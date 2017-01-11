Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Louisville This Winter

Tue

Get cultured at the Moth GrandSLAM The Moth celebrates the art of telling a story and Louisville is one of only 24 cities in the world where you can hear individuals telling tales about their life, live. The GrandSLAM is a can’t-miss event bringing together those storytellers deemed the very best of the year.

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

