistro If eating more fried chicken isn’t on your list of New Year’s resolutions, well, it should be. Who doesn’t love an insanely hot and crispy thigh that will take you right to the South at first bite? Every Monday at Boneyard, you can pick a pound (or half-pound) bird served two ways: Traditional or Nashville-Style Hot Chicken, and wash it all down with draft or bottled beer at 25% off.