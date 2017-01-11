Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Louisville This Spring

Mon

Tour Louisville on a bike, on foot, or in a boat Waterfront Park This event invites residents to gather on the Great Lawn for a day of exercise in the form of hiking, biking, or paddling. Kicking off at 10am, this event offers locals the chance to choose from various routes and trails and take in downtown Louisville by foot, bike, or boat. This family-friendly affair is a great way to get outdoors and get moving, which isn’t such a bad idea after a spring full of food, drink, and merriment!