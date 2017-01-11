must-dos
Events

Everything You Should Absolutely Do in Louisville This Fall, in One Calendar

By Published On 08/29/2016 By Published On 08/29/2016
Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs | Alexey Stiop / shutterstock

Everything You Should Absolutely Do in Louisville This Fall, in One Calendar

By Published On 08/29/2016 By Published On 08/29/2016

It’s always sad to close the curtain on summer, but at least we’re lucky enough in Kentucky, where we actually see all four seasons every year... and fall is easily at the top of our list. The humidity finally wanes, the trees take on a kaleidoscope of colors, and there are more outdoor activities than we can count. This year, that includes multiple bourbon festivals, special sneaker exhibits, and kicking back with a cold one while watching the Ironman athletes perform their little hearts out.

Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up-to-date on all the best summer happenings.

related

30 Things to Do in Louisville Before You Turn 30
Worldfest
September
Worldfest | Flickr/Luann Snawder Photography
September
Friday - Monday
Sep 2-5
Eat your way around the globe without ever leaving Louisville
Eat your way around the globe without ever leaving Louisville
The Belvedere
WorldFest is an annual Labor Day festival that shines a light on the various cultures of the world that call Louisville home. The food is authentic (and oh-so-good) at this four-day festival, and is rivaled only by the plethora of traditional dances and performances showcased throughout the event.
WorldFest is an annual Labor Day festival that shines a light on the various cultures of the world that call Louisville home. The food is authentic (and oh-so-good) at this four-day festival, and is rivaled only by the plethora of traditional dances and performances showcased throughout the event.
Add  
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 3-4
Have another bourbon
Have another bourbon
Louisville Water Tower Park
The sibling event to July’s Blues, Brews, & BBQ event, the Kentucky Bluegrass & Bourbon Experience celebrates our state’s finest assets: bourbon and bluegrass music. The common thread tying them together? Barbecue, of course.
The sibling event to July’s Blues, Brews, & BBQ event, the Kentucky Bluegrass & Bourbon Experience celebrates our state’s finest assets: bourbon and bluegrass music. The common thread tying them together? Barbecue, of course.
Add  
Monday
Sep 5
Work off all the food from WorldFest…
Work off all the food from WorldFest…
Waterfront Park
Each year, Louisvillians flock to Waterfront Park on Labor Day, ready to hit the pavement and the river while taking part in the city’s Hike, Bike & Paddle event.
Each year, Louisvillians flock to Waterfront Park on Labor Day, ready to hit the pavement and the river while taking part in the city’s Hike, Bike & Paddle event.
Add  
Friday
Sep 9
Head to Waterfront Park to take in the sounds of Chris Stapleton
Head to Waterfront Park to take in the sounds of Chris Stapleton
Waterfront Park
Kentucky born and bred, Chris Stapleton has been dominating the country music world ever since he dropped his first album, Traveller, in 2015. There is no question that Kentuckians will come out in droves to support this local crooner.
Kentucky born and bred, Chris Stapleton has been dominating the country music world ever since he dropped his first album, Traveller, in 2015. There is no question that Kentuckians will come out in droves to support this local crooner.
Add  
Saturday
Sep 10
Get "Trapped in The Closet," courtesy of R. Kelly
Get "Trapped in The Closet," courtesy of R. Kelly
KFC Yum! Center
It’s OK, you can admit you’re a fan of R. Kelly… you’ll be in good company when he brings his "Buffet Tour 2016" to the KFC Yum! Center on September 10th!
It’s OK, you can admit you’re a fan of R. Kelly… you’ll be in good company when he brings his "Buffet Tour 2016" to the KFC Yum! Center on September 10th!
Add  
Sunday - Sunday
Sep 11-18
Get in on a Gaslight Festival event
Get in on a Gaslight Festival event
Gaslight Square
Whether you take part in the poker rally, run in the Gaslight 5K, or puff your way through the pipe-smoking contest, the J-Town Gaslight Festival has a little something for everyone.
