Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Louisville, in One Calendar

Louisville has become a hot spot for music, food, beer, and bourbon. Each summer, all of these converge to give the city a few months of nonstop concerts, festivals, and street fairs. And lucky for you, you’ll never miss out on the great ones, because we’ve got ‘em all right here in one calendar.
Jun 9 Thu
The Johnson Brothers As part of Lexington’s Thursday Night Live.
Downtown Lexington
Jun 10 Fri
Brigid Kaelin & the Brigid Kaelin Band with The Birdies As part of Foxhollow Farm’s Sunset Concert series.
Foxhollow Farm
Jun 15 Wed
"Weird Al" Yankovic Celebrating his Mandatory World Tour, the parody pro comes to Louisville.
Iroquois Amphitheater
Jun 16 Thu
Tony and the Tan Lines As part of Lexington’s Thursday Night Live.
Downtown Lexington
Jun 17 Fri
Endless Summer Band with The Decades As part of Coca Cola's Summer Concert Series
RiverStage
Jun 24 Fri
Velcro Pygmies with Thunderstruck As part of Coca Cola's Summer Concert Series.
RiverStage
Jul 1 Fri
The Monarchs with Turning Point As part of Coca Cola's Summer Concert Series.
RiverStage
Jul 8 Fri
The Moonlight Peddlers and The Hart Strings As part of Foxhollow Farm’s Sunset Concert Series.
Foxhollow Farm
Jul 8 Fri
Ark Band with Flew Crew and Cosa Sierra As part of Jeffersonville’s Coca Cola Summer Concert Series.
RiverStage
Jul 8 Fri
Poorcastle Festival A celebration of Louisville's local talent.
Apocalypse Brew Works
Jul 14 Thu
Better Off Dead As part of Lexington’s Thursday Night Live.
Downtown Lexington
Jul 15 Fri
The Devonshires with Lefty & the Lunatics As part of Coca Cola's Summer Concert Series.
RiverStage
Jul 15 Fri
The Avett Brothers The ultimate Americana band hits The Forecastle Festival.
Waterfront Park
Jul 16 Sat
Alabama Shakes Shakin’ up Forecastle.
Waterfront Park
Jul 17 Sun
Ryan Adams The guy who covered Taylor Swift visits Forecastle Festival.
Waterfront Park
Jul 17 Sun
Gary Clark Jr. As part of the Forecastle Festival.
Waterfront Park
Jul 19 Tue
Colonel’s Choice As part of Lexington’s Big Band & Jazz series.
Ecton Park
Jul 22 Fri
Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival Like the title suggests, it's a festival dedicated to music, booze, and food.
Water Tower Park
Jul 26 Tue
Lexington Concert Band As part of Lexington’s Big Band & Jazz series.
Ecton Park
Jul 29 Fri
Jefferson Tarc Bus with The Mad Taxpayers As part of Coca Cola's Summer Concert Series.
RiverStage
Jul 30 Sat
Jeffersonville Goes Country Country music on the river.
RiverStage
Aug 2 Tue
Dave Shelton Jazz Quintet As part of Lexington’s Big Band & Jazz series.
Ecton Park
Aug 3 Wed
Lake Street Dive Soul, rock ‘n' roll, and everything in between.
Iroquois Amphitheater
Aug 5 Fri
Jake, Elwood & the Boys with Kudmani As part of Coca Cola's Summer Concert Series.
RiverStage
Aug 6 Sat
Umphrey’s McGee You love 'em... and here they are.
Iroquois Amphitheater
Aug 9 Tue
Dan Brock and Friends As part of Lexington’s Big Band & Jazz series.
Ecton Park
Aug 12 Fri
Midnight Vultures: A Tribute to Beck, with Cheyenne Mize & Curio Key Club As part of Foxhollow Farm’s Sunset Concert Series.
Foxhollow Farm
Aug 12 Fri
100% Poly with The Rumors As part of Coca Cola's Summer Concert Series.
RiverStage
Aug 16 Tue
Jazzberry Jam As part of Lexington’s Big Band & Jazz series.
Ecton Park
Aug 19 Fri
Rumours (A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac) with Radiotronic As part of Coca Cola's Summer Concert Series.
RiverStage
Aug 22 Mon
7 Senses Festival Great music, exclusive beers, tequila, bourbon, and a lot of fun all around.
Preston St, between The New Vintage and Zanzabar
Aug 26 Fri
Juice Box Heroes with Big Steel Train As part of Coca Cola's Summer Concert Series.
RiverStage
Aug 27 Sat
MoonTower Music Festival Lineup coming soon!
Masterson Station Park
Sep 2 Fri
Kentucky Bluegrass & Bourbon Experience Get your fix of bluegrass and bourbon!
Water Tower Park
Sep 9 Fri
Laurie Jane & The 45's with Soul River Brown & The Foundation Band As part of Foxhollow Farm’s Sunset Concert series.
Foxhollow Farm
Sep 11 Sun
Explosions in the Sky Expect some (metaphorical) explosions on stage.
Iroquois Amphitheater
