Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Louisville This Spring

Feb 29-Mar 18
Celebrate Lent by eating fried fish Throughout the city Whether you observe Lent or not, indulging in a heaping plate of fried fish every Friday from February to Easter has long been a Louisville tradition. And with over 30 parishes participating, you don’t have to look far to get your fix.
Mar 2-Apr 10
Catch up on your theater Actor’s Theater of Louisville This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Humana Festival of New American Plays, a signature event that attracts the most up and coming playwrights along with top theater critics and producers from around the globe. The catalogue of shows is always varied, offering something for everyone, even the most novice of theater-goers.
Mar 12 Sat
Visit the reopening of a very expensive Louisville museum Speed Art Museum After three years and $60 million, the Speed Museum is finally reopening its doors with 30 hours of nonstop events -- from performance art to live music and museum tours -- from 10am on March 12th to 4pm on March 13th. Assuming you can’t shell out a few hundred dollars to attend the Speed Ball the previous week, this is the event for you!
Mar 12 Sat
Bardstown Road
Go green for St. Patty's Day Bardstown Road Bardstown Rd becomes an absolute sea of green every March in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Revelers swilling green beer will take over the various Irish-inspired establishments (Molly Malones and O’Sheas are particularly slammed) as an eclectic mix of parade goers cheer on the various floats making their way through Louisville’s quirkiest neighborhood, the Highlands.
Mar 24 Thu
Check out the NCAA Championships KFC YUM! Center Alas, the Cards’ 2015-2016 season is coming to a close, thanks to a self-imposed post-season play ban. But the YUM! Center will be rocking on both March 24th and March 26th, welcoming in March madness and playing host to the NCAA South Regional Championship games.
Mar 25 Fri
Jim Patterson Stadium
Ditch the downtown crowds and catch a game Jim Patterson Stadium Avoid the downtown crowds the weekend of March 25th. Instead, head to Jim Patterson Stadium to support your favorite team (UofL) on the baseball field as they take on the University of Virginia.
Mar 26 Sat
Ends at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
Meet Papa John Ends at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium At the final leg of the triple crown race series, participants are rewarded for completing this ten-mile trek with a finish line set smack in the center of Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium and loads of free pizza, courtesy of the Papa himself.
Apr 8 Fri
Hang out with Garth Brooks KFC YUM! Center Country music royalty will touch down in the ‘Ville this April when Garth Brooks and his lady-love, Trisha Yearwood, take over the YUM! Center on Friday and Saturday night. With the first concert selling out in record time, three additional shows were announced for the weekend, proving Garth truly does have friends in low places. Louisville not excluded.
Apr 14 Thu
Check out the return of the Louisville Bats on opening day Louisville Slugger Field Springtime in Louisville plays host to so many of our favorite sports-related events, not least of which is the return of the Louisville Bats to Slugger Field. They’ll be facing off against Toledo to kick off the 2016 season and their 17th year in the ‘Ville.
Apr 15 Fri
Revisit the '90s with The Smashing Pumpkins Louisville Palace You know "1979" was your jam in 1995, and we can’t think of a better reason to break out your best grunge duds than to go sing along with the Smashing Pumpkins at The Palace on April 15th.
Apr 30-May 1
Cherokee Triangle in the Highlands
Scope out the art scene Cherokee Triangle in the Highlands This annual affair is free and set in the idyllic Cherokee Triangle. Boasting over 200 booths, it is a tradition for artists to gather here to sell their wares the week before Derby.
Apr 23 Sat
Waterfront Park
Watch the fireworks Waterfront Park Whether you put up stakes and claim your plot of land at Waterfront Park or you pay big bucks to watch Thunder from one of Louisville’s riverfront hotel suites, Thunder Over Louisville is a tradition here -- and one of the largest firework shows in country. It is simply not to be missed.
