1/9-1/15: Everything Angelenos Absolutely Must Do This Week

Now that the city (and traffic) are back in full swing, mark your calendars as chock-full of events to hit up this week -- from ditching your pants for a subway ride, to admiring art at the LA Art Show.
Nerano
Beverly Hills' Nerano opened last year but just started doing lunch, with options including a frutti di mare pizza with gulf shrimp and Manila clams.
Jan 8 Sun
Go pantless on the Metro LA Metro Lose the pants and ride the subway for a day in the No Pants Subway Ride that began 16 years ago in New York with Improv Everywhere and started making its way to LA via GuerilLA. You’ll meet at Union Station for a “brief”-ing (ha) and then catch a ride on the Metro like you’re going to work. With no pants. No big deal.
Jan 8-13
All over Pasadena
Jan 9 Mon
Chow down on fried chicken Boneyard Bistro If eating more fried chicken isn’t on your list of New Year’s resolutions, well, it should be. Who doesn’t love an insanely hot and crispy thigh that will take you right to the South at first bite? Every Monday at Boneyard, you can pick a pound (or half-pound) bird served two ways: Traditional or Nashville-Style Hot Chicken, and wash it all down with draft or bottled beer at 25% off.
di Albadi Alba -- the first LA import from NY's Smile group -- just dropped on Third St, with gluten-free focaccia sandwiches and rye brownies with smoked salt.
Jan 10-11
Feast on this limited-time collaborative menu Animal Chef Evan Funke (formerly at Bucato) is going to be cooking up a storm at the highly anticipated Abbot Kinney restaurant, Felix, slated for a February opening. For now, you can get a taste of his culinary creations at this two-night collaboration dinner with Animal restaurant for $80 a person.
Jan 11-15
Gawk at art at the LA Art Show LA Convention Center The multi-day event features a diverse range of art on display and for sale in a 150,000sqft exhibit, so whether you appreciate contemporary or street art, there is something for everyone.
Jan 12 Thu
Get your neon Nights of Neon LA Obscura Society will take you on a tour inside this 25,000sqft neon manufacturing showroom owned by Lisa Schulte, who has been creating custom neon pieces and signs for Hollywood studios since the '80s.
Tom's Urban
Tom's Urban Downtown has an interesting new happy hour deal: afternoon prices match the hour from 3-6pm every weekday (i.e., $3 at 3pm, $4 at 4pm, etc.).
Jan 12-15
Snap a photo (of a photo) at Photo LA The Reef Photo LA celebrates the art of 19th century to modern day photography with a series of exhibits and conversations led by art curators and docents.
Jan 13-27
All over LA
Eat your heart out during dineLA week All over LA If you’re obsessed with food, then you’re in luck. For the next two weeks, over 300 restaurants throughout the city will be offering limited-time lunch and dinner menus at discounted prices -- so you can try that new restaurant you’ve been eyeing or enjoy your old favorite.
Jan 14 Sat
Find your way to the dance floor Exchange LA Canadian duo/Coachella vets Purity Ring will be DJing at Exchange on Sat, so get your fist-pumping hands ready.
Jan 14 Sat
Learn how to make a killer cup of joe -- and vodka Blue Bottle Coffee Get a behind-the-scenes look of the Arts District location of Blue Bottle, where you’ll see how your morning coffee goes from bean to cup and then head over to The Spirit Guild distillery to learn about the distillation process and sample some gin and vodka. Bottoms up!
Jan 15 Sun
Sip and paint at Angel City Brewery Angel City Brewery Let out your inner Bob Ross and create your own colorful canvas to take home while you sip on Angel City’s craft beer.
An offshoot of the Denver-based, now national mini-chain, Tom’s Urban is a New American gastropub with international flavor in LA Live. The sprawling space is loaded with craft beer, signature craft cocktails, and a diverse menu with eclectic, elevated bar food, with items like the Mini Mac & Cheese Pot with pork-green chile carnitas, pizzas (there’s a cheesesteak-style pizza!), fried frogs legs, burgers, and banh mi, among them. At Tom’s, there are over two dozen beers on tap, and well over 50 flatscreen TVs — you’ll never miss a game, and you certainly won’t go hungry (or thirsty).
From the team behind Toscana and Bar Toscana is Beverly Hills’ Nerano, a contemporary, upscale Italian restaurant featuring regional cuisine from its namesake village on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. The 4,000sqft two-story space is home to two dining rooms, two bars, and a semi-open (glass-enclosed) kitchen. The menu features coastal cuisine (read: seafood heavy) with other Southern Italian classics like pizza and pasta. In keeping with the theme, the wine list leans heavily on Italian labels -- with a sizeable selection of Amalfi wines -- as well as regional California labels. And the cocktail menu is no different: enjoy specialty cocktails like the Speziato -- Pisco, Aperol, lemon, bell pepper, rhubarb bitters, and basil -- or Italian classics like a Negroni or Aperol Spritz.
From the team behind New York City-based restaurant Smile, di Alba is an Italian-inspired, fast-casual cafe and eatery in the Arts District with a focus on focaccia. Toast gets a Roman twist from varying focaccia bases, served with both traditional and innovative toast toppers like the Caprese-style Amalfi with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil on a rustic focaccia, and the Sprouts focaccia with Brussels sprouts, red onion, and mint on spelt focaccia. Salads and pastries are also on offer at this chic counter-serve on East 3rd Street.