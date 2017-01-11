Where to Watch Tonight's 4th of July Fireworks in Los Angeles

Events

Published On 06/11/2015
LA goes nuts for the 4th, and this year’s no exception: nearly every part of the city has a permitted fireworks show, where all you’ll have to do is look up to see the rockets’ red glare. But if you want to get close to the action, here are all the details on the spots to watch fireworks this year in LA.

Flickr/Redfishingboat (Mick O)

The Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood
7:30, 7/4
Ring in Independence Day at LA’s favorite amphitheater with legendary rockers Chicago. 

Rose Bowl Stadium

Pasadena
2:00, 7/4
Motorcycle stunts! Live music from the Beatles tribute band Liverpool Legends (which is an odd choice on America’s birthday, but whatever)! A special salute honoring JPL! And, duh, fireworks!

Whiskey Reds

Whiskey Red’s

Marina del Rey
5:30, 7/4
Phenomenal firework views, live music, and an all-American BBQ buffet.

Grand Park’s 4th of July Block Party

Downtown LA
2:00-9:00, 7/4
BYOPicnic allowed (alcohol prohibited), plus live music (Jenny O.!) and food vendors. All 100% free!

Star Spangled Groovy Fest

Newport Beach
3:00, 7/4
A festival full of tribute bands (with bands playing hits by Santana, The Who, CSN&Y, and more), plus beer & wine garden passes, and a beachside fireworks view.

Flickr/jafPix

The Queen Mary

Long Beach
2:00, 7/4 
A totally immersive experience, which includes a Coney Island-style carnival & circus, DJs, live music, casino games, and even a New Orleans marching band.

Palisades Parade

Pacific Palisades
2:00, 7/4
A full-on parade with live music, culminating with a fireworks show at Stadium by the Sea.

Disneyland

Anaheim
9:30, 7/4
If you’re the richest Jerry or Jane in LA and are willing to spend over $100 on admission, the fireworks show that night will be as top-notch as it gets.

cinespia

Hollywood Forever

Hollywood
7:15, 7/3
After Cinespia’s screening of Grease (doesn’t get more American than a movie about completely changing your personality so people will like you), Hollywood Forever will light up the night with their annual fireworks show.

CBS Radford

Studio City
4:30, 7/4
This year’s theme is Hawaiian Luau, so obviously that means an Elvis impersonator and magic shows.

Dodger Stadium

Echo Park
4:15, 7/4
Stay after the Dodgers/Mets game for a USO Show Troupe performance and a gigantic fireworks show.

Wilder Shaw is a regular Thrillist contributor who will probably pay money to see Independence Day: Resurgence in theaters and isn’t sorry ‘bout it. Talk Goldblum with him on Instagram at @wildershaw and Twitter at @WilderShaw_.