Whether you take part in the poker rally, run in the Gaslight 5K, or puff your way through the pipe-smoking contest, the J-Town Gaslight Festival has a little something for everyone.
Add  
Monday - Sunday
Sep 12-18
Head to Bardstown for the Kentucky Bourbon Festival
Head to Bardstown for the Kentucky Bourbon Festival
Bardstown, Kentucky
Every September, throngs of Louisvillians set their sights on the city of Bardstown, making the 45-mile journey to take part in up to six days of bourbon-fueled celebrations. Bourbon is the name of the game from morning 'til night during this festival, leaving little doubt in tourists’ minds that Kentucky truly is the Bourbon Capital of the World.
Every September, throngs of Louisvillians set their sights on the city of Bardstown, making the 45-mile journey to take part in up to six days of bourbon-fueled celebrations. Bourbon is the name of the game from morning 'til night during this festival, leaving little doubt in tourists’ minds that Kentucky truly is the Bourbon Capital of the World.
Add  
Friday
Sep 23
Drink a copious amount of craft beer at Brewfest
Drink a copious amount of craft beer at Brewfest
Slugger Field
Believe it or not, Louisville isn’t all about bourbon. Our beer is damn good, too -- and there is no better time to sample the creative brews crafted by local favorites like Monnik, Goodwood, and Great Flood than at this signature event.
Believe it or not, Louisville isn’t all about bourbon. Our beer is damn good, too -- and there is no better time to sample the creative brews crafted by local favorites like Monnik, Goodwood, and Great Flood than at this signature event.
Add  
Saturday
Sep 24
Spend the afternoon exploring East Market St during NuLu Fest
Spend the afternoon exploring East Market St during NuLu Fest
700, 800, and 900 blocks of East Market St
For dynamite local snacks and tons of vendors, come to NuLu Fest. Show up early for the shopping and dining, and stay late for the musical lineup, which promises to be better than ever this year.
For dynamite local snacks and tons of vendors, come to NuLu Fest. Show up early for the shopping and dining, and stay late for the musical lineup, which promises to be better than ever this year.
Add  
Tuesday - Friday
Sep 27-30
"Stay Curious" at the IdeaFestival
"Stay Curious" at the IdeaFestival
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
Encouraging us all to think freely and open our minds to the power of new ideas, the IdeaFestival draws some of the world’s greatest innovators to Louisville every fall, hosting four days of events sure to inspire you to come up with the next big thing.
Encouraging us all to think freely and open our minds to the power of new ideas, the IdeaFestival draws some of the world’s greatest innovators to Louisville every fall, hosting four days of events sure to inspire you to come up with the next big thing.
Add  
Friday - Sunday
Sep 30-Oct 2
Get lost wandering through the 700+ booths at the St. James Court Art Show
Get lost wandering through the 700+ booths at the St. James Court Art Show
St. James Court, Old Louisville
Celebrating its 60th year, the St. James Court Art Show has long been a favorite way for locals to kick off the first weekend in October. The show takes over the gorgeous St. James Court in Old Louisville for three days, and will see over 30,000 visitors.
Celebrating its 60th year, the St. James Court Art Show has long been a favorite way for locals to kick off the first weekend in October. The show takes over the gorgeous St. James Court in Old Louisville for three days, and will see over 30,000 visitors.
Add  
Christen Vidanovic for Wanderlust Festival
October
Wanderlust Festival | Christen Vidanovic for Wanderlust Festival
October
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 1-2
Lose your hearing at the Louder Than Life Festival
Lose your hearing at the Louder Than Life Festival
Champions Park
Those familiar with this now-annual event know that the performers -- think Korn, Slipknot, and Anthrax -- live up to the festival’s name.
Those familiar with this now-annual event know that the performers -- think Korn, Slipknot, and Anthrax -- live up to the festival’s name.
Add  
Saturday
Oct 8
Celebrate the fall season at Foxhollow Farm
Celebrate the fall season at Foxhollow Farm
Foxhollow Farm
