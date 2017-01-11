Events

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Louisville This Winter

By Published On 12/07/2015 By Published On 12/07/2015
Flickr/laserbub

Date

Event

Location

Dec 7-23

Check out the holiday in the City Bourbon & Beer Village The newest edition to Louisville’s ample list of holiday activities is Holiday in the City, a month-long festival complete with a world market, ice-skating rink, and, best of all, a bourbon and beer village.

Holiday Square

Lousiville Mega Cavern

Date

Event

Location

Dec 7-Jan 3

See the Lights Under Louisville Once again, the Louisville Mega Cavern has decorated 17 miles of its underground digs with over 2 million twinkle lights which you can see for yourself from now through January 3rd, all from the comfort of your car.

Mega Cavern

Date

Event

Location

Dec 8 Tue

Get cultured at the Moth GrandSLAM The Moth celebrates the art of telling a story and Louisville is one of only 24 cities in the world where you can hear individuals telling tales about their life, live. The GrandSLAM is a can’t-miss event bringing together those storytellers deemed the very best of the year.

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

The World’s Second Most Awesome Art Market/Melody Dennison

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Hit the Umpteenth Annual $20 Art Show Knock out your holiday shopping in one fell swoop at this pop-up art market where local artists gather to sell their original creations for no more than $20 a pop.

Copper & Kings

The Bard's Town

Date

Event

Location

Jan 8 Fri

Laugh hysterically at the 7 ATE 9 Comedy Show Take in some of Louisville’s up-and-coming stand-up artists at this semi-regular show at The Bard’s Town.

The Bard’s Town

Flickr/Jazz Guy

Date

Event

Location

Jan 23 Sat

Devour everything at the B3 Bash This party is built around bourbon, bacon, and beer. What more could you ask for? Oh -- it also benefits Kosair Charities -- so you can feel good knowing that your indulgence is going to a worthy cause.

Mellwood Art Center

Date

Event

Location

Jan 25 Mon

Drink in the Tyler Park Wine Tasting Mark your calendars -- Mid-City Mall will once again become a haven for wine-lovers on January 25th.

Mid-City Mall

Flickr/Michael Martin

Date

Event

Location

Jan 28 Thu

Destroy the Fifth Annual Pickleball Tournament Yeah, we aren’t quite sure what Pickleball is either, but we know we want to find out and can’t think of a better time to do so than at the sport’s fifth annual tournament.

E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park

Date

Event

Location

Jan 31 Sun

Enjoy an Evening with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis The Palace is arguably the best place to take in a concert in the ‘Ville and we can’t think of a better spot to sing along to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis on a cold night in January.

Louisville Palace Theater

Flickr/m o

Date

Event

Location

Feb 6 Sat

Claw your way into the Actors Theatre Lobster Feast If massive platters of fresh-steamed, all-you-can-eat lobster are your kind of thing, then this is your kind of party.

Actors Theatre

Courtesy of Proof on Main

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sun

Valentine’s Day at Proof on Main Every restaurant and bar in town pulls out all of the stops when it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day, however you’ll be hard-pressed to better impress your love than by treating them to cocktails and a stroll through the museum at 21c prior to dinner at Proof on Main.

Proof on Main

Bourbon Classic

Date

Event

Location

Feb 23 Tue

Taste the Bourbon Classic Named one of the seven best cocktail festivals in America by Travel + Leisure, the Bourbon Classic is an absolute must if you consider yourself to be a true lover of Kentucky’s native spirit.

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Date

Event

Location

Feb 26 Fri

Take the Fat Friday Trolley Hop The various shops and eateries on Frankfort Ave keep their doors open late on the last Friday of each month, showcasing the best that the Clifton and Crescent Hill corridor has to offer. Bonus? You can hop on and off the free trolley to bypass February’s frigid temps.

Frankfort Ave

