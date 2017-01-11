must-dos
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Louisville This Winter

Louisville Christmas
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Louisville This Winter

Which is worse? FOMO or dropping temps? Definitely, FOMO. So, sneak a little bourbon in your thermos, grab your mittens and your besties, and get out and about in Louisville this winter. We’ve got Erykah Badu making her way here in January and Valerie Jean stealing our hearts in February. Check back each month for updates!

December
December
Thursday
Dec 1
Nourish Your Spirit With Rep. Attica Scott
Nourish Your Spirit With Rep. Attica Scott
Ramsi’s On The World Cafe
Join Rep. Attica Scott for dinner at Ramsi’s On the World Cafe. Break bread while y’all chat about how our community can come together and move forward in peace – ‘tis the season after all.
Saturday
Dec 3
Rock Your Black-Framed Hipster Glasses With The Ira Glass
Rock Your Black-Framed Hipster Glasses With The Ira Glass
Kentucky Center For The Arts
Spend an evening listening to “This American Life” creator Ira Glass run down the seven most important things he’s learned. A hundie gets you the good seats and a meet and greet after the show.
Saturday
Dec 3
Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Les Dames d ‘Escoffier Bake Sale
Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Les Dames d ‘Escoffier Bake Sale
Copper & Kings Distillery/Butchertown Grocery/Butchertown Market
Wanna eat some cookies for a good cause? 60 well-known local chefs and home bakers are heating up their ovens to donate baked goods to Les Dames d ‘Escoffier annual bake sale to fund scholarships for culinary students. Last year they were sold out before noon, so hit ‘em up early.
Saturday - Sunday
Dec 3-4
Get Fed And Go Broke At This Month’s Flea Off Market
Get Fed And Go Broke At This Month’s Flea Off Market
Fresh Start Grower’s Supply
This month the Flea Off Market will be at their usual spot doing their usually awesome thing with food trucks and crafts. And they’re also hosting a holiday bazaar at the Art Sanctuary on the December 9 & 10 and a second holiday bazaar in the Portland area at 13th and Main December 17 & 18.
Monday
Dec 5
Celebrate Repeal Day with a Big Ol’ Glass of Bourbon
Celebrate Repeal Day with a Big Ol’ Glass of Bourbon
Proof On Main
Celebrate the time the nation decided it was a dumb idea to ban booze. Prohibition ended on December 5, 1933 and Proof on Main does a little something special every year to celebrate it with throwback garb for their bartenders and a special cocktail list.
Thursday
Dec 8
Get Real Kentucky And Learn How To Cure Your Own Ham
Get Real Kentucky And Learn How To Cure Your Own Ham
Copper & Kings Distillery
Ham curing, American brandy, and a signed cookbook by Steve Coomes? Well worth your $35. But you’ll probably want to bring a few extra bucks for the “cash bar and socializing” portion of the evening.
Thursday - Saturday
Dec 8-10
Get On Santa’s Naughty List at “Va Va Festivus”
Get On Santa’s Naughty List at “Va Va Festivus”
Headliner’s Music Hall
Presented by The Art Sanctuary, the Va Va Vixen’s burlesque variety show is the holiday treat you’ve been waiting for all season. Where else can you see aerialists, comics, and strip-teasers all on one stage?
Friday
Dec 9
Grab A Glass Of Bourbon And Follow With A Hip-Hop Chaser
Grab A Glass Of Bourbon And Follow With A Hip-Hop Chaser
The Tim Faulkner Gallery
If you missed the last “Bourbon & B-Sides” event in September, you’ll be psyched to know Saving Our Style and the Goodtimers are making it a monthly thing. This event combines a bourbon tasting with a fashion show, food trucks, DJs, and art. Truly a little something for everyone.
Friday
Dec 9
Keep It Honest with “CirqueLouis: Pinocchio”
Keep It Honest with “CirqueLouis: Pinocchio”
Nothing more magical than acrobats and aerialists flying through the air. Watch as Louisville’s classiest circus performers bring this childhood classic to life.
Friday - Saturday
Dec 16-17
Pick Up Pinterest Worthy Holiday Gifts At Made Market
Pick Up Pinterest Worthy Holiday Gifts At Made Market
Frazier History Museum
50 of Louisville’s finest handmade goods vendors will set up shop at the Frazier Museum this December. Get Nana those homemade soaps she likes (and you know, might as well grab a few bars for yourself too).
Saturday
Dec 17
Take It Back To Childhood With “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer”
Take It Back To Childhood With “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer”
Kentucky Center For The Arts
Treat your inner-child to “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” on stage at the Kentucky Center For The Arts. All your faves from the animated film will come to life for one night only.
Monday
Dec 19
Don’t Mess Up The Rotation With Snoop Dogg & Friends At “The Puff Puff Pass” Tour
Don’t Mess Up The Rotation With Snoop Dogg & Friends At “The Puff Puff Pass” Tour
The Palace