A pumpkin patch, pony rides, and a fleet of local food trucks are just some of the reasons to head out of the city and to the beautiful fields of Foxhollow Farm on October 8th. In its ninth year, Foxhollow Farm's Fall Festival will again be raising funds for Maryhurst, a residential program for abused women.
A pumpkin patch, pony rides, and a fleet of local food trucks are just some of the reasons to head out of the city and to the beautiful fields of Foxhollow Farm on October 8th. In its ninth year, Foxhollow Farm's Fall Festival will again be raising funds for Maryhurst, a residential program for abused women.
Add  
Sunday
Oct 9
Drink beer and eat fried food while watching the Ironman race
Drink beer and eat fried food while watching the Ironman race
Downtown Louisville
Our favorite way to take part in this race that consists of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and 26.2-mile run? By snagging a table at one of Downtown’s many bars and swilling beers while these truly incredible (and probably insane) athletes head toward the finish line.
Our favorite way to take part in this race that consists of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and 26.2-mile run? By snagging a table at one of Downtown’s many bars and swilling beers while these truly incredible (and probably insane) athletes head toward the finish line.
Add  
Thursday
Oct 13
Lace up your favorite kicks and head to the Speed for an exhibition on all things sneakers
Lace up your favorite kicks and head to the Speed for an exhibition on all things sneakers
The Speed Museum
Every month, the Speed Museum hosts an after-hours event as a part of its Social Speed series. October will welcome an exhibition entitled "Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture" to the museum. Guests are encouraged to don their very best tennies, and for the general admission fee of $15, will be treated to dope jams and a "funkifying sneaker bar."
Every month, the Speed Museum hosts an after-hours event as a part of its Social Speed series. October will welcome an exhibition entitled "Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture" to the museum. Guests are encouraged to don their very best tennies, and for the general admission fee of $15, will be treated to dope jams and a "funkifying sneaker bar."
Add  
Thursday - Sunday
Oct 13-Nov 6
Get some pumpkin-carving inspiration at the Iroquois Park Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Get some pumpkin-carving inspiration at the Iroquois Park Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Iroquois Park
This is an art exhibition unlike any you’ve ever seen. Over 5,000 pumpkins decorate Iroquois Park, each one more elaborately carved than the next. It's open from dusk until 11pm Sunday through Thursday, and until midnight on the weekends. Be sure to arrive early, as this has proven to be one of the most popular events of the season.
This is an art exhibition unlike any you’ve ever seen. Over 5,000 pumpkins decorate Iroquois Park, each one more elaborately carved than the next. It's open from dusk until 11pm Sunday through Thursday, and until midnight on the weekends. Be sure to arrive early, as this has proven to be one of the most popular events of the season.
Add  
Friday - Saturday
Oct 14-15
Run through Bourbon Country
Run through Bourbon Country
Bourbon Country
The Bourbon Chase paints a 200-mile path throughout Kentucky’s incomparable horse country, taking runners through historic distilleries and the various small towns along the way. Don’t worry: this is a team event, with runners taking on different legs throughout the two-day race. You may not sleep much over that time frame, but this race charts a course unlike any other.
The Bourbon Chase paints a 200-mile path throughout Kentucky’s incomparable horse country, taking runners through historic distilleries and the various small towns along the way. Don’t worry: this is a team event, with runners taking on different legs throughout the two-day race. You may not sleep much over that time frame, but this race charts a course unlike any other.
Add  
Saturday
Oct 15
Sip wine from around the world at the Big Four Bridge
Sip wine from around the world at the Big Four Bridge
The Big Four Bridge
The inaugural Wine on the River event was hosted in 2015 and is back for round two on October 15th. Wines from all over the world will be poured beneath the Big Four Bridge, with beer and food available as well.
