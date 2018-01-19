Everything You Need to Know About the Women's March in LA This Weekend

It’s been nearly a year since millions of fed-up humans decided to take to the streets to protest the incoming administration and its stance on a range of issues, and to send an important message: Women’s rights are human rights. The result was a massive march (with plenty of brilliant signs) that became the largest single-day protest in US history, and had even more participation in an estimated 81 other countries. This year, organizers are doing it all again – with some new messages and goals – including here in Los Angeles, where a whopping 750,000 attended last year’s event. Here’s everything you need to know to join the cause.
When and where does the march start?
The demonstration kicks off on Saturday, January 20 in Downtown LA at 8am; participants are encouraged to gather at the kickoff stage at 5th and Hill. The event itself starts at 8:30am with a rally and several high-profile speakers, after which the march will begin at Pershing Square at 10am -- from there, participants will travel five-plus blocks down either Spring, Broadway, Hill, or Olive, to the Grand Park and City Hall area just past 1st Street, where the march will end. More speakers will take the main stage at Spring Street at 11am, and there'll be other festivities as well, with the whole event wrapping up at 3pm. If that's all a little hard to wrap your brain around, have no fear: you can check out a map of the route online.
What’s different this year
For one thing, Trump’s been president for a whole year rather than just a day, and many believe his presidency is turning out to be much, much more harmful than even his biggest critics could have anticipated. However, since we’re also closing in on the November midterm elections, this year’s “anniversary” march is focused on getting out the vote and mobilizing participants to elect officials who reflect their ideals -- from reproductive, LGBT, and civil rights to ending violence to environmental justice. March organizers tout that while last year’s message was "Hear our voice," this year the call-to-action is "Hear our vote" along with "Power to the polls."
What is the lineup of speakers?
Celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Laverne Cox, Sophia Bush, Adam Scott, Olivia Wilde, Alfre Woodard, and Megan Mullally, as well as government officials and public advocates like LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis, Planned Parenthood Los Angeles President & CEO Sue Dunlap, Black Lives Matter’s Melina Abdullah, and the ACLU of Southern California's Executive Director Hector Villagra. There'll also be performances by Idina Menzel, Maxwell, Melissa Etheridge, and the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.
How to get there
The march will be crowded, security will be tight, and plenty of roads will be blocked off (the exact closures haven’t been made public yet, but there were 18 street closures in 2017), so take the Metro if you can. While they’ll be amping up service, know that the trains were packed last year and it took much longer to get Downtown than usual, so allow extra time. Parking will be close to impossible, but a rideshare should be able to drop you off a not-terribly-far walk away from the starting point. Failing that, you can also book a seat one of many Rally busses departing from locations around LA County and beyond.
What to wear to the march
Comfortable shoes, for one. There’s some debate about whether or not to wear last year’s signature pink pussyhats again this time around, but what is being encouraged is donning Women’s March LA garb, which will be available for purchase at the march.
Which hashtags to use
The Twitter account for the LA march is @wmnsmarchla and, in addition to oldies but goodies like #resist and #LoveTrumpsHate, you’ll want to add #hearourvote, #powertothepolls, WomensMarch2018 and #BlueWave2018 and BlueTsunami2018 (the latter two are a nod to the sea of democratic voters participants are hoping show up at the polls in November).
If you need last-minute poster ideas
You’re too late for online purchasing, but you can find a few posters and templates on the Women’s March LA site and, of course, make your own with inspiration from Pinterest and last year’s cream of the crop. If all else, fails, you can just watch the news for five minutes -- there's plenty of inspiration for you to come up with something fresh. Why do I get the feeling we’re going to see words stable genius and sh#thole more than once this weekend...