World’s will collide when Louisville’s hip-hopheads and potheads gather for “The Puff Puff Pass” tour at the Palace Mid-December. Headlined by Long Beach’s finest, Snoop Dogg will have Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony, DJ Quik, and Warren G in tow.
Wednesday
Dec 21
Forget Red And Green… It’s Red vs. Blue: UL vs. UK
Forget Red And Green… It’s Red vs. Blue: UL vs. UK
KFC Yum! Center
The annual Cards vs. Cats men’s basketball game got moved up a week this year, but the holidays won’t make the rivalry any less intense. Repurpose any leftover booze and snacks for Christmas dinner a few days later.
Saturday
Dec 31
Bring In The New Year With DJ AK
Bring In The New Year With DJ AK
The Ice House
NYC-based DJ AK will be bringing in 2017 at The Ice House. The party only goes until 2am though, so if you’re a true Louisvillian who parties ‘til 4am, you’re gonna need a two-part NYE plan to keep the party going.
Saturday
Dec 31
Countdown The End of 2016 in Head-to-Toe Neon
Countdown The End of 2016 in Head-to-Toe Neon
The Galt House
For the flush among us, the Galt House has several pricey packages for their “Neon New Year’s Eve” party. Upside, get as lit as you want because you’re going to stumble upstairs to your hotel room at the end of this soiree.
January
January
Monday - Friday
Jan 2-6
Hit The Slopes For The Low-Low During “College Week” At Paoli Peaks
Hit The Slopes For The Low-Low During “College Week” At Paoli Peaks
Paolio Peaks
Hit the slopes before you have to get back to hitting the books. Flash your valid college I.D. the first of January at Paoli Peaks to take advantage of discounted pricing on lift tickets, rental packages, and beginner’s lessons.
Friday
Jan 6
Brave The Cold For The First “First Friday Hop” Of The Year
Brave The Cold For The First “First Friday Hop” Of The Year
Downtown
Free Zero bus rides on a loop that’ll take you past all the best boutiques and restos downtown. Maybe you’ll luck out and catch some post-Christmas sales and deal!
Saturday
Jan 7
Begin 2017 with “The Music Of David Bowie”
Begin 2017 with “The Music Of David Bowie”
Kentucky Center For The Arts
Celebrate the music of David Bowie in the classiest way possible with the performers of Windborne Music. Beginning with “Ziggy Stardust,” they’ll be working their way through Bowie’s 40+ years of greatest hits.
Monday
Jan 9
Be Fancy As Hell At Le Chasse’s Truffle Dinner
Be Fancy As Hell At Le Chasse’s Truffle Dinner
La Chasse
Trade in your usual Monday night Tostino’s pizza meal for a multi-course dinner with truffles mixed into every dish. There’ll be wine and classy folks for you to hobnob with.
Saturday
Jan 14
Get Your Bunny Fix Early At MAP Casino Night
Get Your Bunny Fix Early At MAP Casino Night
Highlands Community Ministries
Why let the Easter Bunny dominate the rabbit game? Lady Bunny is the “Making Acceptance Possible” Casino Night 2017 Entertainer. Billed as having “eyelashes long enough to embarrass Tammy Faye Baker,” she’s sure to put on a show you don’t want to miss.
Saturday
Jan 14
See What’s Possible With The Impossible Kid Aesop Rock
See What’s Possible With The Impossible Kid Aesop Rock
Mercury Ballroom
If you’re down with that Portland, Oregon sound, catch alt-rapper Aesop Rock in concert at the Mercury Ballroom. Special guests DJ Zone, Rob Sonic, and Homeboy Sandman.
Sunday
Jan 15
Laugh To Keep From Crying with W. Kamu Bell
Laugh To Keep From Crying with W. Kamu Bell
Hanover College
Worth traveling an hour deep into Indiana and definitely worth $10 to see socio-political comedian W. Kamu Bell. He’ll be spending an hour chatting about racism… in a funny way.
Saturday
Jan 21
Spend An Afternoon In Heaven At The Bacon, Bourbon & Beer Bash
Spend An Afternoon In Heaven At The Bacon, Bourbon & Beer Bash
Mellwood Arts Center
Rack up the good karma and get your gluttony on at the same time. One ticket to the B3 Bash to benefit Kosair Charities will get you UNLIMITED tastings – that’s right unlimited booze and unlimited bacon. There’ll also be a silent auction and jams by Tony and the Tan Lines.
Saturday
Jan 21
Bro Down at Monster Jam
Bro Down at Monster Jam
Freedom Hall
Monster Jam is crashing into town this January. Cop your 3-D collector’s ticket to the Pit Party. All your faves will be there: Gravedigger, El Toro Loco, and Zombie. Also, tickets are only $15, so if you’ve never been but always been curious… This is the year you’ll finally go.
Saturday
Jan 28
Sing Along To “Tyrone” With Erykah Badu
Sing Along To “Tyrone” With Erykah Badu
Broadbent Arena
Miss Badu will be blessing our city with her presence at the end of January. After you buy your ticket, head over to Twitter and follow her. She lays down truth as @fatbellybella.
February
February
Saturday
Feb 4
Get Sloshed At “Louisville On Tap”
Get Sloshed At “Louisville On Tap”
Kentucky Exposition Center
Dedicate an afternoon to tasting the golden goodness of 100 different craft brew beers. Plus you get a souvenir glass! Everybody loves a souvenir glass. Just don’t drop it and break it on your way to your Uber.
Saturday
Feb 4
Do It All Over Again At Mag Bar’s 5th Annual “Groundhog’s Day” Fest
Do It All Over Again At Mag Bar’s 5th Annual “Groundhog’s Day” Fest
The Mag Bar