The inaugural Wine on the River event was hosted in 2015 and is back for round two on October 15th. Wines from all over the world will be poured beneath the Big Four Bridge, with beer and food available as well.
Add  
Sunday
Oct 16
Take part in the world's only mindful triathlon
Take part in the world's only mindful triathlon
Waterfront Park
If you’re less "swim, bike, run," and more "walk, yoga, meditate," then this one’s for you. This decidedly mellow take on a triathlon encourages participants to tune into their mind, body, and soul. A variety of additional activities will be available throughout the day as well, like slackline fundamentals and hooping.
If you’re less "swim, bike, run," and more "walk, yoga, meditate," then this one’s for you. This decidedly mellow take on a triathlon encourages participants to tune into their mind, body, and soul. A variety of additional activities will be available throughout the day as well, like slackline fundamentals and hooping.
Add  
Saturday
Oct 22
Take part in the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon
Take part in the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon
Downtown
Given the beautiful weather generally bestowed upon Louisville during the month of October, there really isn’t a better time to take part in a 13.1-mile jog through Downtown and Cherokee Park than now.
Given the beautiful weather generally bestowed upon Louisville during the month of October, there really isn’t a better time to take part in a 13.1-mile jog through Downtown and Cherokee Park than now.
Add  
band of horses
November
band of horses | flickr/kris krug
November
Tuesday
Nov 1
Bob Dylan fans, mark your calendars...
Bob Dylan fans, mark your calendars...
The Kentucky Center
The man, the myth, the legend will be performing with his band at the Kentucky Center on Tuesday, November 1st, at 8pm.
The man, the myth, the legend will be performing with his band at the Kentucky Center on Tuesday, November 1st, at 8pm.
Add  
Monday
Nov 7
For those who prefer their music to be of the indie variety…
For those who prefer their music to be of the indie variety…
The Palace
Ready your beards: Band of Horses will be taking the stage at The Palace on November 7th.
Ready your beards: Band of Horses will be taking the stage at The Palace on November 7th.
Add  
Tuesday
Nov 22
Get into the holiday spirit early with a visit to Actors Theatre
Get into the holiday spirit early with a visit to Actors Theatre
Actors Theatre
Actors Theatre’s annual performance of A Christmas Carol has long been a Louisville tradition. Welcome the Christmas season early (before Thanksgiving, even!) when this year’s run opens on November 22nd.
Actors Theatre’s annual performance of A Christmas Carol has long been a Louisville tradition. Welcome the Christmas season early (before Thanksgiving, even!) when this year’s run opens on November 22nd.
Add  
Thursday
Nov 24
Enjoy your turkey dinner while betting on the ponies at Churchill Downs
Enjoy your turkey dinner while betting on the ponies at Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs
Only in Kentucky does the race track remain open on Thanksgiving Day.
Only in Kentucky does the race track remain open on Thanksgiving Day.
Add  
Saturday
Nov 26
CARDS or CATS?
CARDS or CATS?
Papa John's Cardinal Stadium
Be it red or blue, the annual matchup between the University of Kentucky CATS and the University of Louisville CARDS is always an exciting affair, although the CARDS tend to have it in the bag when it comes to football. Now, when it comes to basketball…

Sign up here for our daily Louisville email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
Be it red or blue, the annual matchup between the University of Kentucky CATS and the University of Louisville CARDS is always an exciting affair, although the CARDS tend to have it in the bag when it comes to football. Now, when it comes to basketball…

Sign up here for our daily Louisville email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
Add  

Lindsey McClave is a food & travel writer who hates to miss a good party. Follow her adventures around the 'Ville on @FoodieGirlKY.

Related

related

30 Things to Do in Louisville Before You Turn 30

related

The Louisville Bucket List: 32 Things to Do Before You Die

related

30 Things to Do in Louisville for $10 or Less