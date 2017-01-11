Where to Watch Tonight's 4th of July Fireworks in Los Angeles

LA goes nuts for the 4th, and this year’s no exception: nearly every part of the city has a permitted fireworks show, where all you’ll have to do is look up to see the rockets’ red glare. But if you want to get close to the action, here are all the details on the spots to watch fireworks this year in LA.
The Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood
7:30, 7/4
Ring in Independence Day at LA’s favorite amphitheater with legendary rockers Chicago.
Rose Bowl Stadium
Pasadena
2:00, 7/4
Motorcycle stunts! Live music from the Beatles tribute band Liverpool Legends (which is an odd choice on America’s birthday, but whatever)! A special salute honoring JPL! And, duh, fireworks!
Whiskey Red’s
Marina del Rey
5:30, 7/4
Phenomenal firework views, live music, and an all-American BBQ buffet.
Grand Park’s 4th of July Block Party
Downtown LA
2:00-9:00, 7/4
BYOPicnic allowed (alcohol prohibited), plus live music (Jenny O.!) and food vendors. All 100% free!
Star Spangled Groovy Fest
Newport Beach
3:00, 7/4
A festival full of tribute bands (with bands playing hits by Santana, The Who, CSN&Y, and more), plus beer & wine garden passes, and a beachside fireworks view.
The Queen Mary
Long Beach
2:00, 7/4
A totally immersive experience, which includes a Coney Island-style carnival & circus, DJs, live music, casino games, and even a New Orleans marching band.
Palisades Parade
Pacific Palisades
2:00, 7/4
A full-on parade with live music, culminating with a fireworks show at Stadium by the Sea.
Disneyland
Anaheim
9:30, 7/4
If you’re the richest Jerry or Jane in LA and are willing to spend over $100 on admission, the fireworks show that night will be as top-notch as it gets.
Hollywood Forever
Hollywood
7:15, 7/3
After Cinespia’s screening of Grease (doesn’t get more American than a movie about completely changing your personality so people will like you), Hollywood Forever will light up the night with their annual fireworks show.
CBS Radford
Studio City
4:30, 7/4
This year’s theme is Hawaiian Luau, so obviously that means an Elvis impersonator and magic shows.
Dodger Stadium
Echo Park
4:15, 7/4
Stay after the Dodgers/Mets game for a USO Show Troupe performance and a gigantic fireworks show.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.