Once a year the Mag Bar gets three bands together to repeat their set three times in celebration of Bill Murray’s classic film Groundhog Day. Def a must if you’re into 40rty, Stagecoach Inferno, and Call Me Bronco or just want to support the 10 local arts that will be selling their wares in between sets.

Saturday
Feb 4
Pop A Downward Dog Next To Your Fave Exhibit
Pop A Downward Dog Next To Your Fave Exhibit
21c Museum Hotel
Every Sunday 21c Museum Hotel hosts “Yoga with Art.” For $5 a certified yogi will help you assume the position. No sweat swapping allowed -- bring your own mat and towel.
Tuesday
Feb 14
Ditch Your Date And Kick It At The Old School Hip-Hop Festival
Ditch Your Date And Kick It At The Old School Hip-Hop Festival
KFC Yum! Center
The lineup for the Old School Hip-Hop Festival is all over the place like a middle school mixtape, which is to say, there’s probably an artist or two on it you’re gonna feel: Scarface, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, 8 Ball & MJG, Trick Daddy, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Mystikal, Jalil, & Ecstasy of Whodini.
Wednesday
Feb 15
Trade Your Valentine In For Valerie June
Trade Your Valentine In For Valerie June
The Kentucky Center For The Arts
Valerie June’s “Order Of Time” tour will spend an evening in Louisville this February. Val’s sound can be described as a little bit country and whole lotta everything else.
Wednesday
Feb 22
Get Plucky With Black Violin
Get Plucky With Black Violin
Kentucky Center For The Arts
Think of your fave Nas song sent to Bach and you’ve got Black Violin. Two classically trained violinists, one DJ, and a full evening of strings doing what you never thought they could to a hip-hop beat.
Saturday
Feb 25
Be Seen At The Beaux Arts Ball
Be Seen At The Beaux Arts Ball
The Brown Hotel
For 19 years straight, the Beaux Arts Ball has been the event to be seen at in February. Put on your black tie attire for a swanky evening that benefits VOICES. Host bar, multi-course dinner, and entertainment by last season’s America’s Got Talent star, Brian Justin Crum.
If you see Minda Honey at any of these events she promises to pretend like she knows who you are. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter: @MindaHoney.