Apr 27 Wed
Waterfront Park
Attend a free concert Waterfront Park You know the weather has officially warmed in Louisville when scores of locals flock to the Waterfront to take in the free monthly concerts offered by our local music station, WFPK. Hipster-watching doesn’t get much better than here and the musical acts are legit, too. Not a bad way to spend hump day.
Apr 28-May 6
Waterfront Park
Chow down at Chow Wagon Waterfront Park The Kentucky Derby Festival turns out a slew of events in the weeks leading up to the official run for the roses, and the Chow Wagon is one of our favorites for a number of reasons. Whether it’s the people watching, the funnel cakes, or the free concerts, this mini-fair rarely disappoints and is a must for springtime in Louisville.
Apr 30 Sat
Race ends at Waterfront Park
Run a marathon before the Kentucky Derby Race ends at Waterfront Park It seems only fitting that one of the premiere events before the Kentucky Derby would be a race, and a long one at that! If you aren’t taking part in the half or full marathon yourself, make plans to watch and cheer on the runners as they loop through various neighborhoods throughout the city, including a run around the track at Churchill Downs.
Apr 30 Sat
Spend opening night at Churchill Downs Churchill Downs Churchill Downs is kicking Derby season off with an evening of, you guessed it, live racing. First post is at 6pm and plenty of entertainment is in the works to celebrate the upcoming Derby, just one week away!
May 3 Tue
Spend dawn at the Downs Churchill Downs There are few things more magical than watching Derby hopefuls race around the track as the sun comes up over Churchill Downs. Reserve your tickets now and spend the morning picking out your lucky thoroughbred after dining on a breakfast buffet.
May 5 Thu
Take Advantage of Thurby Churchill Downs Thurby (aka, the Thursday before Derby Day) gives locals a chance to visit the track during Derby week when crowds are more manageable. It is far more worthwhile than just any old afternoon at the track and locals know it is not to be missed!
May 6 Fri
Celebrate the Derby before the Derby Churchill Downs The popularity of the Kentucky Oaks has soared over the past several years, with visitors and locals alike taking advantage of this exciting eve to the Derby. The day culminates with the running of the fillies, a race nearly as exciting as the main event set for the following day. Don’t forget to wear your pink, and be sure to indulge in one (or more) of the day’s signature drink, The Oaks Lily.
May 7 Sat
Finally, watch the Kentucky Derby Churchill Downs This is it! The day the eyes of the nation are on Louisville. There is simply nothing like Derby day and there are countless events on hand to celebrate "the most exciting two minutes in sports." Whether you’re watching the race trackside or from a friend's house, we dare you not to shed a tear when it comes time to sing "My Old Kentucky Home."
May 14 Sat
Check out Louisville's newest sports team Louisville Slugger Field The Louisville City Football Club made quick fans of locals who packed the seats at Slugger Field to cheer the soccer team on during their inaugural season just last year. With Derby fever behind us, now is the ideal time to kick back and take in a soccer match of professional proportions. The St. Louis FC match up promises to be exciting.
May 16 Mon
Visit Gilda’s Club for a Night of 1000 Laughs The Kentucky Center The good people of Gilda’s Club work tirelessly to give those in our community touched by cancer a place to feel at home, to find comfort, and to experience happiness, despite the circumstances of this vicious disease. The Night of 1000 Laughs brings together local comedians to help us all to make sure we, as the invite says, "Keep Calm and Laugh On."
May 26 Thu
Visit Louisville's version of Abbey Road The Belvedere Take a step back in time and rock out on the Belvedere to a slew of Beatles tribute bands, each one more authentic than the next.
May 30 Mon
Waterfront Park
Tour Louisville on a bike, on foot, or in a boat Waterfront Park This event invites residents to gather on the Great Lawn for a day of exercise in the form of hiking, biking, or paddling. Kicking off at 10am, this event offers locals the chance to choose from various routes and trails and take in downtown Louisville by foot, bike, or boat. This family-friendly affair is a great way to get outdoors and get moving, which isn’t such a bad idea after a spring full of food, drink, and merriment!